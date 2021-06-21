Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Brazil's Petrobras disqualifies Excelerate Energy's bid on LNG lease

RIO DE JANIERO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday that it
had disqualified U.S.-based Excelerate Energy LP's bid on a
lease for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in northeastern
Bahia state.
Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, said in a
statement on its website that it had disqualified Excelerate for
not complying with the rules of the tender to lease the LNG
Regassification Terminal of Bahia (TR-BA). Petrobras did not
give details on which rules were violated.
Excelerate, the only company to bid on the lease, offered to
pay roughly 3 million reais ($597,729) per month for 30 months,
or a total of 92.1 million reais. The LNG company has until June
28 to appeal the decision.
This is the second time Petrobras has attempted to sell the
lease, having also disqualified the only bidder in the previous
tender.
Excelerate did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
($1 = 5.0190 reais)
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)