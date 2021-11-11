Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Petrobras on Institutional Relations and Sustainability Officer November 11, 2021

11/11/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Petrobras on Institutional Relations and Sustainability Officer

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 11, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, approved the dismissal of Roberto Furian Ardenghy from the position of Institutional Relations and Sustainability Officer, as of 12/15/2021. Rafael Chaves Santos was elected for this position and will take office on 12/16/2021.

Rafael Chaves Santos is an engineer, with postgraduate degrees in both Finance and Economics. He joined Petrobras in January 2019 and since then has contributed extensively to the company's strategic repositioning: (a) construction of the terms of commitment to opening up the refining and natural gas markets that promoted greater regulatory adequacy; (b) coordination, preparation, and approval of the Strategic Plans (2020-24 and 2021-25) that reaffirm Petrobras' commitment to accelerating the transformation of Brazilian resources (pre-salt) into wealth, in a context of energy transition; (c) chairman of the board of directors of group companies (TBG and Transpetro); (d) advisor to the global investment fund of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), headquartered in London. Previously, he played several roles, with emphasis on his time at the Central Bank of Brazil, as an executive at Vale and as an economics professor at FGV. At Petrobras he held the position of Executive Strategy Manager.

The appointment of the Executive Director was subject to prior analysis by the People Committee of the Petrobras' Board of Directors.

Petrobras thanks Roberto Furian Ardenghy for his leadership, dedication, and contribution to the company and for his important work leading the Institutional Relations and Sustainability Executive Office since May 2019. Roberto Ardenghy was the first Sustainability Director, responsible for consolidating this theme in Petrobras' Senior Management, with emphasis on the creation of the Climate Change executive management, which reinforced the growing importance of the energy transition in the company. We highlight his contribution to the ambition of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from operations under Petrobras control (scopes 1 and 2).

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
