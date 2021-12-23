Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on relevant shareholding position December 23, 2021

12/23/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Petrobras on relevant shareholding position

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 23, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras, in compliance with Article 12 of CVM Resolution No. 44, of 08/23/2021, informs that it was communicated by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., by Goldman Sachs International, and other subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., namely Goldman Sachs do Brasil Banco Múltiplo S.A., (the Goldman Entities) that on 12/21/2021 they started to manage a shareholding position of less than 5% of the preferred shares issued by Petrobras, no longer qualifying as a holder of a relevant shareholding position in the company's capital stock, as per the information below.

I. The Goldman Entities entered into transactions that resulted in a physically settled derivative position equivalent to 178,048,550 preferred shares issued by the company, or 3.18% of the preferred shares of Petrobras.

  1. The purpose of the aforementioned equity interests is strictly investment, not aiming to change the composition of corporate control or the management structure of the Company;
  1. Currently, the Goldman Entities do not target any quantity of the Company's shares. Other than as disclosed herein, there are no convertible debentures already held, directly or indirectly, by the Goldman Entities, nor any agreement or contract regulating voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company, to which the Goldman Entities are a party;

IV. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is a New York limited liability company, registered as a broker-dealer and as an investment adviser pursuant to the laws of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and enrolled with the C.N.P.J. under No. CNPJ 05.987.216/0001-06; Goldman Sachs International is a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and enrolled with the C.N.P.J. under No. 05.479.103/0001-08; Goldman Sachs do Brasil Banco Múltiplo S.A. is enrolled with the C.N.P.J. under No. 04.332.281/0001-30.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 22:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
