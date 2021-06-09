Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on the sale of Route 1, 2 and 3 gas pipelines (Form 6-K)

Petrobras on the sale of Route 1, 2 and 3 gas pipelines

Rio de Janeiro, June 9, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the piece of news published in the media about the divestment of the Routes 1, 2 and 3 gas pipelines, clarifies that it is untrue that the company has defined the sales model for these assets and the percentages to be sold.

Petrobras, as part of its active portfolio management, has already started studies for the divestment of these gas pipelines, which is part of the portfolio of assets for sale by the company, as disclosed in the Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

The company will keep the market informed about any relevant information on the subject.

