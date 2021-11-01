Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media

Rio de Janeiro, November 01, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras, in relation to the pieces of news published in the media regarding expectations of new adjustments in fuel prices, clarifies that adjustments in product prices are made in the normal course of its business and follow its current commercial policies.

Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate pass-through of external volatility and of the exchange rate caused by circumstantial events.

Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices relative to international quotations. Petrobras does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that there is no decision taken by its Executive Group of Market and Prices (GEMP) that has not yet been announced to the market.

To provide transparency to its commercial management, Petrobras announces price adjustments to its customers through the Customer Channel website (www.canalcliente.com.br) and, to other stakeholders, through the website www.agenciapetrobras.com.br.

In compliance with Resolution 795/2019 of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the Company also discloses the updated price list by location and type of sale on its website www.petrobras.com.br.

The Company also clarifies that the influence of international oil market movements and exchange rates on the prices of its products is constantly analyzed by market participants and reported by the press. In addition, in the announcement of the readjustment of diesel and gasoline prices, carried out on 10/25/2021 through a press release, Petrobras informed that the adjustments reflected part of the rise in international levels of oil prices and the exchange rate.

