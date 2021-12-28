Rio court suspends Petrobras natural gas price hike

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro state court
has suspended a 50% hike in natural gas prices planned by
state-run oil company Petrobras, Rio's state
legislature said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The injunction appears to affect mainly the states of Rio
and Sao Paulo, as it applies only to products sold by Petrobras
to Naturgy, which holds distribution concessions in
parts of those states. Combined, Sao Paulo and Rio have a
population of roughly 64 million people.
The decision is the latest headache for Petrobras, which has
pledged to keep fuel prices roughly in line with international
levels. That policy has helped the company post bumper profits
this year, but has upset many consumers and politicians at every
level of government.
The injunction will be in place until Brazil's antitrust
regulator, Cade, issues an opinion on the matter. It applies to
liquefied petroleum gas, vehicular natural gas and gas commonly
used for industrial purposes, but it is not relevant for other
fuels such as gasoline and diesel.
"The pricing policy of Petrobras, which produces in reais
and charges in dollars, is excellent for shareholders and the
federal government, which holds the majority of shares, but it's
terrible for the people," Andre Ceciliano, the president of
Rio's state legislature, wrote on Twitter.
Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia and Gram Slattery in
Rio de Janeiro;
Editing by Brad Haynes and Dan Grebler)