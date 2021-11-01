Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

11/01/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 01, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras, in relation to the pieces of news published in the media regarding expectations of new adjustments in fuel prices, clarifies that adjustments in product prices are made in the normal course of its business and follow its current commercial policies.

Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate pass-through of external volatility and of the exchange rate caused by circumstantial events.

Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices relative to international quotations. Petrobras does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that there is no decision taken by its Executive Group of Market and Prices (GEMP) that has not yet been announced to the market.

To provide transparency to its commercial management, Petrobras announces price adjustments to its customers through the Customer Channel website (www.canalcliente.com.br) and, to other stakeholders, through the website www.agenciapetrobras.com.br.

In compliance with Resolution 795/2019 of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the Company also discloses the updated price list by location and type of sale on its website www.petrobras.com.br.

The Company also clarifies that the influence of international oil market movements and exchange rates on the prices of its products is constantly analyzed by market participants and reported by the press. In addition, in the announcement of the readjustment of diesel and gasoline prices, carried out on 10/25/2021 through a press release, Petrobras informed that the adjustments reflected part of the rise in international levels of oil prices and the exchange rate.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 19:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
03:27pPetrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
11:15aBrazil's Bolsonaro says Petrobras privatization would be 'ideal' as fuel prices rise
RE
10/29Petr?leo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
10/29Petrobras denies strategy change after Bolsonaro blasts profits, fuel prices
RE
10/29Brazil audit court judge recommends lifting spending cap for post-pandemic recovery
RE
10/29Petrobras denies strategy change after Bolsonaro blasts profits, fuel prices
RE
10/29At September 30, 2021 and report on review of Quarterly Information - Form 6-K
PU
10/29Petr?leo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
10/29September 30, 2021 and 2020 with report of independent registered public accounting fir..
PU
10/29Energy Stocks Mixed Ahead of Friday Opener
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 446 B 78 582 M 78 582 M
Net income 2021 89 728 M 15 799 M 15 799 M
Net Debt 2021 267 B 47 075 M 47 075 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,49x
Yield 2021 20,7%
Capitalization 359 B 63 160 M 63 136 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,25 BRL
Average target price 35,53 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-3.85%63 558
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.86%2 019 557
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC36.64%177 673
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED56.25%148 724
TOTALENERGIES SE22.86%132 410
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM64.53%116 639