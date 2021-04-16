Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras CEO backs insiders to fill top posts-sources

(Adds fourth candidate name, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - Incoming Petrobras
CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, an army veteran with no oil
experience, has endorsed four career executives to head up key
company divisions rather than bringing in more outsiders, people
with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The board of directors of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Brazil's state-controlled company is formally known, meets on
Friday to vote on the new division heads, the company said. The
board is also expected to officially confirm Luna as CEO.
Luna's decision to endorse seasoned company executives sends
a message of some continuity to a market wary of non expert
appointments to lead the company.
Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, announced the
71-year-old Luna would take the helm of Petrobras in a Facebook
post in February. Luna served as Brazil's defense minister in
2018. He is the first military man to run Petrobras since the
1980s.
Half of the company's eight-seat executive director team is
currently vacant, including the chief financial officer (CFO)
post. Four divisional heads left the company after previous CEO
Roberto Castello Branco was fired by Bolsonaro in February in a
dispute over fuel prices. He officially ended his term on
Monday.
Among the candidates for executive directors, Chief
Accounting and Tax Officer Rodrigo Araujo is expected to be
named CFO, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the
information is private.
LONG CAREERS
Executive manager of Commercialization Claudio Mastella
will, if approved, be head of the logistics and
commercialization department, in charge of fuel prices, a
sensitive topic for Petrobras.
Executive manager Fernando Borges, who led the massive Libra
field offshore project, has been put up as candidate for the
Exploration and Production division, according to the people.
Joao Henrique Rittershaussen is candidate for the Production
Development division, the people said. He is currently an
executive manager of the same department.
Petrobras declined to comment.
All of the candidates have had long careers at Petrobras,
the people said. Araujo, Borges and Mastella were part of the
company's succession plan.
In the past, both Borges and Rittershaussen have publicly
criticized nationalistic rules implemented during the Worker's
Party governments to promote platform construction in Brazil by
local builders. Petrobras has recently decided to resume
platform construction overseas.
A retired general with no experience in the oil sector, Luna
was the latest in a slew of active duty and former military men
with whom Bolsonaro has surrounded himself since he took office.
Castello Branco's sacking after hiking fuel prices more than
30% within a couple of months sent jitters through financial
markets.
Fuel prices remain a sensitive topic for investors after
Petrobras lost $40 billion between 2011 and 2014 as the
government, which controls a majority of the company's voting
shares, forced it to subsidize local pump prices.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira in Rio de
Janeiro
Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga in Rio de Janeiro
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Holmes)