Petra Acquisition : AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER (Form 8-K)

Table of Contents Page ARTICLE I DEFINITIONS 2 1.1 Definitions 2 1.2 Construction 13 ARTICLE II MERGER 14 2.1 Merger 14 2.2 Merger Effective Time 14 2.3 Effect of the Merger 15 2.4 U.S. Tax Treatment 15 2.5 Certificate of Incorporation; Bylaws 15 2.6 Closing 15 2.7 Directors and Officers of Surviving Corporation 15 2.8 Directors of Parent 16 2.9 Taking of Necessary Action; Further Action 16 2.10 No Further Ownership Rights in Company Capital Stock 16 ARTICLE III EFFECT OF THE MERGER 16 3.1 Effect of the Merger on Company Capital Stock 16 3.2 Treatment of Company RSU Awards and Company Warrants 17 3.3 Dissenting Shares 18 3.4 Surrender and Payment 18 3.5 Parent Share Cap 19 3.6 Adjustment 19 3.7 No Fractional Shares 19 3.8 Withholding 19 3.9 Lost or Destroyed Certificates 19 ARTICLE IV REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF THE COMPANY 20 4.1 Corporate Existence and Power 20 4.2 Authorization 20 4.3 Governmental Authorization 21 4.4 Non-Contravention 21 4.5 Capitalization 21 4.6 Corporate Records 22 4.7 Subsidiaries 22 4.8 Consents 22 4.9 Financial Statements 22 4.10 Books and Records 23 4.11 Internal Accounting Controls 23 4.12 Absence of Certain Changes 23 4.13 Properties; Title to the Company's Assets 23 4.14 Litigation 24 4.15 Contracts 24 4.16 Licenses and Permits 26 4.17 Compliance with Laws 26 i Table of Contents continued Page 4.18 Intellectual Property 27 4.19 Healthcare Compliance 31 4.20 Accounts Payable; Affiliate Loans 32 4.21 Employees; Employment Matters 32 4.22 Withholding 35 4.23 Employee Benefits 35 4.24 Real Property 36 4.25 Tax Matters 37 4.26 Environmental Laws 38 4.27 Finders' Fees 38 4.28 Powers of Attorney, Suretyships and Bank Accounts 38 4.29 Directors and Officers 39 4.30 Anti-Money Laundering Laws 39 4.31 Insurance 40 4.32 Related Party Transactions 40 4.33 Information Supplied 40 ARTICLE V REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF PARENT AND MERGER SUB 40 5.1 Corporate Existence and Power 40 5.2 Corporate Authorization 41 5.3 Governmental Authorization 41 5.4 Non-Contravention 41 5.5 Finders' Fees 41 5.6 Issuance of Shares 41 5.7 Capitalization 42 5.8 Information Supplied 42 5.9 Trust Fund 43 5.10 Listing 43 5.11 Board Approval 43 5.12 Parent SEC Documents and Financial Statements 43 5.13 Certain Business Practices 44 5.14 Anti-Money Laundering Laws 44 5.15 Affiliate Transactions 44 5.16 Litigation 45 5.17 Expenses, Indebtedness and Other Liabilities 45 5.18 Tax Matters 45 ARTICLE VI COVENANTS OF THE PARTIES PENDING CLOSING 46 6.1 Conduct of the Business 46 6.2 Exclusivity 49 6.3 Access to Information 49 6.4 Notices of Certain Events 50 6.5 Cooperation with Form S-4/Proxy Statement; Other Filings 50 6.6 Trust Account 52 6.7 Obligations of Merger Sub 52 6.8 Cooperation with Regulatory Approvals 52 ii TABLE OF CONTENTS CONTINUED Page ARTICLE VII COVENANTS OF THE COMPANY 53 7.1 Reporting; Compliance with Laws 53 7.2 Commercially Reasonable Efforts to Obtain Consents 53 7.3 Company's Stockholders Approval 53 7.4 Additional Financial Information 54 7.5 Management 54 7.6 Lock-Up Agreements 54 ARTICLE VIII COVENANTS OF ALL PARTIES HERETO 54 8.1 Commercially Reasonable Efforts; Further Assurances; Governmental Consents 54 8.2 Compliance with SPAC Agreements 56 8.3 Confidentiality 56 8.4 Directors' and Officers' Indemnification and Liability Insurance 56 8.5 Directors' and Officers' Indemnification and Liability Insurance 57 8.6 Nasdaq Capital Market 57 8.7 Equity Incentive Plan/Employee Stock Purchase Plan 57 8.8 Extension of Time to Consummate a Business Combination 57 ARTICLE IX CONDITIONS TO CLOSING 59 9.1 Condition to the Obligations of the Parties 59 9.2 Conditions to Obligations of Parent and Merger Sub 60 9.3 Conditions to Obligations of the Company 61 ARTICLE X TERMINATION 62 10.1 Termination Without Default 62 10.2 Termination Upon Default 63 10.3 Effect of Termination 63 ARTICLE XI MISCELLANEOUS 63 11.1 Notices 63 11.2 Amendments; No Waivers; Remedies 64 11.3 Arm's Length Bargaining; No Presumption Against Drafter 65 11.4 Publicity 65 11.5 Expenses 65 11.6 No Assignment or Delegation 65 11.7 Governing Law 65 11.8 Counterparts; Facsimile Signatures 65 11.9 Entire Agreement 65 11.10 Severability 66 11.11 Further Assurances 66 11.12 Third Party Beneficiaries 66 11.13 Waiver 66 11.14 No Other Representations; No Reliance 66 11.15 Waiver of Jury Trial 68 11.16 Submission to Jurisdiction 69 iii TABLE OF CONTENTS CONTINUED Page 11.17 Remedies 69 11.18 Non-Recourse 69 Exhibit A - Form of Company Support Agreement A-1 Exhibit B - Form of Sponsor Support Agreement B-1 Exhibit C - Form of Lock-Up Agreement C-1 Exhibit D - Form of Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Parent D-1 Exhibit E - Form of Amended and Restated Bylaws of Parent E-1 Exhibit F - Form of Parent Equity Incentive Plan F-1 Exhibit G - Form of FIRPTA Certificate Schedule I - Specified Company Securityholders Schedule II - Specified Parent Stockholders Schedule III - Initial Directors of the Surviving Corporation and Parent Schedule IV - Initial Officers of the Surviving Corporation Annex I - Certificate of Merger iv AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER THIS AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER dated as of August 29, 2021 (this ' Agreement '), by and among Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the ' Company '), Petra Acquisition, Inc., a Delaware corporation (' Parent '), and Petra Acquisition Merger Inc., a Delaware corporation (' Merger Sub '). W I T N E S E T H: A. The Company is in the business of development and commercialization of immune therapeutics, diagnostics and related activities (the ' Business '); B. Parent is a blank check company formed for the sole purpose of entering into a share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, and Merger Sub is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent; C. Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company (the ' Merger '), after which the Company will be the surviving company (the ' Surviving Corporation ') and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent and Parent shall change its name to 'Revelation Biosciences, Inc.'; D. Contemporaneously with the execution of, and as a condition and an inducement to Parent and the Company entering into this Agreement, Company Securityholders set forth on Schedule I (' Specified Company Securityholders ') are entering into and delivering, support agreements, substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit A (each, a ' Company Support Agreement '), pursuant to which each of the Specified Company Securityholders has agreed, among other things, to vote in favor of this Agreement and the Merger; E. Contemporaneously with the execution of, and as a condition and an inducement to Parent and the Company entering into this Agreement, (x) the Sponsor is entering into and delivering a support agreement, substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit B (the ' Sponsor Support Agreement '), pursuant to which the Sponsor has agreed, among other things, (i) not to transfer or redeem any shares of Parent Common Stock held by such Parent stockholder, and (ii) to vote in favor of this Agreement and the Merger at the Parent Stockholder Meeting; and the Sponsor has agreed to modify the lock-up of Parent Securities it holds; F. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the parties hereto intend that the Merger will qualify as a reorganization within the meaning of Section 368(a) of the Code and the Company's Board of Directors and the Boards of Directors of Parent and Merger Sub have approved this Agreement and intend that it constitute a plan of reorganization within the meaning of Treasury Regulation Section 1.368-2(g); G. The Company's Board of Directors has unanimously (i) approved and declared advisable this Agreement and the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which the Company is or will be party, including the Merger, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth herein, (ii) determined that this Agreement and such transactions are fair to, and in the best interests of, the Company and the Company Stockholders and (iii) resolved to recommend that the Company Stockholders approve the Merger and such other transactions and adopt this Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which the Company is or will be a party; and H. Parent's Board of Directors has unanimously (i) approved and declared advisable this Agreement and the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which the Parent is or will be party, including the Merger, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth herein, (ii) determined that this Agreement and such transactions are fair to, and in the best interests of, the Parent and the Parent Stockholders and (iii) resolved to recommend that the Parent Stockholders approve the Merger and such other transactions and adopt this Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which Parent is or will be a party (the ' Parent Board Recommendation '). In consideration of the mutual covenants and promises set forth in this Agreement, and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties hereby agree as follows: ARTICLE I

DEFINITIONS 1.1 Definitions . ' Action ' means any legal action, litigation, suit, claim, hearing, proceeding or investigation, including any audit, claim or assessment for Taxes or otherwise, by or before any Authority. ' Additional Agreements ' means the Company Support Agreements, the Sponsor Support Agreement, and the Lock-Up Agreements. ' Additional Parent SEC Documents ' has the meaning set forth in Section 5.12(a) . ' Affiliate ' means, with respect to any Person, any other Person directly or indirectly Controlling, Controlled by or under common Control with such Person. ' Agreement ' has the meaning set forth in the preamble. ' Alternative Proposal ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.2(b) . ' Alternative Transaction ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.2(a) . ' Annual Financial Statements ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.9(a) . ' Applicable Taxes ' mean such Taxes as defined in IRS Notice 2020-65 (and any corresponding Taxes under state or local tax Applicable Law). ' Applicable Wages ' mean such wages as defined in IRS Notice 2020-65 (and any corresponding wages under state or local tax Applicable Law). ' Authority ' means any federal, state, local or foreign government or political subdivision thereof, or any agency or instrumentality of such government or political subdivision, or any self-regulated organization or other non-governmental regulatory authority or quasi-governmental authority exercising executive, legislative, judicial, regulatory or administrative functions (to the extent that the rules, regulations or orders of such organization or authority have the force of Law), or any arbitrator, court or tribunal of competent jurisdiction. ' Balance Sheet ' means the audited balance sheet of the Company as of December 31, 2020. ' Balance Sheet Date ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.9(a) . 2 ' Books and Records ' means all books and records, ledgers, employee records, customer lists, files, correspondence, and other records of every kind (whether written, electronic, or otherwise embodied) owned or controlled by a Person in which a Person's assets, the business or its transactions are otherwise reflected, other than stock books and minute books. ' Business ' has the meaning set forth in the recitals to this Agreement. ' Business Day ' means any day other than a Saturday, Sunday or a legal holiday on which commercial banking institutions in New York, New York are authorized to close for business. ' Certificate of Merger ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.2 . ' Closing ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.6 . ' Closing Date ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.6 . ' COBRA ' means collectively, the requirements of Sections 601 through 606 of ERISA and Section 4980B of the Code. ' Code ' means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. ' Common Stock Exchange Ratio ' means the ratio of one share of Company Common Stock to the number of Merger Consideration Shares into which such share of Company Common Stock converts in the Merger pursuant to Section 3.1(c) . ' Company ' has the meaning set forth in the Preamble. ' Company Capital Stock ' means Company Common Stock and Company Preferred Stock. ' Company Certificate of Incorporation ' means the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company, filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on December 30, 2020, and the Certificate of Designations of Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on January 26, 2021. ' Company Common Stock ' means common stock of the Company, par value $0.001 per share. ' Company Consent ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.8 . ' Company Financial Statements ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.9(a) . ' Company Fundamental Representations ' means the representations and warranties of the Company set forth in Section 4.1 (Corporate Existence and Power), Section 4.2 (Authorization), Section 4.5 (Capitalization) and Section 4.27 (Finders' Fees). ' Company Information Systems ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.18(o) . ' Company Preferred Stock ' means the Series A-1 Preferred Stock of the Company and Series A Preferred Stock of the Company, each with par value $0.001 per share. 3 ' Company Product ' means any product that is being researched, tested, developed, commercialized, manufactured, sold or distributed by or behalf of the Company and all products (if any) with respect to which the Company has the right to receive payment. ' Company RSU Award ' means each Restricted Stock Unit Award of the Company granted, and that remains outstanding. ' Company Securities ' means the Company Common Stock, the Company Preferred Stock, the Company RSU Awards and the Company Warrants. ' Company Securityholder ' means each Person who holds Company Securities. ' Company Series A Preferred Stock ' means the Series A Preferred Stock of the Company, par value $0.001 per share. ' Company Series A-1 Preferred Stock ' means the Series A-1 Preferred Stock of the Company, par value $0.001 per share. ' Company Software ' means all Software (i) owned, or purported to be owned, by the Company, (ii) material to the operation of the Business of the Company as currently conducted, (iii) manufactured, distributed, sold, licensed, or marketed by the Company, or (iv) incorporated into any Company Product. ' Company Stockholders ' means, at any given time, the holders of Company Capital Stock. ' Company Stockholder Approval ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.2(b) . ' Company Stockholder Written Consent ' has the meaning set forth in Section 7.3(a) . ' Company Support Agreement ' has the meaning set forth in the recitals to this Agreement. ' Company Warrant ' means each warrant to purchase shares of Company Capital Stock that is outstanding and unexercised (in whole or in part). ' Contracts ' means the Lease and all other contracts, agreements, leases (including equipment leases, car leases and capital leases), licenses, Permits, commitments, client contracts, statements of work (SOWs), sales and purchase orders and similar instruments, oral or written, to which the Company is a party or by which any of its properties or assets is bound. ' Control ' of a Person means the possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of such Person, whether through the ownership of voting securities, by contract, or otherwise. 'Controlled', 'Controlling' and 'under common Control with' have correlative meanings. Without limiting the foregoing, a Person (the ' Controlled Person ') shall be deemed Controlled by (a) any other Person (the ' 10% Owner ') (i) owning beneficially, as meant in Rule 13d-3 under the Exchange Act, securities entitling such Person to cast 10% or more of the votes for election of directors or equivalent governing authority of the Controlled Person or (ii) entitled to be allocated or receive 10% or more of the profits, losses, or distributions of the Controlled Person; (b) an officer, director, general partner, partner (other than a limited partner), manager, or member (other than a member having no management authority that is not a 10% Owner) of the Controlled Person; or (c) a spouse, parent, lineal descendant, sibling, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, or brother-in-law of an Affiliate of the Controlled Person or a trust for the benefit of an Affiliate of the Controlled Person or of which an Affiliate of the Controlled Person is a trustee. 4 ' Copyrights ' has the meaning set forth in the definition of 'Intellectual Property Rights.' ' Data Protection Laws ' means all applicable Laws in any applicable jurisdiction relating to the processing, privacy or security of Personal Information and all regulations or guidance issued thereunder. ' DGCL ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.1 . ' Dissenting Shares ' has the meaning set forth in Section 3.3 . ' Domain Names ' has the meaning set forth in the definition of 'Intellectual Property Rights.' ' Effective Date ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.5(c) . ' Effective Time ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.2 . ' Enforceability Exceptions ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.2(a) . ' Environmental Laws ' shall mean all applicable Laws that prohibit, regulate or control any Hazardous Material or any Hazardous Material Activity, including the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980, the Resource Recovery and Conservation Act of 1976, the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, the Clean Air Act, the Hazardous Materials Transportation Act and the Clean Water Act. ' Equity Incentive Plan ' means the Revelation Biosciences, Inc. 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended. ' Equity Interest ' means, with respect to Parent, Merger Sub or any of their respective Affiliates (including, following the Effective Time, the Company and any Subsidiary), any capital stock of, or other ownership, membership, partnership, voting, joint venture, equity interest, preemptive right, stock appreciation, phantom stock, profit participation or similar rights in, such Person or any indebtedness, securities, options, warrants, call, subscription or other rights or entitlements of, or granted by, such Person or any of its Affiliates that are convertible into, or are exercisable or exchangeable for, or give any person any right or entitlement to acquire any such capital stock or other ownership, partnership, voting, joint venture, equity interest, preemptive right, stock appreciation, phantom stock, profit participation or similar rights, in all cases, whether vested or unvested, of such Person or any of its Affiliates or any similar security or right that is derivative or provides any economic benefit based, directly or indirectly, on the value or price of any such capital stock or other ownership, partnership, voting, joint venture, equity interest, preemptive right, stock appreciation, phantom stock, profit participation or similar rights, in all cases, whether vested or unvested. ' ERISA ' means the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. ' ERISA Affiliate ' means each entity, trade or business that is, or was at the relevant time, a member of a group described in Section 414(b), (c), (m) or (o) of the Code or Section 4001(b)(1) of ERISA that includes or included the Company, or that is, or was at the relevant time, a member of the same 'controlled group' as the Company pursuant to Section 4001(a)(14) of ERISA. 5 ' Exchange Act ' means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ' Excluded Matter ' means any one or more of the following: (a) general economic or political conditions; (b) conditions generally affecting the industries in which a party hereto operates; (c) any changes in financial, banking or securities markets in general, including any disruption thereof and any decline in the price of any security or any market index or any change in prevailing interest rates; (d) acts of war (whether or not declared), armed hostilities or terrorism, or the escalation or worsening thereof; (e) any action required or permitted by this Agreement or any action taken (or omitted to be taken) with the written consent of or at the written request of a party hereto; (f) (i) any changes in applicable Laws or accounting rules (including U.S. GAAP) or the enforcement, implementation or interpretation thereof, or (ii) in the case of Parent, new pronouncements by the SEC or other U.S. federal regulators with respect to prior accounting rules, including changes to, and the restatement of Parent's audited financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 or for future periods, as a result of the SEC pronouncement on April 12, 2021 relating to the accounting of warrants; (g) the announcement, pendency or completion of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement (provided that the exception in this clause (g) shall not apply to any representation or warranty contained in Section 4.3 (Governmental Authorization), 4.4 (Non-Contravention) or 4.8 (Consents) (in the case of the Company) or Section 5.3 (Governmental Authorization) or 5.4 (Non-Contravention) (in the case of Parent and Merger Sub) or to the determination of whether any inaccuracy in such representations or warranties would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect for purposes of Section 9.2(b) , 9.2(c) , 9.3(b) or 9.3(c) , as applicable); (h) any natural or man-made disaster, acts of God or pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; or (i) any failure by a party to meet any internal or published projections, forecasts or revenue or earnings predictions (it being understood that the facts or occurrences giving rise or contributing to such failure that are not otherwise excluded from the definition of a 'Material Adverse Effect' may be taken into account in determining whether there has been a Material Adverse Effect); provided , however , that the exclusions provided in the foregoing clauses (a) through (d), clause (f) and clause (h) shall not apply to the extent that Parent and Merger Sub, taken as a whole, on the one hand, or the Company, on the other hand, is disproportionately affected by any such exclusions or any change, event or development to the extent resulting from any such exclusions relative to all other similarly situated companies that participate in the industry in which they operate. ' Existing Company Stockholder Agreements ' means the Contracts identified on Schedule 7.7 attached hereto. ' Extension Fee ' has the meaning set forth in Section 8.8(f). ' Extension Proxy Statement ' has the meaning set forth in Section 8.8(a). ' Extension Proposal ' has the meaning set forth in Section 8.8(a). ' Extension Stockholders' Meeting ' has the meaning set forth in Section 8.8(c). ' Fairness Opinion ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.8 . ' FDA ' means the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any successor agency thereto. ' Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.17(a) . ' Form S-4 ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.5(a) . 6 ' Fully Diluted Company Shares ' means the sum , without duplication, of (a) all shares of Company Common Stock that are issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time; plus (b) all shares of Company Preferred Stock (on an as converted to Company Common Stock basis) that are issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time; plus (c) the aggregate number of Rollover Warrant Shares; plus (d) the aggregate number of Rollover RSU Shares. ' Hazardous Material ' shall mean any material, emission, chemical, substance or waste that has been designated by any Authority to be radioactive, toxic, hazardous, a pollutant or a contaminant. ' Hazardous Material Activity ' shall mean the transportation, transfer, recycling, storage, use, treatment, manufacture, removal, remediation, release, exposure of others to, sale, labeling, or distribution of any Hazardous Material or any product or waste containing a Hazardous Material, or product manufactured with ozone depleting substances, including any required labeling, payment of waste fees or charges (including so-called e-waste fees) and compliance with any recycling, product take-back or product content requirements. ' Healthcare Laws ' means all applicable Laws and Orders applicable to the research, development, testing, production, manufacture, pricing, marketing, promotion, sale, distribution, coverage or reimbursement of the Company Products, including: (a) the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (' FDCA ') (21 U.S.C. § 301) and FDA implementing regulations; (b) any comparable foreign Laws for the foregoing; (c) the federal Anti-Kickback Statute (42 U.S.C. §1320a-7(b)) and the regulations promulgated thereunder, the Federal Health Care Fraud law (18 U.S.C. § 1347), the Federal Civil Monetary Penalties Law (42 U.S.C. §1320a-7(a)), the Physician Payments Sunshine Act (42 U.S.C. §1320a-7(h)), the Exclusion Law (42 U.S.C. §1320a-7), the Criminal False Statements Law (42 U.S.C. §1320a-7b(a), Stark Law (42 U.S.C. §1395nn), the Federal False Claims Act (31 U.S.C. §§3729 et seq. 42 U.S.C. §1320a-7b(a)), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), (42 U.S.C. §§1320d et seq.) as amended by the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009 (HITECH Act), and any comparable state or local Laws; (d) the applicable requirements of Medicare, Medicaid and other Authority healthcare programs, including the Veterans Health Administration and U.S. Department of Defense healthcare and contracting programs, and the analogous laws of any federal, state, local, or foreign jurisdiction applicable to the Company; (e) all applicable Laws governing the privacy, security, integrity, accuracy, transmission, storage, or other protection of health information; (f) applicable state licensing, disclosure and transparency reporting requirements; and (g) any Laws of Japan, the European Union, member states of the European Union, and any other country in which the Company Products are tested, manufactured, marketed or distributed, or in which country the Company does business, which Laws are similar, analogous, or comparable to any item set forth in Clauses (a) through (f) above. ' Hereditary Licenses ' means all licenses or other Contracts to Software that requires as a condition of use, modification, or distribution of such Software that other Software or technology incorporated into, derived from, or distributed with such Software (i) be disclosed or distributed in source code form, (ii) be licensed for the purpose of making derivative works or (iii) be redistributable at no or minimal charge. ' HIPAA ' means the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, as amended by the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act. 7 ' Indebtedness ' means with respect to any Person, (a) all obligations of such Person for borrowed money, or with respect to deposits or advances of any kind (including amounts by reason of overdrafts and amounts owed by reason of letter of credit reimbursement agreements), including with respect thereto, all interests, fees and costs, (b) all obligations of such Person evidenced by bonds, debentures, notes or similar instruments, (c) all obligations of such Person under conditional sale or other title retention agreements relating to property purchased by such Person, (d) all obligations of such Person issued or assumed as the deferred purchase price of property or services (other than accounts payable to creditors for goods and services incurred in the ordinary course of business), (e) all Indebtedness of others secured by (or for which the holder of such Indebtedness has an existing right, contingent or otherwise, to be secured by) any lien or security interest on property owned or acquired by such Person, whether or not the obligations secured thereby have been assumed, (f) all obligations of such Person under leases required to be accounted for as capital leases under U.S. GAAP, (g) all guarantees by such Person, (h) all liability of such Person with respect to any hedging obligations, including interest rate or currency exchange swaps, collars, caps or similar hedging obligations, (i) any unfunded or underfunded liabilities pursuant to any retirement or nonqualified deferred compensation plan, (j) long term and short term deferred revenue, (k) any obligations that the Company has elected to defer pursuant to the CARES Act or as a result of COVID-19, including any deferred rent or deferred Taxes, and any liabilities associated with any loans or other stimulus packages received by the Company under the CARES Act and applicable rules and regulations thereunder, and (l) any agreement to incur any of the same. For informational purposes, Indebtedness shall include any grants or loans that are not carried as tangible liabilities on the Financial Statements on a stand-alone basis (whether or not such liabilities are included in the footnotes to the Financial Statements), including the Company's obligations under the Contracts set forth on Schedule 4.15(a) . ' Intellectual Property Rights ' means all of the worldwide intellectual property and proprietary rights associated with any of the following, whether registered, unregistered or registrable, to the extent recognized in a particular jurisdiction: technology, know-how, trade secrets, and Software, in each case whether or not patentable (including proprietary or confidential information, systems, methods, processes, procedures, practices, algorithms, formulae, techniques, knowledge, results, protocols, models, designs, drawings, specifications, materials, technical data or information, and other information related to the development, marketing, pricing, distribution, cost, sales and manufacturing) (collectively, ' Trade Secrets '); trade names, trademarks, service marks, trade dress, product configurations, other indications of origin, registrations thereof or applications for registration therefor (collectively, ' Trademarks '); discoveries, inventions, ideas, patents, patent applications, utility models, industrial designs, including all re-issues, continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part, re-examinations, renewals, counterparts, extensions, validations, and other extensions of patents, patent applications, utility models and industrial designs ('collectively, ' Patents '); works of authorship, copyrights, copyrightable materials, copyright registrations and applications for copyright registration (collectively, ' Copyrights '); domain names and URLs (collectively, ' Domain Names '), social media accounts, and other intellectual property, and all embodiments and fixations thereof and related documentation and registrations and all additions, improvements and accessions thereto. ' IP Contracts ' means, collectively, any and all Contracts to which the Company is a party or by which any of its properties or assets is bound, in any case under which the Company (i) is granted a right (including option rights, rights of first offer, first refusal, first negotiation, etc.) in or to any Intellectual Property Rights of a third Person, (ii) grants a right (including option rights, rights of first offer, first refusal, first negotiation, etc.) to a third Person in or to any Intellectual Property Rights owned or purported to be owned by the Company or (iii) has entered into an agreement not to assert or sue with respect to any Intellectual Property Rights (including settlement agreements and co-existence arrangements), in each case other than (A) 'shrink wrap' or other licenses for generally commercially available software (including Publicly Available Software) or hosted services, (B) customer, distributor or channel partner Contracts on Company's standard forms, (C) Contracts with the Company's employees or contractors on Company's standard forms, and (D) customary non-disclosure agreements entered into in the ordinary course of business (subparts (A)-(D) collectively, the ' Standard Contracts '). ' IPO ' means the initial public offering of Parent pursuant to a prospectus dated October 7, 2020. 8 ' Knowledge of the Company ' or ' to the Company's Knowledge ' means the actual knowledge of James Rolke and Chester S. Zygmont, III after reasonable inquiry. ' Knowledge of Parent ' or ' to Parent's Knowledge ' means the actual knowledge of Andreas Typaldos and Sean Fitzpatrick after reasonable inquiry. ' Law ' means any domestic or foreign, federal, state, municipality or local law, statute, ordinance, code, rule, or regulation. ' Lease ' means the lease for laboratory space located at 11011 Torreyana Rd., Suite 102, San Diego, California, together with all fixtures and improvements erected on the premises leased thereby. ' Lien ' means, with respect to any property or asset, any mortgage, lien, pledge, charge, claim, security interest or encumbrance of any kind in respect of such property or asset, and any conditional sale or voting agreement or proxy, including any agreement to give any of the foregoing. ' Lock-Up Agreement ' means the agreement, in substantially the form attached hereto as Exhibit C , restricting the sale, transfer or other disposition of the shares of Parent Common Stock received by the Company Securityholders at the Closing in connection with the Merger. ' Material Adverse Effect ' means any fact, effect, event, development, change, state of facts, condition, circumstance, violation or occurrence (an ' Effect ') that, individually or together with one or more other contemporaneous Effect, (i) has or would reasonably be expected to have a materially adverse effect on the condition (financial or otherwise), assets, liabilities, business or results of operations of the Company, on the one hand, or on Parent and Merger Sub, on the other hand, taken as a whole; provided , however , that a Material Adverse Effect shall not be deemed to include Effects (and solely to the extent of such Effects) resulting from an Excluded Matter or (ii) prevents or materially impairs or would reasonably be expected to prevent or materially impair the ability of the Company Securityholders and the Company, on the one hand, or of Parent and Merger Sub, on the other hand to consummate the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by this Agreement in accordance with the terms and conditions of this Agreement. ' Merger Consideration Shares ' means an aggregate of 10,500,000 shares of Parent Common Stock. ' Material Contracts ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.15(a) . 'Material Contracts' shall not include any Contracts that are also Plans. ' Merger ' has the meaning set forth in the recitals to this Agreement. ' Merger Sub ' has the meaning set forth in the Preamble. ' Merger Sub Common Stock ' has the meaning set forth in Section 5.7(b) . ' Nasdaq ' means Nasdaq Capital Market. ' Offer Documents ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.5(a) . ' Offering Shares ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.5(f) . 9 ' Order ' means any decree, order, judgment, writ, award, injunction, stipulation, determination, award, rule or consent of or by an Authority. ' Other Filings ' means any filings to be made by Parent required under the Exchange Act, Securities Act or any other United States federal, foreign or blue sky laws, other than the SEC Statement and the other Offer Documents. ' Outside Closing Date ' has the meaning set forth in Section 10.1(a) . ' Parent Board Recommendation ' has the meaning set forth in the Recitals. ' Parent Common Stock ' means the common stock of Parent, par value $0.001 per share. ' Parent Equity Incentive Plan ' has the meaning set forth in Section 8.7(a) . ' Parent Fundamental Representations ' means the representations and warranties of Parent set forth in Section 5.1 (Corporate Existence and Power), Section 5.2 (Corporate Authorization), Section 5.5 (Finders' Fees), Section 5.6 (Issuance of Shares), and Section 5.7 (Capitalization). ' Parent Parties ' has the meaning set forth in ARTICLE V . ' Parent Preferred Stock ' has the meaning set forth in Section 5.7(a) . ' Parent Private Warrants ' means each warrant issued to the Sponsor in a private placement at the time of the consummation of the IPO at a price of $1.00 per private warrant, entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Parent Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share. ' Parent Proposals ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.5(e) . ' Parent Public Warrants ' means each warrant issued as part of a Parent Unit, entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Parent Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share. ' Parent Redemption Amount ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.6 . ' Parent Reserve Shares ' has the meaning set forth in Section3.2(c) . ' Parent RSU Award ' means a Restricted Stock Unit Award of the Parent. ' Parent SEC Documents ' has the meaning set forth in Section 5.12(a) . ' Parent Securities ' means the Parent Common Stock, Parent Units and Parent Warrants, as applicable. ' Parent Stockholder Approval ' has the meaning set forth in Section 5.2 . ' Parent Stockholder Meeting ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.5(a) . ' Parent Warrant ' shall mean each Parent Private Warrant and Parent Public Warrant. 10 ' Parent Unit ' means each unit of Parent issued in the IPO comprised of (a) one share of Parent Common Stock and (b) one warrant to purchase one share of Parent Common Stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share. ' Patents ' has the meaning set forth in the definition of ' Intellectual Property Rights .' ' Permit ' means each license, franchise, permit, order, approval, consent or other similar authorization required to be obtained and maintained by the Company under applicable Law to carry out or otherwise affecting, or relating in any way to, the Business. ' Permitted Liens ' means (a) all defects, exceptions, restrictions, easements, rights of way and encumbrances disclosed in policies of title insurance which have been made available to Parent; (b) mechanics', carriers', workers', repairers' and similar statutory Liens arising or incurred in the ordinary course of business for amounts (i) that are not delinquent, (ii) that are not material to the business, operations and financial condition of the Company so encumbered, either individually or in the aggregate, and (iii) not resulting from a breach, default or violation by the Company of any Contract or Law; (c) liens for Taxes not yet due and payable or which are being contested in good faith by appropriate proceedings (and for which adequate accruals or reserves have been established on the Financial Statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP); and (d) the Liens set forth on Schedule 1.1(b) . ' Person ' means an individual, corporation, partnership (including a general partnership, limited partnership or limited liability partnership), limited liability company, association, trust or other entity or organization, including a government, domestic or foreign, or political subdivision thereof, or an agency or instrumentality thereof. ' Personal Information ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.18(m) . ' Per Share Merger Consideration ' means the portion of the Merger Consideration Shares with respect to a single share of Company Common Stock or a single share of Company Preferred Stock, as the case may be, equal, in each case, to the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the Merger Consideration Shares by (y) the Fully Diluted Company Shares. ' Plan ' means each 'employee benefit plan' within the meaning of Section 3(3) of ERISA and all other compensation and benefits plans, policies, programs, arrangements or payroll practices, including multiemployer plans within the meaning of Section 3(37) of ERISA, and each other stock purchase, stock option, restricted stock, severance, retention, employment (other than any employment offer letter in such form as previously provided to Parent that is terminable 'at will' without any contractual obligation on the part of the Company to make any severance, termination, change of control, or similar payment), consulting, change-of-control, collective bargaining, bonus, incentive, deferred compensation, employee loan, fringe benefit and other benefit plan, agreement, program, policy, commitment or other arrangement, whether or not subject to ERISA (including any related funding mechanism now in effect or required in the future), whether formal or informal, oral or written, in each case, that is sponsored, maintained, contributed or required to be contributed to by the Company, or under which the Company has any current or potential liability. ' Prospectus ' has the meaning set forth in Section 11.13 . ' Proxy Statement ' has the meaning set forth in Section 6.5(a) . 11 ' Publicly Available Software ' means each of: (i) any Software that contains, or is derived in any manner (in whole or in part) from, any Software that is distributed as free software, 'copyleft,' open source software (e.g. Linux), or under similar licensing and distribution models. ' Real Property ' means, collectively, all real properties and interests therein (including the right to use), together with all buildings, fixtures, trade fixtures, plant and other improvements located thereon or attached thereto; all rights arising out of use thereof (including air, water, oil and mineral rights); and all subleases, franchises, licenses, permits, easements and rights-of-way which are appurtenant thereto. ' Representatives ' means a party's officers, directors, Affiliates, managers, consultant, employees, representatives and agents. ' Rollover RSU Shares ' means all shares of Company Common Stock issuable upon vesting of Company RSU Awards outstanding as of immediately prior to the Effective Time. ' Rollover Warrant Shares ' means all shares of Company Common Stock issuable upon exercise of Company Warrants outstanding as of immediately prior to the Effective Time. ' Sarbanes-Oxley Act ' means the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. ' SEC ' means the Securities and Exchange Commission. ' SEC Statement ' means the Form S-4, including the Proxy Statement, whether in preliminary or definitive form, and any amendments or supplements thereto. ' Securities Act ' means the Securities Act of 1933. ' Software ' means computer software, programs, and databases (including development tools, library functions, and compilers) in any form, including in or as Internet Web sites, web content, links, source code, object code, operating systems, database management code, utilities, graphical user interfaces, menus, images, icons, forms, methods of processing, software engines, platforms, and data formats, together with all versions, updates, corrections, enhancements and modifications thereof, and all related specifications, documentation, developer notes, comments, and annotations. ' Sponsor ' means Petra Investment Holdings, LLC. ' Sponsor Support Agreement ' means the agreement among the Company, the Parent, and the Sponsor and other parties thereto relating to the ownership and lock-ups of Parent Securities; substantially in the form attached as part of Exhibit B hereto. ' Standard Contracts ' has the meaning set forth in the definition of IP Contracts. ' Subsidiary ' means each entity of which at least fifty percent (50%) of the capital stock or other equity or voting securities are Controlled or owned, directly or indirectly, by the Company. ' Surviving Corporation ' has the meaning set forth in the recitals to this Agreement. ' Tangible Personal Property ' means all tangible personal property and interests therein, including machinery, computers and accessories, furniture, office equipment, communications equipment, automobiles, laboratory equipment and other equipment owned or leased by the Company and other tangible property. 12 ' Tax(es) ' means any U.S. federal, state or local or non-U.S. tax, charge, fee, levy, custom, duty, deficiency, or other assessment of any kind or nature imposed by any Taxing Authority (including any income (net or gross), gross receipts, profits, windfall profit, sales, use, goods and services, ad valorem, franchise, license, withholding, employment, social security, workers compensation, unemployment compensation, employment, payroll, transfer, excise, import, real property, personal property, intangible property, occupancy, recording, minimum, alternative minimum), together with any interest, penalty, additions to tax or additional amount imposed with respect thereto. ' Taxing Authority ' means the Internal Revenue Service and any other Authority responsible for the collection, assessment or imposition of any Tax or the administration of any Law relating to any Tax. ' Tax Return ' means any return, information return, declaration, claim for refund or credit, report or any similar statement, and any amendment thereto, including any attached schedule and supporting information, whether on a separate, consolidated, combined, unitary or other basis, that is filed or required to be filed with any Taxing Authority in connection with the determination, assessment, collection or payment of a Tax or the administration of any Law relating to any Tax. ' Trademarks ' has the meaning set forth in the definition of 'Intellectual Property Rights.' ' Trade Secrets ' has the meaning set forth in the definition of 'Intellectual Property Rights.' ' Trading Day ' means (a) for so long as the Parent Common Stock is listed or admitted for trading on Nasdaq or any other national securities exchange, days on which such securities exchange is open for business; (b) when and if the Parent Common Stock is quoted on Nasdaq or any similar system of automated dissemination of quotations of securities prices, days on which trades may be made on such system; or (c) if the Parent Common Stock is not listed or admitted to trading on any national securities exchange or quoted on Nasdaq or similar system, days on which the Common Stock is traded regular way in the over-the- counter market and for which a closing bid and a closing asked price for the Common Stock are available ' Transaction Litigation ' has the meaning set forth in Section 8.1(c) . ' Trust Account ' has the meaning set forth in Section 5.9 . ' Trust Agreement ' has the meaning set forth in Section 5.9 . ' Trust Fund ' has the meaning set forth in Section 5.9 . ' Trustee ' has the meaning set forth in Section 5.9 . ' Unaudited Financial Statements ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4.9(a) . ' U.S. GAAP ' means U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied. 1.2 Construction . (a) References to particular sections and subsections, schedules, and exhibits not otherwise specified are cross-references to sections and subsections, schedules, and exhibits of this Agreement. Captions are not a part of this Agreement, but are included for convenience, only. 13 (b) The words 'herein,' 'hereof,' 'hereunder,' and words of similar import refer to this Agreement as a whole and not to any particular provision of this Agreement; and, unless the context requires otherwise, 'party' means a party signatory hereto. (c) Any use of the singular or plural, or the masculine, feminine or neuter gender, includes the others, unless the context otherwise requires; the word 'including' means 'including without limitation'; the word 'or' means 'and/or'; the word 'any' means 'any one, more than one, or all'; and, unless otherwise specified, any financial or accounting term has the meaning of the term under United States generally accepted accounting principles as consistently applied heretofore by the Company. (d) Unless otherwise specified, any reference to any agreement (including this Agreement), instrument, or other document includes all schedules, exhibits, or other attachments referred to therein, and any reference to a statute or other law means such law as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time and includes any rule, regulation, ordinance or the like promulgated thereunder, in each case, as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time. (e) Any reference to a numbered schedule means the same-numbered section of the disclosure schedule. Any reference in a schedule contained in the disclosure schedules delivered by a party hereunder shall be deemed to be an exception to (or, as applicable, a disclosure for purposes of) the applicable representations and warranties (or applicable covenants) that are contained in the section or subsection of this Agreement that corresponds to such schedule and any other representations and warranties of such party that are contained in this Agreement to which the relevance of such item thereto is reasonably apparent on its face. The mere inclusion of an item in a schedule as an exception to (or, as applicable, a disclosure for purposes of) a representation or warranty shall not be deemed an admission that such item represents a material exception or material fact, event or circumstance or that such item would have a Material Adverse Effect or establish any standard of materiality to define further the meaning of such terms for purposes of this Agreement. (f) If any action is required to be taken or notice is required to be given within a specified number of days following a specific date or event, the day of such date or event is not counted in determining the last day for such action or notice. If any action is required to be taken or notice is required to be given on or before a particular day which is not a Business Day, such action or notice shall be considered timely if it is taken or given on or before the next Business Day. ARTICLE II

MERGER 2.1 Merger . Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in this Agreement, and in accordance with the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the ' DGCL '), at the Effective Time, (a) Merger Sub shall be merged with and into the Company, (b) the separate corporate existence of Merger Sub shall thereupon cease, and the Company shall be the Surviving Corporation, and (c) the Surviving Corporation shall become a wholly-owned Subsidiary of Parent, which shall change its name to ' Revelation Biosciences, Inc. '. 2.2 Merger Effective Time . Subject to the provisions of this Agreement, at the Closing, the Company shall file a certificate of merger in the form attached hereto as Annex I with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, executed in accordance with the relevant provisions of the DGCL (the ' Certificate of Merger '). The Merger shall become effective upon the filing of the Certificate of Merger or at such later time as is agreed to by the parties and specified in the Certificate of Merger (the time at which the Merger becomes effective is herein referred to as the ' Effective Time '). 14 2.3 Effect of the Merger . At the Effective Time, the effect of the Merger shall be as provided in this Agreement, the Certificate of Merger and the applicable provisions of the DGCL. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, and subject thereto, at the Effective Time, all the assets, property, rights, privileges, immunities, powers and franchises of the Company and Merger Sub shall vest in the Surviving Corporation and all debts, liabilities and duties of the Company and Merger Sub shall become the debts, liabilities and duties of the Surviving Corporation. 2.4 U.S. Tax Treatment . For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the Merger is intended to constitute a 'reorganization' within the meaning of Section 368(a) of the Code. The parties to this Agreement hereby (i) adopt this Agreement insofar as it relates to the Merger as a 'plan of reorganization' within the meaning of Section 1.368-2(g) of the United States Treasury regulations, (ii) agree to file and retain such information as shall be required under Section 1.368-3 of the United States Treasury regulations, and (iii) agree to file all Tax and other informational returns on a basis consistent with such characterization. Notwithstanding the foregoing or anything else to the contrary contained in this Agreement, the parties acknowledge and agree that, other than the representations set forth in Sections 4.25(e) and 5.18(e) , no party is making any representation or warranty as to the qualification of the Merger as a reorganization under Section 368(a) of the Code or as to the effect, if any, that any transaction consummated on, after or prior to the Effective Time has or may have on any such reorganization status. Each of the parties acknowledges and agrees that each such party (A) has had the opportunity to obtain independent legal and tax advice with respect to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and (B) is responsible for paying its own Taxes, including any adverse Tax consequences that may result if the Merger is determined not to qualify as a reorganization under Section 368(a) of the Code. 2.5 Certificate of Incorporation; Bylaws . (a) The Company Certificate of Incorporation as in effect immediately prior to the Effective Time shall, in accordance with the terms thereof and the DGCL, be amended and restated in its entirety as set forth in the exhibit to the Certificate of Merger, and, as so amended and restated, shall be the certificate of incorporation of the Surviving Corporation until duly amended in accordance with the terms thereof and the DGCL. (b) The Bylaws of the Company as in effect immediately prior to the Effective Time shall be amended at the Effective Time to read in its entirety as the Bylaws of Merger Sub as in effect immediately prior to the Effective Time, except that the name of the Surviving Corporation shall be 'Revelation Biosciences, Inc.', until thereafter amended in accordance with the terms thereof, the certificate of incorporation of the Surviving Corporation and applicable Law. 2.6 Closing . Unless this Agreement is earlier terminated in accordance with ARTICLE X , the closing of the Merger (the ' Closing ') shall take place virtually at 10:00 a.m. local time, on the second (2nd) Business Day after the satisfaction or waiver (to the extent permitted by applicable law) of the conditions set forth in ARTICLE IX or at such other time, date and location as Parent and Company agree in writing. The parties may participate in the Closing via electronic means. The date on which the Closing actually occurs is hereinafter referred to as the ' Closing Date '. 2.7 Directors and Officers of Surviving Corporation . (a) At the Effective Time, the individuals set forth on Schedule III shall be the initial directors of the Surviving Corporation and shall hold office until their successors shall have been duly elected or appointed and qualified or until their earlier death, resignation or removal in accordance with the Surviving Corporation's certificate of incorporation and bylaws. 15 (b) At the Effective Time, the individuals set forth on Schedule IV shall be the initial officers of the Surviving Corporation and shall hold office until their respective successors are duly elected or appointed and qualified, or until their earlier death, resignation or removal. 2.8 Directors of Parent . At the Effective Time, Parent's Board of Directors will consist of five (5) directors. The Company shall have the right to designate all five (5) directors to the Board as of the Effective Time. The names of such designees are set forth on Schedule III . At least a majority of the Board of Directors shall qualify as independent directors under the Exchange Act and Nasdaq rules. 2.9 Taking of Necessary Action; Further Action . If, at any time after the Closing, any further action is necessary or desirable to carry out the purposes of this Agreement and to vest the Surviving Corporation with full right, title and interest in, to and under, or possession of, all assets, property, rights, privileges, powers and franchises of the Company and Merger Sub, the officers and directors of the Surviving Corporation are fully authorized in the name and on behalf of the Company and Merger Sub, to take all lawful action necessary or desirable to accomplish such purpose or acts, so long as such action is not inconsistent with this Agreement. 2.10 No Further Ownership Rights in Company Capital Stock . All Merger Consideration Shares paid or payable in respect of shares of Company Capital Stock hereunder, or upon the exercise of the appraisal rights described in Section 3.3 , shall be deemed to have been paid or payable in full satisfaction of all rights pertaining to such shares of Company Capital Stock and from and after the Effective Time, there shall be no further registration of transfers of shares Company Shares on the stock transfer books of the Surviving Corporation. If, after the Effective Time, certificates formerly representing shares of Company Capital Stock (each, a ' Company Stock Certificate ') are presented to the Surviving Corporation, subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein, they shall be cancelled and exchanged for the Merger Consideration Shares provided for, and in accordance with the procedures set forth, in ARTICLE III . ARTICLE III

