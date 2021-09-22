Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on Transpetro (Form 6-K)

Petrobras on Transpetro

Rio de Janeiro, September 21, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the Board of Directors of its subsidiary Petrobras Transporte S.A. (Transpetro) received a letter of resignation from Gustavo Santos Raposo as CEO of the company, with effect from September 24, 2021. Transpetro's Board of Directors will deliberate on the nomination of Transpetro's Service Director, Luiz Eduardo Valente, to take over as CEO of the company, observing the governance of Petrobras' nominations.

Luiz Eduardo Valente has a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a post-graduate degree in Oil Processing Engineering from UFRJ. He has an Executive MBA degree from Coppead (UFRJ). He started his career at Petrobras in 1980, where he was General Manager of the Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar/PR), Refining and Supply Technology (Edise/RJ), the Henrique Lage Refinery (Revap/SP) and the Nitrogen Fertilizer of Bahia factory (Fafen-BA). He was also Executive Manager for Gas-Chemistry and Liquefaction in the Gas and Energy Section, Executive Manager of Corporate HSE, and Executive Manager of the Industrial area. At Braskem, in which Petrobras is a shareholder, he was Project Director of the Comperj Phase II Project and Vice-President of Investment and Digital Technologies.

Petrobras and the Transpetro Board of Directors are grateful for the dedication of Gustavo Raposo at the head of Transpetro, having carried out important advances and restructuring within the company.

