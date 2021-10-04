Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on expression of interest in the Búzios field October 04, 2021

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
Petrobras on expression of interest in the Búzios field

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 4, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 09/29/2021, informs that the partner CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda. (CNODC) has not expressed interest in exercising the option to purchase an additional share of 5% in the Production Sharing Contract of the Transfer of Rights Surplus, for the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt area.

Thus, after the completion of the purchase of an additional 5% stake by CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda. (CNOOC), Petrobras will hold 85% of the exploration and production rights of the surplus volume of the Transfer of Rights of the Búzios field, while CNOOC will hold 10% and CNODC, 5%. As for the Búzios Shared Reservoir, including the portions of the Transfer of Rights Agreement and the BS-500 Concession Agreement (100% Petrobras), Petrobras will hold 88.99%, CNOOC 7.34%, and CNODC 3.67%.

The effectiveness of the transaction with CNOOC is subject to the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

Petrobras' production curve will only be impacted after the closing of the transaction, with no expected impact on the 2021 production target.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:50:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
