MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/17
22.15 BRL   +1.93%
05:31pPetrobras CEO says 11,000 employees to leave company by end-2021
RE
09/16PETROBRAS : on E&P asset in Colombia
AQ
09/16PETROBRAS : on contracting the sixth FPSO of Buzios
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrobras CEO says 11,000 employees to leave company by end-2021

09/17/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Approximately 11,000 employees of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras have accepted buyout packages and will leave the firm this year or next, Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco said during an online event on Thursday.

That number, which represents about a quarter of the company's workforce, is a slight increase from the 10,000 employees that Castello Branco had said in July would depart Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.39% 43.27 Delayed Quote.-38.41%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 1.93% 22.15 End-of-day quote.-26.61%
WTI 2.16% 41.031 Delayed Quote.-34.46%
Financials
Sales 2020 282 B 53 852 M 53 852 M
Net income 2020 -56 610 M -10 825 M -10 825 M
Net Debt 2020 345 B 66 063 M 66 063 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,02x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 291 B 55 471 M 55 663 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 57 983
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 31,33 BRL
Last Close Price 22,15 BRL
Spread / Highest target 78,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-26.61%54 502
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.97%1 931 479
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-35.81%108 653
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-54.44%106 816
TOTAL SE-34.57%100 223
GAZPROM-28.04%58 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
