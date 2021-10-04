Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras releases teaser of E&P assets in the Gulf of Mexico (Form 6-K)

Petrobras releases teaser of E&P assets in the Gulf of Mexico

Rio de Janeiro, October 04, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it has started the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser), regarding the sale of the entire 20% stake held by its subsidiary Petrobras America Inc. (PAI) in the company MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC. (MPGoM), located in Texas, USA, which owns offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

The teaser, which includes key information about the opportunity, as well as the eligibility criteria for the selection of potential participants, is available on the Petrobras Investor Relations website: https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers.

The main subsequent stages of the project will be reported to the market in due course.

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules.

This transaction is in line with the company's strategy of portfolio optimization, debt reduction, and capital allocation improvement, as it increasingly concentrates its resources in world-class assets in deep and ultradeep waters in Brazil, where Petrobras has shown a great competitive edge over the years.

About MPGoM

It is a Joint Venture Company (JV) with an 80% stake from Murphy Exploration & Production Company and 20% from PAI, created in October 2018, with the contribution of all oil and natural gas assets in production, located in the Gulf of Mexico, of both companies.

MPGoM holds participation as operator or non-operator in 14 offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico. Petrobras' share of the fields' production in the first half of 2021 was 11,300 bpd of oil equivalent.

