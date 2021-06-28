Teaser: Deten Química (Updated)

In order to participate in the Process, a Prospective Purchaser must meet the criteria described below ("Eligibility Requirements"):

i. Financial Requirements:

Strategic investors : Prospective Purchaser, both publicly and privately held, must have book net equity value of at least US$ 130 million. Financial investors : Prospective Purchaser must have at least US$ 260 million worth of assets under management

Compliance requirements: Neither the Prospective Purchaser or any of its subsidiaries may:

Be subject, be owned or controlled by a person or entity subject to (i) any economic, financial or trade sanctions, (ii) regulatory sanctions, (iii) embargoes or (iv) restrictive measures that have been administered, enacted, imposed or applied by the World Bank, the United Nations Security Council, the United States of America, the Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the Netherlands, Brazil, and the respective governmental institutions and agencies of any mentioned previously (Sanctioned Person). Be located, have been constituted, incorporated, organized or resident in a country subject to any (i) economic, financial or commercial sanctions, (ii) regulatory sanctions, (iii) embargoes or (iv) restrictive measures that were administered, enacted, imposed or executed by the World Bank, the United Nations Security Council, the United States of America, the Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the Netherlands, Brazil and the respective governmental institutions and agencies of any mentioned previously (Sanctioned Country). Have the predominant part of its commercial affiliation or business with any Sanctioned Person or in a Sanctioned Country.

PETROBRAS‐ will evaluate if the relations or situations described prevent the participation of the Prospective Purchaser in the Process due to non compliance with Sanctions applicable to PETROBRAS and will inform the exclusion of the Prospective Purchaser from the Process, if the case may be.