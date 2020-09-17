Petrobras CEO says 11,000 employees to leave company by end-2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Approximately 11,000
employees of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras have
accepted buyout packages and will leave the firm this year or
next, Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco said during an
online event on Thursday.
That number, which represents about a quarter of the
company's workforce, is a slight increase from the 10,000
employees that Castello Branco had said in July would depart
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally
known.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)