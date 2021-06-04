Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on scheduled stoppage of Mexilhão and Route 1 (Form 6-K)

06/04/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on scheduled stoppage of Mexilhão and Route 1

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 4, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it will start on August 15th the scheduled stoppage for 30 days of the Mexilhão platform and Route 1 pipeline, which outflows natural gas produced in Mexilhão and in other pre-salt and post-salt platforms in the Santos Basin.

The intervention on Mexilhão platform and Route 1 gas pipeline was planned several months in advance, considering its complexity and the need for contracting goods and services and coordinating the availability of resources required for its execution. The scheduled stoppage was communicated to the National Petroleum Agency in October 2020, in the Annual Production Programs (PAP) and specific meetings with the MME/CMGN - Natural Gas Monitoring Committee of the Ministry of Mines and Energy and ONS in March 2021.

The stoppage will enable preventive maintenance and improvements at the facilities, ensuring continuity and safety in natural gas flow and supply operations.

The highlights of the stoppage are:

• Inspection of NR-13 equipment (Regulatory Standard on safety inspection and operation of pressure vessels, boilers and piping) and SPIE (In-house Equipment Inspection Service), which must comply with the maximum deadlines designated by the standard.

• Compliance with Critical Inspection Recommendations with maturities from August 2021. These interventions are in equipment necessary for the gas production and delivery process and require the interruption of the systems to which they are associated, requiring the shutdown of platform operations to safe execution of planned services.

• An important part of the activities refers to internal components of the equipment in operation and without access for inspection or testing, thus the postponement of the intervention can lead to operational risks or unscheduled stoppages, further impairing the gas flow to UTGCA - Caraguatatuba Gas Treatment Unit.

Therefore, the scheduled stoppage cannot be postponed, as it aims at operational safety and compliance with regulatory deadlines.

The company notified customers of the stoppage, under the contractually established terms, and continues to take actions to mitigate impacts on gas supply during the stoppage. The solutions involve:

• Expansion of the capacity of the Guanabara Bay Regasification Terminal from 20 million to 30 million m³/day;

• Repositioning of regasification vessel from the Pecém LNG Regasification Terminal to the Bahia Terminal (TRBA), with the capacity to offer an additional 14 million m³/day;

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: 'anticipates', 'believes', 'expects', 'predicts', 'intends', 'plans', 'projects', 'aims', 'should,' and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

• Positioning in the LNG supply ships and cargo market;

• Negotiation of a new interruptible contract for a temporary increase in imports from Bolivia.

As an additional measure, Petrobras will reconcile the maintenance of Mexilhão platform and Route 1 gas pipeline with the scheduled stoppages of its own and third-party thermoelectric plants, thus reducing the demand for natural gas from these thermoelectric plants during the stoppage period and increasing their generation availability in the remaining dry period. The thermoelectric stoppage schedule was articulated in advance with the National Electric System Operator (ONS), seeking the least possible impact on the sector. The reduction in the supply of electricity generated by thermal plants will be of approximately 3 thousand megawatts during the stoppage period, compared with a total natural gas thermal generation capacity in the country of about 15 thousand megawatts and a total installed generation capacity, considering all sources, of about 170 thousand megawatts (system capacity data from the ONS website).

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: 'anticipates', 'believes', 'expects', 'predicts', 'intends', 'plans', 'projects', 'aims', 'should,' and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 21:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
05:35pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Petrobras on scheduled stoppage of Mexilhão..
PU
06/03PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT among (Form 6-K)
PU
06/03PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF U.S. DOL..
PU
06/03PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Petrobras on the sale of a petrochemical co..
PU
06/02TEASER : Dubai Project
PU
06/02PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Petrobras Initiates Offering of Dollar-Deno..
MT
06/02PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF U.S. DOLLAR..
PU
06/02PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Registration Statement Nos. 333-229096 and ..
PU
06/02EXCLUSIVE : Brazil probes U.S. oil trader Freepoint in alleged bribery scheme
RE
06/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Petrobras on resignation of the Board of Di..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 386 B 76 587 M 76 587 M
Net income 2021 57 375 M 11 373 M 11 373 M
Net Debt 2021 274 B 54 253 M 54 253 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,66x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 370 B 72 787 M 73 318 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 31,73 BRL
Last Close Price 28,06 BRL
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-0.99%72 832
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.00%1 884 229
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC12.82%151 156
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED40.83%129 241
TOTALENERGIES SE12.93%127 115
GAZPROM27.70%87 689