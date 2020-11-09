REUTERS SUMMIT-Brazil's Petrobras hunts for buyers in India as oil exports take off

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - As Brazil's
state-controlled Petrobras rapidly boosts oil output
and exports, executives are looking to a new market: India.
In an interview as part of the Reuters Commodity Trading
Summit, Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco said that crude
sales to China - an increasingly vital export market for
Brazilian oil - would continue to rise amid strong industrial
growth there and the ramping up of some of the world's largest
offshore fields in Brazil.
But Petrobras' newly reorganized marketing and logistics
division is actively scouting out additional markets,
particularly in Asia.
The firm, for instance, has started hunting for new buyers
in India, which Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, hopes will be a relevant client within three
years as it moves to diversify its buyer mix and minimize its
dependence on China.
"We expect this to have a positive evolution in the near
future, in three years approximately to have a consolidated
position in the market," Castello Branco told Reuters.
The company has also been raising fuel oil exports to
Singapore. The country, which acts as a shipping hub, has
boosted purchases of Petrobras's low-sulfur fuel to comply with
new maritime legislation intended to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions.
Production from its massive, deepwater Buzios field is
widening Brazil's oil surplus and allowed Petrobras to raise its
2020 production target by 5% in the past weeks.
The producer is also preparing to face stronger internal
competition as it sells refineries and tries to end its near
monopoly in Brazilian fuel production.
"In order to face stronger competition, we put in place a
logistics, sales and marketing division...to act as an active
seller, not a passive seller," the CEO said.
Despite having recently risen to third largest oil supplier
to China, ahead of the United States, Brazil is still a
relatively small seller to the Asian country compared with
Russia and Saudi Arabia, Castello Branco said - but not for the
lack of appetite.
China would absorb all oil Brazil has to offer and it often
pays a premium for its sweet crude from Brazil's Tupi field, he
said.
In April, Petrobras hit an historical mark of 1 million
barrels per day of crude shipped to China as a sharp drop in
internal fuel consumption diverted oil away from domestic
refineries.
"Right now, we don't have the capacity to sell 1 million
(barrels per day)," Castello Branco said. "With the increase in
oil production, we will have availability to do that."
