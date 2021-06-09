Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on the sale of Route 1, 2 and 3 gas pipelines (Form 6-K)

06/09/2021 | 08:15am EDT
Petrobras on the sale of Route 1, 2 and 3 gas pipelines

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 9, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the piece of news published in the media about the divestment of the Routes 1, 2 and 3 gas pipelines, clarifies that it is untrue that the company has defined the sales model for these assets and the percentages to be sold.

Petrobras, as part of its active portfolio management, has already started studies for the divestment of these gas pipelines, which is part of the portfolio of assets for sale by the company, as disclosed in the Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

The company will keep the market informed about any relevant information on the subject.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: 'anticipates', 'believes', 'expects', 'predicts', 'intends', 'plans', 'projects', 'aims', 'should,' and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 12:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
