Teaser: Gulf of Mexico October 04, 2021

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") has engaged Barclays as financial advisor in connection with the potential sale of 20% interest in MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC ("MPGOM") (the "Potential Transaction")
Prospective buyers must demonstrate interest in entering the process byOctober 25th. A virtual data room will be opened for bidders that sign a confidentiality agreement
All questions or requests related to data or the sale process should be directed to the representatives of Barclays listed below; under no circumstances are bidders to directly contact management or employees of
Petrobras America Inc ("PAI")
Barclays Contact Details
Brazil
U.S. Natural Resources
Technical
Marco de Carvalho
Jose Briceno
Andrew Steinau
Patrick Collins
CEO, Barclays Brazil
Co-Head of Houston Office
Managing Director (M&A)
Vice President
Office: 55 (11) 3757-7586
Office: (713) 236-2427
Office: (212) 526-6556
Office: (713) 236-3949
Mobile: 55 (11) 992-852-897
Mobile: (786) 253-0371
Mobile: (914) 659-3146
Mobile: (214) 535-5267
marco.decarvalho@barclays.com
jose.briceno@barclays.com
andrew.steinau@barclays.com
patrick.collins@barclays.com
Alex Araujo
Joe Shirley
Gus Vaughan
Brian Cornette
Vice President
Director
Vice President
Vice President
Office: 55 (11) 3757-7091
Office: (713) 236-2449
Office: (713) 236-3958
Office: (713) 236-3942
Mobile: 55 (13) 997-199-539
Mobile: (404) 394-8757
Mobile: (210) 216-6532
Mobile: (281) 639-1307
alex.araujo@barclays.com
joe.shirley@barclays.com
gus.vaughan@barclays.com
brian.cornette@barclays.com
1
CONFIDENCIAL Força de Trabalho
Opportunity Overview
Transaction Overview
MPGOM Asset Map
Petrobras, through its wholly owned subsidiary PAI, is offering to sell 100% of its Units (held directly and/or indirectly) in MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC ("MPGOM")
PAI owns a 20% Interest in MPGOM, with the remaining 80% Interest owned by Murphy Exploration & Production Company - USA, a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation
The MPGOM JV owns an interest in 15 fields in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico ("GoM") along with an interest in St. Malo host facility
MPGOM JV Structure
Simplified Ownership
Additional Detail
PAI retained a 50% share
80%
20%
in the Chinook downthrown
fault block
SMI 280
(50.00% / 10.00%)
Northwestern
(25.00% / 5.00%)
Cottonwood
(100.00% / 20.00%)
Front Runner
(62.50% / 12.50%)
Habanero
(33.75% / 6.75%)
Garden
Green
Banks
Canyon
Tahoe
(30.00% / 6.00%)
Viosca
Knoll
Mississippi Dalmatian
Canyon (70.00% / 14.00%)
Medusa
De Soto
(60.00% / 12.00%)
Canyon
Thunder Hawk
(62.50% / 12.50%)
Kodiak
(29.06% / 5.81%)
Clipper
(100.00% / 20.00%)
Atwater
Valley
MPGOM
Individual GOM Field
Interests(1)
PAI retained, and is including in sale, a 3% ORRI for all new wells drilled at Cascade and Chinook
Keathley Walker
Canyon Ridge
(FPSO)
Lucius Unit
(14.99, 11.50% / 2.30%)
St. Malo
(25.00% / 5.00%)
Cascade
(100.00% / 20.00%)
Chinook
(66.67% / 13.33%)
Lund
Operated
Non‐Operated
(MPGOM WI / PAI Share)
___________________________
1. PAI's indirect interest in select underlying assets varies based on various agreements and transactions through MPGOM.
