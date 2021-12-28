Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/28
28.83 BRL   +0.28%
Rio court suspends Petrobras natural gas price hike
RE
Energy Stocks Recovering Ahead of Tuesday's Close
MT
Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
Rio court suspends Petrobras natural gas price hike

12/28/2021 | 05:56pm EST
BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro state court has suspended a 50% hike in natural gas prices planned by state-run oil company Petrobras, Rio's state legislature said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The injunction appears to affect mainly the states of Rio and Sao Paulo, as it applies only to products sold by Petrobras to Naturgy, which holds distribution concessions in parts of those states. Combined, Sao Paulo and Rio have a population of roughly 64 million people.

The decision is the latest headache for Petrobras, which has pledged to keep fuel prices roughly in line with international levels. That policy has helped the company post bumper profits this year, but has upset many consumers and politicians at every level of government.

The injunction will be in place until Brazil's antitrust regulator, Cade, issues an opinion on the matter. It applies to liquefied petroleum gas, vehicular natural gas and gas commonly used for industrial purposes, but it is not relevant for other fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

"The pricing policy of Petrobras, which produces in reais and charges in dollars, is excellent for shareholders and the federal government, which holds the majority of shares, but it's terrible for the people," Andre Ceciliano, the president of Rio's state legislature, wrote on Twitter.

Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia and Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Brad Haynes and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.20% 79.11 Delayed Quote.47.87%
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. 1.80% 28.88 Delayed Quote.49.63%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 0.28% 28.83 End-of-day quote.1.73%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.94% 181.8991 Delayed Quote.55.26%
WTI 0.29% 76.011 Delayed Quote.52.12%
Financials
Sales 2021 454 B 80 598 M 80 598 M
Net income 2021 98 546 M 17 478 M 17 478 M
Net Debt 2021 267 B 47 437 M 47 437 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,75x
Yield 2021 23,2%
Capitalization 392 B 69 618 M 69 536 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,83 BRL
Average target price 38,60 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS1.45%69 475
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.57%1 884 281
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC33.13%157 461
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED45.83%135 219
TOTALENERGIES SE27.35%133 195
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM61.27%110 356