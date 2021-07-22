Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras production roughly flat amid maintenance stoppages, divestments

07/22/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras presented flat production numbers in the second quarter, as the ramp-up off some major platforms was largely offset by scheduled maintenance and divestments.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it produced 2.796 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the period, a decrease of 0.2% in annual terms and a 1.1% increase from the first quarter.

Crude production came in at 2.226 million barrels per day, down 0.8% from the same period a year ago and up 1.4% in quarterly terms.

Ongoing ramp-ups at two major platforms, known as P-68 and P-70, boosted those numbers, Petrobras said. Production numbers were hit, however, by stoppages at several fields in the offshore Campos Basin, as well as at some shallow-water and onshore assets. The divestment of the company's Frade fuel also hit the firm's figures in annual terms, Petrobras said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
05:47pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras production roughly flat amid maint..
RE
05:10pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras production roughly flat in Q2
RE
03:45pPetrobras 2Q Production Rises 1.1% vs. 1Q to 2.8MBOE Per Day
DJ
06:08aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Petros 3 Plan (Form 6-K)
PU
07/20Buyers circle Seadrill as it plots exit from bankruptcy -sources
RE
07/19A scandal cost Brazil billionaire bank CEO his job, but not control
RE
07/15GLENCORE : Exclusive-Pemex's trading arm bans new business with Trafigura -sourc..
RE
07/15PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras concludes the sale of Rio Ventura ..
PU
07/143R Rio Ventura S.A. completed the acquisition of Rio Ventura Cluster from Pet..
CI
07/13PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras clarifies about the sale of Gaspet..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 372 B 71 536 M 71 536 M
Net income 2021 60 907 M 11 701 M 11 701 M
Net Debt 2021 269 B 51 666 M 51 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,79x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 357 B 68 634 M 68 664 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 26,96 BRL
Average target price 32,64 BRL
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-4.87%77 281
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.29%1 876 183
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC11.35%159 941
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED39.17%146 321
TOTALENERGIES SE1.40%125 422
GAZPROM30.65%90 921