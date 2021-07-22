Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras production roughly flat amid maintenance stoppages, divestments

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras
presented flat production numbers in the second quarter, as the
ramp-up off some major platforms was largely offset by scheduled
maintenance and divestments.
In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
as the company is formally known, said it produced 2.796 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day in the period, a decrease of
0.2% in annual terms and a 1.1% increase from the first quarter.
Crude production came in at 2.226 million barrels per day,
down 0.8% from the same period a year ago and up 1.4% in
quarterly terms.
Ongoing ramp-ups at two major platforms, known as P-68 and
P-70, boosted those numbers, Petrobras said. Production numbers
were hit, however, by stoppages at several fields in the
offshore Campos Basin, as well as at some shallow-water and
onshore assets. The divestment of the company's Frade fuel also
hit the firm's figures in annual terms, Petrobras said.
