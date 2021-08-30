Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on the petrochemical segment (Form 6-K)

Petrobras on the petrochemical segment

Rio de Janeiro, August 30, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that, following up on the releases disclosed on June 8, 2021, August 9 and August 20, 2021, it maintains its position of seeking the full sale of its interest in Braskem and is monitoring the process of divestment of the stake held by Novonor.

As part of its active portfolio management, Petrobras evaluates opportunities in the petrochemical segment, as foreseen in its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, aiming to integrate its Exploration and Production (E&P) and Refining activities.

The company reaffirms that there is still no definition or decision on the matter.