2
CONFIDENCIAL Força de Trabalho
1.1 Key Investment Highlights
1 Significant Free Cash Flow Generation
Cash flowing assets able to organically fund growth projects and service a debt-financed capital structure
Future production de-risked by historical performance
Significant baseline production with low decline
Attractive royalty / tax regime
2 Low Cost Structure and High Margin
Service costs expected to remain low and oversupply of offshore drilling rigs continues to put downward pressure on dayrates
Low SG&A costs and overhead required to manage assets, currently handled by 3 PBR professionals
Oily reserves (~90% oil) and premium barrel pricing tied to LLS / HLS
PAI also entitled to upside cash flows via earn-out agreement; which will be subject to additional proposal; total potential payments of up to $90mm from January 2022 through 2025 based on agreed upon MPGOM revenue thresholds
3 Infrastructure Ownership and Access
Mature basin with existing infrastructure supporting low-cost,short-cycle development
Ample subsea and production infrastructure connected to the GoM transportation network with capacity to accommodate future development projects
4 Multiple Attractive Growth Projects
Multiple growth opportunities within West Fault Block in St. Malo, Chinook downthrown block, Lucius and assignment of DC 90 at Dalmatian
Anticipate near term drilling activity in the Chinook downthrown block, where PAI holds higher 50% interest
St. Malo waterflood expected to provide significant incremental recovery starting in 1H 23
St. Malo pump project in progress to extend field life and facilitate efficient waterflood operations
Kodiak and Lucius infill wells provide short-cycle, highly economic development opportunities
5 Diversified GoM Asset Portfolio
Indirect interest in prolific St. Malo field
JV holds interests in 15 fields across GoM
8 MPGOM operated (2 wholly owned) and 7 non-operated fields
MPGOM Asset Statistics (Net to PAI Share)
2021E
Field Name
Operator
MPGOM WI / PAI Share(1)
Production
(Mboe/d)(1)
St. Malo
Chevron
25.00%
/ 5.00%
4.0
Chinook / Cascade
MPGOM
66.67% / 13.33%
2.0
100.00% / 20.00%
Dalmatian
MPGOM
70.00% / 14.00%
1.6
Lucius
Oxy
(14.99% / 11.50%) / 2.30%
1.0
Front Runner /
MPGOM
62.50% / 12.50%
0.9
Clipper
100.00%
/ 20.00%
Kodiak
Kosmos
29.06%
/ 5.81%
0.6
Habanero
Shell
33.75%
/ 6.75%
0.6
Medusa
MPGOM
60.00% / 12.00%
0.3
Thunder Hawk
MPGOM
62.50% / 12.50%
0.2
Cottonwood
MPGOM
100.00%
/ 20.00%
0.1
Tahoe
W&T
30.00%
/ 6.00%
0.1
Northwestern
Hess
25.00%
/ 5.00%
0.0
SMI 280
Fieldwood
50.00% / 10.00%
0.0
PAI Total
11.3
MPGOM Production(1)
PAI 2021E Net Production ~11.3 Mboe/d
Mboe/d
15
Historical Projections
10
5
0
2018A
2019A
2020A
2021E
2022E
2023E
2024E
2025E
St Malo
Chinook/ Cascade
Dalmatian
Lucius
Other
___________________________
1. 2021E production estimates per Wood Mackenzie and PAI management. MPGOM estimates adjusted for PAI's indirect interest in MPGOM fields.
3
CONFIDENCIAL Força de Trabalho
1.2 Key Asset Overview
St. Malo
Lucius
Tucker
Tahoe
Moccasin
Julia
(WR 544)
(KC 736)
(WR 627)
SMI 280
Mississippi Dalmatian
Buckskin
St. Malo
Medusa
Canyon
(KC 872)
(WR 678)
Thunder Hawk
Lucius
Northwestern
Cottonwood
Kodiak
(KC 875)
Front Runner
Clipper
Habanero
Hadrian
Garden
Green
South
(KC 963)
JSM
Banks
Canyon
Jack
FPU
Walker
(WR 759)
Keathley
Cascade
Operated
Ridge
Canyon
Chinook
Non‐Operated
Phobos
Lucius
Lucius
(SE 39)
St. Malo
St. Malo
St. Malo Asset Overview
Host
Reservoir /
Facility /
Facility
Current
Water
2021E Gross
Asset
Current Working Interest
Operator
Capacity
Wells
Depth (ft)
IP Date
Production
Chevron*: 51.00%
MPGOM: 25.00%
JSM FPU /
170 Mbo/d
St. Malo
Equinor: 21.50%
13
~7,000'
Dec-14
~79 Mboe/d
Chevron
42 MMcf/d
Eni: 1.25%
Exxon: 1.25%
Lucius Asset Overview
Host
Reservoir /
Facility /
Facility
Current
Water
2021E Gross
Current Working Interest
Operator
Capacity
Wells
Depth (ft)
IP Date
Production
Oxy*: 63.85%
Lucius
MPGOM: 14.99% / (11.50% / 2.30%)
80 Mbo/d
Lucius
SPAR /
15
~6,900'
Jan-15
~52 Mboe/d
Eni: 11.08%
450 MMcf/d
Oxy
Inpex 10.11%
St. Malo Overview
Lucius Overview
Recent completions (PN005 and PS006) and high quality west fault block prospect provide incremental base production and cash flow
Attractive long-lead projects are AFE'd and near on-line dates
Waterflood fabrication and installation is ongoing and first water injection is scheduled for 1H 23
Multiphase pump is scheduled for start-up by YE 2021
Brought on the 918 #3 and 919 #9 wells in 2021
918 #3 well delivering target rate of ~10 Mbo/d
Currently interpreting and integrating recently acquired OBN survey, which is expected to enhance seismic quality to inform and improve future field development decisions
Current total fluid capacity is ~118 Mbbl/d
Evaluating future growth projects including:
919 #10 and 918 #4 new drills and 919 #5 ST2 workover
Additional Hadrian East opportunity
$90mm earnout potential for PAI's interests based on excess revenue through 2025 from Lucius and St. Malo;
Potential for earnout cash flows to be included with the sale of MPGOM units(1)
___________________________
Source: Wood Mackenzie and PAI management.
Note: * Indicates field operator.
1. An allocation of value between MPGOM units and earnout cash flows will be required. Interested parties may bid on only MPGOM units, or both MPGOM units and earnout.
PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 02 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:17:05 UTC.