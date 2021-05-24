Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras clarifies about the sale of stake in Petrobras Distribuidora (Form 6-K)

Petrobras clarifies about the sale of stake in Petrobras Distribuidora

Rio de Janeiro, May 21, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news published in the media, about the sale of its full remaining 37.5% interest in the capital of Petrobras Distribuidora S.A. (BR), clarifies that, as disclosed on 08/26/2020, the company's Board of Directors approved this sale by means of a secondary public offering (follow-on).

However, the moment to launch the offer has not yet been defined, which is subject to market conditions, the approval of Petrobras' internal bodies, notably as to price, and the analysis of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and other regulatory and self-regulatory bodies, under the terms of the applicable legislation.

The company will keep the market informed about any material information about the sale.

