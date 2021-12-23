Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on relevant shareholding position December 23, 2021

Petrobras on relevant shareholding position

Rio de Janeiro, December 23, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras, in compliance with Article 12 of CVM Resolution No. 44, of 08/23/2021, informs that it was communicated by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., by Goldman Sachs International, and other subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., namely Goldman Sachs do Brasil Banco Múltiplo S.A., (the Goldman Entities) that on 12/21/2021 they started to manage a shareholding position of less than 5% of the preferred shares issued by Petrobras, no longer qualifying as a holder of a relevant shareholding position in the company's capital stock, as per the information below.

I. The Goldman Entities entered into transactions that resulted in a physically settled derivative position equivalent to 178,048,550 preferred shares issued by the company, or 3.18% of the preferred shares of Petrobras.

The purpose of the aforementioned equity interests is strictly investment, not aiming to change the composition of corporate control or the management structure of the Company;

Currently, the Goldman Entities do not target any quantity of the Company's shares. Other than as disclosed herein, there are no convertible debentures already held, directly or indirectly, by the Goldman Entities, nor any agreement or contract regulating voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company, to which the Goldman Entities are a party;

IV. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is a New York limited liability company, registered as a broker-dealer and as an investment adviser pursuant to the laws of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and enrolled with the C.N.P.J. under No. CNPJ 05.987.216/0001-06; Goldman Sachs International is a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and enrolled with the C.N.P.J. under No. 05.479.103/0001-08; Goldman Sachs do Brasil Banco Múltiplo S.A. is enrolled with the C.N.P.J. under No. 04.332.281/0001-30.

