Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on the petrochemical segment (Form 6-K)

08/30/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on the petrochemical segment

-

Rio de Janeiro, August 30, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that, following up on the releases disclosed on June 8, 2021, August 9 and August 20, 2021, it maintains its position of seeking the full sale of its interest in Braskem and is monitoring the process of divestment of the stake held by Novonor.

As part of its active portfolio management, Petrobras evaluates opportunities in the petrochemical segment, as foreseen in its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, aiming to integrate its Exploration and Production (E&P) and Refining activities.

The company reaffirms that there is still no definition or decision on the matter.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: 'anticipates', 'believes', 'expects', 'predicts', 'intends', 'plans', 'projects', 'aims', 'should,' and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
08:32aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF TWO SERIES..
PU
08:12aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on the petrochemical segment (Form..
PU
08:02aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on the petrochemical segment Augus..
PU
06:32aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Extraordinary General Meeting (..
PU
06:12aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
08/27PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Potiguar Cluster divestment (Fo..
PU
08/27PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on LNG Regasification Terminal lea..
PU
08/273R Petroleum in Talks to Buy Petrobras' Polo Potiguar for over $1 bln
CI
08/27Brazil's 3R Petroleum in talks to buy Petrobras' Polo Potiguar for over $1 bl..
RE
08/27Petrobras Announces Leasing Process
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 403 B 77 716 M 77 716 M
Net income 2021 67 993 M 13 099 M 13 099 M
Net Debt 2021 263 B 50 696 M 50 696 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,62x
Yield 2021 9,63%
Capitalization 376 B 72 216 M 72 441 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,49 BRL
Average target price 36,07 BRL
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS0.53%72 216
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.29%1 859 796
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC16.87%155 231
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.08%118 343
TOTALENERGIES SE6.94%117 521
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM40.35%95 872