EFFECT OF THE MERGER 3.1 Effect of the Merger on Company Capital Stock . At the Effective Time, as a result of the Merger and without any action on the part of Parent, Merger Sub, the Company or any Stockholder: (a) Cancellation of Certain Shares of Company Capital Stock. Each share of Company Capital Stock, if any, that is owned by Parent or Merger Sub (or any other Subsidiary of Parent) or the Company (or any of its Subsidiaries) (as treasury stock or otherwise), will automatically be cancelled and retired without any conversion thereof and will cease to exist, and no consideration will be delivered in exchange therefor. Each share of Company Capital Stock, if any, held immediately prior to the Effective Time by the Company as treasury stock shall be automatically canceled and extinguished, and no consideration shall be paid with respect thereto. (b) Conversion of Shares of Company Preferred Stock. (i) Each share of Company Series A-1 Preferred Stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than any such shares of Company Series A-1 Preferred Stock cancelled pursuant to Section 3.1(a) and any Dissenting Shares) shall, at the Effective Time, be cancelled, shall cease to exist and shall no longer be outstanding and shall be converted into the right to receive (and upon such conversion pursuant to this Section 3.1(b)(i) shall have no further rights with respect thereto) the Per Share Merger Consideration. 16 (ii) Each share of Company Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than any such shares of Company Series A Preferred Stock cancelled pursuant to Section 3.1(a) and any Dissenting Shares) shall, at the Effective Time, be cancelled, shall cease to exist and shall no longer be outstanding and shall be converted into the right to receive (and upon such conversion pursuant to this Section 3.1(b)(ii) shall have no further rights with respect thereto) the Per Share Merger Consideration. (c) Conversion of Shares of Company Common Stock. Each share of Company Common Stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than any such shares constituting Dissenting Shares) shall, at the Effective Time, be cancelled, shall cease to exist and shall no longer be outstanding and shall be converted into the right to receive (and upon such conversion pursuant to this Section 3.1(c) shall have no further rights with respect thereto)the Per Share Merger Consideration. (d) Conversion of Merger Sub Capital Stock. Each share of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Merger Sub issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time shall be converted into and become one newly issued, fully paid and nonassessable share of common stock of the Surviving Corporation (and such shares of the Surviving Corporation into which the shares of Merger Sub capital stock are so converted shall be the only shares of the Surviving Corporation's capital stock that are issued and outstanding immediately after the Effective Time). 3.2 Treatment of Company RSU Awards and Company Warrants . (a) Treatment of Company RSU Awards. Prior to the Effective Time, the Company's Board of Directors shall adopt such resolutions or take such other actions as may be required to provide that, at the Effective Time, each Company RSU Award that is outstanding as of immediately prior to the Effective Time shall, by virtue of the Merger and without any action on the part of the holder thereof, be assumed by Parent and shall be converted into a Parent RSU Award in accordance with this Section 3.2. Each Parent RSU Award shall continue to have and be subject to substantially the same terms and conditions as were applicable to such Company RSU Award immediately before the Effective Time (including vesting, repurchase, cashless exercise or other lapse restrictions). As soon as practicable after the Effective Time, Parent shall deliver to the holders of Parent RSU Awards appropriate notices setting forth such holders' rights, and the agreements evidencing the grants of such Parent RSU Awards shall continue in effect on substantially the same terms and conditions (subject to the adjustments required by this Section 3.2(a) after giving effect to the Merger). As of the Effective Time, each such holder of Company RSU Awards so assumed and converted will receive that number of whole Parent RSU Awards equal to the product (rounded down to the nearest whole number) of: (i) the number of Company RSU Awards held by that holder as of immediately prior to the Effective Time; multiplied by (ii) the Common Stock Exchange Ratio. (b) Treatment of Company Warrants. Immediately following the date of this Agreement, the Company's Board of Directors shall adopt such resolutions or take such other actions as may be required to adjust the terms of all Company Warrants as necessary to provide that, at the Effective Time, each Company Warrant shall be converted into a warrant to purchase, subject to substantially the same terms and conditions as were applicable under such Company Warrant, the number of shares of Parent Common Stock (rounded down to the nearest whole share), determined by multiplying the number of shares of Company Common Stock subject to such Company Warrant immediately prior to the Effective Time by the Common Stock Exchange Ratio, at an exercise price per share of Parent Common Stock (rounded up to the nearest whole cent) equal to (x) the exercise price per share of Company Common Stock of such Company Warrant divided by (y) the Common Stock Exchange Ratio (a ' Converted Warrant ' and collectively, the ' Converted Warrants ')). 17 (c) At or prior to the Effective Time, Parent shall reserve from the Merger Consideration Shares for future issuance that number of shares of Parent Common Stock equal to the maximum aggregate number of shares of Parent Common Stock that will be subject to the Parent RSU Awards and the Converted Warrants as a result of the actions contemplated by this Section 3.2 (collectively, such reserved shares being referred to as the ' Parent Reserve Shares '). 3.3 Dissenting Shares . Notwithstanding any provision of this Agreement to the contrary, including Section 4.1 , shares of Company Capital Stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than shares of Company Capital Stock cancelled in accordance with Section 3.1(a) ) and held by a holder who has not voted in favor of adoption of this Agreement or consented thereto in writing and who has properly exercised and perfected appraisal rights of such Company Shares in accordance with Section 262 of the DGCL (such shares of Company Capital Stock being referred to collectively as the ' Dissenting Shares ' until such time as such holder fails to perfect or otherwise loses such holder's appraisal rights under the DGCL with respect to such shares) shall not be converted into a right to receive a portion of the Merger Consideration Shares, but instead shall be entitled to only such rights as are granted by Section 262 of the DGCL; provided , however , that if, after the Effective Time, such holder fails to perfect, withdraws or loses such holder's right to appraisal pursuant to Section 262 of the DGCL or if a court of competent jurisdiction shall determine that such holder is not entitled to the relief provided by Section 262 of the DGCL, such Dissenting Shares shall be treated as if they had been converted as of the Effective Time into the right to receive the portion of the Merger Consideration Shares to which such holder is entitled pursuant to the applicable subsections of Section 4.1 , without interest thereon, upon surrender of the Company Stock Certificate or Company Stock Certificates representing such Dissenting Shares in accordance with Section 4.4 . The Company shall promptly provide Parent prompt written notice of any demands received by the Company for appraisal of shares of Company Common Stock, any withdrawal of any such demand and any other demand, notice or instrument delivered to the Company prior to the Effective Time pursuant to the DGCL that relates to such demand, and Parent shall have the opportunity to participate in all negotiations and proceedings with respect to such demands. 3.4 Surrender and Payment . (a) Exchange Fund. On the Closing Date, Parent shall deposit, or shall cause to be deposited, with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the ' Exchange Agent ') for the benefit of the Company Stockholders, for exchange in accordance with this ARTICLE III , the number of shares of Parent Common Stock sufficient to deliver the aggregate Merger Consideration Shares payable pursuant to this Agreement (such shares of Parent Common Stock, the ' Exchange Fund '). Parent shall cause the Exchange Agent, pursuant to irrevocable instructions, to pay the Merger Consideration Shares out of the Exchange Fund in accordance with the applicable provisions contained in this Agreement. The Exchange Fund shall not be used for any other purpose other than as contemplated by this Agreement. (b) Exchange Procedures. As soon as practicable following the Effective Time, and in any event within two (2) Business Days following the Effective Time (but in no event prior to the Effective Time), Parent shall cause the Exchange Agent to deliver to each Company Stockholder, as of immediately prior to the Effective Time, represented by certificate or book-entry, a letter of transmittal and instructions for use in exchanging such Company Stockholder's shares of Company Capital Stock for such Company Stockholder's applicable portion of the Merger Consideration Shares from the Exchange Fund, and which shall be in form and contain provisions which Parent may specify and which are reasonably acceptable to the Company) (a ' Letter of Transmittal '), and promptly following receipt of a Company Stockholder's properly executed Letter of Transmittal, deliver such Company Stockholder's applicable portion of the Merger Consideration Shares to such Company Stockholder. 18 (c) Termination of Exchange Fund. Any portion of the Exchange Fund relating to the Merger Consideration Shares that remains undistributed to the Company Stockholders for one (1) year after the Effective Time shall be delivered to Parent, upon demand, and any Company Stockholders who have not theretofore complied with this Section 3.4 shall thereafter look only to Parent for their portion of the Merger Consideration Shares. Any portion of the Exchange Fund remaining unclaimed by Company Stockholders as of a date which is immediately prior to such time as such amounts would otherwise escheat to or become property of any Authority shall, to the extent permitted by applicable Law, become the property of Parent free and clear of any claims or interest of any person previously entitled thereto. 3.5 Parent Share Cap . For the purpose of clarification, and notwithstanding any other provision of this Agreement, the maximum number of shares of Parent's Common Stock issuable in the aggregate upon the conversion and exchange in the Merger of the Company Common Stock and the Company Preferred Stock, together with the Parent Reserve Shares shall not exceed 10,500,000. 3.6 Adjustment . The Merger Consideration Shares shall be adjusted to reflect appropriately the effect of any stock split, reverse stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, reclassification, combination, exchange of shares or other like change with respect to shares of Parent Common Stock occurring prior to the date the Merger Consideration Shares are issued. 3.7 No Fractional Shares . No fractional shares of Parent Common Stock, or certificates or scrip representing fractional shares of Parent Common Stock, will be issued upon the conversion of the Company Capital Stock pursuant to the Merger, and such fractional share interests will not entitle the owner thereof to vote or to any rights of a stockholder of Parent. Any fractional shares of Parent Common Stock will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares of Parent Common Stock. 3.8 Withholding . Parent and the Surviving Corporation shall be entitled to deduct and withhold from the consideration otherwise payable to any Person pursuant to this Agreement such amounts as may be required to be deducted or withheld with respect to the making of such payment under the Code, or under any provision of state, local or non-U.S. Tax Law. To the extent that amounts are so deducted and withheld and timely paid over to the appropriate Taxing Authorities, such amounts shall be treated for all purposes under this Agreement as having been paid to the Person in respect of which such deduction and withholding was made. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Parent and the Surviving Corporation shall use commercially reasonable efforts to reduce or eliminate any such withholding, including providing recipients of consideration a reasonable opportunity to provide documentation establishing exemptions from or reductions of such withholdings. 3.9 Lost or Destroyed Certificates . Notwithstanding the foregoing, if any Company Stock Certificate, shall have been lost, stolen or destroyed, then upon the making of a customary affidavit of that fact by the Person claiming such Company Stock Certificate to be lost, stolen or destroyed in a form reasonably acceptable to Parent, the Exchange Agent shall issue, in exchange for such lost, stolen or destroyed Company Stock Certificate, the portion of the Merger Consideration Shares to be paid in respect of the shares of Company Capital Stock formerly represented by such Company Stock Certificate as contemplated under this ARTICLE III . 19 ARTICLE IV

REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF THE COMPANY Except as set forth in the disclosure schedules delivered by the Company to Parent prior to the execution of this Agreement (with specific reference to the particular section or subsection of this Agreement to which the information set forth in such disclosure letter relates (which qualify (a) the correspondingly numbered representation, warranty or covenant specified therein and (b) such other representations, warranties or covenants where its relevance as an exception to (or disclosure for purposes of) such other representation, warranty or covenant is reasonably apparent on its face or cross-referenced), the Company hereby represents and warrants to Parent that each of the following representations and warranties are true, correct and complete as of the date of this Agreement and as of the Closing Date (except for representations and warranties that are made as of a specific date, which are made only as of such date). 4.1 Corporate Existence and Power . The Company is a corporation duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of the State of Delaware. The Company has all requisite power and authority, corporate and otherwise, to own, lease or otherwise hold and operate its properties and other assets and to carry on the Business as presently conducted. The Company is duly licensed or qualified to do business and is in good standing (with respect to jurisdictions that recognize that concept) in each jurisdiction in which the nature of its business or the ownership, leasing or operation of its properties or other assets makes such qualification, licensing or good standing necessary, except where the failure to be so qualified, licensed or in good standing, individually or in the aggregate, has not had and would not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect in respect of the Company. The Company has offices located only at the addresses set forth on Schedule 4.24 . The Company has made available to Parent, prior to the date of this Agreement, complete and accurate copies of the Company Certificate of Incorporation and the Company's Bylaws, in each case as amended to the date hereof. The Company Certificate of Incorporation and the Company's Bylaws so delivered are in full force and effect. The Company is not in violation of the Company Certificate or Company's Bylaws. 4.2 Authorization . (a) The Company has all requisite corporate power and authority to execute and deliver this Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which it is a party and to consummate the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby, in the case of the Merger, subject to receipt of the Company Stockholder Approval. The execution and delivery by the Company of this Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which it is a party and the consummation by the Company of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action on the part of the Company. No other corporate proceedings on the part of the Company are necessary to authorize this Agreement or the Additional Agreements to which it is a party or to consummate the transactions contemplated by this Agreement (other than, in the case of the Merger, the receipt of the Company Stockholder Approval) or the Additional Agreements. This Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which the Company is a party have been duly executed and delivered by the Company and, assuming the due authorization, execution and delivery by each of the other parties hereto and thereto, this Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which the Company is a party constitute a legal, valid and binding obligation of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with their respective terms, subject to bankruptcy, insolvency, fraudulent transfer, moratorium, reorganization or similar Laws affecting the rights of creditors generally and the availability of equitable remedies (the ' Enforceability Exceptions '). (b) By resolutions duly adopted (and not thereafter modified or rescinded) by the requisite vote of the Board of Directors of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company has (i) approved the execution, delivery and performance by the Company of this Agreement, the Additional Agreements to which it is a party and the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby, including the Merger, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth herein and therein; (ii) determined that this Agreement, the Additional Agreements to which it is a party, and the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth herein, are advisable and fair to and in the best interests of the Company and the Company Stockholders; (iii) directed that the adoption of this Agreement be submitted to the Company Stockholders for consideration and recommended that all of the Company Stockholders adopt this Agreement. The affirmative vote or written consent of the holders of (a) a majority of the outstanding shares of Company Capital Stock entitled to vote thereon, (b) at least sixty percent (60%) of the outstanding shares of the Company Series A Preferred Stock, voting as a separate class, and (c) at least sixty percent (60%) of the outstanding shares of the Company Series A-1 Preferred Stock, voting as a separate class, in each case, who deliver written consents or are present in person or by proxy at such meeting and voting thereon are required to, and shall be sufficient to, approve this Agreement and the transactions contemplated hereby (collectively, the ' Company Stockholder Approval '). The Company Stockholder Approval is the only vote or consent of any of the holders of Company Capital Stock necessary to adopt this Agreement and approve the Merger and the consummation of the other transactions contemplated hereby. 20 4.3 Governmental Authorization . None of the execution, delivery or performance by the Company of this Agreement or any Additional Agreement to which the Company is or will be a party, or the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby, requires any consent, approval, license, Order or other action by or in respect of, or registration, declaration or filing with, any Authority, except for the filing of the Certificate of Merger with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware pursuant to the DGCL. 4.4 Non-Contravention . None of the execution, delivery or performance by the Company of this Agreement or any Additional Agreement to which the Company is or will be a party or the consummation by the Company of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby does or will (a) contravene or conflict with the organizational or constitutive documents of the Company, (b) contravene or conflict with or constitute a violation of any provision of any Law or Order binding upon or applicable to the Company or to any of its properties, rights or assets, (c) except for the Contracts listed on Schedule 4.8 requiring Company Consents (but only as to the need to obtain such Company Consents), (i) require consent, notice, approval or waiver under, (ii) constitute a default under or breach of (with or without the giving of notice or the passage of time or both), (iii) violate, (iv) give rise to any right of termination, cancellation, amendment or acceleration of any right or obligation of the Company or to a loss of any material benefit to which the Company is entitled, in the case of each of clauses (i) - (iv), under any provision of any Permit, Contract or other instrument or obligations binding upon the Company or any of its properties, rights or assets, (d) result in the creation or imposition of any Lien (except for Permitted Liens) on any of the Company's properties, rights or assets, or (e) require any consent, notice, approval or waiver from any Person pursuant to any provision of the Company Certificate of Incorporation or Bylaws of the Company, except for such consent, notice, approval or waiver which shall be obtained (and a copy provided to Parent) prior to the Closing. 4.5 Capitalization . (a) The authorized capital stock of the Company consists of (i) 11,000,000 shares of the Company Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, of which 2,308,887 shares are issued and outstanding, and (ii) 2,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, of which (x) 628,930 are designated as Series A Preferred Stock, all of which are issued and outstanding, and (y) 1,100,000 of which are designated as Series A-1 Preferred Stock, 684,450 of which are issued and outstanding, as of the date of this Agreement. There are (i) 325,000 shares of Company Common Stock reserved for issuance under the Equity Incentive Plan, of which 169,058 Company RSU Awards have been issued. There are Company Warrants to purchase 61,600 shares of Company Common Stock issued and outstanding. No other shares of capital stock or other voting securities of the Company are authorized, issued, reserved for issuance or outstanding. All issued and outstanding shares of Company Common Stock and Company Preferred Stock are duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable. No shares of Company Common Stock or Company Preferred Stock are subject to or were issued in violation of any purchase option, right of first refusal, preemptive right, subscription right or any similar right (including under any provision of the DGCL, the Company Certificate of Incorporation or any Contract to which the Company is a party or by which the Company or any of its properties, rights or assets are bound). As of the date of this Agreement, all outstanding shares of Company Capital Stock are owned of record by the Persons set forth on Schedule 4.5(a) in the amounts set forth opposite their respective names. Schedule 4.5(a) contains a true, correct and complete list of each Company Warrant outstanding as of the date of this Agreement, the holder thereof, the number of shares of Company Common Stock issuable thereunder or otherwise subject thereto, the grant date thereof and the exercise price and expiration date thereof. 21 (b) Except for the Company RSU Awards and the Company Warrants and as set forth on Schedule 4.5(b) , there are no (i) outstanding warrants, options, agreements, convertible securities, performance units or other commitments or instruments pursuant to which the Company is or may become obligated to issue or sell any of its shares of Company Capital Stock or other securities, (ii) outstanding obligations of the Company to repurchase, redeem or otherwise acquire outstanding capital stock of the Company or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for any shares of capital stock of the Company, (iii) treasury shares of capital stock of the Company, (iv) bonds, debentures, notes or other Indebtedness of the Company having the right to vote (or convertible into, or exchangeable for, securities having the right to vote) on any matters on which stockholders of the Company may vote, are issued or outstanding, (v) preemptive or similar rights to purchase or otherwise acquire shares or other securities of the Company (including pursuant to any provision of Law, the Company Certificate of Incorporation or any Contract to which the Company is a party), or (vi) Liens (including any right of first refusal, right of first offer, proxy, voting trust, voting agreement or similar arrangement) with respect to the sale or voting of shares or securities of the Company (whether outstanding or issuable). 4.6 Corporate Records . All proceedings occurring since May 4, 2020 (inception) of the Board of Directors of the Company, including all committees thereof, and of the Company Stockholders, and all consents to actions taken thereby that are required by Law or the Company Certificate of Incorporation or the Company's Bylaws, are accurately reflected in the minutes and records contained in the corporate minute books of the Company and made available to Parent. The stockholder ledger of the Company is true, correct and complete. 4.7 Subsidiaries . The Company does not own, directly or indirectly, as of the date hereof, (i) any capital stock of, or other voting securities or other equity or voting interests in, any Person or (ii) any other interest or participation that confers on the Company the right to receive (A) a share of the profits or losses of, or distributions of assets of, any other Person or (B) any economic benefit or right similar to, or derived from, the economic benefits and rights occurring to holders of capital stock of any other Person. 4.8 Consents . The Company is not subject to any Contract requiring a consent, approval, authorization, order or other action of or filing with any Person as a result of the execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement or any Additional Agreement to which the Company is or will be a party or the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby (each of the foregoing, a ' Company Consent '). 4.9 Financial Statements . (a) The Company has delivered to Parent (a) the audited balance sheet of the Company, and the related statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 including the notes thereto (collectively, the ' Annual Financial Statements '), and (b) the unaudited balance sheet of the Company as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 and the related statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (collectively, the ' Unaudited Financial Statements ' and, together with the Annual Financial Statements, the ' Company Financial Statements '). The Company Financial Statements have been prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP applied on a consistent basis and in accordance with the requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board for public companies. The Company Financial Statements fairly present, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of the dates thereof and the results of operations of the Company for the periods reflected therein. The Company Financial Statements were prepared from the Books and Records of the Company in all material respects. Since December 31, 2020 (the ' Balance Sheet Date '), except as required by applicable Law or U.S. GAAP, there has been no change in any accounting principle, procedure or practice followed by the Company or in the method of applying any such principle, procedure or practice. 22 (b) Except as: (i) specifically disclosed, reflected or fully reserved against on the Balance Sheet; (ii) liabilities and obligations incurred in the ordinary course of business since the date of the Balance Sheet that are not material individually or in the aggregate; (iii) liabilities that are executory obligations arising under Contracts to which the Company is a party (none of which, with respect to the liabilities described in clause (ii) and this clause (iii) are material liabilities, individually or in the aggregate, that, result from, arise out of, or relate to any breach or violation of, or default under, a Contract or applicable Law); and (iv) expenses incurred in connection with the negotiation, execution and performance of this Agreement, any Additional Agreement or any of the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby; the Company does not have any material liabilities, debts or obligations of any nature (whether accrued, fixed or contingent, liquidated or unliquidated, asserted or unasserted or otherwise). (c) The Company does not have any Indebtedness. 4.10 Books and Records . The Books and Records accurately and fairly, in reasonable detail, reflect the transactions and dispositions of assets of and the providing of services by the Company. The Books and Records of the Company have been maintained, in all material respects in accordance with reasonable business practices and applicable Laws. 4.11 Internal Accounting Controls . The Company has established a system of internal accounting controls sufficient to provide reasonable assurance that: (a) transactions, receipts and expenditures are executed and made only in accordance with management's general or specific authorizations; (b) transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP, and the Company's historical practices and to maintain asset accountability; (c) access to assets is permitted only in accordance with management's general or specific authorization; and (d) the recorded accountability for assets is compared with the existing assets at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to any differences. The Company has not identified or been made aware of any fraud that involves the Company, its management, or other employees or any claim or allegation regarding any of the foregoing, and the Company has not received any written notice from its independent accountants regarding any of the foregoing. 4.12 Absence of Certain Changes . From the Balance Sheet Date until the date of this Agreement, (a) the Company has conducted in all material respects its Business in the ordinary course and in a manner consistent with past practice; (b) there has not been any Material Adverse Effect in respect of the Company; and (c) the Company has not taken any action that, if taken after the date of this Agreement and prior to the consummation of the Merger, would require the consent of Parent pursuant to Section 6.1 and Parent has not given consent. 4.13 Properties; Title to the Company's Assets . (a) All material items of Tangible Personal Property are in good operating condition and repair and function in accordance with their intended uses (ordinary wear and tear excepted), have been properly maintained and are suitable for their present uses, meet all specifications and warranty requirements with respect thereto and are sufficient to operate the Business in the same manner as currently conducted. All of the Tangible Personal Property is located at the offices of the Company. 23 (b) The Company has good, valid and marketable title in and to, or in the case of the Lease and the assets which are leased or licensed pursuant to Contracts, a valid leasehold interest or license in or a right to use all of the tangible assets reflected on the Balance Sheet. No such tangible asset is subject to any Lien other than Permitted Liens. The Company's assets constitute all of the rights, properties, and assets of any kind or description whatsoever, including goodwill, necessary for the Company to operate the Business immediately after the Closing in substantially the same manner as the Business is currently being conducted. 4.14 Litigation . There is no Action pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened against or affecting the Company, any of the officers or directors of the Company, the Business, any of the Company's rights, properties or assets or any Contract before any Authority or which in any manner challenges or seeks to prevent, enjoin, alter or delay the transactions contemplated by this Agreement or any Additional Agreement. There are no outstanding judgments against the Company. The Company is not, and has not been since May 4, 2020 (inception), subject to any Action by any Authority. 4.15 Contracts . (a) Schedule 4.15(a) sets forth a true, complete and accurate list, as of the date of this Agreement, of all of the following Contracts as amended to date which are currently in effect (collectively, ' Material Contracts '): (i) all Contracts that require annual payments or expenses incurred by, or annual payments or income to, the Company of $500,000 or more (other than standard purchase and sale orders entered into in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice); (ii) all clinical research, third-party outsourced manufacturing and distribution Contracts; (iii) all sales, advertising, agency, lobbying, broker, sales promotion, market research, marketing or similar Contracts, in each case requiring annual payments or expenses by any party of $100,000 or more, other than Standard Contracts; (iv) each Contract with any current officer, director or employee of the Company, under which the Company (A) has continuing obligations for payment of an annual base salary of at least $100,000, and which is not terminable for any reason or no reason upon reasonable notice without payment of any penalty, severance or other obligation; (B) has severance or post-termination obligations to such Person (other than COBRA obligations); or (C) has an obligation to make a payment upon consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby or as a result of a change of control of the Company; (v) all Contracts creating a joint venture, strategic alliance, limited liability company or partnership arrangement to which the Company is a party; (vi) all Contracts relating to any acquisitions or dispositions of material assets by the Company (other than acquisitions or dispositions of inventory in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice); (vii) all IP Contracts, separately identifying all such IP Contracts under which the Company is obligated to pay royalties thereunder; 24 (viii) all Contracts limiting the freedom of the Company to compete in any line of business or industry, with any Person or in any geographic area or from soliciting or hiring any Person with respect to employment; (ix) all Contracts providing for guarantees, indemnification arrangements and other hold harmless arrangements made or provided by the Company, including all ongoing agreements for repair, warranty, maintenance, service, indemnification or similar obligations, other than Standard Contracts; (x) all Contracts with or pertaining to the Company to which any Affiliate of the Company is a party, other than any Contracts relating to such Affiliate's status as a Company Securityholder; (xi) all Contracts relating to property or assets (whether real or personal, tangible or intangible) in which the Company holds a leasehold interest (including the Lease) and which involve payments to the lessor thereunder in excess of $100,000 per year; (xii) all Contracts creating or otherwise relating to outstanding Indebtedness (other than intercompany Indebtedness); (xiii) all Contracts relating to the voting or control of the equity interests of the Company or the election of directors of the Company (other than the organizational documents of the Company); (xiv) all Contracts not cancellable by the Company with no more than sixty (60) days' notice if the effect of such cancellation would result in monetary penalty to the Company in excess of $500,000 per the terms of such contract; (xv) all Contracts that may be terminated, or the provisions of which may be altered, as a result of the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement or any Additional Agreement; (xvi) all Contracts under which any of the benefits, compensation or payments (or the vesting thereof) will be increased or accelerated by the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement or any Additional Agreement, or the amount or value thereof will be calculated on the basis of, the transactions contemplated by this Agreement or any Additional Agreement; (xvii) all collective bargaining agreements with a labor union; and (xviii) all Contracts that address the provisions for business associate contracts required by HIPAA. (b) Each Material Contract is (i) a valid and binding agreement, (ii) in full force and effect and (iii) enforceable by and against the Company and each counterparty that is party thereto, subject, in the case of this clause (iii), to the Enforceability Exceptions. Neither the Company nor, to the Company's Knowledge, any other party to a Material Contract is in material breach or default (whether with or without the passage of time or the giving of notice or both) under the terms of any such Material Contract. The Company has not assigned, delegated or otherwise transferred any of its rights or obligations under any Material Contract or granted any power of attorney with respect thereto. The Company has made available to Parent true, correct and complete copies of all Material Contracts. 25 (c) The Company is in compliance in all material respects with all covenants, including all financial covenants, in all notes, indentures, bonds and other instruments or Contracts establishing or evidencing any Indebtedness. The consummation and closing of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement shall not cause or result in an event of default under any instruments or Contracts establishing or evidencing any Indebtedness. 4.16 Licenses and Permits . Schedule 4.16 sets forth a true, complete and correct list of each Permit, together with the name of the Authority issuing the same. Such Permits are valid and in full force and effect, and none of the Permits will be terminated or impaired or become terminable as a result of the transactions contemplated hereby. The Company has all Permits necessary to operate the Business, except as would not individually or in the aggregate be, or would not reasonably be expected to be, material to the business of the Company and each of the Permits is in full force and effect. The Company is not in material breach or violation of, or material default under, any such Permit, and, to the Company's Knowledge, no basis (including the execution of this Agreement and the other Additional Agreements to which the Company is a party and the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement) exists which, with notice or lapse of time or both, would reasonably constitute any such breach, violation or default or give any Authority grounds to suspend, revoke or terminate any such Permit. The Company has not received any written (or, to the Company's Knowledge, oral) notice from any Authority regarding any material violation of any Permit. There has not been and, to the Company's Knowledge, there is not any pending or threatened Action, investigation or disciplinary proceeding by or from any Authority against the Company involving any material Permit. The representations and warranties set forth in this Section 4.16 do not cover representations and warranties as to Healthcare Permits which are solely addressed in Section 4.19 . 4.17 Compliance with Laws . (a) Neither the Company nor to the Knowledge of the Company, any Representative or other Person acting on behalf of the Company, is in violation in any material respect of, and, since May 4, 2020 (inception), no such Person has failed to be in compliance in all material respects with, all applicable Laws and Orders. Since May 4, 2020 (inception), (i) to the Knowledge of the Company, no event has occurred or circumstance exists that (with or without notice or due to lapse of time) would reasonably constitute or result in a violation by the Company of, or failure on the part of the Company to comply with, or any liability suffered or incurred by the Company in respect of any violation of or material noncompliance with, any Laws, Orders or policies by Authority that are or were applicable to it or the conduct or operation of its business or the ownership or use of any of its assets and (ii) no Action is pending, or to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened, alleging any such violation or noncompliance by the Company. Since May 4, 2020 (inception), the Company has not been threatened in writing or, to the Company's Knowledge, orally to be charged with, or given written or, to the Company's Knowledge, oral notice of any violation of any Law or any judgment, order or decree entered by any Authority. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the Company is, and since May 4, 2020 (inception) has been, in compliance in all material respects with: (i) every Law applicable to the Company due to the specific nature of the Business, including Data Protection Laws; (ii) the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 (the ' Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ') and any comparable or similar Law of any jurisdiction applicable to the Company; and (iii) every Law regulating or covering conduct in the workplace, including regarding sexual harassment or, on any legally impermissible basis, a hostile work environment. Since May 4, 2020 (inception), the Company has not been threatened or charged in writing (or to the Company's Knowledge orally) with or given written (or to the Company's Knowledge oral) notice of any violation of any Data Protection Law, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or any other Law referred to in or generally described in foregoing sentence and, to the Company's Knowledge, the Company is not under any investigations with respect to any such Law. 26 (b) Neither the Company nor, to the Knowledge of the Company, any Representative or other Person acting on behalf of the Company is currently subject to any U.S. sanctions administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Treasury Department. 4.18 Intellectual Property . (a) Schedule 4.18(a) sets forth a true, correct and complete list of all (i) registered Intellectual Property Rights and applications for registration of Intellectual Property Rights owned or purported to be owned (in each case, whether exclusively, jointly with another Person or otherwise) or filed by the Company or in which the Company has or purports to have an exclusive interest of any nature, including all registered or applications for registration of Trademarks, Patents, and Copyrights; (ii) unregistered material Trademarks used by the Company in the operation of the Business as currently conducted; (iii) all Domain Names owned or purported to be owned by the Company in the operation of the Business as currently conducted; and (iv) all social media handles owned, purported to be owned, or used by the Company in the operation of the Business as currently conducted; specifying as to each, as applicable: (A) the nature of such Intellectual Property Right; (B) the owner of such Intellectual Property Right and the nature of such ownership; and (C) the jurisdictions by or in which such Intellectual Property Right has been issued, registered or in which an application for such issuance or registration has been filed or for unregistered Intellectual Property Rights, used by the Company. Except as set forth on Schedule 4.18(a) , with respect to the Intellectual Property Rights (x) owned or purported to be owned by the Company, the Company exclusively owns such Intellectual Property Rights, and (y) licensed to the Company by a third Person, the Company has valid, enforceable and adequate rights to use such Intellectual Property Rights, in each case, that are or would reasonably be expected to be material to the Business as currently conducted. The Intellectual Property Rights owned or purported to be owned by or exclusively licensed to the Company have not been adjudged by a court of competent jurisdiction invalid or unenforceable in whole or in part. No Intellectual Property Right that is listed or required to be listed on Schedule 4.18(a) and owned or purported to be owned by the Company, or to the Knowledge of the Company with respect to such Intellectual Property Rights licensed to the Company by a third Person, is involved in any interference, opposition, reissue, reexamination, revocation or equivalent proceeding, and no such proceeding has been threatened in writing with respect to any such Intellectual Property Rights. All registration, maintenance and renewal fees currently due in connection with such registered Intellectual Property Rights owned or purported to be owned by the Company, or to the Knowledge of the Company with respect to such Intellectual Property Rights licensed to the Company by a third Person, have been paid and all documents, recordations and certificates in connection with such registered Intellectual Property Rights currently required to be filed have been filed with the relevant patent, copyright, trademark or other authorities in the United States or foreign jurisdictions, as the case may be, for the purposes of prosecuting, maintaining and perfecting such registered Intellectual Property Rights and recording the Company's ownership or other interests therein. (b) The Company is the sole and exclusive owner of each item of Intellectual Property Rights owned or purported to be owned by the Company, including the items of Intellectual Property Rights identified on Schedule 4.18(a) as being owned by the Company (other than any co-owners disclosed on Schedule 4.18(a) ), free and clear of any Liens (other than Permitted Liens). To the Knowledge of the Company, the Company has a valid right to use the Intellectual Property Rights used (but not owned) by it in the operation of the Business as presently conducted. 27 (c) All registered Intellectual Property Rights listed on Schedule 4.18(a) are subsisting and enforceable and, to the Knowledge of the Company, valid. To the Knowledge of the Company, there is no Intellectual Property Right owned by any third Person that (i) is required by the Company to conduct the Business as currently conducted and (ii) the Company is not currently authorized to use. To the Knowledge of the Company, the operation of the Business as conducted since May 4, 2020 (inception) and the use of any Intellectual Property Rights in connection therewith do not conflict with, infringe, misappropriate or otherwise violate any Patent of any third Person. To the Knowledge of the Company, the operation of the Business as conducted since May 4, 2020 (inception) and the use of any Intellectual Property Rights in connection therewith do not conflict with, infringe, misappropriate or otherwise violate any non-Patent Intellectual Property Rights, including rights of privacy, publicity and endorsement, of any third Person. To the Knowledge of the Company, the Intellectual Property Rights set forth on Schedule 4.18(a) include all of the material Intellectual Property Rights used in the ordinary day-to-day conduct of the business of the Company. To the Knowledge of the Company, there is no prior art that discloses the entirety of any of the patent applications within the Intellectual Property Rights. To the Knowledge of the Company, there is no patent or published patent application, in the U.S. or other jurisdiction, which, in the case of a patent, contains claims or, in the case of a published patent application, contains patentable claims, in any case that dominate or may dominate any of the Intellectual Property Rights described on Schedule 4.18(a) or that interferes with the issued or pending claims of any such Intellectual Property Rights. (d) Except as set forth on Schedule 4.18(d) , (i) to the Knowledge of the Company there are no rights of third Persons to any of the Intellectual Property Rights exclusively licensed to or purported to be exclusively licensed to the Company, including Liens; (ii) to the Knowledge of the Company there is no, and has not been since May 4, 2020 (inception) any, infringement by third Persons of any Intellectual Property Rights owned by, purported to be owned by, exclusively licensed to or purported to be exclusively licensed to the Company; (iii) there is no pending, threatened in writing or, to the Knowledge of the Company, otherwise threatened Action by any Person challenging the rights of the Company in or to, or the validity, enforceability, registrability, or scope of, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by, purported to be owned by, licensed to or exclusively licensed to the Company; and (iv) there is no pending, threatened in writing or, to the Knowledge of the Company, otherwise threatened Action by any Person alleging that the Business or the Company use of any Intellectual Property Right infringes or otherwise violates, has infringed, or otherwise violated since May 4, 2020 (inception), or would infringe or otherwise violate, any Intellectual Property Right of any other Person. Since May 4, 2020 (inception), the Company has not been a party to any Action that involves a claim that the Company has infringed or misappropriated any third Person Intellectual Property Rights. (e) To the Company's Knowledge, there is no and has not been since May 4, 2020 (inception) any unauthorized use, unauthorized disclosure, infringement or misappropriation of any Intellectual Property Right owned or exclusively in-licensed by the Company, by any third Person. The Company has not instituted an Action that involves a claim of infringement or misappropriation of any such Intellectual Property Rights in the above-identified time periods. (f) Each Intellectual Property Right used or developed by the Company in the performance of any services under any Contract is, and upon the performance of such Contract remains, owned by or in-licensed to the Company, and no client, customer or other Person has any claim of ownership to the Intellectual Property Rights used or developed by the Company in the performance of any such Contract. (g) Except as disclosed on Schedule 4.18(g ), each employee consultant and contractor who has contributed to or participated in the creation or development of any Intellectual Property Rights or any technology, know-how, Software and works of authorship on behalf of the Company or any predecessor in interest thereto has executed a written Contract with the Company under which such Person: (i) has assigned all right, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property and technology, know-how, Software and works of authorship to the Company (or such predecessor in interest, as applicable); (ii) only with respect to Intellectual Property Rights and technology, know-how, Software and works of authorship that cannot be assigned pursuant to an agreement described in clause (i) of this Section 4.18(g) , has licensed to the Company rights to use such Intellectual Property Rights and technology, know-how, Software and works of authorship; and (iii) is obligated to maintain the confidentiality of the Company's confidential information both during and after the term of such Person's employment or engagement. To the Knowledge of the Company, no employee, agent, consultant or contractor of the Company is or has been in violation of any term of any such Contract, any employment, retention, patent disclosure, invention assignment, non-competition, non-solicitation, or nondisclosure Contract or any restrictive covenant to or with a former employer or engaging entity where the basis of such violation relates to such Person's employment with or engagement by the Company. 