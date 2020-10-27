Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras says it will buy $353 mln P-71 platform for Itapu field

10/27/2020

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy the P-71 platform for $353 million, adding the purchase should allow it to start producing oil from its Itapu field in about one year.

The platform is in the final stage of construction in the southern state of Espírito Santo. The platform was originally scheduled for the Tupi field, which will have a new development plan agreed with the partners in the project, Shell (25% stake) and Petrogal (10%).

Petrobras said the decision was taken after the "transfer of rights" auction in late 2019, when the production rights of the Itapu field came to be wholly owned by Petrobras. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by David Gregorio)


Financials
Sales 2020 289 B 50 984 M 50 984 M
Net income 2020 -53 470 M -9 423 M -9 423 M
Net Debt 2020 352 B 62 017 M 62 017 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,74x
Yield 2020 2,22%
Capitalization 259 B 45 794 M 45 628 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 57 983
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 32,12 BRL
Last Close Price 20,25 BRL
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-32.90%46 901
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.26%1 817 504
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-42.20%105 414
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-59.73%94 825
TOTAL SE-45.01%84 046
GAZPROM-36.77%50 280
