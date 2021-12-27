Log in
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on asset sale in Potiguar Basin December 27, 2021

12/27/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Petrobras on asset sale in Potiguar Basin

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 27, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on July 09, 2021 and August 09, 2021, informs that today it signed a contract with Aguila Energia e Participações Ltda (Aguila) for the assignment, together with Sonangol Hidrocarbonetos Brasil Ltda (Sonangol), of the total interest of both companies in the onshore exploratory block POT- T-794, belonging to the BT-POT-55A concession, located in the Potiguar Basin, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

The sale amount is US$ 750 thousand, being (a) US$ 150 thousand paid on this date and; (b) US$ 600 thousand to be paid at the closing of the transaction. The amounts do not consider adjustments due until the closing of the transaction, which is subject to compliance with certain conditions precedent, such as approval by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP).

This disclosure complies with the Petrobras' internal rules and with the provisions of the special procedure for assignment of rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

This transaction is aligned with the company's strategy of portfolio management and capital allocation improvement, aiming to maximize value and provide greater return to society. Petrobras is increasingly concentrating its resources on assets in deep and ultradeep waters, where it has shown a great competitive differential over the years, producing better quality oil and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

About the BT-POT-55A concession

The concession was acquired in 2006 in the 7th Bidding Round of Blocks held by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP). Petrobras holds a 70% stake and Sonangol, the concession operator, holds the remaining 30% stake.

Two wells have been drilled by the consortium, one was a gas discovery well and the other was an appraisal well. There are no remaining Minimum Exploratory Program (MEP) commitments to be fulfilled.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 454 B 80 602 M 80 602 M
Net income 2021 98 546 M 17 479 M 17 479 M
Net Debt 2021 267 B 47 439 M 47 439 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,73x
Yield 2021 23,3%
Capitalization 385 B 68 267 M 68 329 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS1.27%67 881
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.29%1 889 604
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC33.01%157 117
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED45.00%135 032
TOTALENERGIES SE26.84%132 497
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM59.50%108 896