28 (h) No (i) government funding or (ii) facility of a university, college, other educational institution or research center was used in the development of any item of Intellectual Property Right owned or purported to be owned by, or to the Knowledge of the Company exclusively licensed to or purported to be exclusively licensed to, the Company. To the Knowledge of the Company, no current or former employee, consultant or independent contractor of the Company who was involved in, or who contributed to, the creation or development of any material item of Intellectual Property Right owned by, purported to be owned by, exclusively licensed to or purported to be exclusively licensed to the Company has performed services for any government, university, college or other educational institution or research center during a period of time during which such employee, consultant or independent contractor was also performing services for the Company. (i) None of the Intellectual Property Rights owned by, purported to be owned by, or used or held for use by the Company is subject to any pending or outstanding Order or other disposition of dispute that adversely restricts the use, transfer, registration or licensing of any such Intellectual Property Rights by the Company. (j) To the Knowledge of the Company, none of the execution, delivery or performance by the Company of this Agreement or any of the Additional Agreements to which the Company is or will be a party or the consummation by the Company of the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby will (i) cause any item of Intellectual Property Rights owned or purported to be owned by, or any material item of Intellectual Property Rights licensed to, or used or held for use by the Company immediately prior to the Closing, to not be owned, licensed or available for use by the Company on substantially the same terms and conditions immediately following the Closing or (ii) require any additional payment obligations by the Company in order to use or exploit any other such Intellectual Property Rights to the same extent as the Company was permitted immediately before the Closing. (k) The Company is not obligated under any Contract to make any payments by way of royalties, fees, or otherwise to any owner or licensor of, or other claimant to, any Intellectual Property Rights. (l) The Company has used its reasonable efforts to maintain the confidentiality of all Trade Secrets and other items of Intellectual Property Rights that are confidential and all other confidential information, data and materials owned by or licensed to the Company. To the Company's Knowledge, the transactions contemplated by this Agreement will not result in the violation of any Data Protection Laws or the privacy policies of the Company. 29 (m) The Company has in place commercially reasonable policies (including internal and external privacy policies), rules, and procedures regarding the Company's collection, use, processing, disclosure, disposal, dissemination, storage and protection of Personal Information. The Company has complied in all material respects with such privacy policies, rules, and procedures in connection with any collection, use, or disclosure by the Company of any Personal Information of any Person. To the Company's Knowledge, there are no complaints to or audits, proceedings, investigations or claims pending against the Company by any Authority, or by any Person, in respect of the collection, use or disclosure of Personal Information The Company has implemented measures designed to protect all Personal Information of any Person maintained by the Company from unauthorized physical or virtual access, use, modification, acquisition, disclosure or other misuse. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, since May 4, 2020 (inception), to the Company's Knowledge, the Company has not experienced any material loss, damage or unauthorized access, use, disclosure or modification, or breach of security of Personal Information maintained by or on behalf of the Company (including by any agent, subcontractor or vendor of the Company). ' Personal Information ' means (i) any data or information that, alone or in combination with other data or information identifies an individual natural Person (including any part of such Person's name, physical address, telephone number, email address, financial account number or credit card number, government issued identifier (including social security number and driver's license number), user identification number and password, billing and transactional information, medical, health or insurance information, date of birth, educational or employment information, vehicle identification number, IP address, cookie identifier, or any other number or identifier that identifies an individual natural Person, or such Person's vehicle, browser or device); (ii) or any other data or information that constitutes personal data, personal health information, protected health information, personally identifiable information, personal information or similar defined term under any Data Protection Law or Healthcare Law. (n) To the Company's Knowledge, the Company Software is free of all viruses, worms, Trojan horses and other material known contaminants and does not contain any bugs, errors, or problems of a material nature that would disrupt its operation or have an adverse impact on the operation of other Software. The Company has not incorporated Publicly Available Software into the Company's products and services, and the Company has not distributed Publicly Available Software as part of the Company's products and services . The Company has not used Publicly Available Software in a manner that subjects, in whole or in part, any Company Software to any Hereditary License obligations. The Company is not required to provide to any third Person, and the Company has not provided to any third Person, the source code of any Company Software that is owned, purported to be owned by, exclusively licensed, or purported to be exclusively licensed to the Company. The Company is in compliance with all Publicly Available Software license terms applicable to any Publicly Available Software licensed to or used by the Company. The Company has not received any written (or, to the Knowledge of the Company, oral) notice from any Person that it is in breach of any license with respect to Publicly Available Software. No Intellectual Property Right of the Company is subject to any technology or source code escrow arrangement or obligation. (o) The Company has implemented and maintained (or, where applicable, has required its vendors to maintain), consistent with commercially reasonable and industry practices and in compliance with its contractual obligations to other Persons, reasonable security measures designed to protect, preserve and maintain the performance, security and integrity of all computers, servers, equipment, hardware, networks, Software and systems used, owned, leased or licensed by the Company in connection with the operation of the Business (the ' Company Information Systems '). To the Company's Knowledge, there has been no unauthorized access to or use of the Company Information Systems, nor has there been any downtime or unavailability of the Company Information Systems that resulted in a material disruption of the Business. The Company Information Systems are adequate and sufficient (including with respect to working condition and capacity) for the operations of the Business. There has been no failure with respect to any Company Information System that has had a material effect on the operations of the Company. 30 4.19 Healthcare Compliance . (a) The Company is, and has been since May 4, 2020 (inception), in compliance in all material respects with all applicable Healthcare Laws. (b) Since May 4, 2020 (inception), the Company has not received written or, to the Knowledge of the Company, oral notice of: (i) any pending or threatened Action by the FDA or any other Authority alleging that any operation or activity of the Company is in violation of any applicable Healthcare Law, (ii) any investigation by an Authority related to any potential or alleged violation by the Company of any applicable Healthcare Laws, or (iii) being charged with any act that would subject the Company to liability for criminal or civil money penalties, product seizure, injunction, mandatory exclusion, permissive exclusion, or other administrative sanctions under any Healthcare Laws. The Company is not and since May 4, 2020 (inception) has not been a party or subject to a corporate integrity agreement or any administrative or judicial consent order imposed pursuant to action by the Office of Inspector General of the United States Department of Health and Human Services or any similar monitoring agreement or consent order pursuant to action by any other Authority. The Company has no reporting obligations pursuant to any settlement agreement entered into with any Authority for an alleged violation of any Healthcare Laws. As of the date hereof, there are no restrictions imposed by any Authority upon the Business, activities, or services of the Company that would prevent it from operating as it currently operates or intends to operate. (c) All pre-clinical and clinical investigations conducted or sponsored by the Company and submitted or intended to be submitted to an Authority to support a regulatory approval, clearance, or other form of marketing authorization in any country, were and are being conducted in compliance in all material respects with all applicable Healthcare Laws administered or issued by the applicable Authority, including to the extent applicable: (i) FDA or other applicable regulatory agency's regulations for conducting non-clinical laboratory studies , (ii) applicable FDA or other applicable regulatory agency's standards for the design, conduct, monitoring, auditing, recording, analysis and reporting of clinical trials and (iii) applicable Healthcare Laws restricting the use and disclosure of individually identifiable health information, including HIPAA. (d) Neither the Company nor, to the Knowledge of the Company, any officer, employee or agent of the Company has (i) made an untrue statement of a material fact or any fraudulent statement to the FDA or any other Authority, (ii) failed to disclose a material fact required to be disclosed to the FDA or any other Authority or (iii) committed an act, made a statement, or failed to make a statement that, at the time such disclosure was made, would reasonably be expected to provide a reasonable basis for the FDA or any other regulatory authority to invoke its policy respecting 'Fraud, Untrue Statements of Material Facts, Bribery, and Illegal Gratuities', set forth in 56 Fed. Reg. 46191 (September 10, 1991) or any similar policy. (e) To the Knowledge of Company, no officer, employee or agent of the Company has been convicted of any crime or engaged in any conduct for which exclusion, debarment, or suspension is mandated by 21 U.S.C. §335a(a), 42 U.S.C. §1320a-7 or any similar Healthcare Laws or authorized by 21 U.S.C. §335a(b), 42 U.S.C. §1320a-7 or any similar Healthcare Laws. Neither the Company nor, to the Knowledge of Company, any officer, employee or agent of the Company has been charged with or convicted of any crime or engaged in any conduct for which such person could be excluded, debarred, suspended or otherwise deemed ineligible from participating in the federal health care programs under Section 1128 of the Social Security Act of 1935 or any Healthcare Laws. No Actions that would reasonably be expected to result in debarment, suspension or exclusion are pending or, to Company's Knowledge, threatened against the Company or, to Company's Knowledge, any of its Representatives performing research or work on behalf of the Company. (f) The Company has not received any written (or, to the Knowledge of the Company, oral) notice or correspondence from the FDA or any other Authority or from any institutional review board requiring the termination, suspension or material modification of any ongoing clinical trials conducted by, or on behalf of, the Company. 31 (g) No data generated by the Company with respect to the Company Products is the subject of any Action, either pending or, to Company's Knowledge, threatened, by any Authority relating to the truthfulness or scientific integrity of such data. (h) Since May 4, 2020 (inception), neither the Company nor, to Company's Knowledge, any of its respective contract manufacturers, has received any Form FDA 483, warning letter, untitled letter, or other similar correspondence or written notice from the FDA or any other Authority alleging or asserting material noncompliance with any applicable Healthcare Laws or Permits issued to the Company by the FDA or any other Authority. Each Company Product is being or has been developed, manufactured, stored and distributed in compliance in all material respects with all Healthcare Laws and all Applicable Laws, including those related to investigational use, Quality Systems Regulations (QSR), current good manufacturing practices, packaging, storing, import/export, distribution, provision of samples, record keeping, and reporting. There is no investigation, action or proceeding pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened, including any prosecution, injunction, seizure, civil fine, debarment, suspension or recall, in each case alleging any violation applicable to any Company Product. No manufacturing site owned, leased or operated by the Company or, to Company's Knowledge, any of their respective contract manufacturers, is or has since May 4, 2020 (inception) been subject to a shutdown or import or export prohibition imposed or requested by FDA or another Authority. 4.20 Accounts Payable; Affiliate Loans . (a) The accounts payable of the Company reflected on the Company Financial Statements, and all accounts payable arising subsequent to the date thereof, arose from bona fide transactions in the ordinary course consistent with past practice. (b) The Company is not indebted to any of its Affiliates and no Affiliates are indebted to the Company. 4.21 Employees; Employment Matters . (a) Schedule 4.21(a) sets forth a true, correct and complete list of each of the five highest compensated officers or employees of the Company as of the date hereof, setting forth the name, title, current base salary or hourly rate for each such person and total compensation (including bonuses and commissions) paid to each such person for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. (b) The Company is not a party to any collective bargaining agreement, and, to the Knowledge of the Company, since May 4, 2020 (inception), there has been no activity or proceeding by a labor union or representative thereof to organize any employees of the Company. There is no labor strike, material slowdown or material work stoppage or lockout pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened against the Company, and, since May 4, 2020 (inception), the Company has not experienced any strike, material slowdown, material work stoppage or lockout by or with respect to its employees. To the Knowledge of the Company, the Company is not subject to any attempt by any union to represent Company employees as a collective bargaining agent. (c) There are no pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened Actions against the Company under any worker's compensation policy or long-term disability policy. There is no unfair labor practice charge or complaint pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened before any applicable Authority relating to employees of the Company. Since May 4, 2020 (inception), the Company has not engaged in, and is not currently contemplating, any location closing, employee layoff, or relocation activities that would trigger the Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act of 1988, as amended, or any similar state or local statute, rule or regulation (collectively, the ' WARN Act '). 32 (d) The Company is, and since May 4, 2020 (inception) has been, in material compliance in all material respects with all applicable Laws relating to employment of labor, including all applicable Laws relating to wages, hours, overtime, collective bargaining, equal employment opportunity, anti-discrimination, anti-harassment (including, but not limited to sexual harassment), anti-retaliation, immigration, leaves, disability rights or benefits, employment and reemployment rights of members and veterans of the uniformed services, paid time off/vacation, unemployment insurance, safety and health, workers' compensation, pay equity, restrictive covenants, child labor, whistleblower rights, classification of employees and independent contractors, meal and rest breaks, business expenses, and the collection and payment of withholding or social security Taxes. Since May 4, 2020 (inception), no audits have been conducted, or are currently being conducted, or, to the Knowledge of the Company, are threatened to be conducted by any Authority with respect to applicable Laws regarding employment or labor Laws. To the Knowledge of the Company, the Company has complied, in all material respects, with all Laws relating to the verification of identity and employment authorization of individuals employed in the United States, and none of the Company currently employs, or since May 4, 2020 (inception) has employed, any Person who was not permitted to work in the jurisdiction in which such Person was employed. No audit by any Authority is currently being conducted, pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened to be conducted in respect to any foreign workers employed by the Company. Schedule 4.21(d) discloses in respect to each individual who is employed by the Company pursuant to a visa, (i) the expiration date of such visa and (ii) whether the Company has made any attempts to renew such visa. No employee of the Company has, since May 4, 2020 (inception), brought or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened to bring a claim for unpaid compensation, including overtime amounts. (e) To the Knowledge of the Company, no key employee or officer of the Company is a party to or is bound by any confidentiality agreement, non-competition agreement or other contract (with any Person) that would materially interfere with: (A) the performance by such officer or key employee of any of his or her duties or responsibilities as an officer or employee of the Company or (B) the Company's business or operations. No key employee or officer of the Company has given written notice of their definite intent to terminate their employment with the Company, nor does the Company have any present intention to terminate the employment of any of the foregoing. (f) Except as set forth on Schedule 4.21(f) , the employment of each of the key employees is terminable at will without any penalty or severance obligation on the part of the Company. All material sums due for employee compensation and all vacation time owing to any employees of the Company, and all fees owing to any independent contractors and consultants, have been duly accrued on the accounting records of the Company. (g) Each current and former employee and officer, and where appropriate, each independent contractor and consultant, of the Company has executed a form of proprietary information and/or inventions agreement or similar agreement. To the Knowledge of the Company, no current or former employees, officers or consultants are or were, as the case may be, in violation thereof. Other than with respect to exclusions previously accepted by the Company involving works or inventions unrelated to the business of the Company, no current or former employee, officer or consultant of the Company has disclosed excluded works or inventions made prior to his or her employment or consulting relationship with the Company from his, her or its assignment of inventions pursuant to such employee, officer or consultant's proprietary information and inventions agreement. 33 (h) With regard to any individual who performs or performed services for the Company and who is not treated as an employee for Tax purposes by the Company, the Company has complied in all material respects with applicable Laws concerning independent contractors, including for Tax withholding purposes or Plan purposes, and the Company does not have any Liability by reason of any individual who performs or performed services for the Company, in any capacity, being improperly excluded from participating in any Plan. Each individual engaged by the Company as an independent contractor or consultant is, and since May 4, 2020 (inception) has been, properly classified by the Company as an independent contractor, and the Company has not received any notice from any Authority or Person disputing such classification. To the Knowledge of the Company, each of the employees of the Company is, and since May 4, 2020 (inception) has been, properly classified by the Company as 'exempt' or 'non-exempt' under applicable Law. (i) There is no, and since May 4, 2020 (inception) there has been no, written notice provided to the Company of any claim or litigation relating to, or any complaint or allegation of, discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, constructive termination, harassment (including sexual harassment), sexual misconduct, or wage and hour violation against the Company; nor there is any pending obligation for the Company under any settlement or out-of-court or pre-litigation arrangement relating to such matters or (iii) nor to the Knowledge of the Company, has any such litigation, settlement or other arrangement been threatened. (j) Since May 4, 2020 (inception), the Company has investigated all workplace harassment (including sexual harassment), discrimination, retaliation, and workplace violence written claims relating to current and/or former employees of the Company or third-parties who interacted with current and/or former employees of the Company. With respect to each such written claim with potential merit, the Company has taken corrective action. (k) As of the date hereof and since May 4, 2020 (inception), there have been no audits by any Authority, nor have there been any charges, fines, or penalties under any applicable federal, state or local occupational safety and health Law and Orders (collectively, ' OSHA ') against the Company. The Company is in compliance in all material respects with OSHA and there are no pending appeals of any Authority's decision or fines issued in relation to OSHA. (l) The Company has complied with all applicable Laws regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including all applicable federal, state and local Orders issued by any Authority (whether in the United States or any other jurisdiction) regarding shelters-in-place, or similar Orders in effect as of the date hereof and have taken appropriate precautions regarding its employees. As of the date hereof, all employees of the Company who are reasonably able to conduct their duties remotely are working remotely. There have been no, and there are no pending or anticipated layoffs, leaves of absence or terminations of employment in respect to the employees of the Company as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has promptly and thoroughly investigated all occupational safety and health complaints, issues, or inquiries related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With respect to each occupational safety and health complaint, issue, or inquiry related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has taken prompt corrective action that is reasonably calculated to prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the Company's workplace. (m) Except as set forth on Schedule 4.21(m) , the Company has not paid or promised to pay any bonus to any employee in connection with the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby. 34 4.22 Withholding . All obligations of the Company applicable to its employees, whether arising by operation of Law, by Contract, or attributable to payments by the Company to trusts or other funds or to any Authority, with respect to unemployment compensation benefits or social security benefits for its employees through the date hereof, have been paid or adequate accruals therefor have been made on the Company Financial Statements. All reasonably anticipated obligations of the Company with respect to such employees (except for those related to wages during the pay period immediately prior to the Closing Date and arising in the ordinary course of business), whether arising by operation of Law, by contract, by past custom, or otherwise, for salaries and holiday pay, bonuses and other forms of compensation payable to such employees in respect of the services rendered by any of them prior to the date hereof have been or will be paid by the Company prior to the Closing Date. 4.23 Employee Benefits . (a) Schedule 4.23(a) sets forth a correct and complete list of all material Plans. With respect to each material Plan, the Company has made available to Parent or its counsel a true and complete copy, to the extent applicable, of: (i) each writing constituting a part of such Plan and all amendments thereto, including all plan documents, material employee communications, benefit schedules, trust agreements, and insurance contracts and other funding vehicles; (ii) the most recent annual report on Form 5500 and accompanying schedules, if any, since its inception in May 4, 2020; (iii) the current summary plan description and any material modifications thereto; (iv) the most recent annual financial and actuarial reports; (v) the most recent determination or advisory letter received by the Company from the Internal Revenue Service regarding the tax-qualified status of such Plan and (vi) the most recent written results of all required compliance testing, if any, since its inception in May 4, 2020. (b) No Plan is (i) subject to Title IV or Section 302 of ERISA or Section 412 or 4971 of the Code or (ii) a 'multiemployer plan' (as defined in Section 3(37) of ERISA). None of the Company, or any ERISA Affiliate, has withdrawn at any time since May 4, 2020 (inception) from any multiemployer plan or incurred any withdrawal liability which remains unsatisfied, and no events have occurred and, to the Knowledge of the Company, no circumstances exist that could reasonably be expected to result in any such liability to the Company. (c) With respect to each Plan that is intended to qualify under Section 401(a) of the Code, such Plan, including its related trust, has received a determination letter (or may rely upon opinion letters in the case of any prototype plans) from the Internal Revenue Service that it is so qualified and that its trust is exempt from Tax under Section 501(a) of the Code, and nothing has occurred with respect to the operation of any such Plan that could cause the loss of such qualification or exemption or the imposition of any material liability, penalty or tax under ERISA or the Code. (d) There are no pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened Actions against or relating to the Plans, the assets of any of the trusts under such Plans or the Plan sponsor or the Plan administrator, or against any fiduciary of any Plan with respect to the operation of such Plan (other than routine benefits claims). No Plan is presently under audit or examination (nor has written notice been received of a potential audit or examination) by any Authority. (e) Each Plan has been established, administered and funded in accordance with its terms and in compliance in all material respects with the applicable provisions of ERISA, the Code and other applicable Laws. All premiums due or payable with respect to insurance policies funding any Plan have been made or paid in full or, to the extent not required to be made or paid on or before the date hereof, have been fully reflected on the Company Financial Statements. (f) None of the Plans provide retiree health or life insurance benefits, except as may be required by Section 4980B of the Code, Section 601 of ERISA or any other applicable Law. There has been no violation of the 'continuation coverage requirement' of 'group health plans' as set forth in Section 4980B of the Code and Part 6 of Subtitle B of Title I of ERISA with respect to any Plan to which such continuation coverage requirements apply. 35 (g) Neither the execution and delivery of this Agreement nor the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby will (either alone or in combination with another event) (i) result in any payment becoming due, or increase the amount of any compensation or benefits due, to any current or former employee of the Company with respect to any Plan; (ii) increase any benefits otherwise payable under any Plan; or (iii) result in the acceleration of the time of payment or vesting of any such compensation or benefits. No Person is entitled to receive any additional payment (including any tax gross-up or other payment) from the Company as a result of the imposition of the excise taxes required by Section 4999 of the Code or any taxes required by Section 409A of the Code. (h) Neither the execution and delivery of this Agreement nor the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby will (either alone or in combination with another event) result in the payment of any amount that would, individually or in combination with any other such payment, be an 'excess parachute payment' within the meaning of Section 280G of the Code. (i) Each Plan that is a 'nonqualified deferred compensation plan' (as defined in Section 409A(d)(1) of the Code) is in documentary compliance with, and has been administered in compliance with Section 409A of the Code. (j) Each Plan that is subject to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as amended by the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 (the ' Affordable Care Act ') has been established, maintained and administered in compliance with the requirements of the Affordable Care Act. (k) All Plans subject to the laws of any jurisdiction outside of the United States (i) if they are intended to qualify for special tax treatment, meet all requirements for such treatment, and (ii) if they are intended to be funded and/or book-reserved, are fully funded and/or book reserved, as appropriate, based upon reasonable actuarial assumptions. 4.24 Real Property . (a) Except as set forth on Schedule 4.24 , the Company does not own or has ever owned, or otherwise has an interest in, any Real Property, including under any Real Property lease, sublease, space sharing, license or other occupancy agreement. The Lease is the only Contract pursuant to which the Company leases any real property or right in any Real Property. The Company has good, valid and subsisting title to its respective leasehold estates in the offices described on Schedule 4.24 , free and clear of all Liens. The Company has not breached or violated any local zoning ordinance, and no notice from any Person has been received by the Company or served upon the Company claiming any violation of any local zoning ordinance. (b) With respect to the Lease: (i) it is valid, binding and in full force and effect; (ii) all rents and additional rents and other sums, expenses and charges due thereunder have been paid; (iii) the Company has been in peaceable possession of the premises leased thereunder since the commencement of the original term thereof; (iv) no waiver, indulgence or postponement of the Company's obligations thereunder has been granted by the lessor; (v) there exist no default or event of default thereunder by the Company or, to the Company's Knowledge, by any other party thereto; (vi) there exists, to the Company's Knowledge, no occurrence, condition or act which, with the giving of notice, the lapse of time or the happening of any further event or condition, would reasonably be expected to become a default or event of default by the Company thereunder; and (vii) there are no outstanding claims of breach or indemnification or notice of default or termination thereunder. The Company holds the leasehold estate established under the Lease free and clear of all Liens, except for Liens of mortgagees of the Real Property on which such leasehold estate is located. The Real Property leased by the Company is in a state of maintenance and repair in all material respects adequate and suitable for the purposes for which it is presently being used, and there are no material repair or restoration works likely to be required in connection with such leased Real Property. The Company is in physical possession and actual and exclusive occupation of the whole of the leased premises, none of which is subleased or assigned to another Person. The Lease leases all useable square footage of the premises located at the leased Real Property. The Company does not owe any brokerage commission with respect to any Real Property. The Company has made available to Parent a true and complete copy of the Lease. 36 4.25 Tax Matters . Except as set forth on Schedule 4.25 : (a) (i) The Company has duly and timely filed all income and all other material Tax Returns which are required to be filed by or with respect to it, and has paid all Taxes (whether or not shown on such Tax Returns) which have become due; (ii) all such Tax Returns are true, correct and complete and accurate in all material respects; (iii) there is no Action, pending or proposed in writing, with respect to Taxes of the Company; (iv) no statute of limitations in respect of the assessment or collection of any Taxes of the Company for which a Lien may be imposed on any of the Company's assets has been waived or extended, which waiver or extension is in effect; (v) the Company has complied in all material respects with all applicable Laws relating to the reporting, payment, collection and withholding of Taxes and has duly and timely withheld or collected, paid over to the applicable Taxing Authority and reported all material Taxes (including income, social, security and other payroll Taxes) required to be withheld or collected by the Company; (vi) there is no outstanding request for a ruling from any Taxing Authority, request for consent by a Taxing Authority for a change in a method of accounting, subpoena or request for information by any Taxing Authority or agreement with any Taxing Authority with respect to the Company; (vii) there is no Lien (other than Permitted Liens) for Taxes upon any of the assets of the Company; (viii) no claim has ever been made by a Taxing Authority in a jurisdiction where the Company has not paid any Tax or filed Tax Returns, asserting that the Company is or may be subject to Tax in such jurisdiction, the Company is not nor has it ever been subject to Tax in any country by virtue of having a permanent establishment or other place of business in that country, and the Company is and has always been a tax resident solely in its country of incorporation; (ix) the Company has made available to Parent true, complete and correct copies of all Tax Returns relating to, and all audit reports and correspondence relating to each proposed adjustment, if any, made by any Taxing Authority with respect to, any taxable period ending after December 31, 2015; (x) the Company is not, and has ever been, a party to any Tax sharing, Tax indemnity or Tax allocation Contract (other than a contract entered into in the ordinary course of business, the primary purpose of which is not related to Taxes); (xi) the Company has not been a member of an 'affiliated group' within the meaning of Section 1504(a) of the Code filing a consolidated federal income Tax Return (other than a group the common parent of which was the Company); (xii) the Company has no liability for the Taxes of any other Person: (1) under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1502-6 (or any similar provision of applicable Law), (2) as a transferee or successor or by contract or (3) otherwise by operation of applicable Law; (xiii) the Company has not requested any extension of time within which to file any Tax Return (other than an automatic extension in the ordinary course of business), which Tax Return has since not been filed; (xiv) the Company is not a 'United States real property holding corporation' within the meaning of Section 897(c)(2) of the Code during the applicable period specified in Section 897(c)(1)(A)(ii) of the Code; and (xv) the Company has not been a party to any 'listed transaction' as defined in Section 6707A(c)(2) of the Code and Treasury Regulation Section 1.6011-4(b)(2). (b) The Company will not be required to include any item of income or exclude any item of deduction for any taxable period ending after the Closing Date as a result of: (i) the use of, or change in, a method of accounting with respect to any transaction that occurred on or before the Closing Date; (ii) any closing agreement described in Section 7121 of the Code (or similar provision of state, local or foreign Law); (iii) any installment sale or open sale transaction disposition made in a pre-Closing Tax period; (iv) any prepaid amount received in a pre-Closing Tax period; or (v) any intercompany transaction or excess loss account described in Treasury Regulations under Section 1502 of the Code (or any corresponding or similar provision of state, local or non-U.S. income Tax law). 37 (c) The unpaid Taxes of the Company (i) did not, as of the most recent fiscal month end, exceed the reserve for Tax liability (rather than any reserve for deferred Taxes established to reflect timing differences between book and Tax income) set forth on the Unaudited Financial Statements and (ii) will not exceed that reserve as adjusted for the passage of time through the Closing Date in accordance with the past custom and practice of the Company in filing its Tax Return. (d) The Company has been in compliance in all respects with all applicable transfer pricing laws and legal requirements. (e) The Company has not taken any action (nor permitted any action to be taken), and to the Company's Knowledge, there is no fact or circumstance that would reasonably be expected to prevent the Merger from qualifying as a 'reorganization' within the meaning of Section 368(a) of the Code. (f) The Company has not deferred the withholding or remittance of any Applicable Taxes related or attributable to any Applicable Wages for any employees of the Company and shall not defer the withholding or remittance any Applicable Taxes related or attributable to Applicable Wages for any employees of the Company up to and through and including Closing Date, notwithstanding IRS Notice 2020-65 (or any comparable regime for state or local Tax purposes). No representation or warranty is made in this Agreement with respect to the amount, sufficiency or usability of any net operating loss, capital loss, Tax basis or other Tax attribute of the Company or the availability of any Tax position in any Taxable period (or portion thereof) beginning after the Closing Date. 4.26 Environmental Laws . Since May 4, 2020 (inception), the Company has complied and is in compliance with all Environmental Laws, and there are no Actions pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened against the Company alleging any failure to so comply. The Company has not (a) received any written notice of any alleged claim, violation of or liability under any Environmental Law which has not heretofore been cured or for which there is any remaining liability; (ii) disposed of, emitted, discharged, handled, stored, transported, used or released any Hazardous Material; arranged for the disposal, discharge, storage or release of any Hazardous Material; or exposed any employee or other individual to any Hazardous Material so as to give rise to any liability or corrective or remedial obligation under any Environmental Laws; or (iii) entered into any agreement that may require it to guarantee, reimburse, pledge, defend, hold harmless or indemnify any other Person with respect to liabilities arising out of Environmental Laws or the Hazardous Material Activity of the Company. There are no Hazardous Material in, on or under any properties owned, leased or used at any time by the Company that could give rise to any material liability or corrective or remedial obligation of the Company under any Environmental Laws. 4.27 Finders' Fees . Except as set forth on Schedule 4.27 , there is no investment banker, broker, finder or other intermediary which has been retained by or is authorized to act on behalf of the Company or any of its Affiliates who might be entitled to any fee or commission from the Company, Merger Sub, Parent or any of their Affiliates upon consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. 4.28 Powers of Attorney, Suretyships and Bank Accounts . The Company does not have any general or special powers of attorney outstanding (whether as grantor or grantee thereof) or any obligation or liability (whether actual, accrued, accruing, contingent or otherwise) as guarantor, surety, co-signer, endorser, co-maker, indemnitor or otherwise in respect of the obligation of any Person. Schedule 4.28 sets forth, as of the date hereof, a true, complete and correct list of each bank, trust company, savings institution, brokerage firm, mutual fund or other financial institution with which the Company has an account or safe deposit box, including the names and identification of all Persons authorized to draw thereon or have access thereto. 38 4.29 Directors and Officers . Schedule 4.29 sets forth a true, correct and complete list of all directors and officers of the Company. 4.30 Anti-Money Laundering Laws . (a) The Company currently is and, since May 4, 2020 (inception) has been, in compliance with applicable Laws related to (i) anti-corruption or anti-bribery, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and any other equivalent or comparable Laws of other countries (collectively, ' Anti-Corruption Laws '), (ii) economic sanctions administered, enacted or enforced by any Authority (collectively, ' Sanctions Laws '), (iii) export controls, including the U.S. Export Administration Regulations, 15 C.F.R. §§ 730, et seq., and any other equivalent or comparable Laws of other countries (collectively, ' Export Control Laws '), (iv) anti-money laundering, including the Money Laundering Control Act of 1986, 18 U.S.C. §§ 1956, 1957, and any other equivalent or comparable Laws of other countries; (v) anti-boycott regulations, as administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce; and (vi) importation of goods, including Laws administered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Title 19 of the U.S.C. and C.F.R., and any other equivalent or comparable Laws of other countries (collectively, ' International Trade Control Laws '). (b) Neither the Company nor, to the Knowledge of the Company, any Representative of the Company (acting on behalf of the Company), is or is acting under the direction of, on behalf of or for the benefit of a Person that is, (i) the subject of Sanctions Laws or identified on any sanctions or similar lists administered by an Authority, including the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals List, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Denied Persons List and Entity List, the U.S. Department of State's Debarred List, HM Treasury's Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets and the Investment Bank List, or any similar list enforced by any other relevant Authority, as amended from time to time, or any Person owned or controlled by any of the foregoing (collectively, ' Prohibited Party '); (ii) the target of any Sanctions Laws; (iii) located, organized or resident in a country or territory that is, or whose government is, the target of comprehensive trade sanctions under Sanctions Laws, including, as of the date of this Agreement, Crimea, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria; or (iv) an officer or employee of any Authority or public international organization, or officer of a political party or candidate for political office. Neither the Company nor, to the Knowledge of the Company, any Representative of the Company (acting on behalf of the Company), (A) has participated in any transaction involving a Prohibited Party, or a Person who is the target of any Sanctions Laws, or any country or territory that was during such period or is, or whose government was during such period or is, the target of comprehensive trade sanctions under Sanctions Laws, (B) to the Knowledge of the Company, has exported (including deemed exportation) or re-exported, directly or indirectly, any commodity, software, technology, or services in violation of any applicable Export Control Laws or (C) has participated in any transaction in violation of or connected with any purpose prohibited by Anti-Corruption Laws or any applicable International Trade Control Laws, including support for international terrorism and nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons proliferation. (c) The Company, has not received written notice of, nor, to the Knowledge of the Company, any of its Representatives is or has been the subject of, any investigation, inquiry or enforcement proceedings by any Authority regarding any offense or alleged offense under Anti-Corruption Laws, Sanctions Laws, Export Control Laws or International Trade Control Laws (including by virtue of having made any disclosure relating to any offense or alleged offense) and, to the Knowledge of the Company, there are no circumstances likely to give rise to any such investigation, inquiry or proceeding. 39 4.31 Insurance . All forms of insurance owned or held by and insuring the Company are set forth on Schedule 4.31 , and such policies are in full force and effect. All premiums with respect to such policies covering all periods up to and including the Closing Date have been or will be paid when due, no notice of cancellation or termination has been received with respect to any such policy which was not replaced on substantially similar terms prior to the date of such cancellation or termination and there is no claim by the Company or, to the Company's Knowledge, any other Person pending under any of such insurance policies as to which coverage has been questioned, denied or disputed by the underwriters or issuers of such policies. There is no existing default or event which, with or without the passage of time or the giving of notice or both, would constitute noncompliance with, or a default under, any such policy or entitle any insurer to terminate or cancel any such policy. Such policies will not in any way be affected by or terminate or lapse by reason of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement or the Additional Agreements. The insurance policies to which the Company is a party are of at least like character and amount as are carried by like businesses similarly situated and sufficient for compliance with all requirements of all Material Contracts to which the Company is a party or by which the Company is bound. The Company has not been refused any insurance with respect to its assets or operations or had its coverage limited by any insurance carrier to which it has applied for any such insurance or with which it has carried insurance. The Company does not have any self-insurance arrangements. No fidelity bonds, letters of credit, performance bonds or bid bonds have been issued to or in respect of the Company. 4.32 Related Party Transactions . Except as set forth in Schedule 4.32 , as contemplated by this Agreement, no Affiliate of the Company, current or former director, manager, officer or employee of any Person in the Company or any immediate family member or Affiliate of any of the foregoing (a) is a party to any Contract, or has otherwise entered into any transaction, understanding or arrangement, with the Company, (b) owns any material asset, property or right, tangible or intangible, which is used by the Company, or (c) is a borrower or lender, as applicable, under any Indebtedness owed by or to the Company. 4.33 Information Supplied . None of the information supplied or to be supplied by the Company expressly for inclusion or incorporation by reference in the filings with the SEC and mailings to Parent's stockholders with respect to the solicitation of proxies to approve the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and the Additional Agreements, if applicable, will, at the time of the Parent Stockholder Meeting or at the Effective Date, as the case may be, contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in light of the circumstances under which they are made, not misleading (subject to the qualifications and limitations set forth in the materials provided by the Company or included in the Parent SEC Documents, the Additional Parent SEC Documents, the SEC Statement or any Other Filing). ARTICLE V

REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF PARENT AND MERGER SUB Except as disclosed in the Parent SEC Documents filed with or furnished to the SEC prior to the date of this Agreement (to the extent the qualifying nature of such disclosure is reasonably apparent from the content of such Parent SEC Documents, but excluding any risk factor disclosures or other similar cautionary or predictive statements therein), it being acknowledged that nothing disclosed in such Parent SEC Documents shall be deemed to modify or qualify the representations and warranties set forth in Sections 5.1, 5.2 or 5.7, Parent and Merger Sub (the ' Parent Parties ') hereby represent and warrant to the Company that each of the following representations and warranties are true, correct and complete as of the date of this Agreement and as of the Closing Date: 5.1 Corporate Existence and Power . Each Parent Party is a corporation duly incorporated, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of the State of Delaware. Merger Sub does not hold and has not held any material assets or incurred any material liabilities, and has not carried on any business activities other than in connection with the Merger. 40 5.2 Corporate Authorization . Each of the Parent Parties has all requisite corporate power and authority to execute and deliver this Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which it is a party and to consummate the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby, in the case of the Merger, subject to receipt of the Parent Stockholder Approval. The execution and delivery by each of the Parent Parties of this Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which it is a party and the consummation by each of the Parent Parties of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action on the part of such Parent Party. No other corporate proceedings on the part of such Parent Party are necessary to authorize this Agreement or the Additional Agreements to which it is a party or to consummate the transactions contemplated by this Agreement (other than, in the case of the Merger, the receipt of the Stockholder Approval) or the Additional Agreements. This Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which such Parent Party is a party have been duly executed and delivered by such Parent Party and, assuming the due authorization, execution and delivery by each of the other parties hereto and thereto (other than a Parent Party), this Agreement and the Additional Agreements to which such Parent Party is a party constitute a legal, valid and binding obligation of such Parent Party, enforceable against such Parent Party in accordance with their respective terms, subject to the Enforceability Exceptions. The affirmative vote of holders of a majority of the then outstanding shares of Parent Common Stock present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Parent Stockholder Meeting, assuming a quorum is present (the ' Parent Stockholder Approval '), is the only vote of the holders of any of Parent's capital stock necessary to adopt this Agreement and approve the Merger and the consummation of the other transactions contemplated hereby. The affirmative vote or written consent of the sole stockholder of the Merger Sub is the only vote of the holders of any of Merger Sub's capital stock necessary to adopt this Agreement and approve the Merger and the consummation of the other transactions contemplated hereby. 5.3 Governmental Authorization . Assuming the accuracy of the representations and warranties of the Company set forth in Section 4.3 , none of the execution, delivery or performance of this Agreement or any Additional Agreement by a Parent Party or the consummation by a Parent Party of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby requires any consent, approval, license or other action by or in respect of, or registration, declaration or filing with any Authority except for the filing of the Certificate of Merger with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware pursuant to the DGCL. 5.4 Non-Contravention . The execution, delivery and performance by a Parent Party of this Agreement or the consummation by a Parent Party of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby do not and will not (a) contravene or conflict with the organizational or constitutive documents of the Parent Parties, or (b) contravene or conflict with or constitute a violation of any provision of any Law or any Order binding upon the Parent Parties. 5.5 Finders' Fees . Except as set forth on Schedule 5.5 , there is no investment banker, broker, finder or other intermediary which has been retained by or is authorized to act on behalf of the Parent Parties or their Affiliates who might be entitled to any fee or commission from the Company or any of its Affiliates upon consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement or any of the Additional Agreements. 5.6 Issuance of Shares . The Merger Consideration Shares, when issued in accordance with this Agreement, will be duly authorized and validly issued, and will be fully paid and nonassessable, and each such Merger Consideration Share shall be issued free and clear of preemptive rights and all Liens, other than transfer restrictions under applicable securities laws and the organizational or constitutive documents of the Parent. The Merger Consideration Shares shall be issued in compliance with all applicable securities Laws and other applicable Laws and without contravention of any other person's rights therein or with respect thereto. 41 5.7 Capitalization . (a) The authorized capital stock of Parent consists of 100,000,000 shares of Parent Common Stock, and 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (' Parent Preferred Stock ') of which 9,097,689 shares of Parent Common Stock (inclusive of Parent Common Stock included in any outstanding Parent Units), and no shares of Parent Preferred Stock are issued and outstanding. In addition, (i) 10,511,597 Parent Warrants (inclusive of Parent Public Warrants included in any outstanding Parent Units and Parent Private Warrants) exercisable for 10,511,597 shares of Parent Common Stock are issued and outstanding. No other shares of capital stock or other voting securities of Parent are issued, reserved for issuance or outstanding. All issued and outstanding shares of Parent Common Stock are duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable and are not subject to, and were not issued in violation of, any purchase option, right of first refusal, preemptive right, subscription right or any similar right under any provision of the DGCL, Parent's organizational documents or any contract to which Parent is a party or by which Parent is bound. Except as set forth in Parent's organizational documents, there are no outstanding contractual obligations of Parent to repurchase, redeem or otherwise acquire any shares of Parent Common Stock or any capital equity of Parent. There are no outstanding contractual obligations of Parent to provide funds to, or make any investment (in the form of a loan, capital contribution or otherwise) in, any other Person. All outstanding Parent Units, shares of Parent Common Stock and Parent Warrants have been issued in compliance with all applicable securities and other applicable Laws and were issued free and clear of all Liens other than transfer restrictions under applicable securities Laws and the organizational or constitutive documents of Parent. (b) Merger Sub is authorized to issue 1,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (' Merger Sub Common Stock '), of which 100 shares of Merger Sub Common Stock are issued and outstanding as of the date hereof. No other shares or other voting securities of Merger Sub are issued, reserved for issuance or outstanding. All issued and outstanding shares of Merger Sub Common Stock are duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable and are not subject to, and were not issued in violation of, any purchase option, right of first refusal, preemptive right, subscription right or any similar right under any provision of the DGCL, Merger Sub's organizational documents or any contract to which Merger Sub is a party or by which Merger Sub is bound. There are no outstanding contractual obligations of Merger Sub to repurchase, redeem or otherwise acquire any shares of Merger Sub Common Stock or any equity capital of Merger Sub. There are no outstanding contractual obligations of Merger Sub to provide funds to, or make any investment (in the form of a loan, capital contribution or otherwise) in, any other Person. 5.8 Information Supplied . None of the information supplied or to be supplied by the Parent Parties expressly for inclusion or incorporation by reference in the filings with the SEC and mailings to Parent's stockholders with respect to the solicitation of proxies to approve the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and the Additional Agreements, if applicable, will, at the date of filing or mailing, at the time of the Parent Stockholder Meeting or at the Effective Time, as the case may be, contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in light of the circumstances under which they are made, not misleading (subject to the qualifications and limitations set forth in the materials provided by Parent or included in the Parent SEC Documents, the Additional Parent SEC Documents, the SEC Statement or any Other Filing). 42 5.9 Trust Fund . As of the date of this Agreement, Parent has approximately $73,500,000 in the trust fund established by Parent for the benefit of its public stockholders (the ' Trust Fund ') in a trust account (the ' Trust Account ') maintained by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the ' Trustee ') at J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., and such monies are invested in 'government securities' (as such term is defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940) and held in trust by the Trustee pursuant to the Investment Management Trust Agreement dated as of October 7, 2020, between Parent and the Trustee (the ' Trust Agreement '). The Trust Agreement is valid and in full force and effect and enforceable in accordance with its terms, except as may be limited by the Enforceability Exceptions, and has not been amended or modified. There are no separate agreements, side letters or other agreements or understandings (whether written or unwritten, express or implied) that would cause the description of the Trust Agreement in the Parent SEC Documents to be inaccurate in any material respect or that would entitle any Person (other than stockholders of Parent holding shares of Parent Common Stock sold in Parent's IPO who shall have elected to redeem their shares of Parent Common Stock pursuant to Parent's amended and restated certificate of incorporation) to any portion of the proceeds in the Trust Account. Prior to the Closing, none of the funds held in the Trust Account may be released except in accordance with the Trust Agreement and Parent's amended and restated certificate of incorporation. The Parent has performed all material obligations required to be performed by it to date under, and is not in material default or delinquent in performance or any other respect (claimed or actual) in connection with, the Trust Agreement, and, to the knowledge of Parent, no event has occurred which, with due notice or lapse of time or both, would reasonably be expected to constitute such a material default thereunder. There are no claims or proceedings pending with respect to the Trust Account. 5.10 Listing . The Parent Units, Parent Common Stock and Parent Public Warrants are listed on Nasdaq, with trading tickers 'PAICU,' 'PAIC' and 'PAICW.' Parent is in compliance in all material respects with the applicable listing and corporate governance rules and regulations of Nasdaq. As of the date of this Agreement, there is no Action pending or, to the knowledge of Parent, threatened in writing against Parent by Nasdaq or the SEC with respect to any intention by such entity to deregister the Parent Units, Parent Common Stock or Parent Warrants or terminate the listing of the Parent on Nasdaq. None of the Parent or any of its Affiliates has taken any action in an attempt to terminate the registration of the Parent Units, Parent Common Stock or Parent Warrants under the Exchange Act. 5.11 Board Approval . (a) Parent's Board of Directors (including any required committee or subgroup of such board) has, as of the date of this Agreement, unanimously (i) declared the advisability of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, (ii) determined that the transactions contemplated hereby are in the best interests of the stockholders of Parent and (iii) determined that the transactions contemplated hereby constitutes a 'Business Combination' as such term is defined in Parent's amended and restated certificate of incorporation and bylaws and (iv) recommended to the Parent's stockholders to adopt and approve each of the Parent Proposals. (b) The Merger Sub's Board of Directors has, as of the date of this Agreement, unanimously (i) declared the advisability of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and (ii) determined that the transactions contemplated hereby are in the best interests of its sole stockholder. 5.12 Parent SEC Documents and Financial Statements . (a) Parent has filed all forms, reports, schedules, statements and other documents, including any exhibits thereto, required to be filed or furnished by Parent with the SEC since Parent's formation under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act, together with any amendments, restatements or supplements thereto, and will use commercially reasonable efforts to file all such forms, reports, schedules, statements and other documents required to be filed subsequent to the date of this Agreement (the ' Additional Parent SEC Documents '). Parent has made available to the Company copies in the form filed with the SEC of all of the following, except to the extent available in full without redaction on the SEC's website through EDGAR for at least two (2) Business Days prior to the date of this Agreement: (i) Parent's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for each fiscal year of Parent beginning with the first year that Parent was required to file such a form, (ii) all proxy statements relating to Parent's meetings of stockholders (whether annual or special) held, and all information statements relating to stockholder consents, since the beginning of the first fiscal year referred to in clause (i) above, (iii) its Form 8-Ks filed since the beginning of the first fiscal year referred to in clause (i) above, and (iv) all other forms, reports, registration statements and other documents (other than preliminary materials if the corresponding definitive materials have been provided to the Company pursuant to this Section 5.12 ) filed by Parent with the SEC since Parent's formation (the forms, reports, registration statements and other documents referred to in clauses (i) through (iv) above, whether or not available through EDGAR, collectively, the ' Parent SEC Documents '). 43 (b) Parent SEC Documents were, and the Additional Parent SEC Documents will be, prepared in all material respects in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act, the Exchange Act, and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, as the case may be, and the rules and regulations thereunder. Parent SEC Documents did not, and the Additional Parent SEC Documents will not, at the time they were or are filed, as the case may be, with the SEC (except to the extent that information contained in any Parent SEC Document or Additional Parent SEC Document has been or is revised or superseded by a later filed Parent SEC Document or Additional Parent SEC Document, then on the date of such filing) contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements made therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; provided , however , that the foregoing does not apply to statements in or omissions in any information supplied or to be supplied by the Company expressly for inclusion or incorporation by reference in the SEC Statement or Other Filing. (c) As used in this Section 5.12 , the term 'file' shall be broadly construed to include any manner in which a document or information is furnished, supplied or otherwise made available to the SEC. 5.13 Certain Business Practices . Neither Parent, nor any Representative of Parent has (a) used any funds for unlawful contributions, gifts, entertainment or other unlawful expenses relating to political activity, (b) made any unlawful payment to foreign or domestic government officials, employees or political parties or campaigns, (c) violated any provision of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or (d) made any other unlawful payment. Neither Parent, nor any director, officer, agent or employee of Parent (nor any Person acting on behalf of any of the foregoing, but solely in his or her capacity as a director, officer, employee or agent of Parent) has, since the IPO, directly or indirectly, given or agreed to give any gift or similar benefit in any material amount to any customer, supplier, governmental employee or other Person who is or may be in a position to help or hinder Parent or assist Parent in connection with any actual or proposed transaction, which, if not given or continued in the future, would reasonably be expected to (i) adversely affect the business of Parent and (ii) subject Parent to suit or penalty in any private or governmental Action. 5.14 Anti-Money Laundering Laws . The operations of Parent are and have at all times been conducted in compliance with the Money Laundering Laws, and no Action involving Parent with respect to the Money Laundering Laws is pending or, to the knowledge of Parent, threatened. 5.15 Affiliate Transactions . Except as set forth on Schedule 5.15 and as described in Parent SEC Documents, there are no transactions, agreements, arrangements or understandings between Parent or any of its subsidiaries, on the one hand, and any director, officer, employee, stockholder, warrant holder or Affiliate of Parent or any of its subsidiaries, on the other hand. 44 5.16 Litigation . There is no (a) Action pending, or, to the Knowledge of Parent, threatened against Parent or any of its subsidiaries or that affects its or their assets or properties, or (b) Order outstanding against Parent or any of its subsidiaries or that affects its or their assets or properties. Neither Parent nor any of its subsidiaries is party to a settlement or similar agreement regarding any of the matters set forth in the preceding sentence that contains any ongoing obligations, restrictions or liabilities (of any nature) that are material to Parent and its subsidiaries. 5.17 Expenses, Indebtedness and Other Liabilities . Except as set forth on Schedule 5.17 and as described in Parent SEC Documents, Parent does not have any Indebtedness or other liabilities. 5.18 Tax Matters . Except as set forth on Schedule 5.18 : (a) (i) Parent has duly and timely filed all income and all other material Tax Returns which are required to be filed by or with respect to it, and has paid all Taxes (whether or not shown on such Tax Returns) which have become due; (ii) all such Tax Returns are true, correct and complete and accurate in all material respects; (iii) there is no Action, pending or proposed in writing, with respect to Taxes of Parent; (iv) no statute of limitations in respect of the assessment or collection of any Taxes of Parent for which a Lien may be imposed on any of Parent's assets has been waived or extended, which waiver or extension is in effect; (v) Parent has complied in all material respects with all applicable Laws relating to the reporting, payment, collection and withholding of Taxes and has duly and timely withheld or collected, paid over to the applicable Taxing Authority and reported all material Taxes (including income, social, security and other payroll Taxes) required to be withheld or collected by Parent; (vi) there is no outstanding request for a ruling from any Taxing Authority, request for consent by a Taxing Authority for a change in a method of accounting, subpoena or request for information by any Taxing Authority or agreement with any Taxing Authority with respect to Parent; (vii) there is no Lien (other than Permitted Liens) for Taxes upon any of the assets of Parent; (viii) no claim has ever been made by a Taxing Authority in a jurisdiction where Parent has not paid any Tax or filed Tax Returns, asserting that Parent is or may be subject to Tax in such jurisdiction, Parent is not nor has it ever been subject to Tax in any country other than the respective countries of incorporation or formation of Parent members by virtue of having a permanent establishment or other place of business in that country, and the members of Parent are and have always been tax residents solely in their respective countries of incorporation or formation; (ix) Parent has made available to Company true, complete and correct copies of all Tax Returns relating to, and all audit reports and correspondence relating to each proposed adjustment, if any, made by any Taxing Authority with respect to, any taxable period since its formation; (x) there is no outstanding power of attorney from Parent authorizing anyone to act on behalf of Parent in connection with any Tax, Tax Return or Action relating to any Tax or Tax Return of Parent; (xi) Parent is not, and has ever been, a party to any Tax sharing, Tax indemnity or Tax allocation Contract (other than a contract entered into in the ordinary course of business, the primary purpose of which is not related to Taxes); (xii) Parent has not been a member of an 'affiliated group' within the meaning of Section 1504(a) of the Code filing a consolidated federal income Tax Return (other than a group the common parent of which was the Parent); (xiii) Parent has no liability for the Taxes of any other Person: (1) under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1502-6 (or any similar provision of applicable Law), (2) as a transferee or successor or by contract or (3) otherwise by operation of applicable Law; (xiv) Parent has not requested any extension of time within which to file any Tax Return, which Tax Return has since not been filed; (xv) the Parent is not a 'United States real property holding corporation' within the meaning of Section 897(c)(2) of the Code during the applicable period specified in Section 897(c)(1)(A)(ii) of the Code; and (xvi) the Parent has not been a party to any 'listed transaction' as defined in Section 6707A(c)(2) of the Code and Treasury Regulation Section 1.6011-4(b)(2). (b) The Parent will not be required to include any item of income or exclude any item of deduction for any taxable period ending after the Closing Date as a result of: (i) the use of, or change in, a method of accounting with respect to any transaction that occurred on or before the Closing Date (ii) any closing agreement described in Section 7121 of the Code (or similar provision of state, local or foreign Law); (iii) any installment sale or open sale transaction disposition made in a pre-Closing Tax period; (iv) any prepaid amount received in a pre-Closing Tax period; or (v) any intercompany transaction or excess loss account described in Treasury Regulations under Section 1502 of the Code (or any corresponding or similar provision of state, local or non-U.S. income Tax law). 45 (c) The unpaid Taxes of Parent (i) did not, as of the most recent fiscal month end, exceed the reserve for Tax liability (rather than any reserve for deferred Taxes established to reflect timing differences between book and Tax income) set forth on the Unaudited Financial Statements and (ii) will not exceed that reserve as adjusted for the passage of time through the Closing Date in accordance with the past custom and practice of Parent in filing its Tax Return. (d) The Parent has been in compliance in all respects with all applicable transfer pricing laws and legal requirements. (e) The Parent has not taken any action (nor permitted any action to be taken), and to the Parent's Knowledge, there is no fact or circumstance that would reasonably be expected to prevent the Merger from qualifying as a 'reorganization' within the meaning of Section 368(a) of the Code. ARTICLE VI

COVENANTS OF THE PARTIES PENDING CLOSING 6.1 Conduct of the Business . Each of the Company and Parent covenants and agrees that: (a) From the date hereof through the Closing Date, each party shall conduct business only in the ordinary course (including the payment of accounts payable and the collection of accounts receivable), consistent with past practices, and shall not enter into any material transactions outside the ordinary course of business without the prior written consent of the other party, and shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to preserve intact its business relationships with employees, clients, suppliers, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations and other third parties. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, except as set forth on Schedule 6.1(a) , from the date hereof through and including the Closing Date, without the other party's prior written consent (which shall not be unreasonably conditioned, withheld or delayed), neither the Company nor Parent shall, and the Company shall cause its Subsidiaries not to: (i) amend, modify or supplement its certificate of incorporation or bylaws or other organizational or governing documents except as contemplated hereby, or engage in any reorganization, reclassification, liquidation, dissolution or similar transaction; (ii) amend, waive any provision of, terminate prior to its scheduled expiration date, or otherwise compromise in any way or relinquish any material right under, any (A) in the case of the Company, any Material Contract or (B) in the case of Parent, material contract, agreement, lease, license or other right or asset of Parent, as applicable; (iii) solely in the case of the Company, modify, amend or enter into any contract, agreement, lease, license or commitment, including for capital expenditures, that extends for a term of one year or more or obligates the payment by the Company or Parent, as applicable, of more than $500,000 (individually or in the aggregate); (iv) make any capital expenditures in excess of $100,000 (individually or in the aggregate); 46 (v) sell, lease, license or otherwise dispose of any of the Company's or Parent's, as applicable, material assets, except pursuant to existing contracts or commitments or in the ordinary course of business; (vi) (A) pay, declare or promise to pay any dividends or other distributions with respect to its capital stock or other equity securities; (B) pay, declare or promise to pay any other amount to any stockholder, shareholder or other equityholder in its capacity as such (which for the avoidance of doubt does not include payment of salary, benefits, commissions and other regular and necessary customary payments made in the ordinary course of business); or (C) except as contemplated hereby or by any Additional Agreement, amend any term, right or obligation with respect to any outstanding shares of its capital stock or other equity securities; (vii) (A) make any loan, advance or capital contribution to any Person; (B) incur any new Indebtedness including drawings under the lines of credit, in the case of the Company, in excess of an aggregate principal amount of $50,000 or such lesser amount if the aggregate principal amount of such new Indebtedness together with the aggregate principal amount all other Indebtedness of the Company would exceed $100,000, other than (1) loans evidenced by promissory notes made to Parent as working capital advances as described in the Prospectus, (2) loans evidenced by convertible promissory notes made to Company as working capital advances in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $50,000 and (3) intercompany Indebtedness; or (C) repay or satisfy any Indebtedness, other than the repayment of Indebtedness in accordance with the terms thereof; (viii) suffer or incur any Lien, except for Permitted Liens, on the Company's or Parent's, as applicable, assets; (ix) delay, accelerate or cancel, or waive any material right with respect to, any receivables or Indebtedness owed to the Company or Parent, as applicable, or write off or make reserves against the same (other than, in the case of the Company, in the ordinary course of business); (x) merge or consolidate or enter a similar transaction with, or acquire all or substantially all of the assets or business of, any other Person; make any material investment in any Person; or be acquired by any other Person; (xi) terminate or allow to lapse any insurance policy protecting any of the Company's or Parent's assets, unless simultaneously with such termination or lapse, a replacement policy underwritten by an insurance company of nationally recognized standing having comparable deductions and providing coverage equal to or greater than the coverage under the terminated or lapsed policy for substantially similar premiums or less is in full force and effect; (xii) adopt any severance, retention or other employee plan, or fail to continue to make timely contributions to each Plan in accordance with the terms thereof; (xiii) institute, settle or agree to settle any Action before any Authority, in each case in excess of $50,000 (exclusive of any amounts covered by insurance) or that imposes injunctive or other non-monetary relief on such party; (xiv) except as required by U.S. GAAP, make any material change in its accounting principles, methods or practices or write down the value of its assets; 47 (xv) change its principal place of business or jurisdiction of organization; (xvi) issue, redeem or repurchase any capital stock, membership interests or other securities, or issue any securities exchangeable for or convertible into any shares of its capital stock or other securities (other than equity grants to employees and service providers of the Company set forth on Schedule 6.1(a)(xvi) ) or any redemption by Parent of shares of Parent Common Stock and Parent Units held by its public stockholders pursuant to Section 6.6 ); (xvii) except as may be required in connection with the filing of any Tax Returns as contemplated by Section 6.1(b), (A) make, change or revoke any material Tax election; (B) change any annual Tax accounting periods; (C) settle or compromise any material claim, notice, audit report or assessment in respect of Taxes of the Company; (D) enter into any Tax allocation, Tax sharing, Tax indemnity or other closing agreement relating to any Taxes of the Company; or (E) surrender or forfeit any right to claim a material Tax refund; (xviii) enter into any transaction with or distribute or advance any assets or property to any of its Affiliates, other than the payment of salary and benefits in the ordinary course; (xix) solely in the case of the Company, other than as required by a Plan or other contractual obligation existing as of the date hereof, as explicitly contemplated hereunder, (A) materially increase or materially change the base salary or hourly rate of any employee or service provider of the Company, (B) accelerate the vesting or payment of any compensation or benefits of any employee or service provider of the Company, (C) make any loan to any present or former employee or other individual service provider of the Company, other than advancement of expenses in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practices, or (D) enter into, amend or terminate any collective bargaining agreement with a labor union, (E) terminate without 'cause' any employee or other individual service provider of the Company or any Subsidiary, (F) hire or engage any new employee or other individual service provider of the Company or any Subsidiary; (xx) fail to duly observe and conform in all material respects to all applicable Laws and Orders; or (xxi) agree or commit to do any of the foregoing. (b) After the date hereof and prior to the Closing, Parent shall file all Tax Returns required to be filed with any Taxing Authority and pay all Taxes due (including any applicable interest or penalties) prior to the Closing that have not heretofore been so filed or paid. (c) Neither party shall knowingly and intentionally (i) take or agree to take any action that would be reasonably likely to cause any representation or warranty of such party to be inaccurate or misleading in any respect at, or as of any time prior to, the Closing Date or (ii) omit to take, or agree to omit to take, any commercially reasonable action necessary to prevent any such representation or warranty from being inaccurate or misleading in any respect at any such time. 48 6.2 Exclusivity . (a) From the date hereof through the Closing Date, neither the Company, on the one hand, nor Parent, on the other hand, shall, and such Persons shall cause each of their respective Representatives not to, directly or indirectly, (i) encourage, solicit or initiate negotiations with any Person concerning any Alternative Transaction, (ii) take any other action intended or designed to facilitate the efforts of any Person relating to a possible Alternative Transaction or (iii) approve, recommend or enter into any Alternative Transaction or any contract or agreement related to any Alternative Transaction. Immediately following the execution of this Agreement, the Company, on the one hand, and Parent, on the other hand, shall, and shall cause each of its Representatives, to terminate any existing discussion or negotiations with any Persons other than the Company or Parent, as applicable, concerning any Alternative Transaction. Each of the Company and Parent shall be responsible for any acts or omissions of any of its respective Representatives that, if they were the acts or omissions of the Company or Parent, as applicable, would be deemed a breach of such party's obligations hereunder (it being understood that such responsibility shall be in addition to and not by way of limitation of any right or remedy the Company or Parent, as applicable, may have against such Representatives with respect to any such acts or omissions). For purposes of this Agreement, the term ' Alternative Transaction ' means any of the following transactions involving the Company or Parent (other than the transactions contemplated by this Agreement): (A) any merger, consolidation, share exchange, business combination or other similar transaction or (B) any sale, lease, exchange, transfer or other disposition of all or a material portion of the assets of such Person (other than sales of inventory in the ordinary course of business) or any class or series of the capital stock or other equity interests of the Company or Parent, as the case may be, in a single transaction or series of transactions. (b) In the event that there is an unsolicited proposal for, or an indication of interest in entering into, an Alternative Transaction, communicated in writing to the Company or Parent or any of their respective representatives or agents (each, an ' Alternative Proposal '), such party shall as promptly as practicable (and in any event within one (1) Business Day after receipt thereof) advise the other parties to this Agreement, orally and in writing, of such Alternative Proposal and the material terms and conditions thereof (including any changes thereto). The Company and Parent shall keep each other informed on a reasonably current basis of material developments with respect to any such Alternative Proposal. As used herein with respect to Parent, the term 'Alternative Proposal' shall not include the receipt by Parent of any unsolicited communications (including the receipt of draft non-disclosure agreements) in the ordinary course of business inquiring as to Parent's interest in a potential target for a business combination; provided, however, that Parent shall inform the person initiating such communication of the existence of this Agreement. 6.3 Access to Information . From the date hereof through and including the Closing Date, the Company and Parent shall each, to the best of its ability, (a) continue to give the other party, its legal counsel and its other Representatives full access to the offices, properties and Books and Records, (b) furnish to the other party, its legal counsel and its other Representatives such information relating to the business of the Company and Parent as such Persons may request and (c) cause its employees, legal counsel, accountants and other Representatives to cooperate with the other party in its investigation of the Business (in the case of the Company) or the business of Parent (in the case of Parent); provided that no investigation pursuant to this Section 6.3 (or any investigation made prior to the date hereof) shall affect any representation or warranty given by the Company or Parent and provided further that any investigation pursuant to this Section 6.3 shall be conducted in such manner as not to interfere unreasonably with the conduct of the Business of the Company. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary expressed or implied in this Agreement, neither party shall be required to provide the access described above or disclose any information to the other party if doing so is, in such party's reasonable judgement, reasonably likely to (i) result in a waiver of attorney-client privilege, work product doctrine or similar privilege or (ii) violate any contract to which it is a party or to which it is subject or applicable Law. 49 6.4 Notices of Certain Events . From the date hereof through and including the Closing Date, each of Parent and the Company shall promptly notify the other party of: (a) any material written notice from any Person alleging or raising the possibility that the consent of such Person is or may be required in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement or that the transactions contemplated by this Agreement might give rise to any material Action by or on behalf of such Person or result in the loss of any material rights or privileges of the Company (or Parent, post-Closing) to any such Person or create any material Lien on any of the Company's or Parent's assets; (b) any written notice from any Authority in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement or the Additional Agreements; (c) any Actions commenced or threatened against, relating to or involving or otherwise affecting either party or any of their stockholders or their equity, assets or business or that relate to the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement or the Additional Agreements; (d) any written notice from NASDAQ with respect to the listing of the Parent Securities; (e) the occurrence of any fact or circumstance which constitutes or results, or would reasonably be expected to constitute or result in a Material Adverse Effect; and (f) any inaccuracy of any representation or warranty of such party contained in this Agreement at any time during the term hereof, or any failure of such party to comply with or satisfy any covenant, condition or agreement to be complied with or satisfied by it hereunder, that would reasonably be expected to cause any of the conditions set forth in ARTICLE IX not to be satisfied. 6.5 Cooperation with Form S-4/Proxy Statement; Other Filings . (a) The Company shall promptly provide to Parent such information concerning the Company and the Company Securityholders as is either required by the federal securities laws or reasonably requested by Parent for inclusion in the Offer Documents. As soon as practicable after the receipt by Parent from the Company of all such information, Parent shall prepare and file with the SEC, and with all other applicable regulatory bodies, proxy materials for the purpose of soliciting proxies from holders of Parent Common Stock sufficient to obtain Parent Stockholder Approval at a meeting of holders of Parent Common Stock to be called and held for such purpose (the ' Parent Stockholder Meeting '). Such proxy materials shall be in the form of a proxy statement (the ' Proxy Statement '), which shall be included in a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the ' Form S-4 ') filed by Parent with the SEC, pursuant to which the Merger Consideration Shares (including, for the purpose of clarification, the Parent Reserve Shares) shall be registered. Parent shall promptly respond to any SEC comments on the Form S-4. The Proxy Statement, the Form S-4 and the documents included or referred to therein, together with any supplements, amendments or exhibits thereto, are referred to herein as the ' Offer Documents '. (b) Parent (i) shall permit the Company and its counsel to review and comment on the Offer Documents (or other related documents) prior to filing except to the extent not practicable or legally permissible; and (ii) shall consider any such comments reasonably and in good faith. As promptly as practicable after receipt thereof, Parent shall provide to the Company and its counsel notice and a copy of all correspondence (or, to the extent such correspondence is oral, a complete summary thereof), including any comments from the SEC or its staff, between Parent or any of its representatives, on the one hand, and the SEC or its staff or other government officials, on the other hand, with respect to the Proxy Statement and the S-4, and, in each case, shall consult with the Company and its counsel concerning any such correspondence prior to filing any response, except to the extent not practicable or legally permissible. Parent will advise the Company, promptly after it receives notice thereof, of the time when the Proxy Statement or the S-4 or any amendment or supplement thereto has been filed with the SEC and the time when the Form S-4 declared effective or any stop order relating to the Form S-4 is issued. 50 (c) As soon as practicable following the date on which the Form S-4 is declared effective by the SEC (the ' Effective Date '), Parent shall distribute the Proxy Statement to the holders of Parent Common Stock and, pursuant thereto, shall call the Parent Stockholder Meeting in accordance with its organizational documents and the laws of the State of Delaware and, subject to the other provisions of this Agreement, solicit proxies from such holders to vote in favor of the adoption of this Agreement and the approval of the transactions contemplated hereby and the other matters presented to the Parent Stockholders for approval or adoption at the Parent Stockholder Meeting, including the matters described in Section 6.5(e) . (d) Parent and the Company shall comply with all applicable provisions of and rules under the Securities Act and Exchange Act and all applicable Laws of the State of Delaware and Nasdaq, in the preparation, filing and distribution of the Form S-4 and the Proxy Statement (or any amendment or supplement thereto), as applicable, the solicitation of proxies under the Proxy Statement and the calling and holding of the Parent Stockholder Meeting. Without limiting the foregoing, Parent shall ensure that each of the Form S-4, as of the Effective Date, and the Proxy Statement, as of the date on which it is first distributed to Parent Stockholders, and as of the date of the Parent Stockholder Meeting, does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading ( provided that Parent shall not be responsible for the accuracy or completeness of any information relating to the Company or any other information furnished by the Company for inclusion in the Proxy Statement). The Company represents and warrants that the information relating to the Company supplied by the Company for inclusion in the Form S-4 or the Proxy Statement, as applicable, will not as of the Effective Date and the date on which the Proxy Statement (or any amendment or supplement thereto) is first distributed to Parent Stockholders or at the time of the Parent Stockholder Meeting does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements made in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. If at any time prior to the Effective Time, a change in the information relating to the Company or any other information furnished by Parent, Merger Sub or the Company for inclusion in the Proxy Statement, which would make the preceding sentence incorrect, should be discovered by Parent, Merger Sub or the Company, as applicable, such party shall promptly notify the other parties of such change or discovery and an appropriate amendment or supplement describing such information shall be promptly filed with the SEC and, to the extent required by Law, disseminated to Parent's stockholders. In connection therewith, Parent, Merger Sub and the Company shall instruct their respective employees, counsel, financial advisors, auditors and other authorized representatives to reasonably cooperate with Parent as relevant if required to achieve the foregoing. (e) In accordance with Parent's amended and restated certificate of incorporation and applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including the DGCL and rules and regulations of Nasdaq, in the Proxy Statement, Parent shall seek from the holders of Parent Common Stock the approval the following proposals: (i) the Parent Stockholder Approval; (ii) adoption and approval of the third amended and restated certificate of incorporation of Parent, in the form attached hereto as Exhibit D , including the change of the name of Parent to 'Revelation Biosciences, Inc.'; (iii) adoption and approval of the amended and restated bylaws of Parent in the form attached hereto as Exhibit E ; (iv) approval of the Parent Equity Incentive Plan; (v) approval of the issuance of more than 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of Parent Common Stock to the Company Securityholders in connection with the Merger under applicable exchange listing rules; (vii) approval to adjourn the Parent Stockholder Meeting, if necessary; and (viii) approval to obtain any and all other approvals necessary or advisable to effect the consummation of the Merger (the proposals set forth in the forgoing clauses (i) through (viii) collectively, the ' Parent Proposals '). 51 (f) Parent, with the assistance of the Company, shall use its reasonable best efforts to cause the S-4 and the Proxy Statement to 'clear' comments from the SEC and the S-4 to become effective as promptly as reasonably practicable thereafter. As soon as practicable after the Proxy Statement is 'cleared' by the SEC, Parent shall cause the Proxy Statement, together will all other Offer Documents, to be disseminated to holders of Parent Common Stock. The Offer Documents shall provide the public stockholders of Parent with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their public shares of Parent Common Stock, up to that number of shares of Parent Common Stock that would permit Parent to maintain net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 (the ' Offering Shares '), at a price per share equal to the $10.10, all in accordance with and as required by Parent's second amended and restated certificate of incorporation, applicable Law and any applicable rules and regulations of the SEC. In accordance with Parent's second amended and restated certificate of incorporation, the proceeds held in the Trust Account will be used for the redemption of the shares of Parent Common Stock held by Parent's public stockholders who have elected to redeem such shares. (g) Parent shall call and hold the Parent Stockholder Meeting as promptly as practicable after the Effective Date for the purpose of seeking the approval of each of the Parent Proposals, and Parent shall consult in good faith with the Company with respect to the date on which such meeting is to be held. Parent shall use reasonable best efforts to solicit from its stockholders proxies in favor of the approval and adoption of the Merger and this Agreement. The Company acknowledges that a substantial portion of the Proxy Statement shall include disclosure regarding the Company and its management, operations and financial condition. Accordingly, the Company agrees to as promptly as reasonably practical provide Parent with such information as shall be reasonably requested by Parent for inclusion in or attachment to the Proxy Statement, and that such information is accurate in all material respects and complies as to form in all material respects with the requirements of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company understands that such information shall be included in the Proxy Statement/Form S-4 or responses to comments from the SEC or its staff in connection therewith. The Company shall make its directors, officers and employees reasonably available to Parent and its counsel in connection with the drafting of such filings and mailings and responding in a timely manner to comments from the SEC. (h) Except as otherwise required by applicable Law, Parent covenants that none of Parent, Parent's Board of Directors nor any committee thereof shall withdraw or modify, or propose publicly or by formal action of Parent, Parent's Board of Directors or any committee thereof to withdraw or modify, in any manner adverse to the Company, the Parent Board Recommendation. 6.6 Trust Account . Parent covenants that it shall cause the funds in the Trust Account to be disbursed in accordance with the Trust Agreement, including for the payment of (a) all amounts payable to public stockholders of Parent holding Parent Units or Parent Common Stock who shall have validly redeemed their Parent Units or Parent Common Stock upon acceptance by Parent of such Parent Units or Parent Common Stock (the ' Parent Redemption Amount '), (b) deferred underwriting commissions and the expenses to the third parties to which they are owed, and (c) the remaining monies in the Trust Account to Parent or the Surviving Corporation after the Closing. 6.7 Obligations of Merger Sub . Parent shall take all action necessary to cause Merger Sub to perform its obligations under this Agreement and to consummate the transactions contemplated under this Agreement, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in this Agreement. 6.8 Fairness Opinion . Parent shall use commercially reasonable efforts to obtain, on or before September 15, 2021, from an independent investment banking firm or another independent firm that regularly renders fairness opinions on the type of business the Company conducts, an opinion that the Merger is fair to Petra from a financial point of view (' Fairness Opinion '). 52 ARTICLE VII

COVENANTS OF THE COMPANY 7.1 Reporting; Compliance with Laws . From the date hereof through and including the Closing Date: (a) The Company shall duly and timely file all Tax Returns required to be filed with the applicable Taxing Authorities and pay any and all Taxes due and payable during such time period. (b) The Company shall duly observe and conform in all material respects to all applicable Law, including the Exchange Act, and Orders. (c) The Company shall not, and it shall direct its Representatives to not, directly or indirectly, (i) purchase or sell (including entering into any hedge transaction with respect to) any Parent Common Stock, Parent Public Warrant or Parent Unit, except in compliance with all applicable Laws, including Regulation M under the Exchange Act; (ii) use or disclose or permit any other Person to use or disclose any information that Parent or its Affiliates has made or makes available to the Company and its Representatives in violation of the Exchange Act, the Securities Act or any other applicable Law; or (iii) disclose to any third party any non-public information about the Company, Parent, the Merger or the other transactions contemplated hereby or by any Additional Agreement. 7.2 Commercially Reasonable Efforts to Obtain Consents . The Company shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to obtain each Company Consent set forth on Schedule 7.2 . 7.3 Company Stockholder Approval . (a) As promptly as reasonably practicable after the Effective Date, the Company shall obtain and deliver to Parent a true and correct copy of a written consent (in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to Parent) evidencing the Company Stockholder Approval that is duly executed by the Company Stockholders that hold at least the requisite number and class of issued and outstanding shares of Company Capital Stock required to obtain the Company Stockholder Approval (the ' Company Stockholder Written Consent '). (b) Neither the Company's Board of Directors, nor any committee thereof, shall withhold, withdraw, amend, modify, change or propose or resolve to withhold, withdraw, amend, modify or change, in each case in a manner adverse to Parent, the recommendation of the Company's Board of Directors that the Company Stockholders vote in favor of the Agreement, the Additional Agreements to which the Company is or will be a party, the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby and other related matters. 53 7.4 Additional Financial Information . The Company has provided Parent with the Company's unaudited financial statements for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 consisting of the unaudited balance sheet as of such dates, the unaudited income statement for the six month period ended on such date, and the unaudited cash flow statement for the six month period ended on such date. From the date hereof through the Closing Date, the Company shall provide Parent with the Company's interim financial information for each quarterly period thereafter no later than forty (40) calendar days following the end of each quarterly period (the financial statements referenced in clause (i) and (ii), the ' Required Financial Statements '). All of the financial statements to be delivered pursuant to this Section 7.4 , shall be prepared under U.S. GAAP in accordance with requirements of the PCAOB for public companies. The Year End Financials and the Required Financial Statements shall be accompanied by a certificate of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company to the effect that all such financial statements fairly present the financial position and results of operations of the Company as of the date or for the periods indicated, in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except as otherwise indicated in such statements and subject to year-end audit adjustments (other than with respect to the Year End Audited Financials). The Company will promptly provide additional Company financial information reasonably requested by Parent for inclusion in the Proxy Statement and any other filings to be made by Parent with the SEC. 7.5 Management . The Company will arrange to include a member of Parent's management team in each interview for a senior level executive hire by the Company or its Subsidiaries after the date of this Agreement and prior to the Closing. 7.6 Lock-Up Agreements . Contemporanously with the execution of, and as a condition and an inducement to Parent and the Company entering into this Agreement, the Persons set forth on Schedule 7.6.1 have entered into a Lock-up Agreement. As soon as practicable following the date hereof, but in any event not later than fourteen (14) days following the date hereof, the Company is agreeing to cause the Persons set forth on Schedule 7.6.2 to enter into and deliver a Lock-Up Agreement, such Lock-Up Agreements to be effective as of the Closing, pursuant to which the Merger Consideration Shares shall be subject to a lock-up in accordance with the terms and conditions more fully set forth in the Lock-Up Agreement. 7.7 Termination of Existing Company Stockholder Agreements . As soon as practicable following the date hereof, the Company shall use commercially reasonable efforts to cause each of the parties to each of the Contracts comprising the Existing Company Stockholder Agreements to execute and deliver a written agreement (each, in form and substance satisfactory to Parent, an ' Existing Company Stockholder Agreement Termination ' and collectively, the ' Existing Company Stockholder Agreement Terminations ') pursuant to which each such Existing Company Stockholder Agreement is terminated, and each party thereto unconditionally and irrevocably waives and releases any claims (including in respect of any actual or asserted breach or non-compliance with any such Existing Company Stockholder Agreements) and agrees that each such Existing Company Stockholder Agreement is terminated and of no further force or effect, effective as of the Closing. ARTICLE VIII

