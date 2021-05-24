Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras clarifies about the sale of stake in Petrobras Distribuidora (Form 6-K)

05/24/2021 | 06:07am EDT
Petrobras clarifies about the sale of stake in Petrobras Distribuidora

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 21, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news published in the media, about the sale of its full remaining 37.5% interest in the capital of Petrobras Distribuidora S.A. (BR), clarifies that, as disclosed on 08/26/2020, the company's Board of Directors approved this sale by means of a secondary public offering (follow-on).

However, the moment to launch the offer has not yet been defined, which is subject to market conditions, the approval of Petrobras' internal bodies, notably as to price, and the analysis of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and other regulatory and self-regulatory bodies, under the terms of the applicable legislation.

The company will keep the market informed about any material information about the sale.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1002 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: 'anticipates', 'believes', 'expects', 'predicts', 'intends', 'plans', 'projects', 'aims', 'should,' and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:06:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
