Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Board member at Brazil's Petrobras resigns

April 16 (Reuters) - Marcelo Gasparino, a Petrobras board
member, has submitted a letter of resignation, the company said
in a Friday evening securities filing.
Gasparino, who represents market investors on the board of
the state-run oil company, had previously said he planned to
resign to force a new shareholders' meeting.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, said in the filing it did not believe it was in
fact required to hold a new meeting to fill the vacancy under
Brazilian securities law.