COVENANTS OF ALL PARTIES HERETO 8.1 Commercially Reasonable Efforts; Further Assurances; Governmental Consents . (a) Subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, each party shall use its reasonable best efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions and to do, or cause to be done, all things necessary or desirable under applicable Laws, or as reasonably requested by the other parties, to consummate and implement expeditiously each of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, including using its reasonable best efforts to (i) obtain all necessary actions, nonactions, waivers, consents, approvals and other authorizations from all applicable Authorities prior to the Effective Time; (ii) avoid an Action by any Authority, and (iii) execute and deliver any additional instruments necessary to consummate the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. The parties shall execute and deliver such other documents, certificates, agreements and other writings and take such other actions as may be necessary or desirable in order to consummate or implement expeditiously each of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. 54 (b) Subject to applicable Law, each of the Company and Parent agrees to (i) cooperate and consult with the other regarding obtaining and making all notifications and filings with Authorities, (ii) furnish to the other such information and assistance as the other may reasonably request in connection with its preparation of any notifications or filings, (iii) keep the other apprised of the status of matters relating to the completion of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, including promptly furnishing the other with copies of written notices received by such party from, or given by such party to, any third party or any Authority with respect to such transactions, (iv) permit the other party to review and incorporate the other party's reasonable comments in any communication to be given by it to any Authority with respect to any filings required to be made with, or action or nonactions, waivers, expirations or terminations of waiting periods, clearances, consents or orders required to be obtained from, such Authority in connection with execution and delivery of this Agreement and the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and (v) to the extent reasonably practicable, consult with the other in advance of and not participate in any meeting or discussion relating to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, either in person or by telephone, with any Authority in connection with the proposed transactions unless it gives the other party the opportunity to attend and observe; provided , however , that, in each of clauses (iii) and (iv) above, that materials may be redacted (A) to remove references concerning the valuation of such party and its Affiliates, (B) as necessary to comply with contractual arrangements or applicable Laws, and (C) as necessary to address reasonable attorney-client or other privilege or confidentiality concerns. (c) From and after the date of this Agreement until the earlier of the Closing or termination of this Agreement in accordance with its terms, Parent, on the one hand, and the Company, on the other hand, shall each notify the other in writing promptly after learning of any stockholder demands or other stockholder Action (including derivative claims) relating to this Agreement, any of the Additional Agreements or any matters relating thereto commenced against Parent, any of the Parent Parties or any of its or their respective Representatives in their capacity as a representative of a Parent Party or against the Company (collectively, the ' Transaction Litigation '). The Parent shall control the negotiation, defense and settlement of any such Transaction Litigation brought against the Parent, the Merger Sub or members of the boards of directors of the Parent or Merger Sub and the Company shall control the negotiation, defense and settlement of any such Transaction Litigation brought against the Company or the members of its board of directors; provided, however, that in no event shall the Company or the Parent settle, compromise or come to any arrangement with respect to any Transaction Litigation, or agree to do the same, without the prior written consent of the other party (not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed; provided, that it shall be deemed to be reasonable for Parent (if the Company is controlling the Transaction Litigation) or the Company (if the Parent is controlling the Transaction Litigation) to withhold, condition or delay its consent if any such settlement or compromise (A) does not provide for a legally binding, full, unconditional and irrevocable release of each Parent Party (if the Company is controlling the Transaction Litigation) or the Company and its Subsidiaries and related parties (if the Parent is controlling the Transaction Litigation) and its respective Representative that is the subject of such Transaction Litigation, (B) provides for any non-monetary, injunctive, equitable or similar relief against any Parent Party (if the Company is controlling the Transaction Litigation) or the Company and its Subsidiaries and related parties (if the Parent is controlling the Transaction Litigation) or (C) contains an admission of wrongdoing or Liability by a Parent Party (if the Company is controlling the Transaction Litigation) or the Company and its Subsidiaries and related parties (if the Parent is controlling the Transaction Litigation) and its respective Representative that is the subject of such Transaction Litigation. Parent and the Company shall each (i) keep the other reasonably informed regarding any Transaction Litigation, (ii) give the other the opportunity to, at its own cost and expense, participate in the defense, settlement and compromise of any such Transaction Litigation and reasonably cooperate with the other in connection with the defense, settlement and compromise of any such Transaction Litigation, (iii) consider in good faith the other's advice with respect to any such Transaction Litigation and (iv) reasonably cooperate with each other. Notwithstanding the foregoing, following the Effective Time, the Surviving Corporation shall be entitled to retain the legal counsel to defend any such Transaction Litigation and to control the negotiation, defense and settlement of any such Transaction Litigation 55 8.2 Compliance with SPAC Agreements . Company and Parent shall comply with each of the applicable agreements entered into in connection with the IPO set forth on Schedule 8.2, except as otherwise set forth herein. 8.3 Confidentiality . Except as necessary to complete the SEC Statement, the other Offer Documents or any Other Filings, the Company, on the one hand, and Parent and Merger Sub, on the other hand, shall hold and shall cause their respective representatives to hold in strict confidence, unless compelled to disclose by judicial or administrative process or by other requirements of Law, all documents and information concerning the other party furnished to it by such other party or its representatives in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement (except to the extent that such information can be shown to have been (a) previously known by the party to which it was furnished, (b) in the public domain through no fault of such party or (c) later lawfully acquired from another source, which source is not the agent of the other party and is not under any obligation of confidentiality with respect to such information); and no party shall release or disclose such information to any other Person, except its representatives in connection with this Agreement. In the event that any party believes that it is required to disclose any such confidential information pursuant to applicable Law, to the extent legally permissible, such party shall give timely written notice to the other party so that such party may have an opportunity to obtain a protective order or other appropriate relief. Each party shall be deemed to have satisfied its obligations to hold confidential information concerning or supplied by the other party if it exercises the same care as it takes to preserve confidentiality for its own similar information. The parties acknowledge that some previously confidential information will be required to be disclosed in the SEC Statement, the other Offer Documents and Other Filings. 8.4 Directors' and Officers' Indemnification and Liability Insurance . (a) All rights to indemnification for acts or omissions occurring through the Closing Date now existing in favor of the current directors and officers of the Company and Parent as provided in their respective organizational documents or in any indemnification agreements shall survive the Merger and shall continue in full force and effect in accordance with their terms. (b) Prior to the Closing, Parent and the Company shall reasonably cooperate in order to obtain directors' and officers' liability insurance for Parent and the Company that shall be effective as of Closing and will cover (i) those Persons who were directors and officers of the Parent and the Company prior to the Closing and (ii) those Persons who will be the directors and officers of Parent and its subsidiaries (including the Surviving Corporation after the Effective Time) at and after the Closing on terms not less favorable than the better of (x) the terms of the current directors' and officers' liability insurance in place for the Company's directors and officers and (y) the terms of a typical directors' and officers' liability insurance policy for a company whose equity is listed on Nasdaq which policy has a scope and amount of coverage that is reasonably appropriate for a company of similar characteristics (including the line of business and revenues) as the Company. (c) The provisions of this Section 8.4 are intended to be for the benefit of, and shall be enforceable by, each Person who will have been a director or officer of the Company or Parent for all periods ending on or before the Closing Date and may not be changed with respect to any officer or director without his or her written consent. (d) Prior to the Effective Time, each of the Parent and the Company shall be permitted to obtain and fully pay the premium for a seven year prepaid 'tail' policy for the extension of the directors' and officers' liability coverage of each of the Parent's and the Company's existing directors' and officers' liability insurance policies, for claims reporting or discovery period of seven years from and after the Effective Time, on terms and conditions providing coverage retentions, limits and other material terms substantially equivalent to the current policies of directors' and officers' liability insurance maintained by the Company with respect to matters arising on or before the Effective Time, covering without limitation the transactions contemplated hereby. 56 8.5 Nasdaq Capital Market . Parent shall use its reasonable best efforts to cause (a) Parent's initial listing application with Nasdaq in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement to have been approved; (b) all applicable initial and continuing listing requirements of Nasdaq to be satisfied; and (c) the Merger Consideration Shares to be approved for listing on Nasdaq, subject to official notice of issuance, in each case, as promptly as reasonably practicable after the date of this Agreement and in any event prior to the Effective Time. 8.6 Certain Tax Matters . Each of Parent and the Company shall use its reasonable best efforts to cause the Merger to qualify as a 'reorganization' within the meaning of Section 368(a) of the Code. Neither Parent nor the Company shall take any action, or fail to take any action, that could reasonably be expected to cause the Merger to fail to qualify as a 'reorganization' within the meaning of Section 368(a) of the Code. Parent and the Company intend to report and, except to the extent otherwise required by a change in Law, shall report, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the Merger as a 'reorganization' within the meaning of Section 368(a) of the Code, unless otherwise required by applicable Law. 8.7 Equity Incentive Plan . (a) Prior to the Effective Date, Parent shall adopt a new equity incentive plan in substantially the form attached hereto as Exhibit F , with such changes or modifications thereto as the Company and Parent may mutually agree (such agreement not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed by either the Company or Parent, as applicable) (the ' Parent Equity Incentive Plan '), effective as of one day prior to the Closing Date. The Parent Equity Incentive Plan shall have such number of shares available for issuance equal to ten percent (10%) of the Parent Common Stock to be issued and outstanding immediately after the Closing and shall include an 'evergreen' provision that will provide for an automatic increase on the first day of each fiscal year in the number of shares available for issuance under the Parent Equity Incentive Plan such that the total number of shares available for issuance under the Parent Equity Incentive Plan is equal to ten percent (10%) of the total number of shares of Parent Common Stock then-issued and outstanding as of the last day of the prior fiscal year or such lesser amount as determined by the compensation committee of Parent. 8.8 Extension of Time to Consummate a Business Combination . (a) Parent shall prepare (with the Company's reasonable cooperation) and, not later than September 2, 2021 (or such later date to which the Parties mutually agree in writing), shall file with the SEC a mutually acceptable proxy statement (such proxy statement, together with any amendments or supplements thereto, the ' Extension Proxy Statement ') to amend the Parent organizational documents to extend the period of time Parent is afforded under its organizational documents and the final prospectus relating to the IPO to consummate an initial business combination from October 13, 2021 to January 13, 2022 (or such earlier date to which the parties mutually agree in writing) (the ' Extension Proposal ') on terms and conditions agreed upon by the parties. The Parent Parties shall cooperate and provide the Company (and its counsel) with a reasonable opportunity to review and comment on and approve in writing (which approval will not be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed) the Extension Proxy Statement, and any amendment or supplement thereto, and any responses to comments from the SEC or its staff or the provision of additional information in connection therewith, prior to filing or delivery of the same with or to the SEC. The Parent Parties shall consider the comments of the Company in good faith. The Parent Parties, with the assistance and written approval of the Company, will promptly respond to any SEC comments on the Extension Proxy Statement and will use all commercially reasonable efforts to cause the Extension Proxy Statement to be cleared by the SEC as promptly as practicable after such filing. The Parent Parties will advise the Company promptly after: (A) the time when the Extension Proxy Statement has been filed; (B) in the event the Extension Proxy Statement is not reviewed by the SEC, the expiration of the waiting period in Rule 14a-6(a) under the Exchange Act; (C) in the event the preliminary Extension Proxy Statement is reviewed by the SEC, receipt of oral or written notification of the completion of the review by the SEC; (D) the filing of any supplement or amendment to the Extension Proxy Statement; (E) any request by the SEC for amendment of the Extension Proxy Statement; (F) any comments from the SEC relating to the Extension Proxy Statement and responses thereto (and shall provide the Company with a copy or, in the case of oral communications, summary of such comments); (G) requests by the SEC for additional information (and shall provide the Company with a copy or, in the case of oral communications, summary of such request); and (H) any other communication, whether written or oral, from the SEC (and shall provide the Company with a copy or, in the case of oral communications, summary of such communication). 57 (b) Each party shall promptly correct any information provided by it for use in the Extension Proxy Statement if and to the extent that such information is determined to have become false or misleading in any material respect or as otherwise required by applicable Laws. The Parent Parties shall amend or supplement the Form S-4 and cause the Form S-4, as so amended or supplemented, to be filed with the SEC and shall cause the Proxy Statement to be disseminated to Parent's stockholders, in each case as and to the extent required by applicable Laws and subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement and Parent's organizational documents. (c) As promptly as practicable after the Extension Proxy Statement is cleared by the SEC, Parent shall distribute the Extension Proxy Statement to Parent's stockholders and (x) having, prior to effectiveness of the Registration Statement, established the record date therefor, shall duly call and give notice of special meeting of its stockholders (the ' Extension Stockholders' Meeting ') in accordance with its organizational documents and the DGCL for a date no later than October 7, 2021, subject to Parent's right to adjourn the Extension Stockholders' Meeting as provided in this Agreement, (y) subject to the other provisions of this Agreement, shall solicit proxies from the Parent stockholders to vote in favor of the Extension Proposal, and shall duly convene and hold the Extension Stockholders' Meeting, and (z) shall provide its stockholders with the opportunity to elect to convert their Parent Common Stock into a pro rata portion of the Trust Fund in connection with the extension as provided for in Parent's organizational documents. Parent may only adjourn the Extension Stockholders' Meeting (i) to solicit additional proxies for the purpose of obtaining approval of the Extension Proposal or to take steps to reduce the number of shares of Parent Common Stock issued in the IPO as to which the holders thereof elect to convert such shares into a pro rata portion of the Trust Fund in connection with the extension as provided for in Parent's organizational documents, (ii) if a quorum is not present at the Extension Stockholders' Meeting, (iii) to amend the Extension Proposal, subject to the Company's consent, not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed, or (iv) to allow reasonable additional time for the filing or mailing of any supplemental or amended disclosure that Parent has determined in good faith after consultation with outside legal counsel is required under applicable Law and for such supplemental or amended disclosure to be disseminated and reviewed by stockholders of Parent prior to the Extension Stockholders' Meeting; provided that the Extension Stockholders' Meeting is reconvened as promptly as practical thereafter. Parent agrees that if the approval of the Extension Proposal shall not have been obtained at any such Extension Stockholders' Meeting, then Parent shall continue until October 13, 2021 to take all such necessary actions and hold additional Extension Stockholders' Meetings in order to obtain the approval of the Extension Proposal. If approval has not been obtained by October 14, 2021, Parent may cease seeking to have the Extension Proposal approved. 58 (d) The Parent Parties shall comply with all applicable provisions of and rules under the Exchange Act and all applicable provisions of the DGCL in the preparation, filing and distribution of the Extension Proxy Statement, the solicitation of proxies thereunder, and the calling and holding of the Extension Stockholders' Meeting. Without limiting the foregoing, Parent Parties and the Company shall each ensure that the Extension Proxy Statement does not, as of the date on which it is first distributed to Parent stockholders and the holders of the Company Securities, and as of the date of the Extension Stockholders' Meeting, contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements made in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading (provided that no party shall be responsible for the accuracy or completeness of any information relating to another party or any other information furnished by another party for inclusion in the Extension Proxy Statement). (e) Parent, acting through its board of directors, shall include in the Extension Proxy Statement the recommendation of its board of directors that Parent's stockholders vote in favor of the Extension Proposal, and shall otherwise use reasonable best efforts to obtain approval thereof. Neither Parent's board of directors nor any committee or agent or representative thereof shall withdraw (or modify in a manner adverse to the Company), or propose to withdraw (or modify in a manner adverse to the Company) Parent's board of director's recommendation that the Parent stockholders vote in favor of the adoption of the Extension Proposal. (f) If the Extension Proposal is approved and the Parent is required to pay an additional amount or amounts into the Trust Account (such amount, the ' Extension Fee '), Parent shall deliver an extension letter to the Trustee, notifying the Trustee of the approval of such Extension Proposal, signed on behalf of Parent by an executive officer of Parent, and (b) Parent shall deliver the aggregate amount necessary by wire transfer of immediately available funds to the Trustee, for deposit in the Trust Account in accordance with the extension letter and the Trust Agreement. ARTICLE IX

CONDITIONS TO CLOSING 9.1 Conditions to the Obligations of the Parties . The obligations of all of the parties to consummate the Closing are subject to the satisfaction of all the following conditions: (a) No provisions of any applicable Law and no Order shall restrain or prohibit or impose any condition on the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby, including the Merger. (b) There shall not be any Action brought by any Authority to enjoin or otherwise restrict the consummation of the Closing. (c) After giving effect to any redemption of shares of Parent Common Stock in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, Parent shall have net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon consummation of the Merger. (d) The Company Stockholder Approval shall have been obtained. (e) Each of the Parent Proposals shall have been approved at the Parent Stockholder Meeting. (f) Parent's initial listing application with Nasdaq in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement shall have been conditionally approved and, immediately following the Effective Time, Parent shall satisfy any applicable initial and continuing listing requirements of Nasdaq, and Parent shall not have received any notice of non-compliance therewith, and the Merger Consideration Shares shall have been approved for listing on Nasdaq. (g) Parent shall have received a Fairness Opinion. 59 9.2 Conditions to Obligations of Parent and Merger Sub . The obligation of Parent and Merger Sub to consummate the Closing is subject to the satisfaction, or the waiver in Parent's sole and absolute discretion, of all the following further conditions: (a) The Company shall have duly performed or complied with, in all material respects, all of its obligations hereunder required to be performed or complied with (without giving effect to any materiality or similar qualifiers contained therein) by the Company at or prior to the Closing Date. (b) The representations and warranties of the Company contained in this Agreement (disregarding all qualifications and exceptions contained therein relating to materiality or Material Adverse Effect), other than the Company Fundamental Representations, shall be true and correct in all respects at and as of the date of this Agreement and as of the Closing Date, as if made as of such date (except to the extent that any such representation and warranty is expressly made as of a specific date, in which case such representation and warranty shall be true and correct at and as of such specific date), except, in each case, for any failure of such representations and warranties (disregarding all qualifications and exceptions contained therein relating to materiality or Material Adverse Effect) to be so true and correct that would not in the aggregate have or reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect in respect of the Company. (c) The Company Fundamental Representations (disregarding all qualifications and exceptions contained therein relating to materiality or Material Adverse Effect) shall be true and correct in all respects at and as of the date of this Agreement and as of the Closing Date, as if made as of such date (except to the extent that any such representation and warranty is expressly made as of a specific date, in which case such representation and warranty shall be true and correct at and as of such specific date), other than de minimis inaccuracies. (d) Since the date of this Agreement, there shall not have occurred any Effect in respect of the Company, that individually, or together with any other Effect, has had or would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect in respect of the Company. (e) Parent shall have received a certificate, dated as of the Closing Date, signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company certifying the accuracy of the provisions of the foregoing clauses (a), (b), (c) and (d) of this Section 9.2 . (f) Parent shall have received a certificate, dated as of the Closing Date, signed by the Secretary of the Company attaching true, correct and complete copies of (i) the Company Certificate of Incorporation, certified as of a recent date by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware; (ii) the Company's Bylaws; (iii) copies of resolutions duly adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company authorizing this Agreement, the Additional Agreements to which the Company is a party and the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby and the Company Stockholder Written Consent; and (iv) a certificate of good standing of the Company, certified as of a recent date by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. (g) Each of the Company and the Company Securityholders, as applicable, shall have executed and delivered to Parent a copy of each Additional Agreement to which the Company or such Company Securityholder, as applicable, is a party. 60 (h) The Company shall have delivered to Parent a duly executed certificate conforming to the requirements of Sections 1.897-2(h)(1)(i) and 1.1445-2(c)(3)(i) of the United States Treasury regulations, and a notice to be delivered to the United States Internal Revenue Service as required under Section 1.897-2(h)(2) of the United States Treasury regulations, each dated no more than thirty (30) days prior to the Closing Date and in substantially the form attached hereto as Exhibit G . (i) The period for exercising appraisal rights pursuant to Section 262 of the DGCL shall have lapsed and not more than five percent (5%) of the issued and outstanding shares of Company Common Stock (including shares of Company Common Stock issuable upon conversion of Company Preferred Stock) shall constitute Dissenting Shares. (j) The Company shall have obtained each Company Consent set forth on Schedule 9.2(j) . (k) The Company shall have delivered to Parent a resignation from the Company of each director of the Company listed in Schedule 9.2(k) , effective as of the Closing. (l) The Company shall have delivered to Parent a Lock-up Agreement duly executed by each of the Persons set forth on Schedule 7.6 . (m) The Company shall have delivered to Parent the Existing Company Stockholder Agreement Terminations, duly executed by each of the required parties thereto. 9.3 Conditions to Obligations of the Company . The obligations of the Company to consummate the Closing is subject to the satisfaction, or the waiver in the Company's sole and absolute discretion, of all of the following further conditions: (a) Parent and Merger Sub shall each have duly performed or complied with, in all material respects, all of its respective obligations hereunder required to be performed or complied with (without giving effect to any materiality or similar qualifiers contained therein) by Parent or Merger Sub, as applicable, at or prior to the Closing Date. (b) The representations and warranties of Parent and Merger Sub contained in this Agreement (disregarding all qualifications contained therein relating to materiality or Material Adverse Effect), other than the Parent Fundamental Representations, shall be true and correct as of the date of this Agreement and as of the Closing Date, as if made at and as of such date (except to the extent that any such representation and warranty is made as of an earlier date, in which case such representation and warranty shall be true and correct at and as of such earlier date), except for any failure of such representations and warranties which would not in the aggregate reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect in respect of Parent or Merger Sub and their ability to consummate the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and the Additional Agreements. (c) The Parent Fundamental Representations (disregarding all qualifications and exceptions contained therein relating to materiality or Material Adverse Effect) shall be true and correct in all respects at and as of the date of this Agreement and as of the Closing Date, as if made as of such date (except to the extent that any such representation and warranty is expressly made as of a specific date, in which case such representation and warranty shall be true and correct at and as of such specific date), other than de minimis inaccuracies. (d) Since the date of this Agreement, there shall not have occurred any Effect in respect of Parent or Merger Sub, that individually, or together with any other Effect, has had or would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect in respect of Parent or Merger Sub. 61 (e) The Company shall have received a certificate signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Parent accuracy of the provisions of the foregoing clauses (a), (b), (c) and (d) of this Section 9.3 . (f) The third amended and restated certificate of incorporation of Parent, in the form attached hereto as Exhibit D , shall have been filed with, and declared effective by, the Delaware Secretary of State. (g) The Company shall have received a certificate, dated as of the Closing Date, signed by the Secretary of Parent attaching true, correct and complete copies of (i) the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of Parent, certified as of a recent date by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware; (ii) bylaws of Parent, (iii) copies of resolutions duly adopted by the Board of Directors of Parent authorizing this Agreement, the Additional Agreements to which Parent is a party and the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby and the Parent Proposals; and (iv) a certificate of good standing of Parent, certified as of a recent date by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. (h) The Company shall have received a certificate, dated as of the Closing Date, signed by the Secretary of Merger Sub attaching true, correct and complete copies of (i) copies of resolutions duly adopted by the Board of Directors and sole stockholder of Merger Sub authorizing this Agreement, the Additional Agreements to which Merger Sub is a party and the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby and (ii) a certificate of good standing of Merger Sub, certified as of a recent date by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. (i) The Company shall have received, the Sponsor Support Agreement, duly executed by each of Parent, Sponsor and the otherstockholders of Parent who are parties thereto. ARTICLE X

TERMINATION 10.1 Termination Without Default . (a) In the event that: (i) the Closing of the transactions contemplated hereunder have not occurred by October 13, 2021, provided, that if the Extension Proposal is duly approved as contemplated by Section 8.8, such date shall be January 13, 2022 (the ' Outside Closing Date '); and (ii) the party (i.e., Parent or the Merger Sub, on one hand, or the Company, on the other hand) seeking to terminate this Agreement is not in material breach of this Agreement, then Parent or the Company, as applicable, shall have the right, at its sole option, to terminate this Agreement without liability to the other party. Such right may be exercised by Parent or the Company, as the case may be, giving written notice to the other party. (b) In the event an Authority shall have issued an Order, having the effect of permanently restraining, enjoining or otherwise prohibiting the Merger, which Order is final and non-appealable, Parent or the Company shall have the right, at its sole option, to terminate this Agreement without liability to the other party. (c) This Agreement may be terminated at any time by mutual written consent of the Company and Parent duly authorized by each of their respective boards of directors. 62 10.2 Termination Upon Default . (a) Parent may terminate this Agreement by giving notice to the Company, without prejudice to any rights or obligations Parent or Merger Sub may have, if: (i) the Company shall have breached any representation, warranty, agreement or covenant contained herein to be performed on or prior to the Closing Date, which has rendered or would reasonably be expected to render the satisfaction of any of the conditions set forth in Section 9.2 impossible; and (ii) such breach cannot be cured or is not cured by the earlier of the Outside Closing Date and thirty (30) days following receipt by the Company of a written notice from Parent describing in reasonable detail the nature of such breach. (b) The Company may terminate this Agreement by giving notice to Parent, without prejudice to any rights or obligations the Company may have, if: (i) Parent shall have breached any of its covenants, agreements, representations, and warranties contained herein to be performed on or prior to the Closing Date, which has rendered or would reasonably be expected to render the satisfaction of any of the conditions set forth in Section 9.3 impossible; and (ii) such breach cannot be cured or is not cured by the earlier of the Outside Closing Date and thirty (30) days following receipt by Parent of a written notice from the Company describing in reasonable detail the nature of such breach. 10.3 Effect of Termination . If this Agreement is terminated pursuant to this ARTICLE X (other than termination pursuant to Section 10.1(c) ), this Agreement shall become void and of no further force or effect without liability of any party (or any shareholder, director, officer, employee, Affiliate, agent, consultant or representative of such party) to the other party hereto; provided that, if such termination shall result from the willful breach by a party of its covenants and agreements hereunder or fraud, intentional misrepresentation or willful misconduct, such party shall be fully liable for any and all liabilities and damages incurred or suffered by the other party as a result of such misrepresentation, misconduct, breach or fraud. The provisions of Section 8.3 , this Section 10.3 and ARTICLE XI shall survive any termination hereof pursuant to this ARTICLE X . ARTICLE XI

No exercise of any right or remedy with respect to a breach of this Agreement shall preclude exercise of any other right or remedy, as appropriate to make the aggrieved party whole with respect to such breach, or subsequent exercise of any right or remedy with respect to any other breach. (c) Except as otherwise expressly provided herein, no statement herein of any right or remedy shall impair any other right or remedy stated herein or that otherwise may be available. 64 (d) Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, no shall any party seek, nor shall any party be liable for, punitive or exemplary damages under any tort, contract, equity or other legal theory with respect to any breach (or alleged breach) of this Agreement or any provision hereof or any matter otherwise relating hereto or arising in connection herewith. 11.3 Arm's Length Bargaining; No Presumption Against Drafter . This Agreement has been negotiated at arm's-length by parties of equal bargaining strength, each represented by counsel or having had but declined the opportunity to be represented by counsel and having participated in the drafting of this Agreement. This Agreement creates no fiduciary or other special relationship between the parties, and no such relationship otherwise exists. No presumption in favor of or against any party in the construction or interpretation of this Agreement or any provision hereof shall be made based upon which Person might have drafted this Agreement or such provision. 11.4 Publicity . Except as required by law or applicable stock exchange rules and except with respect to the Additional Parent SEC Documents, the parties agree that neither they nor their agents shall issue any press release or make any other public disclosure concerning the transactions contemplated hereunder without the prior approval of the other party hereto. If a party is required to make such a disclosure as required by law or applicable stock exchange rules, the party making such determination will, if practicable in the circumstances, use reasonable commercial efforts to allow the other party reasonable time to comment on such disclosure in advance of its issuance. 11.5 Expenses . The costs and expenses in connection with this Agreement and the transactions contemplated hereby shall be paid by Surviving Corporation after the Closing; provided that such costs and expenses of Parent and Merger Sub shall not exceed $8,500,000 in the aggregate. If the Closing does not take place, each party shall be responsible for its own expenses. 11.6 No Assignment or Delegation . No party may assign any right or delegate any obligation hereunder, including by merger, consolidation, operation of law or otherwise, without the written consent of the other party. Any purported assignment or delegation without such consent shall be void, in addition to constituting a material breach of this Agreement. 11.7 Governing Law . This Agreement and all disputes or controversies arising out of or relating to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby, including the applicable statute of limitations, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the Laws of the State of Delaware, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law provision or rule (whether of the State of Delaware or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the Law of any jurisdiction other than the State of Delaware. 11.8 Counterparts; Facsimile Signatures . This Agreement may be executed in counterparts, each of which shall constitute an original, but all of which shall constitute one agreement. This Agreement shall become effective upon delivery to each party of an executed counterpart or the earlier delivery to each party of original, photocopied, or electronically transmitted signature pages that together (but need not individually) bear the signatures of all other parties. 11.9 Entire Agreement . This Agreement, together with the Additional Agreements, sets forth the entire agreement of the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and thereof and supersedes all prior and contemporaneous understandings and agreements related thereto (whether written or oral), all of which are merged herein. No provision of this Agreement or any Additional Agreement may be explained or qualified by any agreement, negotiations, understanding, discussion, conduct or course of conduct or by any trade usage. Except as otherwise expressly stated herein or in any Additional Agreement, there is no condition precedent to the effectiveness of any provision hereof or thereof. 65 11.10 Severability . A determination by a court or other legal authority that any provision that is not of the essence of this Agreement is legally invalid shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision hereof. The parties shall cooperate in good faith to substitute (or cause such court or other legal authority to substitute) for any provision so held to be invalid a valid provision, as alike in substance to such invalid provision as is lawful. 11.11 Further Assurances . Each party shall execute and deliver such documents and take such action, as may reasonably be considered within the scope of such party's obligations hereunder, necessary to effectuate the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. 11.12 Third Party Beneficiaries . Except as provided in Section 8.4 and Section 11.18 , neither this Agreement nor any provision hereof confers any benefit or right upon or may be enforced by any Person not a signatory hereto. 11.13 Waiver . Reference is made to the final prospectus of Parent, dated October 7, 2020 (the ' Prospectus '). The Company has read the Prospectus and understands that Parent has established the Trust Account for the benefit of the public stockholders of Parent and the underwriters of the IPO pursuant to the Trust Agreement and that, except for a portion of the interest earned on the amounts held in the Trust Account, Parent may disburse monies from the Trust Account only for the purposes set forth in the Trust Agreement. For and in consideration of Parent agreeing to enter into this Agreement, the Company, for itself and on behalf of the Company Securityholders, hereby agrees that it does not now and shall not at any time hereafter prior to the Closing have any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies in the Trust Account as a result of, or arising out of, any negotiations, contracts or agreements with Parent and hereby agrees that it will not seek recourse against the Trust Account for any reason. 11.14 No Other Representations; No Reliance; Survival . (a) NONE OF THE COMPANY, ANY COMPANY SECURITYHOLDER NOR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE REPRESENTATIVES HAS MADE ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, OF ANY NATURE WHATSOEVER RELATING TO THE COMPANY OR THE BUSINESS OR OTHERWISE IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THIS AGREEMENT OR ANY ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT, OTHER THAN THOSE REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES EXPRESSLY SET FORTH IN ARTICLE IV , IN EACH CASE, AS MODIFIED BY THE SCHEDULES TO THIS AGREEMENT. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, neither the Company, any Company Securityholder nor any of their respective representatives has made, and shall not be deemed to have made, any representations or warranties in the materials relating to the Company made available to Parent and its representatives, including due diligence materials, or in any presentation of the business of the Company by management of the Company or others in connection with the transactions contemplated hereby, and no statement contained in any of such materials or made in any such presentation shall be deemed a representation or warranty hereunder or otherwise or deemed to be relied upon by Parent or Merger Sub in executing, delivering and performing this Agreement, the Additional Agreements or the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby, in each case except for the representations and warranties set forth in ARTICLE IV as modified by the Schedules to this Agreement. It is understood that any cost estimates, projections or other predictions, any data, any financial information or any memoranda or offering materials or presentations, including any offering memorandum or similar materials made available by the Company, any Company Securityholder or their respective representatives are not and shall not be deemed to be or to include representations or warranties of the Company or any Company Securityholder, and are not and shall not be deemed to be relied upon by Parent or Merger Sub in executing, delivering and performing this Agreement, the Additional Agreement and the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby, in each case except for the representations and warranties set forth in ARTICLE IV , in each case, as modified by the Schedules to this Agreement. Except for the specific representations and warranties expressly made by the Company in ARTICLE IV , in each case as modified by the Schedules: (a) Parent acknowledges and agrees that: (i) neither the Company, the Company Securityholders nor any of their respective representatives is making or has made any representation or warranty, express or implied, at law or in equity, in respect of the Company, the business, assets, liabilities, operations, prospects or condition (financial or otherwise) of the Company, the nature or extent of any liabilities of the Company, the effectiveness or the success of any operations of the Company or the accuracy or completeness of any confidential information memoranda, projections, forecasts or estimates of earnings, or other information (financial or otherwise) regarding the Company furnished to Parent, Merger Sub or their respective representatives or made available to Parent and its representatives in any 'data rooms,' 'virtual data rooms,' management presentations or any other form in expectation of, or in connection with, the transactions contemplated hereby, or in respect of any other matter or thing whatsoever; and (ii) no representative of any Company Securityholder or the Company has any authority, express or implied, to make any representations, warranties or agreements not specifically set forth in ARTICLE IV and subject to the limited remedies herein provided; (b) each of Parent and Merger Sub specifically disclaims that it is relying upon or has relied upon any such other representations or warranties that may have been made by any Person, and acknowledges and agrees that the Company Securityholders and the Company have specifically disclaimed and do hereby specifically disclaim any such other representation or warranty made by any Person; and (c) none of the Company, the Company Securityholders nor any other Person shall have any liability to Parent, Merger Sub or any other Person with respect to any such other representations or warranties, including projections, forecasts, estimates, plans or budgets of future revenue, expenses or expenditures, future results of operations, future cash flows or the future financial condition of the Company or the future business, operations or affairs of the Company. 66 (b) NONE OF THE PARENT, MERGER SUB NOR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE REPRESENTATIVES HAS MADE ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, OF ANY NATURE WHATSOEVER RELATING TO THE PARENT, MERGER SUB OR OTHERWISE IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THIS AGREEMENT OR ANY ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT, OTHER THAN THOSE REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES EXPRESSLY SET FORTH IN ARTICLE V , IN EACH CASE, AS MODIFIED BY THE SCHEDULES TO THIS AGREEMENT AND THE PARENT SEC DOCUMENTS. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, neither the Parent, the Merger Sub nor any of their respective representatives has made, and shall not be deemed to have made, any representations or warranties in the materials relating to the Parent and the Merger Sub made available to Company and the Company Securityholders and their representatives, including due diligence materials, or in any presentation of the business of the Parent by management of the Parent or others in connection with the transactions contemplated hereby, and no statement contained in any of such materials or made in any such presentation shall be deemed a representation or warranty hereunder or otherwise or deemed to be relied upon by the Company and the Company Securityholders in executing, delivering and performing this Agreement, the Additional Agreements or the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby, in each case except for the representations and warranties set forth in ARTICLE V as modified by the Schedules to this Agreement and the Parent SEC Documents. It is understood that any cost estimates, projections or other predictions, any data, any financial information or any memoranda or offering materials or presentations, including any offering memorandum or similar materials made available by the Parent, the Merger Sub or their respective representatives are not and shall not be deemed to be or to include representations or warranties of the Parent and Merger Sub, and are not and shall not be deemed to be relied upon by Company or Company Securityholders in executing, delivering and performing this Agreement, the Additional Agreement and the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby, in each case except for the representations and warranties set forth in ARTICLE V , in each case, as modified by the Schedules to this Agreement and the Parent SEC Documents. Except for the specific representations and warranties expressly made by the Parent and Merger Sub in ARTICLE V , in each case as modified by the Schedules and Parent SEC Documents: (a) the Company acknowledges and agrees that: (i) neither the Parent, Merger Sub nor any of their respective representatives is making or has made any representation or warranty, express or implied, at law or in equity, in respect of the Parent, Merger Sub, the business, assets, liabilities, operations, prospects or condition (financial or otherwise) of the Parent or Merger Sub, the nature or extent of any liabilities of the Parent or Merger Sub, the effectiveness or the success of any operations of the Parent or Merger Sub or the accuracy or completeness of any confidential information memoranda, projections, forecasts or estimates of earnings, or other information (financial or otherwise) regarding the Parent or Merger Sub furnished to the Company, the Company Securityholders or their respective representatives or made available to the Company, the Company Securityholders and their representatives in any 'data rooms,' 'virtual data rooms,' management presentations or any other form in expectation of, or in connection with, the transactions contemplated hereby, or in respect of any other matter or thing whatsoever; and (ii) no representative of the Parent or Merger Sub has any authority, express or implied, to make any representations, warranties or agreements not specifically set forth in ARTICLE V and subject to the limited remedies herein provided; (b) the Company specifically disclaims that it is relying upon or has relied upon any such other representations or warranties that may have been made by any Person, and acknowledges and agrees that the Parent and the Merger Sub have specifically disclaimed and do hereby specifically disclaim any such other representation or warranty made by any Person; and (c) none of the Parent, Merger Sub nor any other Person shall have any liability to the Company, the Company Securityholders or any other Person with respect to any such other representations or warranties, including projections, forecasts, estimates, plans or budgets of future revenue, expenses or expenditures, future results of operations, future cash flows or the future financial condition of the Parent or the future business, operations or affairs of the Parent. 67 (c) None of the representations or warranties in this Agreement or in any certificate, statement or instrument delivered pursuant to this Agreement shall survive the Closing and all such representations and warranties shall terminate and expire upon the occurrence of the Closing (and there shall be no liability after the Closing in respect thereof). 11.15 Waiver of Jury Trial . THE PARTIES EACH HEREBY WAIVES, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, ANY RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY OF ANY PROCEEDING (I) ARISING UNDER THIS AGREEMENT OR UNDER ANY ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT OR (II) IN ANY WAY CONNECTED WITH OR RELATED OR INCIDENTAL TO THE DEALINGS OF THE PARTIES IN RESPECT OF THIS AGREEMENT OR ANY ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT OR ANY OF THE TRANSACTIONS RELATED HERETO OR THERETO OR ANY FINANCING IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED HEREBY OR ANY OF THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED THEREBY, IN EACH CASE, WHETHER NOW EXISTING OR HEREAFTER ARISING, AND WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, EQUITY, OR OTHERWISE. THE PARTIES EACH HEREBY AGREES AND CONSENTS THAT ANY SUCH PROCEEDING SHALL BE DECIDED BY COURT TRIAL WITHOUT A JURY AND THAT THE PARTIES MAY FILE AN ORIGINAL COUNTERPART OF A COPY OF THIS AGREEMENT WITH ANY COURT AS WRITTEN EVIDENCE OF THE CONSENT OF THE PARTIES HERETO TO THE WAIVER OF THEIR RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY. EACH PARTY CERTIFIES AND ACKNOWLEDGES THAT (A) NO REPRESENTATIVE, AGENT OR ATTORNEY OF ANY OTHER PARTY HAS REPRESENTED, EXPRESSLY OR OTHERWISE, THAT SUCH OTHER PARTY WOULD NOT, IN THE EVENT OF LITIGATION, SEEK TO ENFORCE THE FOREGOING WAIVER, (B) EACH SUCH PARTY UNDERSTANDS AND HAS CONSIDERED THE IMPLICATIONS OF THIS WAIVER, (C) EACH SUCH PARTY MAKES THIS WAIVER VOLUNTARILY AND (D) EACH SUCH PARTY HAS BEEN INDUCED TO ENTER INTO THIS AGREEMENT BY, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE MUTUAL WAIVERS AND CERTIFICATIONS IN THIS SECTION 11.15 . 68 11.16 Submission to Jurisdiction . Each of the Parties irrevocably and unconditionally submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Chancery Court of the State of Delaware (or, if the Chancery Court of the State of Delaware does not have jurisdiction, a federal court sitting in Wilmington, Delaware), for the purposes of any Action (a) arising under this Agreement or under any Additional Agreement or (b) in any way connected with or related or incidental to the dealings of the Parties in respect of this Agreement or any Additional Agreement or any of the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby, and irrevocably and unconditionally waives any objection to the laying of venue of any such Action in any such court, and further irrevocably and unconditionally waives and agrees not to plead or claim in any such court that any such Action has been brought in an inconvenient forum. Each Party hereby irrevocably and unconditionally waives, and agrees not to assert, by way of motion or as a defense, counterclaim or otherwise, in any Action (i) arising under this Agreement or under any Additional Agreement or (ii) in any way connected with or related or incidental to the dealings of the Parties in respect of this Agreement or any Additional Agreement or any of the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby, (A) any claim that it is not personally subject to the jurisdiction of the courts as described in this Section 11.16 for any reason, (B) that it or its property is exempt or immune from the jurisdiction of any such court or from any Action commenced in such courts (whether through service of notice, attachment prior to judgment, attachment in aid of execution of judgment, execution of judgment or otherwise) and (C) that (x) the Action in any such court is brought in an inconvenient forum, (y) the venue of such Action is improper or (z) this Agreement, or the subject matter hereof, may not be enforced in or by such courts. Each Party agrees that service of any process, summons, notice or document by registered mail to such Party's respective address set forth in Section 11.1 shall be effective service of process for any such Action. 11.17 Remedies . Except as otherwise expressly provided herein, any and all remedies provided herein will be deemed cumulative with and not exclusive of any other remedy conferred hereby, or by law or equity upon such Party, and the exercise by a Party of any one remedy will not preclude the exercise of any other remedy. The Parties agree that irreparable damage for which monetary damages, even if available, would not be an adequate remedy, would occur in the event that the Parties do not perform their respective obligations under the provisions of this Agreement (including failing to take such actions as are required of them hereunder to consummate the transactions contemplated by this Agreement) in accordance with their specific terms or otherwise breach such provisions. It is accordingly agreed that the Parties shall be entitled to an injunction or injunctions, specific performance and other equitable relief to prevent breaches of this Agreement and to enforce specifically the terms and provisions of this Agreement, in each case, without posting a bond or undertaking and without proof of damages and this being in addition to any other remedy to which they are entitled at law or in equity. Each of the Parties agrees that it will not oppose the granting of an injunction, specific performance and other equitable relief when expressly available pursuant to the terms of this Agreement on the basis that the other Parties have an adequate remedy at law or an award of specific performance is not an appropriate remedy for any reason at law or equity. 11.18 Non-Recourse . This Agreement may be enforced only against, and any dispute, claim or controversy based upon, arising out of or related to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby may be brought only against, the entities that are expressly named as parties hereto and then only with respect to the specific obligations set forth in this Agreement with respect to such party. No past, present or future director, officer, employee, incorporator, member, partner, shareholder, agent, attorney, advisor, lender or representative or Affiliate of any named party to this Agreement (which Persons are intended third party beneficiaries of this Section 11.18 ) shall have any liability (whether in contract or tort, at law or in equity or otherwise, or based upon any theory that seeks to impose liability of an entity party against its owners or Affiliates) for any one or more of the representations, warranties, covenants, agreements or other obligations or liabilities of such named party or for any dispute, claim or controversy based on, arising out of, or related to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby. 69 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Agreement and Plan of Merger to be duly executed as of the day and year first above written. Parent: PETRA ACQUISITION, INC. By: /s/ Andreas Typaldos Name: Andreas Typaldos Title: Chief Executive Officer Merger Sub: Petra Acquisition Merger Inc. By: /s/ Andreas Typaldos Name: Andreas Typaldos Title: President Company: REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC. By: /s/ James Rolke Name: James Rolke Title: CEO EXHIBIT A FORM OF COMPANY STOCKHOLDER SUPPORT AGREEMENT This COMPANY STOCKHOLDER SUPPORT AGREEMENT, dated as of August , 2021 (this ' Support Agreement '), is entered into by and among the stockholders listed on Exhibit A hereto (each, a ' Stockholder '), Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the ' Company ') and Petra Acquisition, Inc., a Delaware corporation (' Parent '). