  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Teaser: Gulf of Mexico October 04, 2021

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
Investment Opportunity in the Gulf of Mexico

October 2021

Process Overview

  • Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") has engaged Barclays as financial advisor in connection with the potential sale of 20% interest in MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC ("MPGOM") (the "Potential Transaction")
  • Prospective buyers must demonstrate interest in entering the process by October 25th. A virtual data room will be opened for bidders that sign a confidentiality agreement
  • All questions or requests related to data or the sale process should be directed to the representatives of Barclays listed below; under no circumstances are bidders to directly contact management or employees of
    Petrobras America Inc ("PAI")

Barclays Contact Details

Brazil

U.S. Natural Resources

Technical

Marco de Carvalho

Jose Briceno

Andrew Steinau

Patrick Collins

CEO, Barclays Brazil

Co-Head of Houston Office

Managing Director (M&A)

Vice President

Office: 55 (11) 3757-7586

Office: (713) 236-2427

Office: (212) 526-6556

Office: (713) 236-3949

Mobile: 55 (11) 992-852-897

Mobile: (786) 253-0371

Mobile: (914) 659-3146

Mobile: (214) 535-5267

marco.decarvalho@barclays.com

jose.briceno@barclays.com

andrew.steinau@barclays.com

patrick.collins@barclays.com

Alex Araujo

Joe Shirley

Gus Vaughan

Brian Cornette

Vice President

Director

Vice President

Vice President

Office: 55 (11) 3757-7091

Office: (713) 236-2449

Office: (713) 236-3958

Office: (713) 236-3942

Mobile: 55 (13) 997-199-539

Mobile: (404) 394-8757

Mobile: (210) 216-6532

Mobile: (281) 639-1307

alex.araujo@barclays.com

joe.shirley@barclays.com

gus.vaughan@barclays.com

brian.cornette@barclays.com

1

CONFIDENCIAL Força de Trabalho

Opportunity Overview

Transaction Overview

MPGOM Asset Map

  • Petrobras, through its wholly owned subsidiary PAI, is offering to sell 100% of its Units (held directly and/or indirectly) in MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC ("MPGOM")
  • PAI owns a 20% Interest in MPGOM, with the remaining 80% Interest owned by Murphy Exploration & Production Company - USA, a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation
  • The MPGOM JV owns an interest in 15 fields in the U.S. Gulf of
    Mexico ("GoM") along with an interest in St. Malo host facility

MPGOM JV Structure

Simplified Ownership

Additional Detail

PAI retained a 50% share

80%

20%

in the Chinook downthrown

fault block

SMI 280

(50.00% / 10.00%)

Northwestern

(25.00% / 5.00%)

Cottonwood

(100.00% / 20.00%)

Front Runner

(62.50% / 12.50%)

Habanero

(33.75% / 6.75%)

Garden

Green

Banks

Canyon

Tahoe

(30.00% / 6.00%)

Viosca

Knoll

Mississippi Dalmatian

Canyon (70.00% / 14.00%)

Medusa

De Soto

(60.00% / 12.00%)

Canyon

Thunder Hawk

(62.50% / 12.50%)

Kodiak

(29.06% / 5.81%)

Clipper

(100.00% / 20.00%)

Atwater

Valley

MPGOM

Individual GOM Field

Interests(1)

  • PAI retained, and is including in sale, a 3% ORRI for all new wells drilled at Cascade and Chinook

Keathley Walker

Canyon Ridge

(FPSO)

Lucius Unit

(14.99, 11.50% / 2.30%)

St. Malo

(25.00% / 5.00%)

Cascade

(100.00% / 20.00%)

Chinook

(66.67% / 13.33%)

Lund

Operated

NonOperated

(MPGOM WI / PAI Share)

___________________________

1. PAI's indirect interest in select underlying assets varies based on various agreements and transactions through MPGOM.

2

CONFIDENCIAL Força de Trabalho

1.1 Key Investment Highlights

1 Significant Free Cash Flow Generation

  • Cash flowing assets able to organically fund growth projects and service a debt-financed capital structure
  • Future production de-risked by historical performance
  • Significant baseline production with low decline
  • Attractive royalty / tax regime

2 Low Cost Structure and High Margin

  • Service costs expected to remain low and oversupply of offshore drilling rigs continues to put downward pressure on dayrates
  • Low SG&A costs and overhead required to manage assets, currently handled by 3 PBR professionals
  • Oily reserves (~90% oil) and premium barrel pricing tied to LLS / HLS
  • PAI also entitled to upside cash flows via earn-out agreement; which will be subject to additional proposal; total potential payments of up to $90mm from January 2022 through 2025 based on agreed upon MPGOM revenue thresholds

3 Infrastructure Ownership and Access

  • Mature basin with existing infrastructure supporting low-cost,short-cycle development
  • Ample subsea and production infrastructure connected to the GoM transportation network with capacity to accommodate future development projects

4 Multiple Attractive Growth Projects

  • Multiple growth opportunities within West Fault Block in St. Malo, Chinook downthrown block, Lucius and assignment of DC 90 at Dalmatian
  • Anticipate near term drilling activity in the Chinook downthrown block, where PAI holds higher 50% interest
  • St. Malo waterflood expected to provide significant incremental recovery starting in 1H 23
  • St. Malo pump project in progress to extend field life and facilitate efficient waterflood operations
  • Kodiak and Lucius infill wells provide short-cycle, highly economic development opportunities

