Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras says it will buy $353 mln P-71 platform for Itapu field

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil firm
Petrobras said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy the
P-71 platform for $353 million, adding the purchase should allow
it to start producing oil from its Itapu field in about one
year.
The platform is in the final stage of construction in the
southern state of Espírito Santo. The platform was originally
scheduled for the Tupi field, which will have a new development
plan agreed with the partners in the project, Shell
(25% stake) and Petrogal (10%).
Petrobras said the decision was taken after the "transfer of
rights" auction in late 2019, when the production rights of the
Itapu field came to be wholly owned by Petrobras.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by David Gregorio)