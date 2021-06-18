Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras announces public offering of Petrobras Distribuidora (BR)'s shares (Form 6-K)

06/18/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Petrobras announces public offering of Petrobras Distribuidora (BR)'s shares

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 17, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in continuity with the material facts dated as 8/26/2020 and 6/11/2021, informs its shareholders and the general public that, it filed the registration statement with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) on the date hereof of the secondary public offering of common shares issued by the Petrobras Distribuidora S.A. (BR) and held by Petrobras (Shares), under the terms of Article 6-A of CVM Rule No. 400, dated as December 29, 2003, as amended, and other applicable provisions, with efforts to place the Shares abroad pursuant to the exemptions from registration under the US Securities Act of 1993 (Offering). In addition, the Company informs that it has disclosed on the date hereof the Notice to the Market and the Preliminary Prospectus of Offering.

The request for registration of the Offering is currently under review by CVM, and the Offering is subject to its prior approval. No registration of the Offering or Shares will be carried out in any agency or regulatory body in the capital markets of any other country, except in Brazil, with the CVM. The Shares will not be or have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The percentage of shares to be offered by Petrobras under the Offering will be of 37.5% of its interest in BR's capital share, which corresponds to the total equity holdings of Petrobras in the Company.

Additional information about the Offering can be obtained from the Preliminary Prospectus available at https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/shares-dividends-and-debts/prospects, on such page, click on the 'Public Offering Petrobras Distribuidora 2021' section, and then 'Preliminary Prospectus'.

This material fact is intended for information purposes only, in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force and should not be considered as an announcement of an offer in Brazil, the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This material is being provided pursuant to Brazilian regulatory requirements, does not constitute an offering, under the U.S. securities laws, and is not a solicitation, invitation or offer to buy or sell any securities. The information on our website is not and shall not be deemed part of this report on Form 6-K.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: 'anticipates', 'believes', 'expects', 'predicts', 'intends', 'plans', 'projects', 'aims', 'should,' and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 370 B 73 539 M 73 539 M
Net income 2021 62 862 M 12 507 M 12 507 M
Net Debt 2021 269 B 53 551 M 53 551 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,70x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 371 B 73 884 M 73 792 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 32,17 BRL
Last Close Price 28,13 BRL
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-0.74%73 884
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.71%1 881 463
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.87%159 374
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED52.92%144 177
TOTALENERGIES SE15.35%130 495
GAZPROM28.59%89 490