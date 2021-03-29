Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Brazil's Petrobras fires manager amid probe into trades, sources say

03/29/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras has fired a high-ranking manager after determining he had traded company shares during the firm's so-called "quiet period," four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Claudio Costa, Petrobras' executive manager for human resources, sold company shares in the weeks before the company's yearly results release in late February, which is a regulatory violation in Brazil, said the sources, all of whom are familiar with the company's probe into the matter.

The trades occurred shortly before Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced he was firing Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco in February, a development that sent Petrobras shares into a tailspin, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters.

Three of the sources said the company had regarded the timing of the trades as noteworthy, but Petrobras has not determined whether or not laws pertaining to insider trading had been violated.

Castello Branco personally approved the dismissal, one of the sources said.

Costa referred Reuters to the press office of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known.

In a statement, Petrobras confirmed that Costa had been fired, but did not respond to requests for comment on the reasons for his dismissal. The company said that Pedro Brancante, the chief of staff to Castello Branco, would take his place on an interim basis.

Brazil-listed preferred shares in Petrobras are off 15.9% year-to-date. Castello Branco is set to be officially replaced in mid-April by Joaquim Luna e Silva, a retired general who previously ran the Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the border of Paraguay.

Brazilian news magazine Crusoe reported earlier that Costa was fired amid suspicions of insider trading.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery, Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira; Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Gram Slattery, Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira


© Reuters 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
05:52pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Brazil's Petrobras fires manager amid probe..
RE
03:06pEXCLUSIVE : Shell, Cosan JV Raizen taps banks for mega-IPO in Brazil - sources
RE
03/26PETROBRAS  : on approval of the sale of the RLAM refinery
AQ
03/26PETROBRAS  : files 2020 Form 20-F
AQ
03/26PETROBRAS  : on favorable decision in arbitration
AQ
03/24Petrobras top managers quit for clashing with incoming CEO's plans - source
RE
03/24PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Incoming Petrobras CEO says he has no plans..
RE
03/24PETROBRAS  : on the sale of the RLAM refinery
AQ
03/24PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : UBS Adjusts Petrobras' Price Target to $13 ..
MT
03/24Norway's Aker BP buys UK oil stake in first foreign move
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 398 B 68 809 M 68 809 M
Net income 2021 48 152 M 8 327 M 8 327 M
Net Debt 2021 312 B 53 882 M 53 882 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,11x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 310 B 53 503 M 53 522 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,09 BRL
Last Close Price 23,83 BRL
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-17.22%54 411
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.00%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.15%164 970
TOTAL SE10.93%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%120 649
GAZPROM6.24%76 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