5 Diversified GoM Asset Portfolio

  • Indirect interest in prolific St. Malo field
  • JV holds interests in 15 fields across GoM
  • 8 MPGOM operated (2 wholly owned) and 7 non-operated fields

MPGOM Asset Statistics (Net to PAI Share)

2021E

Field Name

Operator

MPGOM WI / PAI Share(1)

Production

(Mboe/d)(1)

St. Malo

Chevron

25.00%

/ 5.00%

4.0

Chinook / Cascade

MPGOM

66.67% / 13.33%

2.0

100.00% / 20.00%

Dalmatian

MPGOM

70.00% / 14.00%

1.6

Lucius

Oxy

(14.99% / 11.50%) / 2.30%

1.0

Front Runner /

MPGOM

62.50% / 12.50%

0.9

Clipper

100.00%

/ 20.00%

Kodiak

Kosmos

29.06%

/ 5.81%

0.6

Habanero

Shell

33.75%

/ 6.75%

0.6

Medusa

MPGOM

60.00% / 12.00%

0.3

Thunder Hawk

MPGOM

62.50% / 12.50%

0.2

Cottonwood

MPGOM

100.00%

/ 20.00%

0.1

Tahoe

W&T

30.00%

/ 6.00%

0.1

Northwestern

Hess

25.00%

/ 5.00%

0.0

SMI 280

Fieldwood

50.00% / 10.00%

0.0

PAI Total

11.3

MPGOM Production(1)

PAI 2021E Net Production ~11.3 Mboe/d

Mboe/d

15

Historical Projections

10

5

0

2018A

2019A

2020A

2021E

2022E

2023E

2024E

2025E

St Malo

Chinook/ Cascade

Dalmatian

Lucius

Other

___________________________

1. 2021E production estimates per Wood Mackenzie and PAI management. MPGOM estimates adjusted for PAI's indirect interest in MPGOM fields.

3

CONFIDENCIAL Força de Trabalho

1.2 Key Asset Overview

St. Malo

Lucius

Tucker

Tahoe

Moccasin

Julia

(WR 544)

(KC 736)

(WR 627)

SMI 280

Mississippi Dalmatian

Buckskin

St. Malo

Medusa

Canyon

(KC 872)

(WR 678)

Thunder Hawk

Lucius

Northwestern

Cottonwood

Kodiak

(KC 875)

Front Runner

Clipper

Habanero

Hadrian

Garden

Green

South

(KC 963)

JSM

Banks

Canyon

Jack

FPU

Walker

(WR 759)

Keathley

Cascade

Operated

Ridge

Canyon

Chinook

NonOperated

Phobos

Lucius

Lucius

(SE 39)

St. Malo

St. Malo

St. Malo Asset Overview

Host

Reservoir /

Facility /

Facility

Current

Water

2021E Gross

Asset

Current Working Interest

Operator

Capacity

Wells

Depth (ft)

IP Date

Production

Chevron*: 51.00%

MPGOM: 25.00%

JSM FPU /

170 Mbo/d

St. Malo

Equinor: 21.50%

13

~7,000'

Dec-14

~79 Mboe/d

Chevron

42 MMcf/d

Eni: 1.25%

Exxon: 1.25%

Lucius Asset Overview

Host

Reservoir /

Facility /

Facility

Current

Water

2021E Gross

Current Working Interest

Operator

Capacity

Wells

Depth (ft)

IP Date

Production

Oxy*: 63.85%

Lucius

MPGOM: 14.99% / (11.50% / 2.30%)

80 Mbo/d

Lucius

SPAR /

15

~6,900'

Jan-15

~52 Mboe/d

Eni: 11.08%

450 MMcf/d

Oxy

Inpex 10.11%

St. Malo Overview

Lucius Overview

  • Recent completions (PN005 and PS006) and high quality west fault block prospect provide incremental base production and cash flow
  • Attractive long-lead projects are AFE'd and near on-line dates
    • Waterflood fabrication and installation is ongoing and first water injection is scheduled for 1H 23
    • Multiphase pump is scheduled for start-up by YE 2021
  • Brought on the 918 #3 and 919 #9 wells in 2021
    • 918 #3 well delivering target rate of ~10 Mbo/d
  • Currently interpreting and integrating recently acquired OBN survey, which is expected to enhance seismic quality to inform and improve future field development decisions
  • Current total fluid capacity is ~118 Mbbl/d
  • Evaluating future growth projects including:
    • 919 #10 and 918 #4 new drills and 919 #5 ST2 workover
    • Additional Hadrian East opportunity

$90mm earnout potential for PAI's interests based on excess revenue through 2025 from Lucius and St. Malo;

Potential for earnout cash flows to be included with the sale of MPGOM units(1)

___________________________

Source: Wood Mackenzie and PAI management.

Note: * Indicates field operator.

1. An allocation of value between MPGOM units and earnout cash flows will be required. Interested parties may bid on only MPGOM units, or both MPGOM units and earnout.

4

CONFIDENCIAL Força de Trabalho

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 02 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
