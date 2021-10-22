Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on agreement with ANP - Form 6-K

Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on agreement with ANP

10/22/2021 | 09:54am EDT
Petrobras on agreement with ANP

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 22, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that, on 10/14/2021, its Executive Board analyzed and approved the submission to the Board of Directors of a proposal to enter into an Agreement between Petrobras and the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) related to royalties on the operation of the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), located in São Mateus do Sul/PR. The terms of the agreement were approved today by the ANP's collegiate board and will still be analyzed by Petrobras' Board of Directors.

The agreement proposal involves an installment payment of R$ 559 million (amount based on June/21, to be updated until the agreement is signed), of which R$ 302 million have already been provisioned in the 2Q21 financial statements.

The beginning of the payment by the company will occur after the signing of the Agreement and will result in the termination of all legal and administrative proceedings related to the collection of royalties and administrative fines arising from the mining of oil shale performed at SIX, as well as in the execution of a concession agreement between Petrobras and ANP to discipline the research and mining of shale at SIX. The terms of the agreement, as well as the draft concession agreement, will be submitted to public consultation and hearing by the ANP, as a measure of transparency, legitimacy and legal security.

The decision to adhere to the Agreement is in line with the risk management policy associated with contingency management and with the strategy of generating value through the negotiation of amounts in dispute.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

Email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valladares 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 13:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