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Support Agreement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Merger Agreement (as defined below). WHEREAS, Parent, Petra Acquisition Merger Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (' Merger Sub '), and the Company are parties to that certain Merger Agreement, dated as of [●], 2021, as amended, modified or supplemented from time to time (the ' Merger Agreement ') which provides, among other things, that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions thereof, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company (the ' Merger '), with the Company surviving the Merger as a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent; WHEREAS, as of the date hereof, each Stockholder owns that number of shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 (' Company Common Stock '), Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the ' Series A Preferred Stock '), and Series A-1 Preferred Stock (the ' Series A-1 Preferred Stock ' and together with the Series A Preferred Stock, the ' Company Preferred Stock '), as set forth on Exhibit A (all such shares, or any successor or additional shares of the Company of which ownership of record or the power to vote is hereafter acquired by the Stockholder prior to the termination of this Support Agreement being referred to herein as the ' Stockholder Shares '); and WHEREAS, in order to induce the Parent to enter into the Merger Agreement, each Stockholder is executing and delivering this Support Agreement to the Parent. NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing and of the mutual covenants and agreements contained herein, and intending to be legally bound hereby, the parties hereby agree as follows: 1. Voting Agreements . Each Stockholder, in its capacity as a stockholder of the Company, agrees that, at any meeting of the Company's stockholders related to the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (whether annual or special and whether or not an adjourned or postponed meeting, however called and including any adjournment or postponement thereof) and/or in connection with any written consent of the Company's stockholders related to the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (all meetings or consents related to the Merger Agreement, collectively referred to herein as the ' Meeting '), such Stockholder shall: (a) when the Meeting is held, appear at the Meeting or otherwise cause the Stockholder Shares to be counted as present thereat for the purpose of establishing a quorum; (b) vote (or execute and return an action by written consent), or cause to be voted at the Meeting (or validly execute and return and cause such consent to be granted with respect to), all of the Stockholder Shares in favor of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby; (c) authorize and approve any amendment to the Company's Organizational Documents that is deemed necessary or advisable by the Company for purposes of effecting the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement; and (d) vote (or execute and return an action by written consent), or cause to be voted at the Meeting (or validly execute and return and cause such consent to be granted with respect to), all of the Stockholder Shares against any other action that would reasonably be expected to (x) impede, interfere with, delay, postpone or adversely affect the Merger or any of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, (y) result in a breach of any covenant, representation or warranty or other obligation or agreement of the Company under the Merger Agreement or (z) result in a breach of any covenant, representation or warranty or other obligation or agreement of the Stockholder contained in this Support Agreement. 2. Restrictions on Transfer . The Stockholder agrees that it shall not sell, assign or otherwise transfer any of the Stockholder Shares unless the buyer, assignee or transferee thereof executes a joinder agreement to this Support Agreement in a form reasonably acceptable to Parent. The Company shall not register any sale, assignment or transfer of the Stockholder Shares on the Company's stock ledger (book entry or otherwise) that is not in compliance with this Section 2. 3. New Securities . During the period commencing on the date hereof and ending on the earlier to occur of (i) the Effective Time, and (ii) such date and time as the Merger Agreement shall be terminated, in the event that, (a) any shares of Company Capital Stock or other equity securities of Company are issued to the Stockholder after the date of this Support Agreement pursuant to any stock dividend, stock split, recapitalization, reclassification, combination or exchange of Company securities owned by the Stockholder, (b) the Stockholder purchases or otherwise acquires beneficial ownership of any shares of Company Capital Stock or other equity securities of Company after the date of this Support Agreement, or (c) the Stockholder acquires the right to vote or share in the voting of any Company Capital Stock or other equity securities of Company after the date of this Support Agreement (such Company Capital Stock or other equity securities of Parent, collectively the ' New Securities '), then such New Securities acquired or purchased by the Stockholder shall be subject to the terms of this Support Agreement to the same extent as if they constituted the Stockholder Shares as of the date hereof. 4. No Challenge . Each Stockholder agrees not to commence, join in, facilitate, assist or encourage, and agrees to take all actions necessary to opt out of any class in any class action with respect to, any claim, derivative or otherwise, against the Parent, Merger Sub, the Company or any of their respective successors or directors (a) challenging the validity of, or seeking to enjoin the operation of, any provision of this Support Agreement or the Merger Agreement or (b) alleging a breach of any fiduciary duty of any person in connection with the evaluation, negotiation or entry into the Merger Agreement. 5. Waiver . Each Stockholder hereby irrevocably and unconditionally waives any rights of appraisal, dissenter's rights and any similar rights relating to the Merger Agreement and the consummation by the parties of the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger, that such Stockholder may have under applicable law (including Section 262 of the DGCL or otherwise). 6. Consent to Disclosure . Each Stockholder hereby consents to the publication and disclosure in the Form S-4 and the Proxy Statement (and, as and to the extent otherwise required by applicable securities Laws or the SEC or any other securities authorities, any other documents or communications provided by the Parent or the Company to any Authority or to securityholders of the Parent) of such Stockholder's identity and beneficial ownership of Stockholder Shares and the nature of such Stockholder's commitments, arrangements and understandings under and relating to this Support Agreement and, if deemed appropriate by the Parent or the Company, a copy of this Support Agreement. Each Stockholder will promptly provide any information reasonably requested by the Parent or the Company for any regulatory application or filing made or approval sought in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (including filings with the SEC). A-2 7. Stockholder Representations : Each Stockholder represents and warrants to Parent and the Company, as of the date hereof, that: (a) such Stockholder has full right and power, without violating any agreement to which it is bound (including, without limitation, any non-competition or non-solicitation agreement with any employer or former employer), to enter into this Support Agreement; (b) (i) if such Stockholder is not an individual, such Stockholder is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the Laws of the jurisdiction in which it is organized, and the execution, delivery and performance of this Support Agreement and the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby are within the such Stockholder's organizational powers and have been duly authorized by all necessary organizational actions on the part of the Stockholder and (ii) if such Stockholder is an individual, the signature on this Support Agreement is genuine, and such Stockholder has legal competence and capacity to execute the same; (c) this Support Agreement has been duly executed and delivered by such Stockholder and, assuming due authorization, execution and delivery by the other parties to this Support Agreement, this Support Agreement constitutes a legally valid and binding obligation of such Stockholder, enforceable against such Stockholder in accordance with the terms hereof (except as enforceability may be limited by bankruptcy Laws, other similar Laws affecting creditors' rights and general principles of equity affecting the availability of specific performance and other equitable remedies); (d) the execution and delivery of this Support Agreement by such Stockholder does not, and the performance by such Stockholder of its obligations hereunder will not, (i) conflict with or result in a violation of the organizational documents of such Stockholder, or (ii) require any consent or approval from any third party that has not been given or other action that has not been taken by any third party, in each case, to the extent such consent, approval or other action would prevent, enjoin or materially delay the performance by such Stockholder of its obligations under this Support Agreement; (e) there are no Actions pending against such Stockholder or, to the knowledge of such Stockholder, threatened against such Stockholder, before (or, in the case of threatened Actions, that would be before) any Authority, which in any manner challenges or seeks to prevent, enjoin or materially delay the performance by such Stockholder of such Stockholder's obligations under this Support Agreement; (f) no broker, finder, investment banker or other Person is entitled to any brokerage fee, finders' fee or other commission in connection with this Support Agreement or any of the respective transactions contemplated hereby, based upon arrangements made by the Stockholder or, to the knowledge of such Stockholder, by the Company; A-3 (g) such Stockholder has had the opportunity to read the Merger Agreement and this Support Agreement and has had the opportunity to consult with such Stockholder's tax and legal advisors; (h) such Stockholder has not entered into, and shall not enter into, any agreement that would prevent such Stockholder from performing any of such Stockholder's obligations hereunder; (i) such Stockholder has good title to the Stockholder Shares opposite such Stockholder's name on Exhibit A, free and clear of any Liens other than Permitted Liens, and such Stockholder has the sole power to vote or cause to be voted such Stockholder Shares; and (j) the Stockholder Shares identified opposite such Stockholder's name on Exhibit A of this Support Agreement are the only shares of the Company's outstanding capital stock owned of record or beneficially owned by the Stockholder as of the date hereof, and none of such Stockholder Shares are subject to any proxy, voting trust or other agreement or arrangement with respect to the voting of such Stockholder Shares that is inconsistent with such Stockholder's obligations pursuant to this Support Agreement. 8. Damages; Remedies . The Stockholder hereby agrees and acknowledges that (a) Parent and the Company would be irreparably injured in the event of a breach by the Stockholder of its obligations under this Support Agreement, (b) monetary damages may not be an adequate remedy for such breach and (c) the non-breaching party shall be entitled to injunctive relief, in addition to any other remedy that such party may have in law or in equity, in the event of such breach. 9. Entire Agreement; Amendment . This Support Agreement and the other agreements referenced herein constitute the entire agreement and understanding of the parties hereto in respect of the subject matter hereof and supersede all prior understandings, agreements or representations by or among the parties hereto, written or oral, to the extent they relate in any way to the subject matter hereof or the transactions contemplated hereby. This Support Agreement may not be changed, amended, modified or waived (other than to correct a typographical error) as to any particular provision, except by a written instrument executed by all parties hereto. 10. Assignment . No party hereto may, except as set forth herein, assign either this Support Agreement or any of its rights, interests, or obligations hereunder without the prior written consent of the other parties. Any purported assignment in violation of this paragraph shall be void and ineffectual and shall not operate to transfer or assign any interest or title to the purported assignee. This Support Agreement shall be binding on the Stockholder, the Parent and the Company and each of their respective successors, heirs, personal representatives and assigns and permitted transferees. 11. Counterparts . This Support Agreement may be executed in any number of original, electronic or facsimile counterparts and each of such counterparts shall for all purposes be deemed to be an original, and all such counterparts shall together constitute but one and the same instrument. 12. Severability . This Support Agreement shall be deemed severable, and the invalidity or unenforceability of any term or provision hereof shall not affect the validity or enforceability of this Support Agreement or of any other term or provision hereof. Furthermore, in lieu of any such invalid or unenforceable term or provision, the parties hereto intend that there shall be added as a part of this Support Agreement a provision as similar in terms to such invalid or unenforceable provision as may be possible and be valid and enforceable. A-4 13. Governing Law; Jurisdiction; Jury Trial Waiver . Section 11.7, Section 11.15 and Section 11.16 of the Merger Agreement are incorporated by reference herein to apply with full force to any disputes arising under this Support Agreement. 14. Notice . Any notice, consent or request to be given in connection with any of the terms or provisions of this Support Agreement shall be in writing and shall be sent or given in accordance with the terms of Section 11.1 of the Merger Agreement to the applicable party, with respect to the Company and Parent, at the respective addresses set forth in Section 11.1 of the Merger Agreement, and, with respect to Stockholder, at the address set forth on Exhibit A . 15. Termination . This Support Agreement shall terminate on the earlier of the Closing or the termination of the Merger Agreement. No such termination shall relieve the Stockholder, Parent or the Company from any liability resulting from a breach of this Support Agreement occurring prior to such termination. 16. Adjustment for Stock Split . If, and as often as, there are any changes in the Stockholder Shares by way of stock split, stock dividend, combination or reclassification, or through merger, consolidation, reorganization, recapitalization or business combination, or by any other means, equitable adjustment shall be made to the provisions of this Support Agreement as may be required so that the rights, privileges, duties and obligations hereunder shall continue with respect to the Stockholder, Parent, the Company, the Stockholder Shares as so changed. 17. Further Actions . Each of the parties hereto agrees to execute and deliver hereafter any further document, agreement or instrument of assignment, transfer or conveyance as may be necessary or desirable to effectuate the purposes hereof and as may be reasonably requested in writing by another party hereto. [remainder of page intentionally left blank] A-5 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties have executed this Support Agreement as of the date first written above. REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC. By: Name: James Rolke Title: CEO PETRA ACQUISITION, INC. By: Name: Andreas Typaldos Title: CEO STOCKHOLDERS: A-6 EXHIBIT B FORM OF SPONSOR SUPPORT AGREEMENT __________________, 2021 Petra Acquisition, Inc. 5 West 21st Street New York, NY 10010 Revelation Biosciences, Inc. 4660 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 100 San Diego, California 92122 Re: Sponsor Support Agreement Ladies and Gentlemen: This letter agreement (this ' Sponsor Agreement ') is being delivered to Petra Acquisition, Inc., a Delaware corporation (' SPAC '), and Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the ' Company '), in accordance with that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of the date hereof, by and among SPAC, the Company, and the other parties thereto (the ' Merger Agreement ') and the transactions contemplated thereby or relating thereto (the ' Business Combination '). Certain capitalized terms used herein are defined in Section 9 hereof. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the respective meanings ascribed to such terms in the Merger Agreement. Unless the context of this Sponsor Agreement otherwise requires, (i) words of any gender include each other gender, (ii) words using the singular or plural number also include the plural or singular number, respectively, (iii) the terms 'hereof,' 'herein,' 'hereby,' 'hereto' and derivative or similar words refer to this entire Sponsor Agreement, (iv) the terms 'Section' and 'Schedule' refer to the specified Section or Schedule of or to this Sponsor Agreement unless otherwise specified, (v) the word 'including' shall mean 'including without limitation,' (vi) the word 'or' shall be disjunctive but not exclusive and have the meaning represented by the term 'and/or', and (vii) the phrase 'to the extent' means the degree to which a subject matter or other thing extends, and such phrase shall not mean simply 'if'. In order to induce the Company and SPAC to enter into the Merger Agreement and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the Sponsor and each person serving as a member, an officer or member of the Board of Directors (each, an ' Insider ') hereby agrees with SPAC and, at all times prior to any valid termination of the Merger Agreement, the Company as follows: 1) The Sponsor and each Insider irrevocably agrees that it, he or she shall: a) vote all Common Stock and Sponsor Shares owned by it, him or her (all such common stock, the ' Covered Shares ') in favor of the Business Combination and each other proposal related to the Business Combination included on the agenda for the special meeting of shareholders of SPAC relating to the Business Combination; b) when such meeting of shareholders is held, appear at such meeting or otherwise cause such Covered Shares to be counted as present thereat for the purpose of establishing a quorum; c) vote (or execute and return an action by written consent), or cause to be voted at such meeting, or validly execute and return and cause such consent to be granted with respect to, all of such Covered Shares against any Alternative Business Combination Proposal (other than in connection with the Business Combination as contemplated by the Transaction Agreements) or any other action that would reasonably be expected to impede, interfere with, delay, postpone or adversely affect the Merger or any of the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement or result in a breach of any covenant, representation or warranty or other obligation or agreement of SPAC under the Merger Agreement or any other agreement entered into in connection with the Business Combination or result in any of the conditions set forth in Sections 9.1 and 9.2 of the Merger Agreement not being fulfilled, result in a breach of any covenant, representation or warranty or other obligation or agreement of the Sponsor or the Insiders contained in this Sponsor Agreement or change in any manner the dividend policy or capitalization of, including the voting rights of, any class of equity securities; d) vote (or execute and return an action by written consent), or cause to be voted at such meeting, or validly execute and return and cause such consent to be granted with respect to, all of such Covered Shares against any change in business, management or board of directors of SPAC (other than in connection with the Business Combination as contemplated by the Transaction Agreements); and e) not redeem, or seek to redeem, any Covered Shares owned by it, him or her in connection with such shareholder approval or otherwise. Prior to the earlier of the Effective Time and any valid termination of the Merger Agreement in accordance with its terms, the Sponsor and each Insider shall take, or cause to be taken, all actions and do, or cause to be done, all things reasonably necessary under applicable Laws to consummate the Business Combination and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement or any other Transaction Agreement, in each case on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein. The obligations of the Sponsor specified in this Section 1 shall apply whether or not the Merger or any action described above is recommended by the SPAC Board or if the SPAC Board has changed, withdrawn, withheld, amended, qualified or modified, or (privately or publicly) proposed to change, withdraw, withhold, amend, qualify or modify the SPAC Board Recommendation; provided that nothing herein shall amend, limit or otherwise modify any obligation contained in the Merger Agreement. 2) The Sponsor and each Insider hereby agrees and acknowledges that SPAC and, prior to any valid termination of the Merger Agreement in accordance with its terms, the Company, would be irreparably injured in the event of a breach by the Sponsor or any Insider of its, his or her obligations under Section 1 or Section 3 , as applicable, of this Sponsor Agreement. Further, monetary damages would not be an adequate remedy for any breach described in the foregoing sentence and the non-breaching party shall be entitled to an injunction, specific performance or other equitable relief, in addition to any other remedy that such party may have in law or in equity, in the event of any such breach (without providing any bond or other security in connection with any such remedy). The Sponsor and each Insider hereby agrees that it will not allege, and hereby waives the defense, that SPAC or the Company, as applicable, has an adequate remedy at law or that an award of specific performance is not an appropriate remedy for any reason at law or equity. 3) Transfers . a) No Sponsor or Insider, as applicable, shall Transfer any Sponsor Shares or other equity securities of SPAC until the earlier of (i) without limiting Section 3(b) , the consummation of the Closing (the ' Effective Time ') or (ii) the valid termination of the Merger Agreement in accordance with its terms. b) In the event the Business Combination is consummated, none of the Sponsor and each Insider shall Transfer any equity securities of the Company that are issued on account of the Sponsor Shares and are Beneficially Owned by it, him or her immediately following the Effective Time (such equity securities, the ' Lock-Up Securities ' and such obligation not to Transfer, the ' Sponsor Shares Lock-up ')) for twelve (12) months except as follows: (x) fifty (50%) percent of the Lock-Up Securities Beneficially Owned by each of Sponsor and each Insider shall be released from the Sponsor Shares Lock-up on the earlier of (i) 90 days after the Closing Date and (ii) a date in which the closing price on NASDAQ (or the exchange on which the Shares of Common Stock are then listed) equals or exceeds $12.50 for 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period; and (y) as to the remaining fifty (50%) percent, (i) twenty-five (25%) percent if the volume-weighted average price of the Common Stock on NASDAQ (or the exchange on which the Shares of Common Stock are then listed) exceeds $12.50 per share for any 10-trading day period, and (ii) the balance if the volume-weighted average price of the Common Stock quoted on NASDAQ (or the exchange on which the shares of Common Stock are then listed) exceeds $15.00 per share for any 10-trading day period. For the purpose of this Agreement all share prices shall be as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like recapitalization. For the avoidance of doubt, this Section 3(b) shall not apply to any equity securities of the Company Beneficially Owned by the Sponsor or any Insider other than the Lock-Up Securities. B-2 c) Notwithstanding the provisions set forth in Sections 3(a) or 3(b) , Transfers of the Sponsor Shares or other equity securities of SPAC or the Company, as applicable, and that are held by the Sponsor, any Insider or any of their permitted transferees (that have complied with this Section 3(c) ), are permitted (i) to SPAC's officers or directors, any immediate family member of any of SPAC's officers or directors or any Affiliate of the Sponsor or to any member(s) of the Sponsor or any of their Affiliates; (ii) in the case of an individual, by gift to a member of such individual's immediate family or to a trust, the beneficiary of which is a member of such individual's immediate family, an Affiliate of such individual or to a charitable organization; or (iii) in the case of an individual, by virtue of laws of descent and distribution upon death of such individual; provided , however , that in the case of clauses (i) through (iii), such permitted transferees must, before any such Transfer is effected, enter into a written agreement with SPAC (if prior to the Effective Time) and the Company agreeing to be bound by this Sponsor Agreement (including provisions relating to voting, the Trust Account, transfer restrictions and liquidating distributions). 4) Sponsor and each Insider hereby agrees that, during the period commencing on the date hereof and ending at the Effective Time, Sponsor and each Insider shall not enter into, amend, supplement or otherwise modify any Contract between or among Sponsor or such Insider, anyone related by blood, marriage or adoption to such Insider or any Affiliate of such Person (other than SPAC and its Subsidiaries), on the one hand, and SPAC or any of SPAC's Subsidiaries, on the other hand. 5) Sponsor and each Insider hereby irrevocably and unconditionally waives and agrees not to assert, claim or perfect any rights to adjustment or other anti-dilution protection with respect to the Sponsor Shares held by him, her or it, or any other anti-dilution protections or other adjustment or similar protection that arise in connection with the issuance of equity securities of SPAC or the Company. 6) Sponsor and each Insider hereby represents and covenants that Sponsor and such Insider has not entered into, and shall not enter into, any Contract that could restrict, limit or interfere with the performance of Sponsor's or such Insider's obligations hereunder. 7) Sponsor and each Insider has full right and power, without violating any agreement to which it is a party or by which it is bound (including any non-competition or non-solicitation agreement with any employer or former employer), to enter into this Sponsor Agreement and perform its obligations hereunder. 8) The Sponsor and certain Insiders are currently, and as of the Closing will be, the record owners of all of the outstanding Sponsor Shares. The Sponsor and Insiders' ownership of equity securities of SPAC as of the date hereof is set forth on Schedule A hereto. As of the date of this Sponsor Agreement neither Sponsor nor any Insider nor any of their respective Affiliates (i) owns, beneficially or of record, any equity securities of SPAC except as set forth on Schedule A or (ii) has made any loans, or otherwise provided any funding, to SPAC except as expressly set forth on Schedule A. B-3 9) As used herein, (i) ' Beneficially Own ' has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act; (ii) ' Sponsor Shares ' means the shares of Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, of SPAC beneficially owned by the Sponsor or any Insider; (iii) ' Transfer ' means the (a) sale or assignment of, offer to sell, contract or agreement to sell, hypothecate, pledge, grant of any option to purchase or otherwise dispose of or agreement to dispose of, in each case, directly or indirectly, or establishment or increase of a put equivalent position or liquidation with respect to or decrease of a call equivalent position within the meaning of Section 16 of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations of the SEC promulgated thereunder with respect to any security, (b) entry into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of, or interest in, any security, whether any such transaction is to be settled by delivery of such securities, in cash or otherwise, or (c) public announcement of any intention to effect any transaction specified in clause (a) or (b); (iv) ' Common Stock ' means the shares of Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, of SPAC; and (v) ' Alternative Business Combination Proposal ' means any transactions (or any direct or indirect actions in respect of such transactions) with any Person (other than the Company and its Representatives), or any agreement or instrument (including a confidentiality agreement, letter of intent, term sheet, indication of interest, indicative proposal or other agreement or instrument), in each case, with respect to any business combination transaction involving the acquisition by SPAC of all or a material portion of the asset(s) or business(es) of any other person(s), whether by way of stock purchase, asset purchase, merger, business combination or otherwise. 10) This Sponsor Agreement, the Merger Agreement and the other agreements referenced herein constitute the entire agreement and understanding of the parties hereto in respect of the subject matter hereof and supersede all prior understandings, agreements, or representations by or among the parties hereto, written or oral, to the extent they relate in any way to the subject matter hereof or the transactions contemplated hereby, including, without limitation, with respect to the Sponsor and each Insider. This Sponsor Agreement may not be changed, amended, modified or waived as to any particular provision, except by a written instrument executed by SPAC, the Company and the other parties charged with such change, amendment, modification or waiver, it being acknowledged and agreed that the Company's execution of such an instrument will not be required after any valid termination of the Merger Agreement. 11) No party hereto may assign either this Sponsor Agreement or any of its rights, interests or obligations hereunder, other than in conjunction with transfers expressly permitted by Section 3 (and subject to the terms thereof), without the prior written consent of the other parties. Any purported assignment in violation of this Section 11 shall be void and ineffectual and shall not operate to transfer or assign any interest or title to the purported assignee. This Sponsor Agreement shall be binding on the Sponsor, each Insider, SPAC and the Company and their respective successors, heirs and permitted assigns or transferees. 12) Nothing in this Sponsor Agreement shall be construed to confer upon, or give to, any person or corporation other than the parties hereto any right, remedy or claim under or by reason of this Sponsor Agreement or of any covenant, condition, stipulation, promise or agreement hereof. All covenants, conditions, stipulations, promises and agreements contained in this Sponsor Agreement shall be for the sole and exclusive benefit of the parties hereto and their successors, heirs, personal representatives and permitted assigns or transferees. 13) This Sponsor Agreement may be executed in any number of original, electronic or facsimile counterparts and each of such counterparts shall for all purposes be deemed to be an original, and all such counterparts shall together constitute but one and the same instrument. 14) This Sponsor Agreement shall be deemed severable, and the invalidity or unenforceability of any term or provision hereof shall not affect the validity or enforceability of this Sponsor Agreement or of any other term or provision hereof. Furthermore, in lieu of any such invalid or unenforceable term or provision, the parties hereto intend that there shall be added as a part of this Sponsor Agreement a provision as similar in terms to such invalid or unenforceable provision as may be possible and be valid and enforceable. 15) Section 11.7, Section 11.15 and Section 11.16 of the Merger Agreement are incorporated by reference herein to apply with full force to any disputes arising under this Sponsor Agreement. 16) Any notice, consent or request to be given in connection with any of the terms or provisions of this Sponsor Agreement shall be in writing and shall be sent or given in accordance with the terms of Section 11.1 of the Merger Agreement to the applicable party at its principal place of business. 17) This Sponsor Agreement shall terminate on the valid termination of the Merger Agreement in accordance with its terms. No such termination or reversion shall relieve the Sponsor, each Insider, SPAC or the Company from any liability resulting from a breach of this Sponsor Agreement occurring prior to such termination or reversion. B-4 19) The Sponsor and each Insider hereby represents and warrants (severally and not jointly as to itself, himself or herself only) to SPAC and the Company as follows: (i) if such Person is not an individual, it is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of the jurisdiction in which it is organized, and such party has all necessary power and authority to execute, deliver and perform this Sponsor Agreement and consummate the transactions contemplated hereby; (ii) if such Person is an individual, such Person has full legal capacity, right and authority to execute and deliver this Sponsor Agreement and to perform his or her obligations hereunder; (iii) such Person is not an Israeli resident for Tax purposes; (iv) this Sponsor Agreement has been duly executed and delivered by such Person and, assuming due authorization, execution and delivery by the other parties to this Sponsor Agreement, this Sponsor Agreement constitutes a legally valid and binding obligation of such Person, enforceable against such Person in accordance with the terms hereof (subject to the Enforceability Exceptions); (v) the execution and delivery of this Sponsor Agreement by such Person does not, and the performance by such Person of his, her or its obligations hereunder will not, (A) if such Person is not an individual, conflict with or result in a violation of the organizational documents of such Person, or (B) require any consent or approval that has not been given or other action that has not been taken by any third party (including under any Contract binding upon such Person or such Person's Sponsor Shares), in each case, to the extent such consent, approval or other action would prevent, enjoin or materially delay the performance by such Person of his, her or its obligations under this Sponsor Agreement; (vi) there are no Actions pending against such Person or, to the knowledge of such Person, threatened against such Person, before (or, in the case of threatened Actions, that would be before) any arbitrator or any Governmental Authority, which in any manner challenges or seeks to prevent, enjoin or materially delay the performance by such Person of its, his or her obligations under this Sponsor Agreement; (vii) except for fees described on Schedule 5.5 of the Merger Agreement, no financial advisor, investment banker, broker, finder or other similar intermediary is entitled to any fee or commission from such Person, SPAC, any of its Subsidiaries or any of their respective Affiliates in connection with the Merger Agreement or this Sponsor Agreement or any of the respective transactions contemplated thereby and hereby, in each case, based upon any arrangement or agreement made by or, to the knowledge of such Person, on behalf of such Person, for which SPAC, the Company or any of their respective Affiliates would have any obligations or liabilities of any kind or nature; (viii) such Person has had the opportunity to read the Merger Agreement and this Sponsor Agreement and has had the opportunity to consult with its tax and legal advisors; (ix) such Person has not entered into, and shall not enter into, any agreement that would restrict, limit or interfere with the performance of such Person's obligations hereunder; (x) such Person has good title to all such Sponsor Shares, and there exist no Liens or any other limitation or restriction (including, without limitation, any restriction on the right to vote, sell or otherwise dispose of such Sponsor Shares (other than transfer restrictions under the Securities Act)) affecting any such Sponsor Shares, other than pursuant to (A) this Sponsor Agreement, (B) the SPAC's Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and its bylaws, (C) the Merger Agreement, or (D) the Registration Rights Agreement, dated as of October 2, 2021, by and among SPAC and certain security holders; and (xi) the equity securities identified on Schedule A are the only equity securities of SPAC owned of record or Beneficially Owned by the Sponsor and the Insiders as of the date hereof, and none of such equity securities is subject to any proxy, voting trust or other agreement or arrangement with respect to the voting of such equity securities, except as provided in this Sponsor Agreement. 18) If, and as often as, (a) there are any changes in SPAC, the SPAC shares of Common Stock or any other equity securities of SPAC by way of stock split, stock dividend, combination or reclassification, or through merger, consolidation, reorganization, recapitalization or business combination, or by any other similar means that result in Sponsor acquiring new SPAC shares of Common Stock, SPAC shares of Common Stock or any other equity securities of SPAC, (b) Sponsor purchases or otherwise acquires beneficial ownership of any shares of the SPAC shares of Common Stock Stock or any other equity securities of SPAC after the date of this Sponsor Agreement, or (c) Sponsor acquires the right to vote or share in the voting of any shares of the SPAC shares of Common Stock, or any other equity securities of SPAC after the date of this Sponsor Agreement (such shares of the SPAC shares of Common Stock or any other equity securities of SPAC, collectively the ' New Securities '), then, in each case, such New Securities acquired or purchased by Sponsor shall be subject to the terms of this Sponsor Agreement to the same extent as if they constituted Sponsor Shares (solely in the case of New Securities that are SPAC shares of Common Stock) or equity securities of SPAC owned by Sponsor as of the date hereof. Nothing in this Section 18 shall limit restrict or modify any liability or other obligation of SPAC under the Merger Agreement. 19) Each of the parties hereto agrees to execute and deliver hereafter any further document, agreement or instrument of assignment, transfer or conveyance as may be necessary or desirable to effectuate the purposes hereof and as may be reasonably requested in writing by another party hereto. [Signature pages follow] B-5 Sincerely, PETRA INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC By: Name: Andreas Typaldos Title: Managing Member INSIDERS Andreas Typaldos Sean Fitzpatrick David Dobkin Anthony Hayes Robert Nicholson Barry Dennis William Carson [Signature page to Sponsor Support Agreement] Acknowledged and Agreed: PETRA ACQUISITION, INC. By: Name: Andreas Typaldos Title: Chief Executive Officer Acknowledged and Agreed: REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC. By: Name: James Rolke Title: Chief Executive Officer [Signature page to Sponsor Support Agreement] EXHIBIT C FORM OF LOCK-UP AGREEMENT THIS LOCK-UP AGREEMENT (this ' Agreement ') is dated as of ______________, 2021 by and between the undersigned stockholder (the ' Holder ') and Petra Acquisition, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the ' Parent '). A. The Parent, Petra Acquisition Merger Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parent and Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Delaware corporation (' Company '), have entered into that certain Merger Agreement, dated as of ______________, 2021 (as the same may be amended from time to time, the ' Merger Agreement '); capitalized terms used and not defined herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to them in the Merger Agreement. B. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, the Parent will become the 100% stockholder of the Company. C. The Holder is the record and/or beneficial owner of certain shares of Company Capital Stock, which will be exchanged for shares of Parent Common Stock (the ' Merger Shares ') pursuant to the Merger Agreement. D. As a condition of, and as a material inducement for the Parent to enter into and consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, the Holder has agreed to execute and deliver this Agreement. NOW, THEREFORE, for and in consideration of the mutual covenants and agreements set forth herein, and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, the parties, intending to be legally bound, agree as follows: AGREEMENT 1. Lock-Up . (a) During the Lock-up Period (as defined below), the Holder agrees that it, he or she will not offer to sell, sell, contract to sell, pledge or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, any of the Lock-up Shares (as defined below), enter into a transaction that would have the same effect, or enter into any swap, hedge or other arrangement that transfers, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the Lock-up Shares or otherwise, publicly disclose the intention to make any offer, sale, pledge or disposition, or to enter into any transaction, swap, hedge or other arrangement, or engage in any Short Sales (as defined below) with respect to the Lock-up Shares. (b) In furtherance of the foregoing, during the Lock-up Period, the Parent will (i) place a stop order on all the Lock-up Shares, including those which may be covered by a registration statement, and (ii) notify the Parent's transfer agent in writing of the stop order and the restrictions on the Lock-up Shares under this Agreement and direct the Parent's transfer agent not to process any attempts by the Holder to resell or transfer any Lock-up Shares, except in compliance with this Agreement. (c) For purposes hereof, ' Short Sales ' include, without limitation, all 'short sales' as defined in Rule 200 promulgated under Regulation SHO under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the ' Exchange Act '), and all types of direct and indirect stock pledges, forward sale contracts, options, puts, calls, swaps and similar arrangements (including on a total return basis), and sales and other transactions through non-US broker dealers or foreign regulated brokers. (d) For purposes hereof, ' Lock-up Period ' means the date that is six (6) months after the Closing Date (as defined in the Merger Agreement). 2. Beneficial Ownership . The Holder hereby represents and warrants that it does not beneficially own, directly or through its nominees (as determined in accordance with Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder), any shares of Parent Common Stock, or any economic interest in or derivative of such shares, other than those shares of Parent Common Stock issued pursuant to the Merger Agreement. For purposes of this Agreement, the Merger Shares beneficially owned by the Holder, together with any other shares of Parent Common Stock, if any, acquired during the Lock-up Period are collectively referred to as the ' Lock-up Period Shares ,' provided , however , that such Lock-up Shares shall not include shares of Parent Common Stock acquired by such Holder in open market transactions during the Lock-up Period. 3. Permitted Transfers . Notwithstanding the foregoing, and subject to the conditions below, the undersigned may transfer Lock-up Shares in connection with (a) transfers or distributions to the Holder's direct or indirect affiliates (within the meaning of Rule 405 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ' Securities Act ')) or to the estates of any of the foregoing; (b) transfers by bona fide gift to a member of the Holder's immediate family or to a trust, the beneficiary of which is the Holder or a member of the Holder's immediate family for estate planning purposes; (c) by virtue of the laws of descent and distribution upon death of the Holder; (d) pursuant to a qualified domestic relations order binding on the Holder; (e) transfers to the Parent's officers, directors or their affiliates; (f) pledges of Lock-up Shares as security or collateral in connection with a borrowing or the incurrence of any indebtedness by the Holder; provided , however , that such borrowing or incurrence of indebtedness is secured by either a portfolio of assets or equity interests issued by multiple issuers; (g) transfers pursuant to a bona fide third-party tender offer, merger, stock sale, recapitalization, consolidation or other transaction involving a change of control of the Parent; provided , however , that in the event that such tender offer, merger, stock sale, recapitalization, consolidation or other such transaction is not completed, the Lock-up Shares subject to this Agreement shall remain subject to this Agreement; (h) the establishment of a trading plan pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the Exchange Act; provided , however , that such plan does not provide for the transfer of Lock-up Shares during the Lock-up Period; (i) transfers to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the exercise of options to purchase shares of Parent's common stock or the vesting of stock-based awards; and (j) transfers in payment on a 'net exercise' or 'cashless' basis of the exercise or purchase price with respect to the exercise of options to purchase shares of the Parent's common stock; provided , however , that, in the case of any transfer pursuant to the foregoing (a) through (e) clauses, it shall be a condition to any such transfer that (i) the transferee/donee agrees to be bound by the terms of this Agreement (including, without limitation, the restrictions set forth in the preceding sentence) to the same extent as if the transferee/donee were a party hereto; and (ii) each party (donor, donee, transferor or transferee) shall not be required by law (including without limitation the disclosure requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act) to make, and shall agree to not voluntarily make, any filing or public announcement of the transfer or disposition prior to the expiration of the Lock-up Period. C-2 4. Representations and Warranties. Each of the parties hereto, by their respective execution and delivery of this Agreement, hereby represents and warrants to the other that (a) such party has the full right, capacity and authority to enter into, deliver and perform its respective obligations under this Agreement, (b) this Agreement has been duly executed and delivered by such party and is a binding and enforceable obligation of such party and, enforceable against such party in accordance with the terms of this Agreement, and (c) the execution, delivery and performance of such party's obligations under this Agreement will not conflict with or breach the terms of any other agreement, contract, commitment or understanding to which such party is a party or to which the assets or securities of such party are bound. The Holder has independently evaluated the merits of his/her/its decision to enter into and deliver this Agreement, and such Holder confirms that he/she/it has not relied on the advice of the Parent, the Parent's legal counsel, or any other person. 5. No Additional Fees/Payment. Other than the consideration specifically referenced herein, the parties hereto agree that no fee, payment or additional consideration in any form has been or will be paid to the Holder in connection with this Agreement. 6. Notices. This Agreement may be executed in facsimile and in any number of counterparts, each of which when so executed and delivered shall be deemed an original, but all of which shall together constitute one and the same agreement. 9. Successors and Assigns. This Agreement and the terms, covenants, provisions and conditions hereof shall be binding upon, and shall inure to the benefit of, the respective heirs, successors and assigns of the parties hereto. The Holder hereby acknowledges and agrees that this Agreement is entered into for the benefit of and is enforceable by the Parent and its successors and assigns. 10. Severability. If any provision of this Agreement is held to be invalid or unenforceable for any reason, such provision will be conformed to prevailing law rather than voided, if possible, in order to achieve the intent of the parties and, in any event, the remaining provisions of this Agreement shall remain in full force and effect and shall be binding upon the parties hereto. 11. Amendment. This Agreement may be amended or modified by written agreement executed by each of the parties hereto. C-4 12. Further Assurances. Each party shall do and perform, or cause to be done and performed, all such further acts and things, and shall execute and deliver all such other agreements, certificates, instruments and documents, as any other party may reasonably request in order to carry out the intent and accomplish the purposes of this Agreement and the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby. 13. No Strict Construction. The language used in this Agreement will be deemed to be the language chosen by the parties to express their mutual intent, and no rules of strict construction will be applied against any party. 14. Dispute Resolution. Section 11.16 of the Merger Agreement is incorporated by reference herein to apply with full force to any disputes arising under this Agreement. 15. Governing Law. Section 11.7 of the Merger Agreement is incorporated by reference herein to apply with full force to any disputes arising under this Agreement. 16. Controlling Agreement. To the extent the terms of this Agreement (as amended, supplemented, restated or otherwise modified from time to time) directly conflicts with a provisions in the Merger Agreement, the terms of this Agreement shall control. [Signature Page Follows] C-5 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Lock-up Agreement to be duly executed by their respective authorized signatories as of the date first indicated above. PETRA ACQUISITION, Inc. By: Name: Andreas Typaldos Title: CEO HOLDER: [NAME] By: Name: Title: Address: Email: EXHIBIT D FORM OF THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF PETRA ACQUISITION, INC. Petra Acquisition, Inc., a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware (the ' Corporation '), DOES HEREBY CERTIFY AS FOLLOWS: 1. The name of the Corporation is 'Petra Acquisition, Inc.' 2. The Corporation's original certificate of incorporation was filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on November 20, 2019 (the ' Original Certificate '); the Corporation's First Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the ' First Amended and Restated Certificate') was filed on May 11, 2020, which restated the Original Certificate in its entirety; the Corporation's Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the ' Second Amended and Restated Certificate ') was filed on October 13, 2020, which restated the First Amended and Restated Certificate in its entirety. 3. This Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (this ' Third Amended and Restated Certificate '), which both restates and amends the provisions of the Second Amended and Restated Certificate, was duly adopted in accordance with Section 228, 242 and 245 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (as amended from time to time, the ' DGCL '). 4. This Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation shall become effective on the date of filing with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. 5. Certain capitalized terms used in this Third Amended and Restated Certificate are defined where appropriate herein. 6. This Third Amended and Restated Certificate is being amended and restated in connection with the transaction contemplated by that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated [_______] (the 'Merger Agreement'), by and among the Corporation, Revelation Biosciences, Inc. and Petra Acquisition Merger Inc. 7. The text of the Second Amended and Restated Certificate is hereby restated and amended in its entirety to read as follows: ARTICLE I NAME The name of the corporation is Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (the ' Corporation '). ARTICLE II REGISTERED AGENT The address of the Corporation's registered office in the State of Delaware is 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Sussex County, Delaware 19958. The registered agent in charge thereof is Harvard Business Services, Inc. ARTICLE III PURPOSE The purpose of the Corporation is to engage in any lawful act or activity for which corporations may be organized under the Delaware General Corporation Law. The Corporation is to have a perpetual existence. ARTICLE IV CAPITAL STOCK The total number of shares of capital stock which the Corporation is authorized to issue is _________________ shares, of which (i) _______________ shares shall be a class designated as common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the ' Common Stock '), and (ii) ___________ shares shall be a class designated as preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (the ' Preferred Stock '). Subject to the rights of any holders of any series of Preferred Stock, each share of Common stock shall entitle the holder thereof to one (1) vote on each matter submitted to a vote at any meeting of stockholders. Subject to any vote expressly required by this Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, authority is hereby expressly granted to the Board of Directors from time to time to issue the Preferred Stock in one or more series, and in connection with the creation of any such series, by resolution or resolutions providing for the issue of the shares thereof, to determine and fix such voting powers, full or limited, or no voting powers, and such designations, preferences and relative participating, optional or other special rights, and qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereof, including, without limitation thereof, dividend rights, special voting rights, conversion rights, redemption privileges and liquidation preferences, as shall be stated and expressed in such resolutions, all to the full extent now or hereafter permitted by the Delaware General Corporation Law. