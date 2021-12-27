Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on asset sale in Potiguar Basin December 27, 2021

Petrobras on asset sale in Potiguar Basin

Rio de Janeiro, December 27, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on July 09, 2021 and August 09, 2021, informs that today it signed a contract with Aguila Energia e Participações Ltda (Aguila) for the assignment, together with Sonangol Hidrocarbonetos Brasil Ltda (Sonangol), of the total interest of both companies in the onshore exploratory block POT- T-794, belonging to the BT-POT-55A concession, located in the Potiguar Basin, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

The sale amount is US$ 750 thousand, being (a) US$ 150 thousand paid on this date and; (b) US$ 600 thousand to be paid at the closing of the transaction. The amounts do not consider adjustments due until the closing of the transaction, which is subject to compliance with certain conditions precedent, such as approval by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP).

This disclosure complies with the Petrobras' internal rules and with the provisions of the special procedure for assignment of rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

This transaction is aligned with the company's strategy of portfolio management and capital allocation improvement, aiming to maximize value and provide greater return to society. Petrobras is increasingly concentrating its resources on assets in deep and ultradeep waters, where it has shown a great competitive differential over the years, producing better quality oil and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

About the BT-POT-55A concession

The concession was acquired in 2006 in the 7th Bidding Round of Blocks held by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP). Petrobras holds a 70% stake and Sonangol, the concession operator, holds the remaining 30% stake.

Two wells have been drilled by the consortium, one was a gas discovery well and the other was an appraisal well. There are no remaining Minimum Exploratory Program (MEP) commitments to be fulfilled.

