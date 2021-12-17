Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Result of the 2nd Bidding Round for the Transfer of Rights surplus in the Production Sharing Agreement December 17, 2021

Result of the 2nd Bidding Round for the Transfer of Rights surplus in the Production Sharing Agreement

Rio de Janeiro, December 17, 2021 - A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it has acquired the exploration and production rights of the volumes exceeding those of the Transfer of Rights in the Atapu and Sepia offshore fields in the 2nd Bidding Round for the Transfer of Rights surplus under the Production Sharing Regime, held today, by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Petrobras exercised its the pre-emption right in the acquisition of the surplus volumes of the Sépia field, adhering to the winning consortium's proposal. The consortium will have Petrobras as operator, with 30% participation, in partnership with TotalEnergies EP (28%), Petronas (21%) and QP Brasil (21%).

Petrobras acquired the rights to the surplus volumes of the Atapu field in partnership with Shell Brasil and Total Energies EP. The consortium will have Petrobras as the operator, with 52.50% participation, in partnership with Shell Brasil (25%) and TotalEnergies (22.50%).

With today's bidding round results, Petrobras assures the maintenance of the operation in these fields, located in ultra-deep waters of the Santos Basin, for which it had already expressed the pre-emption right, as disclosed to the market on 04/28/2021, and confirms its leadership position in the Brazilian pre-salt, consistent with its strategy of focusing on the exploration and production of assets in deep and ultra-deep waters.

Atapu and Sépia are proven high-productivity assets, with good oil characteristics and significant potential to incorporate reserves. They have low lifting costs and are resilient to a low-price scenarios, which reflects Petrobras' efficient and competitive performance in deep and ultradeep water assets.

The Atapu field started production in June 2020 through FPSO P-70 and reached its production capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day in July 2021. It has the capacity to treat up to 6 million m³/d of gas.

The Sépia field started its production in August 2021 through FPSO Carioca, the biggest platform in operation in Brazil in terms of complexity.