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, and subject to the rights of any series of Preferred Stock then outstanding, the resolutions providing for issuance of any series of Preferred Stock may provide that such series shall be superior or rank equally or be junior to the Preferred Stock of any other series to the extent permitted by the Delaware General Corporation Law. ARTICLE V STOCKHOLDER ACTION 1. Action without Meeting . Except as may otherwise be provided by or pursuant to this Third Amended and Restated Certificate (or any certificate of designations of any series of Undesignated Preferred Stock then outstanding) with respect to the holders of any series of Undesignated Preferred Stock then outstanding, any action required or permitted to be taken by the stockholders of the Corporation at any annual or special meeting of stockholders of the Corporation must be effected at a duly called annual or special meeting of stockholders and may not be taken or effected by a written consent of stockholders in lieu thereof. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the affirmative vote of not less than two-thirds (2/3) of the outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote thereon, and the affirmative vote of not less than two-thirds (2/3) of the outstanding shares of each class entitled to vote thereon as a class, shall be required to amend or repeal any provision of this Article V, Section 1. 2. Special Meetings. Except as otherwise required by statute and subject to the rights, if any, of the holders of any series of Undesignated Preferred Stock, special meetings of the stockholders of the Corporation may be called only by the Board of Directors acting pursuant to a resolution approved by the affirmative vote of a majority of the Directors then in office, and special meetings of stockholders may not be called by any other person or persons. Only those matters set forth in the notice of the special meeting may be considered or acted upon at a special meeting of stockholders of the Corporation. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the affirmative vote of not less than two thirds (2/3) of the outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote thereon, and the affirmative vote of not less than two thirds (2/3) of the outstanding shares of each class entitled to vote thereon as a class, shall be required to amend or repeal any provision of this Article V, Section 2. D-2 ARTICLE VI DIRECTORS 1. Written Ballots . Elections of directors need not be by written ballot unless a stockholder demands election by written ballot at the meeting and before voting begins or unless otherwise provided in the Bylaws of the Corporation. 2. Classified Board . The Board of Directors shall be divided into three classes: Class A, Class B and Class C. The number of directors in each class shall be fixed exclusively by the Board of Directors and shall be as nearly equal as possible. At the first election of directors by the incorporator, the incorporator shall elect a Class C director for a term expiring at the Corporation's third Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Class C director shall then appoint additional Class A, Class B and Class C directors, as necessary. The directors in Class A shall be elected for a term expiring at the first Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the directors in Class B shall be elected for a term expiring at the second Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the directors in Class C shall be elected for a term expiring at the third Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Commencing at the first Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and at each annual meeting thereafter, directors elected to succeed those directors whose terms expire shall be elected for a term of office to expire at the third succeeding annual meeting of stockholders after their election. Except as the DGCL may otherwise require, in the interim between annual meetings of stockholders or special meetings of stockholders called for the election of directors and/or the removal of one or more directors and the filling of any vacancy in that connection, newly created directorships and any vacancies in the Board of Directors, including unfilled vacancies resulting from the removal of directors for cause, may be filled only by the vote of a majority of the remaining directors then in office, although less than a quorum (as defined in the Corporation's Bylaws), or by the sole remaining director. All directors shall hold office until the expiration of their respective terms of office and until their successors shall have been elected and qualified. A director elected to fill a vacancy resulting from the death, resignation or removal of a director shall serve for the remainder of the full term of the director whose death, resignation or removal shall have created such vacancy and until his successor shall have been elected and qualified. ARTICLE VII LIMITATION OF LIABILITY 1. To the fullest extent permitted by the Delaware General Corporation Law, as the same exists or as may hereafter be amended, a director of the Corporation shall not be personally liable to the Corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director. 2. The Corporation shall indemnify to the fullest extent permitted by law any person made or threatened to be made a party to an action or proceeding, whether criminal, civil, administrative or investigative, by reason of the fact that he, his testator or intestate is or was a director or officer of the Corporation or any predecessor of the Corporation, or serves or served at any other enterprise as a director or officer at the request of the Corporation or any predecessor to the Corporation. 3. Neither any amendment nor repeal of this Article VII, nor the adoption of any provision of the Corporation's Certificate of Incorporation inconsistent with this Article VII, shall eliminate or reduce the effect of this Article VII in respect of any matter occurring, or any action or proceeding accruing or arising or that, but for this Article VII, would accrue or arise, prior to such amendment, repeal or adoption of an inconsistent provision.' ARTICLE VIII AMENDMENT OF BY-LAWS 1. Amendment by Directors . Except as otherwise provided by law, the Bylaws of the Corporation may be amended or repealed by the Board of Directors by the affirmative vote of a majority of the Directors then in office. 2. Amendment by Stockholders . Except as otherwise provided therein, the Bylaws of the Corporation may be amended or repealed at any annual meeting of stockholders, or special meeting of stockholders called for such purpose, by the affirmative vote of not less than [two-thirds (2/3)] of the outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote on such amendment or repeal, voting together as a single class; provided, however, that if the Board of Directors recommends that stockholders approve such amendment or repeal at such meeting of stockholders, such amendment or repeal shall only require the affirmative vote of the majority of the outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote on such amendment or repeal, voting together as a single class. D-3 ARTICLE IX AMENDMENT OF CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION The Corporation reserves the right to amend or repeal this Third Amended and Restated Certificate in the manner now or hereafter prescribed by statute and this Third Amended and Restated Certificate, and all rights conferred upon stockholders herein are granted subject to this reservation. Except as otherwise required by this Third Amended and Restated Certificate or by law, whenever any vote of the holders of capital stock of the Corporation is required to amend or repeal any provision of this Third Amended and Restated Certificate, such amendment or repeal shall require the affirmative vote of the majority of the outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote on such amendment or repeal, and the affirmative vote of the majority of the outstanding shares of each class entitled to vote thereon as a class at a duly constituted meeting of stockholders called expressly for such purpose. ARTICLE X JURISDICTION Unless the Corporation consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the sole and exclusive forum for (A) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of the Corporation, (B) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, officer, employee or agent of the Corporation to the Corporation or the Corporation's stockholders, (C) any action asserting a claim arising pursuant to any provision of the Delaware General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, this Third Amended and Restated Certificate, the Bylaws (in each case, as the same may be amended from time to time) or any other law applicable to the Corporation, or (D) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine, shall be the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware. If the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware lacks jurisdiction over such action or proceeding, the sole and exclusive forum for such action or proceeding shall be another court of the State of Delaware or, if no court of the State of Delaware has jurisdiction, then the federal district court for the District of Delaware. Any person who, or entity that, holds, purchases or otherwise acquires an interest in stock of the Corporation (including any 'beneficial owner', within the meaning of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) shall be deemed (A) to have notice of, and to have consented to and agreed to comply with, the provisions of this Third Amended and Restated Certificate, and (B) to have consented to the personal jurisdiction of the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (or if the Court of Chancery does not have jurisdiction, another court of the State of Delaware, or if no court of the State of Delaware has jurisdiction, the federal district court for the District of Delaware) in any proceeding brought to enjoin any action by that person or entity that is inconsistent with the exclusive jurisdiction provided for in this Third Amended and Restated Certificate. If any action the subject matter of which is within the scope of this Third Amended and Restated Certificate is filed in a court other than as specified above in the name of any stockholder, such stockholder shall be deemed to have consented to (A) the personal jurisdiction of the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, another court in the State of Delaware or the federal district court in the District of Delaware, as appropriate, in connection with any action brought in any such court to enforce this Third Amended and Restated Certificate and (B) having service of process made upon such stockholder in any such action by service upon such stockholder's counsel in the action as agent for such stockholder. D-4 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Corporation has caused this Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to be signed by the undersigned, a duly authorized officer of the Corporation, on , 2021. Chester S. Zygmont, III Chief Financial Officer D-5 EXHIBIT E

FORM OF AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF PARENT REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC. a Delaware corporation BYLAWS Adopted as of [Effective Date of Merger] REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC. a Delaware corporation BYLAWS TABLE OF CONTENTS Article I: Offices 1 Section 1.1: Registered Office 1 Section 1.2: Other Office 1 Article II: STOCKHOLDERS 1 Section 2.1: Annual Meetings 1 Section 2.2: Special Meetings 1 Section 2.3: Notice of Meetings 1 Section 2.4: Adjournments 2 Section 2.5: Quorum 2 Section 2.6: Organization; Conduct of Meetings 2 Section 2.7: Voting; Proxies 3 Section 2.8: Fixing Date for Determination of Stockholders of Record. 3 Section 2.9: List of Stockholders Entitled to Vote 3 Section 2.10: Inspectors of Elections. 4 Section 2.11: Notice of Stockholder Business; Nominations. 5 Article III: BOARD OF DIRECTORS 12 Section 3.1: Number; Qualifications; Classes 12 Section 3.2: Election; Resignation; Vacancies 12 Section 3.3: Regular Meetings 12 i Section 3.4: Special Meetings 12 Section 3.5: Remote Meetings Permitted 12 Section 3.6: Quorum; Vote Required for Action 13 Section 3.7: Organization 13 Section 3.8: Action by Unanimous Consent of Directors 13 Section 3.9: Fees and Compensation of Directors 13 Section 3.10: Chairperson of the Board 13 Article IV: COMMITTEES 13 Section 4.1: Committees 13 Section 4.2: Committee Minutes; Committee Rules 14 Article V: OFFICERS 14 Section 5.1: Generally 14 Section 5.2: Chief Executive Officer 14 Section 5.3: President 14 Section 5.4: Chief Operating Officer 15 Section 5.5: Vice President 15 Section 5.6: Chief Financial Officer 15 Section 5.7: Treasurer 15 Section 5.8: Secretary 15 Section 5.9: Delegation of Authority 15 Section 5.10: Removal 15 Section 5.11: Representation of Shares of Other Corporations 15 Article VI: STOCK 16 Section 6.1: Certificates 16 Section 6.2: Lost, Stolen or Destroyed Stock Certificates; Issuance of New Certificates or Uncertificated Shares 16 ii Section 6.3: Other Regulations 16 Article VII: INDEMNIFICATION 16 Section 7.1: Indemnification of Officers and Directors 16 Section 7.2: Advance of Expenses 17 Section 7.3: Non-Exclusivity of Rights 17 Section 7.4: Indemnification Agreements 17 Section 7.5: Claims. 17 Section 7.6: Nature of Rights 18 Section 7.7: Insurance 18 Section 7.8: Certain Defined Terms 18 Article VIII: NOTICES 19 Section 8.1: Notice. 19 Section 8.2: Waiver of Notice 19 Article IX: MISCELLANEOUS 19 Section 9.1: Fiscal Year 19 Section 9.2: Form of Records 19 Section 9.3: Severability 19 Article X: AMENDMENT 19 iii REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC. a Delaware corporation BYLAWS Adopted as of [Effective Date of Merger] Article I: Offices Section 1.1: Registered Office : The registered office of the Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (the 'Corporation') shall be located in such place as may be provided from time to time in the Certificate of Registration. Section 1.2: Other Office : The Corporation may also have offices at such other places both within and without the State of Delaware as the Corporation's board of directors (the 'Board') may from time to time determine or as the business for the Corporation may require. Article II: STOCKHOLDERS Section 2.1: Annual Meetings . If required by applicable law, an annual meeting of stockholders shall be held for the election of directors at such date and time as may be determined from time to time by the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the 'Board'). The meeting may be held either at a place, within or without the State of Delaware, or by means of remote communication as the Board in its sole discretion may determine. Any other proper business may be transacted at the annual meeting. Section 2.2: Special Meetings . Unless otherwise provided by the Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation (the 'Certificate of Incorporation'), special meetings of stockholders for any purpose or purposes may be called at any time by the Chairperson of the Board, the President, the Chief Executive Officer, or by a majority of the total number of authorized directors, whether or not there exist any vacancies in previously authorized directorships (the 'Whole Board'), and may not be called by any other person or persons. Any special meeting may be held either at a place, within or without the State of Delaware, or by means of remote communication as the Board in its sole discretion may determine. The business to be conducted at a special meeting of stockholders shall be limited to the purpose or purposes for which the meeting has been called as set forth in the notice of such meeting. Section 2.3: Notice of Meetings . Notice of all meetings of stockholders shall be given in writing or by electronic transmission in the manner provided by applicable law (including, without limitation, as set forth in Section 8.1.1 of these Bylaws) stating the place, if any, date and time of the meeting, the means of remote communications, if any, by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed present in person and vote at such meeting, the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting, if such date is different from the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of the meeting, and, in the case of a special meeting, the purpose or purposes for which the meeting is called. Unless otherwise required by applicable law or the Certificate of Incorporation, such notice shall be given not less than ten (10), nor more than sixty (60), days before the date of the meeting to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at such meeting as of the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of the meeting. Section 2.4:Adjournments. Any meeting of stockholders, annual or special, may adjourn from time to time, and notice need not be given of any such adjourned meeting if the time, date and place (if any) thereof and the means of remote communications (if any) by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at such adjourned meeting are announced at the meeting at which the adjournment is taken; provided, however, that if the adjournment is for more than thirty (30) days, a notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at the meeting; provided, further, that if after the adjournment a new record date for stockholders entitled to vote is fixed for the adjourned meeting, the Board shall fix a new record date for notice of such adjourned meeting (which record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of such adjourned meeting shall be the same or an earlier date as that fixed for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the adjourned meeting), and shall give notice of the adjourned meeting to each stockholder of record as of the record date so fixed for notice of such adjourned meeting. At the adjourned meeting the Corporation may transact any business that might have been transacted at the original meeting. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Board may postpone, reschedule or cancel any previously scheduled annual or special meeting of stockholders. Section 2.5: Quorum . Except as otherwise provided by applicable law, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, at each meeting of stockholders the holders of a majority of the voting power of the shares of stock entitled to vote at that meeting, present in person or represented by proxy, shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. If such quorum shall not be present or represented at any meeting of stockholders, the chairperson of the meeting may adjourn the meeting without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until such quorum shall be present or represented by proxy. Shares of the Corporation's stock belonging to the Corporation (or to another corporation, if a majority of the shares entitled to vote in the election of directors of such other corporation are held, directly or indirectly, by the Corporation), shall neither be entitled to vote nor counted for quorum purposes; provided , however , that the foregoing shall not limit the right of the Corporation or any other corporation to vote any shares of the Corporation's stock held by it in a fiduciary capacity and to count such shares for purposes of determining a quorum. Section 2.6: Organization; Conduct of Meetings . Meetings of stockholders shall be presided over by such person as the Board may designate or, in the absence of such a person, the Chairperson of the Board, or, in the absence of such person, the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, or, in the absence of such person, the President of the Corporation, or, in the absence of such person, such person as may be chosen by the holders of a majority of the voting power of the shares entitled to vote who are present, in person or by proxy, at the meeting. Such person shall be chairperson of the meeting. The Board may adopt by resolution such rules and regulations for the conduct of the meeting of stockholders as it shall deem appropriate. Except to the extent inconsistent with such rules and regulations as adopted by the Board, the chairperson of the meeting shall have the right and authority to convene and, for any or no reason, to recess and/or to adjourn the meeting, to prescribe such rules, regulations and procedures and to do all such acts as in his or her judgment are appropriate for the proper conduct of the meeting. Such rules, regulations or procedures, whether adopted by the Board or prescribed by the chairperson, may include, without limitation, the following: (i) the establishment of an agenda or order of business for the meeting; (ii) rules and procedures for maintaining order at the meeting and the safety of those present; (iii) limitations on attendance at or participation in the meeting to stockholders of record of the Corporation, their duly authorized and constituted proxies or such other persons as the chairperson of the meeting shall determine; (iv) restrictions on entry to the meeting after the time fixed for the commencement thereof; and (v) limitations on the time allotted to questions or comments by participants. The chairperson of the meeting, in addition to making any other determinations that may be appropriate to the conduct of the meeting, shall, if the facts warrant, determine and declare to the meeting that a matter or business was not properly brought before the meeting and, if such chairperson should so determine, such chairperson shall so declare to the meeting and any such matter or business not properly brought before the meeting shall not be transacted or considered. The Secretary of the Corporation shall act as secretary of the meeting, but in such person's absence the chairperson of the meeting may appoint any person to act as secretary of the meeting. E-2 Section 2.7: Voting; Proxies . Each stockholder entitled to vote at a meeting of stockholders may authorize another person or persons to act for such stockholder by proxy. Such a proxy may be prepared, transmitted and delivered in any manner permitted by applicable law. Except as otherwise provided by the Certificate of Incorporation, directors shall be elected by a plurality of the votes of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote on the election of directors. Except as otherwise provided by applicable law, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, or any other applicable rules or regulations, including the applicable rules or regulations of any stock exchange, every matter other than the election of directors shall be decided by the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes properly cast for or against such matter, and, for the avoidance of doubt, neither abstentions nor broker non-votes shall be counted as votes cast for or against such matter. Section 2.8: Fixing Date for Determination of Stockholders of Record . 2.8.1 Meetings . In order that the Corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to notice of any meeting of stockholders or any adjournment thereof, the Board may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the Board and which record date shall not be more than sixty (60), nor less than ten (10), days before the date of such meeting. If the Board so fixes such record date for notice of such meeting, such date shall also be the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at such meeting unless the Board determines, at the time it fixes such record date for notice of such meeting, that a later date on or before the date of the meeting shall be the date for making such determination. If no record date is fixed by the Board, then the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall be at the close of business on the day next preceding the day on which notice is given. A determination of stockholders of record entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall apply to any adjournment of the meeting; provided , however , that the Board may fix a new record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the adjourned meeting, and, in such case, shall also fix as the record date for stockholders entitled to notice of such adjourned meeting the same or an earlier date as that fixed for determination of stockholders entitled to vote in accordance herewith at the adjourned meeting. 2.8.2 Other Matters . In order that the Corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to receive payment of any dividend or other distribution or allotment of any rights, or the stockholders entitled to exercise any rights in respect of any change, conversion or exchange of stock or for the purpose of any other lawful action, the Board may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted, and which record date shall not be more than sixty (60) days prior to such action. If no such record date is fixed, the record date for determining stockholders for any such purpose shall be at the close of business on the day on which the Board adopts the resolution relating thereto. Section 2.9: List of Stockholders Entitled to Vote . The Corporation shall prepare, at least ten (10) days before the date of every meeting of stockholders, a complete list of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting; provided, however, if the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote is less than ten (10) days before the meeting date, the list shall reflect the stockholders entitled to vote as of the tenth (10th) day before the meeting date, arranged in alphabetical order and showing the address of each stockholder and the number of shares registered in the name of each stockholder. Nothing contained in this Section 1.9 shall require the Corporation to include electronic mail addresses or other electronic contact information on such list. Such list shall be open to the examination of any stockholder, for any purpose germane to the meeting, for a period of at least ten (10) days prior to the meeting, (i) on a reasonably accessible electronic network (provided that the information required to gain access to the list is provided with the notice of the meeting), or (ii) during ordinary business hours at the principal place of business of the Corporation. If the meeting is to be held at a place, the list shall also be produced and kept at the time and place of the meeting during the whole time thereof and may be inspected by any stockholder who is present at the meeting. If the meeting is held solely by means of remote communication, then the list shall be open to the examination of any stockholder during the whole time of the meeting on a reasonably accessible electronic network, and the information required to access the list shall be provided with the notice of the meeting. E-3 Section 2.10: Inspectors of Elections. 2.10.1 Appointment . The Corporation shall, in advance of any meeting of stockholders, appoint one or more inspectors of election to act at the meeting and make a written report thereof. The Corporation may designate one or more persons as alternate inspectors to replace any inspector who fails to act. If no inspector or alternate is able to act at a meeting of stockholders, the chairperson of the meeting shall appoint one or more inspectors to act at the meeting. 2.10.2 Inspector's Oath . Each inspector of election, before entering upon the discharge of his duties, shall take and sign an oath faithfully to execute the duties of inspector with strict impartiality and according to the best of such inspector's ability. 2.10.3 Duties of Inspectors . At a meeting of stockholders, the inspectors of election shall (a) ascertain the number of shares outstanding and the voting power of each share, (b) determine the shares represented at a meeting and the validity of proxies and ballots, (c) count all votes and ballots, (d) determine and retain for a reasonable period of time a record of the disposition of any challenges made to any determination by the inspectors, and (e) certify their determination of the number of shares represented at the meeting, and their count of all votes and ballots. The inspectors may appoint or retain other persons or entities to assist the inspectors in the performance of the duties of the inspectors. 2.10.4 Opening and Closing of Polls . The date and time of the opening and the closing of the polls for each matter upon which the stockholders will vote at a meeting shall be announced by the chairperson of the meeting at the meeting. No ballot, proxies or votes, nor any revocations thereof or changes thereto, shall be accepted by the inspectors after the closing of the polls unless the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware upon application by a stockholder shall determine otherwise. 2.10.5 Determinations . In determining the validity and counting of proxies and ballots, the inspectors shall be limited to an examination of the proxies, any envelopes submitted with those proxies, any information provided in accordance with Section 211(e) or Section 212(c)(2) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the 'DGCL') or any information provided pursuant to Section 211(a)(2)b.(i) or (iii) of the DGCL, ballots and the regular books and records of the Corporation, except that the inspectors may consider other reliable information for the limited purpose of reconciling proxies and ballots submitted by or on behalf of banks, brokers, their nominees or similar persons which represent more votes than the holder of a proxy is authorized by the record owner to cast or more votes than the stockholder holds of record. If the inspectors consider other reliable information for the limited purpose permitted under the DGCL and set forth herein, the inspectors at the time they make their certification of their determinations pursuant to the relevant provisions of the DGCL set forth herein shall specify the precise information considered by them, including the person or persons from whom they obtained the information, when the information was obtained, the means by which the information was obtained and the basis for the inspectors' belief that such information is accurate and reliable. E-4 Section 2.11: Notice of Stockholder Business; Nominations . 2.11.1 Annual Meeting of Stockholders . (a) Nominations of persons for election to the Board and the proposal of other business to be considered by the stockholders may be made at an annual meeting of stockholders only: (i) pursuant to the Corporation's notice of such meeting (or any supplement thereto), (ii) by or at the direction of the Board or any committee thereof or (iii) by any stockholder of the Corporation who was a stockholder of record at the time of giving of the notice provided for in this Section 2.11 (the 'Record Stockholder'), who is entitled to vote at such meeting and who complies with the notice and other procedures set forth in this Section 2.11 in all applicable respects. For the avoidance of doubt, the foregoing clause (iii) shall be the exclusive means for a stockholder to make nominations or propose business (other than business included in the Corporation's proxy materials pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (such act, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, the 'Exchange Act')), at an annual meeting of stockholders, and such a stockholder must fully comply with the notice and other procedures set forth in this Section 2.11 to make such nominations or propose business before an annual meeting. (b)For nominations or other business to be properly brought before an annual meeting by a Record Stockholder pursuant to Section 2.11.1(a): (i)the Record Stockholder must have given timely notice thereof in writing to the Secretary of the Corporation and provide any updates or supplements to such notice at the times and in the forms required by this Section 2.11; (ii)any such proposed business (other than the nomination of persons for election to the Board) must constitute a proper matter for stockholder action; (iii)if the Proposing Person (as defined below) has provided the Corporation with a Solicitation Notice (as defined below), such Proposing Person must, in the case of a proposal other than the nomination of persons for election to the Board, have delivered a proxy statement and form of proxy to holders of at least the percentage of the Corporation's voting shares required under applicable law to carry any such proposal, or, in the case of a nomination or nominations, have delivered a proxy statement and form of proxy to holders of a percentage of the Corporation's voting shares that such Proposing Person has reasonably determined to be sufficient to elect the nominee or nominees proposed to be nominated by such Record Stockholder, and must, in either case, have included in such materials the Solicitation Notice; and (iv)if no Solicitation Notice relating thereto has been timely provided pursuant to this Section 2.11, the Proposing Person proposing such business or nomination must not have solicited a number of proxies sufficient to have required the delivery of such a Solicitation Notice under this Section 2.11. To be timely, a Record Stockholder's notice must be delivered to the Secretary at the principal executive offices of the Corporation not later than the close of business on the ninetieth (90th) day nor earlier than the close of business on the one hundred twentieth (120th) day prior to the first anniversary of the preceding year's annual meeting; provided , however , that in the event that the date of the annual meeting is more than thirty (30) days before or more than seventy (70) days after such anniversary date, notice by the Record Stockholder to be timely must be so delivered (A) no earlier than the close of business on the one hundred twentieth (120th) day prior to such annual meeting and (B) no later than the close of business on the later of the ninetieth (90th) day prior to such annual meeting or the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the day on which Public Announcement (as defined below) of the date of such meeting is first made by the Corporation. In no event shall the adjournment or postponement of an annual meeting commence a new time period (or extend any time period) for the giving of a Record Stockholder's notice as described above. Such Record Stockholder's notice shall set forth: E-5 (x) as to each person whom the Record Stockholder proposes to nominate for election or reelection as a director, in addition to the matters set forth in paragraph (z) below, such Record Stockholder's notice shall set forth: (i)the name, age, business address and residence address of such person; (ii)the principal occupation or employment of such person; (iii)the class, series and number of any shares of stock of the Corporation that are beneficially owned or owned of record by such person or any Associated Person (as defined below); (iv)the date or dates such shares were acquired and the investment intent of such acquisition; (v)a description of all direct and indirect compensation and other material monetary agreements, arrangements and understandings during the past three (3) years, and any other material relationships, between or among such Proposing Person or any of its respective affiliates and associates, on the one hand, and each proposed nominee, and his or her respective affiliates and associates, on the other hand, including all information that would be required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 404 promulgated under Regulation S-K if the Proposing Person or any of its respective affiliates and associates were the 'registrant' for purposes of such rule and the nominee were a director or executive officer of such registrant; (vi)a completed and signed questionnaire, representation and agreement required by Section 2.11 of these Bylaws; (vii)such person's written consent to being named in the Corporation's proxy statement as a nominee of the stockholder, to the public disclosure of information regarding or related to such person provided to the Corporation by such person or otherwise pursuant to this Section 2.11 and to serving as a director if elected; (viii)all information relating to such person that would be required to be disclosed in solicitations of proxies for election of directors, or would be otherwise required, in each case pursuant to and in accordance with Section 14(a) under the Exchange Act, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder; and (ix)such other information as the Corporation may reasonably require to determine whether such person meets the independence requirements of the stock exchange upon which the capital stock of the Corporation is primarily traded or the eligibility of such proposed nominee to serve as a director of the Corporation. (y) as to any business other than the nomination of a director or directors that the Record Stockholder proposes to bring before the meeting, in addition to the matters set forth in paragraph (z) below, such Record Stockholder's notice shall set forth: (i) a brief description of the business desired to be brought before the meeting, the text of the proposal or business (including the text of any resolutions proposed for consideration and in the event that such business includes a proposal to amend the Bylaws, the text of the proposed amendment), the reasons for conducting such business at the meeting and any material interest in such business of such Proposing Person, if any, including any anticipated benefit to the Proposing Person; and (ii) a description of all agreements, arrangements and understandings between or among any such Proposing Person and any of its respective affiliates or associates, on the one hand, and any other person or persons, on the other hand, (including their names) in connection with the proposal of such business by such Proposing Person; E-6 (z)as to each Proposing Person giving the notice, such Record Stockholder's notice shall set forth: (i)the name and address of such Proposing Person, including, if applicable, their name and address as they appear on the Corporation's stock ledger, if different; (ii)the class or series and number of shares of capital stock of the Corporation that are directly or indirectly owned beneficially and of record by such Proposing Person, including any shares of any class or series of capital stock of the Corporation as to which such Proposing Person has a right to acquire beneficial ownership at any time in the future; (iii)whether and the extent to which any derivative interest in the Corporation's equity securities (including without limitation any option, warrant, convertible security, stock appreciation right, or similar right with an exercise or conversion privilege or a settlement payment or mechanism at a price related to any class or series of shares of the Corporation or with a value derived in whole or in part from the value of any class or series of shares of the Corporation, whether or not such instrument or right shall be subject to settlement in shares of the underlying class or series of capital stock of the Corporation or otherwise, and any cash-settled equity swap, total return swap, synthetic equity position or similar derivative arrangement (any of the foregoing, a 'Derivative Instrument'), as well as any rights to dividends on the shares of any class or series of capital stock of the Corporation that are separated or separable from the underlying shares of capital stock of the Corporation) or any short interest in any security of the Corporation (for purposes of these Bylaws a person shall be deemed to have a short interest in a security if such person directly or indirectly, through any contract, arrangement, understanding, relationship or otherwise, has the opportunity to profit or share in any profit derived from any increase or decrease in the value of the subject security, including through performance-related fees) is held directly or indirectly by or for the benefit of such Proposing Person, including without limitation whether and the extent to which any ongoing hedging or other transaction or series of transactions has been entered into by or on behalf of, or any other agreement, arrangement or understanding (including without limitation any short position or any borrowing or lending of shares) has been made, the effect or intent of which is to mitigate loss to, or manage risk or benefit of share price changes for, or to increase or decrease the voting power of, such Proposing Person with respect to securities of the Corporation (any of the foregoing, a 'Short Interest'); (iv)any proportionate interest in shares of capital stock of the Corporation or Derivative Instruments held, directly or indirectly, by a general or limited partnership in which such Proposing Person or any of its respective affiliates or associates is a general partner or, directly or indirectly, beneficially owns an interest in a general partner of such general or limited partnership; E-7 (v) any significant equity interests or any Derivative Instruments or Short Interests in any Competitor (as defined below) held by such Proposing Person and/or any of its respective affiliates or associates; (vi)any proxy, contract, arrangement, or relationship pursuant to which the Proposing Person has a right to vote, directly or indirectly, any shares of capital stock or other voting security of the Corporation; (vii)a written description of any direct or indirect material interest in any material contract or agreement with the Corporation, any affiliate of the Corporation or any Competitor (including, in any such case, any employment agreement, collective bargaining agreement or consulting agreement); (viii)a written description of any agreement, arrangement or understanding (whether oral or written) with respect to the nomination or proposal (including any knowledge that another person or entity is Acting in Concert (defined below) with such Proposing Person) between or among such Proposing Person, any of its respective affiliates or associates and any others Acting in Concert with the foregoing, including, in the case of a nomination, the nominee; (ix)a written description of any other material relationship between such Proposing Person, on the one hand, and the Corporation, any affiliate of the Corporation or any Competitor, on the other hand; (x)a representation that the Record Stockholder is a holder of record of stock of the Corporation entitled to vote at such meeting and intends to appear in person or by proxy at the meeting to propose such business or nomination; (xi)a representation whether such Proposing Person intends (or is part of a group that intends) to deliver a proxy statement and/or form of proxy to holders of, in the case of a proposal, at least the percentage of the Corporation's voting shares required under applicable law to carry the proposal or, in the case of a nomination or nominations, a sufficient number of holders of the Corporation's voting shares that the Proposing Person has reasonably determined to be sufficient to elect such nominee or nominees (an affirmative statement of such intent being a 'Solicitation Notice'); (xii)such Proposing Person's written consent to the public disclosure of information provided to the Corporation pursuant to this Section 2.11; and (xiii)any other information relating to such Proposing Person, if any, required to be disclosed in a proxy statement or other filings required to be made in connection with solicitations of proxies for, as applicable, the proposal and/or for the election of directors in an election contest pursuant to and in accordance with Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder or any information that would be required to be set forth in a Schedule 13D filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1(a) or an amendment pursuant to Rule 13d-2(a) if such a statement were required to be filed under the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder by such Proposing Person and/or any of its respective affiliates or associates. (c) A stockholder providing written notice required by this Section 2.11 shall update such notice in writing, if necessary, so that the information provided or required to be provided in such notice is true and correct in all material respects as of (i) the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to notice of the meeting and (ii) the close of business on the tenth (10th) business day prior to the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. In the case of an update pursuant to clause (i) of the foregoing sentence, such update shall be received by the Secretary of the Corporation at the principal executive office of the Corporation not later than five (5) business days after the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to notice of the meeting, and in the case of an update and supplement pursuant to clause (ii) of the foregoing sentence, such update and supplement shall be received by the Secretary of the Corporation at the principal executive office of the Corporation not later than eight (8) business days prior to the date for the meeting and, if practicable, any adjournment or postponement thereof (and, if not practicable, on the first practicable date prior to the date to which the meeting has been adjourned or postponed). For the avoidance of doubt, the obligation to update as set forth in this paragraph shall not limit the Corporation's rights with respect to any deficiencies in any notice provided by a stockholder, extend any applicable deadlines hereunder or enable or be deemed to permit a stockholder who has previously submitted notice hereunder to amend or update any proposal or nomination or to submit any new proposal, including by changing or adding nominees, matters, business and/or resolutions proposed to be brought before a meeting of the stockholders. E-8 (d)Notwithstanding anything this Section 2.11 to the contrary, in the event that the number of directors to be elected to the Board is increased effective after the time period for which nominations would otherwise be due under Section 2.11.1(b) and there is no Public Announcement by the Corporation naming the nominees for the additional directorships at least one hundred (100) days prior to the first anniversary of the preceding year's annual meeting, a stockholder's notice required by this Section 2.11 shall also be considered timely, but only with respect to nominees for the additional directorships, if it shall be delivered to the Secretary of the Corporation at the principal executive office of the Corporation no later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the day on which such Public Announcement is first made by the Corporation. 2.11.2 Submission of Questionnaire, Representation and Agreement . To be eligible to be a nominee of any stockholder for election or reelection as a director of the Corporation, the person proposed to be nominated must deliver (in accordance with the time periods prescribed for delivery of notice under Section 2.11 of these Bylaws) to the Secretary at the principal executive offices of the Corporation a completed and signed questionnaire in the form required by the Corporation (which form the stockholder shall request in writing from the Secretary of the Corporation and which the Secretary shall provide to such stockholder within ten days of receiving such request) with respect to the background and qualification of such person to serve as a director of the Corporation and the background of any other person or entity on whose behalf, directly or indirectly, the nomination is being made and a signed representation and agreement (in the form available from the Secretary upon written request) that such person: (a) is not and will not become a party to (i) any agreement, arrangement or understanding with, and has not given any commitment or assurance to, any person or entity as to how such person, if elected as a director of the Corporation, will act or vote on any issue or question (a 'Voting Commitment') that has not been disclosed to the Corporation or (ii) any Voting Commitment that could limit or interfere with such person's ability to comply, if elected as a director of the Corporation, with such person's fiduciary duties under applicable law, (b) is not and will not become a party to any Compensation Arrangement (as defined below) that has not been disclosed therein, (c) if elected as a director of the Corporation, will comply with all informational and similar requirements of applicable insurance policies and laws and regulations in connection with service or action as a director of the Corporation, (d) if elected as a director of the Corporation, will comply with all corporate governance, conflict of interest, stock ownership requirements, confidentiality and trading policies and guidelines of the Corporation publicly disclosed from time to time, (e) if elected as a director of the Corporation, will act in the best interests of the Corporation and its stockholders and not in the interests of individual constituencies, and (f) intends to serve as a director for the full term for which such individual is to stand for election. E-9 2.11.3 Special Meetings of Stockholders . Only such business shall be conducted at a special meeting of stockholders as shall have been brought before the meeting pursuant to the Corporation's notice of such meeting. Nominations of persons for election to the Board may be made at a special meeting of stockholders at which directors are to be elected pursuant to the Corporation's notice of such meeting (a) by or at the direction of the Board or any committee thereof or (b) provided that the Board has determined that directors shall be elected at such meeting, by any Record Stockholder at the time of giving of notice of the special meeting, who shall be entitled to vote at the meeting and who complies with the notice and other procedures set forth in this Section 2.11. In the event the Corporation calls a special meeting of stockholders for the purpose of electing one or more directors to the Board, any such Record Stockholder entitled to vote in the election of such directors may nominate a person or persons (as the case may be) for election to such position(s) as specified in the Corporation's notice of meeting, if the Record Stockholder's notice required by Section 2.11.1(b) is delivered to the Secretary of the Corporation at the principal executive offices of the Corporation (i) no earlier than the close of business on the one hundred twentieth (120th) day prior to such special meeting and (ii) no later than the close of business on the later of the ninetieth (90th) day prior to such special meeting or the tenth (10th) day following the day on which Public Announcement is first made of the date of the special meeting and of the nominees proposed by the Board to be elected at such meeting. In no event shall the adjournment or postponement of a special meeting commence a new time period (or extend any time period) for the giving of a Record Stockholder's notice as described above. 2.11.4 General . 2.11.4.1 Only such persons who are nominated in accordance with the procedures set forth in this Section 2.11 shall be eligible to be elected at a meeting of stockholders and to serve as directors and only such business shall be conducted at a meeting of stockholders as shall have been brought before the meeting in accordance with the procedures set forth in this Section 2.11. Except as otherwise provided by law, the chairperson of the meeting shall have the power and duty to determine whether a nomination or any other business proposed to be brought before the meeting was made or proposed, as the case may be, in accordance with the procedures set forth in this Section 2.11 and, if any proposed nomination or business was not made or proposed in compliance with this Section 2.11, to declare that such nomination shall be disregarded or that such proposed business shall not be transacted. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Section 2.11, unless otherwise required by law, if the stockholder (or a Qualified Representative (as defined below) of the stockholder) does not appear at the annual or special meeting of stockholders of the Corporation to present a nomination or proposed business, such nomination shall be disregarded and such proposed business shall not be transacted, notwithstanding that proxies in respect of such vote may have been received by the Corporation. 