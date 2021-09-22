Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on Transpetro (Form 6-K)

09/22/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Petrobras on Transpetro

-

Rio de Janeiro, September 21, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the Board of Directors of its subsidiary Petrobras Transporte S.A. (Transpetro) received a letter of resignation from Gustavo Santos Raposo as CEO of the company, with effect from September 24, 2021. Transpetro's Board of Directors will deliberate on the nomination of Transpetro's Service Director, Luiz Eduardo Valente, to take over as CEO of the company, observing the governance of Petrobras' nominations.

Luiz Eduardo Valente has a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a post-graduate degree in Oil Processing Engineering from UFRJ. He has an Executive MBA degree from Coppead (UFRJ). He started his career at Petrobras in 1980, where he was General Manager of the Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar/PR), Refining and Supply Technology (Edise/RJ), the Henrique Lage Refinery (Revap/SP) and the Nitrogen Fertilizer of Bahia factory (Fafen-BA). He was also Executive Manager for Gas-Chemistry and Liquefaction in the Gas and Energy Section, Executive Manager of Corporate HSE, and Executive Manager of the Industrial area. At Braskem, in which Petrobras is a shareholder, he was Project Director of the Comperj Phase II Project and Vice-President of Investment and Digital Technologies.

Petrobras and the Transpetro Board of Directors are grateful for the dedication of Gustavo Raposo at the head of Transpetro, having carried out important advances and restructuring within the company.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
