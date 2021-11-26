Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras signs agreement to lease the TermoCamaçari Plant November 26, 2021

11/26/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras signs agreement to lease the TermoCamaçari Plant

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 26, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 05/11/2021, informs that, after resuming negotiations with Proquigel Química S.A., a subsidiary of Unigel Participações S.A., for the leasing of the TermoCamaçari Thermal Power Plant (UTE TermoCamaçari), located in the State of Bahia, the negotiation was successfully concluded and the asset lease agreement was signed today, effective until August 2030.

The lease is in line with the company's strategy to improve its capital allocation and provide a favorable environment for new entrants to the gas and power segment.

About UTE TermoCamaçari

UTE TermoCamaçari is a natural gas-fired thermal power plant located in Camaçari, Bahia, with an installed capacity of 120 MW. Before the revocation of the generation concession, which occurred on 03/16/2021, according to ANEEL's Authoritative Resolution number 9,781, the unit operated on demand, based on the decisions of the National Electric System Operator (ONS).

About Unigel

Unigel is one of the largest Brazilian chemical companies, with a leading position in styrenics, acrylics and nitrogen fertilizers in Latin America. The company operates in the fertilizer segment through its subsidiary Proquigel Química S.A. In 2019, the company leased from Petrobras the nitrogen fertilizer plants in Bahia (Fafen-BA) and Sergipe (Fafen-SE).

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 22:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
05:40pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras signs agreement to lease the TermoCamaçari P..
PU
01:52pADRs Close Lower; BioNTech Rises, Carnival Drops
DJ
10:31aPetrobras, Seadrill Sign Two Contracts Worth $549 Million for Buzios Field Work
MT
09:25aEnergy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
09:23aWall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell as New COVID Strain Threatens Global Economic Recovery
MT
06:10aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
04:26aPetrobras to Invest $68 Billion Under 2022-2026 Strategic Plan
MT
02:28aSeadrill Gets Contracts Worth $549 Million From Petrobras
DJ
01:17aSeadrill Wins $549 Million Contract From Petroleo Brasileiro
MT
01:01aSDRL - Seadrill Limited Announces Contract Awards totalling $549m for the West Tellus a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 452 B 80 634 M 80 634 M
Net income 2021 95 822 M 17 083 M 17 083 M
Net Debt 2021 267 B 47 538 M 47 538 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,70x
Yield 2021 21,8%
Capitalization 375 B 66 987 M 66 902 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,47 BRL
Average target price 36,91 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS0.46%70 707
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.71%1 896 897
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC34.16%168 717
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.08%133 025
TOTALENERGIES SE22.05%127 078
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM58.92%107 030