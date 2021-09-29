Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras signs contract for the leasing of Bahia LNG Terminal (Form 6-K)

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Petrobras signs contract for the leasing of Bahia LNG Terminal

-

Rio de Janeiro, September 28, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following the release disclosed on August 26, 2021, informs that today it signed with Excelerate Energy Comercializadora de Gás Natural Ltda. (Excelerate) the lease contract of the LNG Regasification Terminal of Bahia (TR-BA) and associated facilities, in the amount of approximately R$ 102 million, effective until December 2023, in addition to other ancillary contracts associated with the process.

The initiative is an important step in the process of opening and increasing the competitiveness of the natural gas segment in Brazil and is foreseen in the Term of Commitment of Cessation (TCC) signed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) to build a favorable environment for the entry of new investors in the sector.

With the conclusion of the negotiation, Excelerate is seeking, with the support of Petrobras, the transfer of the licenses and authorizations necessary for the operation of a new regasification vessel at TR-BA. As soon as the new company is able to operate, Petrobras will move its regasification vessel that is in TR-BA to the LNG Regasification Terminal of Pecém, in Ceará.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
