    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Board member at Brazil's Petrobras resigns

04/16/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
April 16 (Reuters) - Marcelo Gasparino, a Petrobras board member, has submitted a letter of resignation, the company said in a Friday evening securities filing.

Gasparino, who represents market investors on the board of the state-run oil company, had previously said he planned to resign to force a new shareholders' meeting.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in the filing it did not believe it was in fact required to hold a new meeting to fill the vacancy under Brazilian securities law.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 400 B 71 618 M 71 618 M
Net income 2021 51 705 M 9 253 M 9 253 M
Net Debt 2021 300 B 53 766 M 53 766 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,13x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 300 B 53 476 M 53 675 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,18 BRL
Last Close Price 23,09 BRL
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,94%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRóLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-18.53%53 415
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.71%1 897 453
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC13.84%150 632
TOTAL SE7.65%119 559
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.92%113 654
GAZPROM10.72%72 989
