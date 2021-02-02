Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Production & Sales Report 4Q20

Rio de Janeiro, February 2nd, 2021 - Petrobras had its best operating performance in 2020, overcoming considerable challenges arising from the pandemic, contraction in global demand for fuels and low prices.

We reached annual production records of 2.28 million barrels per day (MMbpb) of oil and NGL and 2.84 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMboed) of total production. Previous production records had been reached in 2015, of 2.23 MMbpd and 2.79 MMboed, respectively.

Another positive aspect relates to the qualitative aspect of production, which is extremely important for value generation.

In 2020, production in the pre-salt fields was 1.86 MMboed, accounting for 66% of total production, against only 24% in 2015. This means lower operating costs and better-quality oil.

The BUZ-12 well, located in the Búzios field, had the highest average production in the year, at 52.4 Kboed.

The average annual production of oil, NGL and natural gas is in line with the revised production target disclosed in the 3Q20 Production and Sales Report (2.84 MMboed), and exceeds the original target by 5% (2.7 MMboed).

The average production of oil, NGL and natural gas in 4Q20 was 2.68 MMboed, 9.1% below the previous quarter, due to the resumption of most of the scheduled maintenance stoppages that could not be carried out in 2Q20 and 3Q20 due to the pandemic.

We highlight the following aspects, which were of paramount importance to our solid performance in 2020:

increased production of the P-74,P-75,P-76 and P-77 platforms, in the Búzios field, supported by the expansion of the oil and gas processing capacity of the units, through the use of temporary generation energy gaps and gas compression availability, in addition to the high production potential of the wells and the reservoir;

P-74,P-75,P-76 and P-77 platforms, in the Búzios field, supported by the expansion of the oil and gas processing capacity of the units, through the use of temporary generation energy gaps and gas compression availability, in addition to the high production potential of the wells and the reservoir; fewer interventions than expected for combating CO 2 corrosion in subsea gas injection pipelines, made possible by the development of new inspection tools and technologies;

corrosion in subsea gas injection pipelines, made possible by the development of new inspection tools and technologies; lower production decline than expected in the Tupi and Sapinhoá fields, as a result of the better performance of the reservoirs;

greater production efficiency and optimization of production maintenance stoppages in platforms, despite the scenario of operational restrictions resulting from the impacts caused by the pandemic.

Moving forward with the active portfolio management, in 4Q20 we signed contracts to sell all of our interest in 27 onshore and shallow water fields, located in the Recôncavo and Sergipe-Alagoas Basins. At the same time, we completed the sale of our stakes in Baúna (Santos Basin) and Tucano Sul Clusters (Tucano Basin), which produced 14.2 Kboed in 2020.

In November 2020, the transportation of FPSO Carioca began from the shipyard in Dalian, China, to Brazil. The arrival at the shipyard in Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro, is scheduled for the first week of February, when the integration and commissioning activities will be completed. This production platform will be installed in the Sépia field, with production expected to start in mid-2021, and will have a processing capacity of 180 Kbpd and 6 million m³ of natural gas per day.

Despite the second wave of growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil, we are managing to keep our operation and maintenance activities, with no impact to our operational goals, while keeping strong vigilance in access controls to our facilities through massive testing, tracking and quarantining. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Petrobras has applied approximately 480,000 tests to its employees and service providers.

