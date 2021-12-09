Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on the sale of the BM-S-8 block December 09, 2021

12/09/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Petrobras on the sale of the BM-S-8 block

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 09, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on 11/22/2016 and 03/21/2018, informs that it will receive from Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda. (Equinor) the last contingent installment in the amount of US$ 950 million related to the sale of its stake in the exploratory block BM-S-8, where the Bacalhau field (former Carcará area) is located.

Petrobras sold its total stake (equivalent to 66%) in block BM-S-08 to Equinor for US$ 2.5 billion, with the first installment of US$ 1.25 billion received at the closing of the transaction on 11/22/2016, and the second installment of US$ 300 million received on 03/21/2018.

The receipt of the last installment was conditioned to the approval of the Production Individualization Agreement (AIP) of the Bacalhau and Norte de Bacalhau fields by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The AIP was submitted by Equinor on 01/29/2021 and approved today at the ANP's executive board meeting with public transmission. Payment of the contingent installment should occur within 45 business days after approval. This installment will be recognized in the financial statements for the 4th quarter of 2021.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
