Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F

05/05/2021 | 08:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No___X____

Petrobras on Shareholders Meeting

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 5, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras following up on the release disclosed on April 29, 2021, in relation to the request to call an Extraordinary General Meeting to reconstitute the Board of Directors, in view of the resignation of Mr. Marcelo Gasparino da Silva announced on April 16, 2021, informs that the company's Board of Directors, by majority, decided not to call the General Meeting. The company presents the following clarifications:

Preliminarily, according to the letter received by the company of Mr. Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, the resignation will only take effect as of May 31, 2021. Therefore, currently there is no vacancy on the Board of Directors.

Under the terms of the release disclosed to the market on April 16, 2021, the resignation of Mr. Marcelo Gasparino will result in the application of the provisions of articles 141, paragraph 3 and 150 of Law 6,404/76 and article 25 of Petrobras' Bylaws. According to such provisions, the vacancy of the position of a Board member elected by multiple vote may be filled by a substitute elected by the collegiate until a next General Shareholders' Meeting, in order to ensure the continuity of management and the regular functioning of the administration bodies.

Therefore, Law 6,404 / 76 regulates the form of the recomposition of the Board of Directors in case of vacancy resulting from the resignation of a Board member elected by multiple vote.

Once the vacancy is verified, the next Shareholders Meeting that takes place must proceed with the election of the 8 (eight) members of the Board elected by multiple vote.

Regarding the questioning about the voting process in the election for the company's Board of Directors, Petrobras understands that it is pertinent to proceed with the analysis of the facts that occurred, including contacts with B3, other agents involved in the Meeting, other companies that held Meetings recently with the multiple voting process and with the CVM - the Brazilian Securities Commission.

Different action could generate costs, insecurity and unnecessary consequences, without guaranteeing that a new election would take place without the same questions, as stated, still under evaluation.

Petrobras reaffirms its commitment to respect the rights of minority shareholders and will keep shareholders and the market informed about it.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: 'anticipates', 'believes', 'expects', 'predicts', 'intends', 'plans', 'projects', 'aims', 'should,' and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 12:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
08:59aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Indicate by check mark whether the registra..
PU
08:41aPetro-Victory Energy Acquires Nine Onshore Oil Concessions in Brazil; Was Up ..
MT
05/03SECOND TRANSFER OF RIGHTS SURPLUS VO : CNPE Approves Technical And Economic Para..
AQ
04/30Brazil's Petrobras lowers fuel prices even as oil rises internationally
RE
04/28PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Brazil's Petrobras sells stake in NTS gas p..
RE
04/28PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Brazil's Petrobras sells stake in NTS gas p..
RE
04/28PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Brazil's antitrust body CADE postpones dead..
RE
04/28PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Brazil's antitrust body CADE postpones dead..
RE
04/27EQUINOR ASA  : - West Saturn to drill on the Bacalhau field in Brazil
AQ
04/27ANALYSIS : Bolsonaro's interventionism could be mixed blessing for state insuran..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 401 B 73 662 M 73 662 M
Net income 2021 48 121 M 8 839 M 8 839 M
Net Debt 2021 290 B 53 276 M 53 276 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,01x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 296 B 54 291 M 54 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,68 BRL
Last Close Price 22,89 BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-19.23%54 291
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.86%1 900 017
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC9.48%146 058
TOTAL SE5.50%119 003
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED21.67%114 237
GAZPROM9.57%73 426
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