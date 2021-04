RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA have approved a dividend payment of 10.272 billion reais ($1.82 billion), based on the firm's 2020 performance, it said in a Wednesday securities filing.

The payment corresponds to roughly 0.787 reais per share, the company said.

($1 = 5.65 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)