2.11.4.2 For purposes of these Bylaws, the following definitions shall apply: 2.11.4.2.1 a person shall be deemed to be 'Acting in Concert' with another person if such person knowingly acts (whether or not pursuant to an express agreement, arrangement or understanding) in concert with, or toward a common goal relating to the management, governance or control of the Corporation in substantial parallel with, such other person where (1) each person is conscious of the other person's conduct or intent and this awareness is an element in their decision-making processes and (2) at least one additional factor suggests that such persons intend to act in concert or in substantial parallel, which such additional factors may include, without limitation, exchanging information (whether publicly or privately), attending meetings, conducting discussions or making or soliciting invitations to act in concert or in substantial parallel; provided that a person shall not be deemed to be Acting in Concert with any other person solely as a result of the solicitation or receipt of revocable proxies or consents from such other person in response to a solicitation made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Section 14(a) (or any successor provision) of the Exchange Act by way of a proxy or consent solicitation statement filed on Schedule 14A. A person Acting in Concert with another person shall be deemed to be Acting in Concert with any third party who is also Acting in Concert with such other person; E-10 2.11.4.2.2 'affiliate' and 'associate' shall have the meanings ascribed thereto in Rule 405 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; provided, however, that the term 'partner' as used in the definition of 'associate' shall not include any limited partner that is not involved in the management of the relevant partnership; 2.11.4.2.3 'Associated Person' shall mean with respect to any subject stockholder or other person (including any proposed nominee) (1) any person directly or indirectly controlling, controlled by or under common control with such stockholder or other person, (2) any beneficial owner of shares of stock of the Corporation owned of record or beneficially by such stockholder or other person, (3) any associate of such stockholder or other person, and (4) any person directly or indirectly controlling, controlled by or under common control or Acting in Concert with any such Associated Person; 2.11.4.2.4 'Compensation Arrangement' shall mean any direct or indirect compensatory payment or other financial agreement, arrangement or understanding with any person or entity other than the Corporation, including any agreement, arrangement or understanding with respect to any direct or indirect compensation, reimbursement or indemnification in connection with candidacy, nomination, service or action as a nominee or as a director of the Corporation; 2.11.4.2.5 'Competitor' shall mean any entity that provides products or services that compete with or are alternatives to the principal products produced or services provided by the Corporation or its affiliates; 2.11.4.2.6 'Proposing Person' shall mean (1) the Record Stockholder providing the notice of business proposed to be brought before an annual meeting or nomination of persons for election to the Board at a stockholder meeting, (2) the beneficial owner or beneficial owners, if different, on whose behalf the notice of business proposed to be brought before the annual meeting or nomination of persons for election to the Board at a stockholder meeting is made, and (3) any Associated Person on whose behalf the notice of business proposed to be brought before the annual meeting or nomination of persons for election to the Board at a stockholder meeting is made; 2.11.4.2.7 'Public Announcement' shall mean disclosure in a press release reported by the Dow Jones News Service, Associated Press or comparable national news service or in a document publicly filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to section 13, 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act; and 2.11.4.2.8 to be considered a 'Qualified Representative' of a stockholder, a person must be a duly authorized officer, manager, trustee or partner of such stockholder or must be authorized by a writing executed by such stockholder or an electronic transmission delivered by such stockholder to act for such stockholder as a proxy at the meeting of stockholders and such person must produce such writing or electronic transmission, or a reliable reproduction thereof, at the meeting. The Secretary of the Corporation, or any other person who shall be appointed to serve as secretary of the meeting, may require, on behalf of the Corporation, reasonable and appropriate documentation to verify the status of a person purporting to be a 'Qualified Representative' for purposes hereof. E-11 2.11.5 Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Section 2.11, a stockholder shall also comply with all applicable requirements of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations thereunder with respect to the matters set forth herein; provided however, that any references in these Bylaws to the Exchange Act or the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder are not intended to and shall not limit any requirements applicable to nominations or proposals as to any other business to be considered pursuant to this Section 2.11, and compliance with the requirements under this Section 2.11 shall be the exclusive means for a stockholder to make nominations or submit other business. Nothing in this Section 2.11 shall be deemed to affect any rights of (a) stockholders to request inclusion of proposals in the Corporation's proxy statement pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act or (b) the holders of any series of Preferred Stock to elect directors elected by one or more series of Preferred Stock pursuant to any applicable provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation. Article III: BOARD OF DIRECTORS Section 3.1: Number; Qualifications; Classes . The number of directors constituting the Whole Board shall be not less than three (3) nor more than seven (7), with the then authorized number of directors fixed from time to time by the Board. Directors need not be stockholders of the Corporation. The Board shall be divided into classes as provided in the Certificate of Incorporation. No decrease in the number of directors shall shorten the term of any incumbent director. Section 3.2: Election; Resignation; Vacancies . A director shall hold office until the annual meeting for the year in which his or her term expires and until his or her successor has been elected and qualified, subject, however, to such director's earlier death, resignation, retirement, disqualification or removal. Any director may resign at any time upon written notice to the Corporation. Such resignation shall be effective upon delivery unless it is specified to be effective at a later date or time or upon the occurrence of an event, in which case it shall be effective at such later date or time or upon the occurrence of such event. Newly created directorships resulting from an increase in the number of directors and any vacancies on the Board resulting from death, resignation, retirement, disqualification, removal or other cause may be filled solely by a majority vote of the remaining directors then in office, even if less than a quorum, or by a sole remaining director (and not by stockholders), and any director so chosen shall hold office for the remainder of the full term of the class of directors to which the new directorship was added or in which the vacancy occurred and until his or her successor has been elected and qualified, subject, however, to such director's earlier death, resignation, retirement, disqualification or removal. Section 3.3: Regular Meetings . Regular meetings of the Board may be held at such place, within or without the State of Delaware, and at such times as the Board may from time to time determine. Notice of regular meetings need not be given if the date, times and places thereof are fixed by resolution of the Board. Section 3.4: Special Meetings . Special meetings of the Board may be called by the Chairperson of the Board, the Lead Independent Director of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the President or a majority of the members of the Board then in office and may be held at any time, date or place, within or without the State of Delaware, as the person or persons calling the meeting shall fix. Notice of the time, date and place of such meeting shall be given orally (in person, by telephone or otherwise), in writing or by electronic transmission (including electronic mail), by the person or persons calling the meeting to all directors at least four (4) days before the meeting (if the notice is mailed) or at least twenty-four (24) hours before the meeting (if such notice is given orally, in person, by telephone or otherwise, or by hand delivery, or any means of electronic transmission, including electronic mail). Unless otherwise indicated in the notice, any and all business may be transacted at a special meeting. Section 3.5: Remote Meetings Permitted . Members of the Board, or any committee of the Board, may participate in a meeting of the Board or such committee by means of conference telephone or other communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other, and participation in a meeting pursuant to conference telephone or other communications equipment shall constitute presence in person at such meeting. E-12 Section 3.6: Quorum; Vote Required for Action . Subject to Section 3.2 above, a majority of the Whole Board shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of the Board. If a quorum shall fail to attend any meeting, a majority of those present may adjourn the meeting to another place, date or time without further notice thereof. Except as otherwise provided herein or in the Certificate of Incorporation, or required by law, the vote of a majority of the directors present at a meeting at which a quorum is present shall be the act of the Board. Section 3.7: Organization . Meetings of the Board shall be presided over by the Chairperson of the Board or, in such person's absence, by the Chief Executive Officer or, in such person's absence, by the President or, in such person's absence, by a chairperson chosen by the Board at the meeting. The Secretary shall act as secretary of the meeting, but in such person's absence the chairperson of the meeting may appoint any person to act as secretary of the meeting. Section 3.8: Action by Unanimous Consent of Directors . Any action required or permitted to be taken at any meeting of the Board, or of any committee thereof, may be taken without a meeting if all members of the Board or such committee, as the case may be, consent thereto in writing or by electronic transmission, and the writing or writings or electronic transmission or transmissions are filed with the minutes of proceedings of the Board or committee, respectively, in the minute books of the Corporation. Such filing shall be in paper form if the minutes are maintained in paper form and shall be in electronic form if the minutes are maintained in electronic form. Section 3.9: Fees and Compensation of Directors . Unless otherwise restricted by the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, the Board shall have the authority to fix the compensation of directors, including without limitation compensation for services as members of committees of the Board. No such compensation shall preclude any director from serving the corporation in any other capacity and receiving compensation therefor. Section 3.10: Chairperson of the Board . The Corporation may also have, at the discretion of the Board, a Chairperson of the Board who shall be elected from among its ranks and who shall have the power to preside at all meetings of the Board and have such other powers and duties as provided in these Bylaws and as the Board may from time to time prescribe. The Chairperson of the Board, as such, shall not be deemed to be an officer of the Corporation. Article IV: COMMITTEES Section 4.1: Committees . The Board may designate one or more committees, each committee to consist of one or more of the directors of the Corporation. The Board may designate one or more directors as alternate members of any committee, who may replace any absent or disqualified member at any meeting of the committee. In the absence or disqualification of a member of the committee, the member or members thereof present at any meeting of such committee who are not disqualified from voting, whether or not such member or members constitute a quorum, may unanimously appoint another member of the Board to act at the meeting in place of any such absent or disqualified member. Any such committee, to the extent provided in a resolution of the Board, shall have and may exercise all the powers and authority of the Board in the management of the business and affairs of the Corporation and may authorize the seal of the Corporation to be affixed to all papers that may require it; but no such committee shall have the power or authority in reference to the following matters: (a) approving, adopting, or recommending to the stockholders any action or matter (other than the election or removal of members of the Board) expressly required by the DGCL to be submitted to stockholders for approval or (b) adopting, amending or repealing any bylaw of the Corporation. E-13 Section 4.2: Committee Minutes; Committee Rules . Each committee shall keep regular minutes of its meetings and, except as otherwise provided in the resolutions of the Board establishing such committee, shall report the same to the Board as requested by the Board or as otherwise required. Unless the Board otherwise provides, each committee designated by the Board may make, alter and repeal rules for the conduct of its business. In the absence of such rules each committee shall conduct its business in the same manner as the Board conducts its business pursuant to Article II of these Bylaws. Article V: OFFICERS Section 5.1: Generally . The officers of the Corporation shall consist of a Chief Executive Officer, a President, a Secretary and a Treasurer and may consist of such other officers, including a Chief Financial Officer, and one or more Vice Presidents, as may from time to time be appointed by the Board. All officers shall be elected by the Board; provided, however, that, notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth herein, the Board may empower the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation to appoint any officer other than the Chief Executive Officer, the President, the Chief Financial Officer or the Treasurer. Each officer shall hold office until such person's successor is appointed or until such person's earlier resignation, death or removal. Any number of offices may be held by the same person. Any officer may resign at any time upon written notice to the Corporation. Such resignation shall be effective upon delivery unless it is specified to be effective at a later date or time or upon the occurrence of an event, in which case it shall be effective at such later date or time or upon the occurrence of such event. Any vacancy occurring in any office of the Corporation by death, resignation, removal or otherwise may be filled by the Board or, if the vacancy is of an office that the Chief Executive Officer has been empowered to appoint, the Chief Executive Officer. Section 5.2: Chief Executive Officer . Subject to the control of the Board and such supervisory powers, if any, as may be given by the Board, the powers and duties of the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation are: (a)To act as the general manager and, subject to the control of the Board, to have general supervision, direction and control of the business and affairs of the Corporation; (b)Subject to Article II, Section 1.6 of these Bylaws, to preside at all meetings of the stockholders; (c)Subject to the Certificate of Incorporation and Article I, Section 1.2 of these Bylaws, to call special meetings of the stockholders to be held at such times and, subject to the limitations prescribed by law or by these Bylaws, at such places as he or she shall deem proper; and (d)To affix the signature of the Corporation to all deeds, conveyances, mortgages, guarantees, leases, obligations, bonds, certificates and other papers and instruments in writing which have been authorized by the Board or which, in the judgment of the Chief Executive Officer, should be executed on behalf of the Corporation; and, subject to the direction of the Board, to have general charge of the property of the Corporation and to supervise and control all officers, agents and employees of the Corporation. Section 5.3: President . The person holding the office of Chief Executive Officer shall be the President of the Corporation unless the Board shall have designated one person as the President and a different person as the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. The President shall have all such powers and duties as are commonly incident to the office of President, including the power to sign certificates representing shares of capital stock of the Corporation, or that are delegated to him or her by the Board or the Chief Executive Officer (if such office is then held by a person other than the person holding the office of President). A President may be designated by the Board to perform the duties and exercise the powers of the Chief Executive Officer in the event of the Chief Executive Officer's absence or disability. E-14 Section 5.4: Chief Operating Officer . The Chief Operating Officer shall have all such powers and duties as are commonly incident to the office of Chief Operating Officer or that are delegated to him or her by the Board or the Chief Executive Officer. The Chief Operating Officer may be designated by the Board to perform the duties and exercise the powers of the Chief Executive Officer or President in the event of the Chief Executive Officer's or President's absence or disability. Section 5.5: Vice President . Each Vice President shall have all such powers and duties as are commonly incident to the office of Vice President, including the power to sign certificates representing shares of capital stock of the Corporation, or that are delegated to him or her by the Board or the Chief Executive Officer. A Vice President may be designated by the Board to perform the duties and exercise the powers of the Chief Executive Officer or President in the event of the Chief Executive Officer's and President's absence or disability. Section 5.6: Chief Financial Officer . The person holding the office of Chief Financial Officer shall be the Treasurer of the Corporation unless the Board shall have designated another officer as the Treasurer of the Corporation. Subject to the direction of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer shall perform all duties and have all powers that are commonly incident to the office of Chief Financial Officer. Section 5.7: Treasurer . The Treasurer shall have custody of all moneys and securities of the Corporation. The Treasurer shall make such disbursements of the funds of the Corporation as are authorized and shall render from time to time an account of all such transactions. The Treasurer shall also perform such other duties and have such other powers as are commonly incident to the office of Treasurer, including the power to sign certificates representing shares of capital stock of the Corporation, or as the Board or the Chief Executive Officer may from time to time prescribe. Section 5.8: Secretary . The Secretary shall issue or cause to be issued all authorized notices for, and shall keep, or cause to be kept, minutes of all meetings of the stockholders and the Board. The Secretary shall have charge of the corporate minute books and similar records and shall perform such other duties and have such other powers as are commonly incident to the office of Secretary, including the power to sign certificates representing shares of capital stock of the Corporation, or as the Board or the Chief Executive Officer may from time to time prescribe. Section 5.9: Delegation of Authority . The Board may from time to time delegate the powers or duties of any officer of the Corporation to any other officers or agents of the Corporation, notwithstanding any provision hereof. Section 5.10: Removal . Any officer of the Corporation shall serve at the pleasure of the Board and may be removed at any time, with or without cause, by the Board; provided that if the Board has empowered the Chief Executive Officer to appoint any officer of the Corporation, then any such officer may be removed by the Chief Executive Officer. Such removal shall be without prejudice to the contractual rights of such officer, if any, with the Corporation. Section 5.11: Representation of Shares of Other Corporations . Except as otherwise provided by the Board, and subject to the direction and control thereof, the Chief Executive Officer, the President, the Chief Operating Officer, any Vice President, the Chief Financial Officer, the Treasurer, the Secretary or any assistant secretary of this Corporation, or any other person authorized by the Board or the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Operating Officer or the President or a Vice President, is authorized to vote, represent, and exercise on behalf of this Corporation all rights incident to any and all shares of any other corporation or corporations standing in the name of this Corporation. The authority granted herein may be exercised either by such person directly or by any other person authorized to do so by proxy or power of attorney duly executed by the person having such authority. E-15 Article VI: STOCK Section 6.1: Certificates . The shares of capital stock of the Corporation shall be represented by certificates; provided, however, that the Board may provide by resolution or resolutions that some or all of any or all classes or series of its capital stock shall be uncertificated shares. Any such resolution shall not apply to shares represented by a certificate until such certificate is surrendered to the Corporation. Every holder of stock represented by certificates shall be entitled to have a certificate signed by, or in the name of the Corporation by, any two (2) officers of the Corporation who are authorized to sign stock certificates representing the number of shares registered in certificate form. Each of the Chairperson of the Board, the Vice-Chairperson of the Board, the President, any Vice President, the Treasurer, any Assistant Treasurer, or the Secretary or any Assistant Secretary, of the Corporation shall be deemed to have the authority to sign stock certificates, representing the number of shares registered in certificate form. Any or all of the signatures on the certificate may be a facsimile. In case any officer, transfer agent or registrar who has signed or whose facsimile signature has been placed upon a certificate shall have ceased to be such officer, transfer agent or registrar before such certificate is issued, it may be issued by the Corporation with the same effect as if such person were an officer, transfer agent or registrar at the date of issue. Section 6.2: Lost, Stolen or Destroyed Stock Certificates; Issuance of New Certificates or Uncertificated Shares . The Corporation may issue a new certificate of stock, or uncertificated shares, in the place of any certificate previously issued by it, alleged to have been lost, stolen or destroyed, upon the making of an affidavit of that fact by the person claiming the certificate of stock to be lost, stolen or destroyed, and the Corporation may require the owner of the certificate alleged to have been lost, stolen or destroyed, or such owner's legal representative, to give the Corporation a bond sufficient to indemnify it against any claim that may be made against it on account of the alleged loss, theft or destruction of any such certificate or the issuance of such new certificate or uncertificated shares. Section 6.3: Other Regulations . The issue, transfer, conversion and registration of stock certificates and uncertificated shares shall be governed by such other regulations as the Board may establish. Article VII: INDEMNIFICATION Section 7.1: Indemnification of Officers and Directors . Each person who was or is made a party to, or is threatened to be made a party to, or is involved in any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative, investigative, legislative or any other type whatsoever (a 'Proceeding'), by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director or officer of the Corporation, or, while serving as a director or officer of the Corporation, is or was serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee, agent or trustee of another corporation, or of a partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, including service with respect to employee benefit plans (for purposes of this Article VI, an 'Indemnitee'), shall be indemnified and held harmless by the Corporation to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, as the same exists or may hereafter be amended (but, in the case of such amendment, only to the extent that such amendment permits the Corporation to provide broader indemnification rights than such law permitted the Corporation to provide prior to such amendment), against all expenses, liability and loss (including attorneys' fees, judgments, fines, ERISA excise taxes and penalties and amounts paid in settlement) reasonably incurred or suffered by such Indemnitee in connection therewith, provided such Indemnitee acted in good faith and in a manner that the Indemnitee reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or Proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe the Indemnitee's conduct was unlawful. Such indemnification shall continue as to an Indemnitee who has ceased to be a director or officer of the Corporation and shall inure to the benefit of such Indemnitees' heirs, executors and administrators. Notwithstanding the foregoing, except as provided in Section 6.5, the Corporation shall not be obligated under this Article VI to indemnify any Indemnitee seeking indemnification in connection with a Proceeding (or part thereof) initiated by such Indemnitee unless such Proceeding (or part thereof) was authorized in the first instance by the Board. E-16 Section 7.2: Advance of Expenses . The Corporation shall pay all expenses (including attorneys' fees) incurred by such an Indemnitee in defending any such Proceeding in advance of its final disposition; provided, however, that the payment of such expenses incurred by such an Indemnitee in advance of the final disposition of such Proceeding shall be made only upon delivery to the Corporation of an undertaking, by or on behalf of such Indemnitee, to repay all amounts so advanced if it shall ultimately be determined that such Indemnitee is not entitled to be indemnified under this Article VI or otherwise. Section 7.3: Non-Exclusivity of Rights . The rights conferred on any person in this Article VI shall not be exclusive of any other right that such person may have or hereafter acquire under any statute, provision of the Certificate of Incorporation, Bylaw, agreement, vote or consent of stockholders or disinterested directors, or otherwise. Additionally, nothing in this Article VI shall limit the ability of the Corporation, in its discretion but subject to applicable law, to provide rights to indemnification or advancement of expenses to any person other than an Indemnified Person or to provide greater rights to indemnification and advancement of expenses than those provided in this Article VI to any Indemnified Person. Section 7.4: Indemnification Agreements . The Board is authorized to cause the Corporation to enter into agreements with any director, officer, employee, agent or fiduciary of the Corporation, or any person serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee, agent, fiduciary, trustee, partner or managing member of another corporation, partnership, limited liability company, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, including employee benefit plans, providing indemnification or advancement rights to such person. Such rights may be greater than those provided in this Article VII. Section 7.5: Claims . 6.5.1 Right to Bring Suit . If a claim for indemnification (following the final disposition of such Proceeding) under Section 6.1 of this Article VII is not paid in full by the Corporation within sixty (60) days after a written claim has been received by the Corporation, or a claim for advancement of expenses is not paid in full within thirty (30) days after the Corporation has received a statement or statements therefor, the Indemnitee shall be entitled at any time thereafter (but not before) to bring suit against the Corporation to recover the unpaid amount of the claim. If successful in whole or in part in any such suit, or in a suit brought by the Corporation to recover an advancement of expenses pursuant to the terms of an undertaking, the Indemnitee shall be entitled, to the fullest extent permitted by law, to be paid also the expense of prosecuting or defending such suit. In (a) any suit brought by the Indemnitee to enforce a right to indemnification hereunder (but not in a suit brought by the Indemnitee to enforce a right to an advancement of expenses) it shall be a defense that, and (b) in any suit brought by the Corporation to recover an advancement of expenses pursuant to the terms of an undertaking, the Corporation shall be entitled to recover such expenses upon a final adjudication that, the Indemnitee has not met any applicable standard of conduct for entitlement to indemnification under applicable law. 6.5.2 Effect of Determination . Neither the failure of the Corporation (whether by its directors who are not parties to such action, a committee of such directors, independent legal counsel or its stockholders) to have made a determination prior to the commencement of a suit by the Indemnitee to enforce a right to indemnification that indemnification of the Indemnitee is proper in the circumstances because the Indemnitee has met the applicable standard of conduct to be entitled to indemnification under applicable law, nor an actual determination by the Corporation (whether by its directors who are not parties to such action, a committee of such directors, independent legal counsel or its stockholders) that the Indemnitee has not met such standard of conduct, shall create a presumption that the Indemnitee has not met such standard of conduct or, in the case of such a suit brought by the Indemnitee, be a defense to such suit. E-17 6.5.3 Burden of Proof . In any suit brought by the Indemnitee to enforce a right to indemnification or to an advancement of expenses hereunder, or brought by the Corporation to recover an advancement of expenses pursuant to the terms of an undertaking provided hereunder, the burden of proving that the Indemnitee is not entitled to be indemnified, or is required to repay any amounts advanced pursuant to the terms of such undertaking, under this Article VII shall be on the Corporation. Section 7.6: Nature of Rights . The rights conferred upon Indemnitees in this Article VI shall be contract rights and such rights shall continue as to an Indemnitee who has ceased to be a director, officer or trustee of the Corporation and shall inure to the benefit of the Indemnitee's heirs, executors and administrators. Any right to indemnification or to advancement of expenses arising under this Article VII shall not be eliminated or impaired by an amendment to these Bylaws after the occurrence of the act or omission that is the subject of the Proceeding for which indemnification or advancement of expenses is sought. Section 7.7: Insurance . The Corporation may purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director, officer, employee, agent or fiduciary of the Corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee, agent, fiduciary, trustee, partner or managing member of another corporation, partnership, limited liability company, joint venture, trust or other enterprise against any liability asserted against him or her and incurred by him or her in any such capacity, or arising out of his or her status as such, whether or not the Corporation would have the power to indemnify him or her against such liability under the provisions of the DGCL. Section 7.8: Certain Defined Terms . Any reference to an officer of the Corporation in this Article VII shall be deemed to refer exclusively to the Chief Executive Officer, the President, the Chief Operating Officer, any Vice President, the Chief Financial Officer, the Treasurer or the Secretary appointed pursuant to Article V of these Bylaws, and to any other officer of the Corporation appointed by (x) the Board pursuant to Article V of these Bylaws or (y) an officer to whom the Board has delegated the power to appoint officers pursuant to Article V of these Bylaws, and any reference to an officer of any other corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise shall be deemed to refer exclusively to an officer appointed by the board of directors (or equivalent governing body) of such other entity pursuant to the certificate of incorporation and bylaws (or equivalent organizational documents) of such other corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise. The fact that any person who is or was an employee of the Corporation or an employee of any other corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise has been given or has used the title of 'vice president' or any other title that could be construed to suggest or imply that such person is or may be an officer of the Corporation or of such other corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise shall not result in such person being constituted as, or being deemed to be, an officer of the Corporation or of such other corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise for purposes of this Article VII. E-18 Article VIII: NOTICES Section 8.1: Notice. 8.1.1 Form and Delivery . Except as otherwise specifically required in these Bylaws (including, without limitation, Section 8.4 above or Section 8.1.2 below) or by applicable law, all notices required to be given pursuant to these Bylaws shall be in writing and may (a) in every instance in connection with any delivery to a member of the Board, be effectively given by hand delivery (including use of a delivery service), by depositing such notice in the mail, postage prepaid, or by sending such notice by prepaid overnight express courier, facsimile, electronic mail or other form of electronic transmission and (b) be effectively be delivered to a stockholder when given by hand delivery, by depositing such notice in the mail, postage prepaid or by sending such notice by electronic transmission in accordance with the DGCL. Any such notice shall be addressed to the person to whom notice is to be given at such person's address as it appears on the records of the Corporation. Except as otherwise provided by law, the notice shall be deemed given (a) in the case of hand delivery, when received by the person to whom notice is to be given or by any person accepting such notice on behalf of such person, (b) in the case of delivery by mail, upon deposit in the mail, postage prepaid, (c) in the case of delivery by overnight express courier, when dispatched, and (d) in the case of delivery via electronic mail or other form of electronic transmission, when dispatched. 8.1.2 Electronic Transmission . Without limiting the manner by which notice otherwise may be given effectively to stockholders, any notice to stockholders given by the Corporation under any provision of the DGCL, the Certificate of Incorporation, or these Bylaws shall be effective if given by a form of electronic transmission in accordance with the DGCL. 8.1.3 Affidavit of Giving Notice . An affidavit of the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary or of the transfer agent or other agent of the Corporation that the notice has been given in writing or by a form of electronic transmission shall, in the absence of fraud, be prima facie evidence of the facts stated therein. Section 8.2: Waiver of Notice . Whenever notice is required to be given under any provision of the DGCL, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, a written waiver of notice, signed by the person entitled to notice, or waiver by electronic transmission by such person, whether before or after the time stated therein, shall be deemed equivalent to notice. Attendance of a person at a meeting shall constitute a waiver of notice of such meeting, except when the person attends a meeting for the express purpose of objecting at the beginning of the meeting to the transaction of any business because the meeting is not lawfully called or convened. Neither the business to be transacted at, nor the purpose of, any regular or special meeting of the stockholders, directors or members of a committee of directors need be specified in any waiver of notice. Article IX: MISCELLANEOUS Section 9.1: Fiscal Year . The fiscal year of the Corporation shall be determined by resolution of the Board. Section 9.2: Form of Records . Any records administered by or on behalf of the Corporation in the regular course of its business, including its stock ledger, books of account, and minute books, may be kept on, or by means of, or be in the form of, any information storage device, method or one or more electronic networks or databases (including one or more distributed electronic networks or databases), provided that the records so kept can be converted into clearly legible paper form within a reasonable time. The Corporation shall so convert any records so kept upon the request of any person entitled to inspect such records pursuant to any provision of the DGCL. Section 9.3: Severability . If any provision of these Bylaws shall be held to be invalid, illegal, unenforceable or in conflict with the provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation, then such provision shall, to the fullest extent permitted by law, be enforced to the maximum extent possible consistent with such holding and the remaining provisions of these Bylaws (including without limitation, all portions of any section of these Bylaws containing any such provision held to be invalid, illegal, unenforceable or in conflict with the Certificate of Incorporation, that are not themselves invalid, illegal, unenforceable or in conflict with the Certificate of Incorporation) shall remain in full force and effect. Article X: AMENDMENT Notwithstanding any other provision of these Bylaws, any alteration, amendment or repeal of these Bylaws, or the adoption of new Bylaws, shall require the approval of the Board. E-19 EXHIBIT F FORM OF PARENT EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC. 2021 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. Purpose of Plan 1 2. Definitions 1 3. Plan Administration 5 4. Shares Available for Issuance 8 5. Participation 9 6. Options 9 7. Restricted Stock Awards and Restricted Stock Units 11 8. Non-Employee Director Awards 13 9. Other Stock-Based Awards 13 10. Dividend Equivalents 14 11. Effect of Termination of Employment or Other Service 14 12. Payment of Withholding Taxes 17 13. Change in Control 18 14. Rights of Eligible Recipients and Participants; Transferability 20 15. Securities Law and Other Restrictions 21 16. Deferred Compensation; Compliance with Section 409A 22 17. Amendment, Modification and Termination 22 18. Substituted Awards 23 19. Effective Date and Duration of this Plan 24 20. Miscellaneous 24 i REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC.

2021 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN 1. Purpose of Plan . The name of the plan is the Revelation Biosciences, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (as amended from time to time, the ' Plan '). The purpose of the Plan is to advance the interests of Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the ' Company '), and its stockholders by enabling the Company and its Subsidiaries to attract and retain qualified individuals to perform services for the Company and its Subsidiaries, providing incentive compensation for such individuals that is linked to the growth and profitability of the Company and increases in stockholder value and aligning the interests of such individuals with the interests of its stockholders through opportunities for equity participation in the Company. 2. Definitions . The following terms will have the meanings set forth below, unless the context clearly otherwise requires. Terms defined elsewhere in this Plan will have the same meaning throughout this Plan. 2.1 ' Adverse Action ' means any action or conduct by a Participant that the Committee, in its sole discretion, determines to be injurious, detrimental, prejudicial or adverse to the interests of the Company or any Subsidiary, including: (a) disclosing confidential information of the Company or any Subsidiary to any person not authorized by the Company or Subsidiary to receive it, (b) engaging, directly or indirectly, in any commercial activity that in the judgment of the Committee competes with the business of the Company or any Subsidiary or (c) interfering with the relationships of the Company or any Subsidiary and their respective employees, independent contractors, customers, prospective customers and vendors. 2.2 ' Affiliate ' means, at the time of determination, any 'parent' or 'subsidiary' of the Company as such terms are defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. The Board will have the authority to determine the time or times at which 'parent' or 'subsidiary' status is determined within the foregoing definition. 2.3 ' Applicable Law ' means any applicable law, including without limitation, (a) provisions of the Code, the Securities Act, the Exchange Act and any rules or regulations thereunder; (b) corporate, securities, tax or other laws, statutes, rules, requirements or regulations, whether federal, state, local or foreign; and (c) rules of any securities exchange, national market system or automated quotation system on which the shares of Common Stock are listed, quoted or traded. 2.4 ' Award ' or ' Awards ' means, individually or collectively, an Option, Restricted Stock Award, Restricted Stock Unit, Non-Employee Director Award, or Other Stock-Based Award, in each case granted to an Eligible Recipient pursuant to this Plan. 2.5 ' Award Agreement ' means either: (a) a written or electronic (as provided in Section 20.7) agreement entered into by the Company and a Participant setting forth the terms and provisions applicable to an Award granted under this Plan, including any amendment or modification thereof, or (b) a written or electronic (as provided in Section 20.7) statement issued by the Company to a Participant describing the terms and provisions of such an Award, including any amendment or modification thereof. 2.6 ' Board ' means the Board of Directors of the Company. 2.7 ' Broker Exercise Notice ' means a written notice pursuant to which a Participant, upon exercise of an Option, irrevocably instructs a broker or dealer to sell a sufficient number of shares of Common Stock to pay all or a portion of the exercise price of the Option or any related withholding tax obligations and remit such sums to the Company and directs the Company to deliver shares of Common Stock to be issued upon such exercise directly to such broker or dealer or its nominee. 2.8 ' Cause ' means, unless otherwise provided in an Award Agreement, (a) 'Cause' as defined in any employment, consulting, severance or similar agreement between the Participant and the Company or one of its Subsidiaries or Affiliates (an ' Individual Agreement '), or (b) if there is no such Individual Agreement or if it does not define Cause: (i) dishonesty, fraud, misrepresentation, embezzlement or deliberate injury or attempted injury, in each case related to the Company or any Subsidiary; (ii) any unlawful or criminal activity of a serious nature; (iii) any intentional and deliberate breach of a duty or duties that, individually or in the aggregate, are material in relation to the Participant's overall duties; (iv) any material breach by a Participant of any employment, service, confidentiality, non-compete or non-solicitation agreement entered into with the Company or any Subsidiary; or (v) before a Change in Control, such other events as will be determined by the Committee. Before a Change in Control, the Committee will, unless otherwise provided in an Individual Agreement, have the sole discretion to determine whether 'Cause' exists with respect to sub-clauses (i), (ii), (iii), (iv) or (v) above, and its determination will be final. 2.9 ' Change in Control ' means, unless otherwise provided in an Award Agreement or any Individual Agreement, and except as provided in Section 18, an event described in Section 13.1 of this Plan. 2.10 ' Code ' means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any reference to a section of the Code herein will be deemed to include a reference to any applicable regulations thereunder and any successor or amended section of the Code. 2.11 ' Committee ' means the Board or, if the Board so delegates, the Compensation Committee of the Board or a subcommittee thereof, or any other committee delegated authority by the Board to administer this Plan, which is comprised of not less than two Non-Employee Directors who are independent . 2.12 ' Common Stock ' means the common stock of the Company, par value $.001 per share, or the number and kind of shares of stock or other securities into which such Common Stock may be changed in accordance with Section 4.4 of this Plan. 2.13 ' Company ' means Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and any successor thereto as provided in Section 20.5 of this Plan. 2.14 ' Consultant ' means a person engaged to provide bona fide consulting or advisory services (other than as an Employee or a Director) to the Company or any Subsidiary that: (a) are not in connection with the offer and sale of the Company's securities in a capital raising transaction and (b) do not directly or indirectly promote or maintain a market for the Company's securities. 2.15 ' Director ' means a member of the Board. 2.16 ' Disability ' means, unless otherwise provided in an Award Agreement, with respect to a Participant who is a party to an Individual Agreement, which agreement contains a definition of 'disability' or 'permanent disability' (or words of like import) for purposes of termination of employment thereunder by the Company, 'disability' or 'permanent disability' as defined in the most recent of such agreements; or in all other cases, means the disability of the Participant such as would entitle the Participant to receive disability income benefits pursuant to the long-term disability plan of the Company or Subsidiary then covering the Participant or, if no such plan exists or is applicable to the Participant, the permanent and total disability of the Participant within the meaning of Section 22(e)(3) of the Code. F-2 2.17 ' Dividend Equivalents ' has the meaning set forth in Section 3.2(l) of this Plan. 2.18 ' Effective Date ' means _________________, 2021 [NTD: Insert Effective Date of Merger]. 2.19 ' Eligible Recipients ' means all Employees, all Non-Employee Directors and all Consultants. 2.20 ' Employee ' means any individual performing services for the Company or a Subsidiary and designated as an employee of the Company or a Subsidiary on the payroll records thereof. An Employee will not include any individual during any period he or she is classified or treated by the Company or Subsidiary as an independent contractor, a consultant, or any employee of an employment, consulting or temporary agency or any other entity other than the Company or Subsidiary, without regard to whether such individual is subsequently determined to have been, or is subsequently retroactively reclassified as a common-law employee of the Company or Subsidiary during such period. An individual will not cease to be an Employee in the case of: (a) any leave of absence approved by the Company, or (b) transfers between locations of the Company or between the Company or any Subsidiaries. For purposes of Incentive Stock Options, no such leave may exceed ninety (90) days, unless reemployment upon expiration of such leave is guaranteed by statute or contract. If reemployment upon expiration of a leave of absence approved by the Company or a Subsidiary, as applicable, is not so guaranteed, then three (3) months following the ninety-first (91st) day of such leave, any Incentive Stock Option held by a Participant will cease to be treated as an Incentive Stock Option and will be treated for tax purposes as a Non-Statutory Stock Option. Neither service as a Director nor payment of a Director's fee by the Company will be sufficient to constitute 'employment' by the Company. 2.21 ' Exchange Act ' means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any reference to a section of the Exchange Act herein will be deemed to include a reference to any applicable rules and regulations thereunder and any successor or amended section of the Exchange Act. 2.22 ' Fair Market Value ' means, with respect to the Common Stock, as of any date a price that is based on the opening, closing, actual, high, low, or average selling prices of a share of Common Stock as reported on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation System (the 'NASDAQ'), NASDAQ Global Market, the NYSE or other established stock exchange (or exchanges) or another national securities exchange or traded on any established market, the determination shall be made by reference to market quotation. If the Common Stock is not so listed, admitted to unlisted trading privileges or reported on any national exchange, then as reported by the OTC Bulletin Board, OTC Markets or other comparable quotation service, on the applicable date, the preceding trading day, the next succeeding trading day, or an average of trading days that is within thirty (30) days before or after the applicable valuation date, as determined by the Committee in its discretion, provided that with respect to establishing the exercise price of an Option or stock appreciation right, the Committee shall irrevocably commit to grant such Award prior to the period during which the Fair Market Value is determined. Unless the Committee determines otherwise, Fair Market Value shall be deemed to be equal to the closing sale price of the Common Stock as of the end of the regular trading session, as reported by the NYSE, Nasdaq Stock Market or any national securities exchange on which the Common Stock is then listed (or, if no shares were traded on such date, as of the next preceding date on which there was such a trade) or if the Common Stock is not so listed, admitted to unlisted trading privileges or reported on any national exchange, the closing sale price as of the end of the regular trading session, as reported by the OTC Bulletin Board, OTC Markets or other comparable quotation service (or, if no shares were traded or quoted on such date, as of the next preceding date on which there was such a trade or quote). In the event the Common Stock is not publicly traded at the time a determination of its value is required to be made hereunder, the determination of Fair Market Value shall be made by the Committee in such manner as it deems appropriate and in good faith in the exercise of its reasonable discretion, and consistent with the definition of 'fair market value' under Section 409A of the Code. If determined by the Committee, such determination will be final, conclusive and binding for all purposes and on all persons, including the Company, the stockholders of the Company, the Participants and their respective successors-in-interest. No member of the Committee will be liable for any determination regarding the fair market value of the Common Stock that is made in good faith. F-3 2.23 ' Grant Date ' means the date an Award is granted to a Participant pursuant to this Plan and as determined pursuant to Section 5 of this Plan. 2.24 ' Incentive Stock Option ' means any Stock Option designated and qualified an 'incentive stock option' within the meaning of Section 422 of the Code, as subject to the terms of Section 19.3 hereafter. 2.25 ' Individual Agreement ' has the meaning set forth in Section 2.8 of this Plan. 2.26 ' Non-Employee Director ' means a Director who is not an Employee. 2.27 ' Non-Employee Director Award ' means any Award granted, whether singly, in combination, or in tandem, to an Eligible Recipient who is a Non-Employee Director, pursuant to such applicable terms, conditions and limitations as the Board or Committee may establish in accordance with this Plan, including any Non-Employee Director Option. 2.28 ' Non-Employee Director Option ' means a Non-Statutory Stock Option granted to a Non-Employee Director pursuant to Section 8 of this Plan. 2.29 ' Non-Statutory Stock Option ' means a right to purchase Common Stock granted to an Eligible Recipient pursuant to Section 6 of this Plan that is not intended to meet the requirements of or does not qualify as an Incentive Stock Option. 2.30 ' Option ' means an Incentive Stock Option or a Non-Statutory Stock Option, including a Non-Employee Director Option. 2.31 ' Other Stock-Based Award ' means an Award, denominated in Shares, not otherwise described by the terms of this Plan, granted pursuant to Section 9 of this Plan. 2.32 ' Participant ' means an Eligible Recipient who receives one or more Awards under this Plan. 2.33 ' Period of Restriction ' means the period when a Restricted Stock Award or Restricted Stock Units are subject to a substantial risk of forfeiture (based on the passage of time, the achievement of Performance Goals, or upon the occurrence of other events as determined by the Committee, in its discretion), as provided in Section 8 of this Plan. 2.34 ' Plan Year ' means the Company's fiscal year. 2.35 ' Previously Acquired Shares ' means shares of Common Stock that are already owned by the Participant or, with respect to any Award, that are to be issued to the Participant upon the grant, exercise, vesting or settlement of such Award. F-4 2.36 ' Restricted Stock Award ' means an award of Common Stock granted to an Eligible Recipient pursuant to Section 8 of this Plan that is subject to the restrictions on transferability and the risk of forfeiture imposed by the provisions of such Section 7. 2.37 ' Restricted Stock Unit ' means an award denominated in shares of Common Stock granted to an Eligible Recipient pursuant to Section 7 of this Plan. 2.38 ' Retirement ,' means, unless otherwise defined in the Award Agreement or in an Individual Agreement between the Participant and the Company or one of its Subsidiaries or Affiliates, 'Retirement' as defined from time to time for purposes of this Plan by the Committee or by the Company's chief human resources officer or other person performing that function or, if not so defined, means voluntary termination of employment or service by the Participant on or after the date the Participant reaches age fifty-five (55) with the present intention to leave the Company's industry or to leave the general workforce. 2.39 ' Securities Act ' means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any reference to a section of the Securities Act herein will be deemed to include a reference to any applicable rules and regulations thereunder and any successor or amended section of the Securities Act. 2.40 ' Stock-Based Award ' means any Award, denominated in Shares, made pursuant to this Plan, including Options, Restricted Stock, Restricted Stock Units, or Other Stock-Based Awards. 2.41 ' Subsidiary ' means any corporation or other entity, whether domestic or foreign, in which the Company has or obtains, directly or indirectly, an interest of more than fifty percent (50%) by reason of stock ownership or otherwise. 2.42 ' Tax Date ' means the date any withholding or employment related tax obligation arises under the Code or any Applicable Law for a Participant with respect to an Award. 2.43 ' Tax Laws ' has the meaning set forth in Section 20.8 of this Plan. 3. Plan Administration . 3.1 The Committee . The Plan will be administered by the Committee. The Committee will act by majority approval of the members at a meeting or by unanimous written consent, and a majority of the members of the Committee will constitute a quorum. The Committee may exercise its duties, power and authority under this Plan in its sole discretion without the consent of any Participant or other party, unless this Plan specifically provides otherwise. The Committee will not be obligated to treat Participants or Eligible Recipients uniformly, and determinations made under this Plan may be made by the Committee selectively among Participants or Eligible Recipients, whether or not such Participants and Eligible Recipients are similarly situated. Each determination, interpretation or other action made or taken by the Committee pursuant to the provisions of this Plan will be final, conclusive and binding for all purposes and on all persons, and no member of the Committee will be liable for any action or determination made in good faith with respect to this Plan or any Award granted under this Plan. 3.2 Authority of the Committee . In accordance with and subject to the provisions of this Plan, the Committee will have full and exclusive discretionary power and authority to take such actions as it deems necessary and advisable with respect to the administration of this Plan, including the following: (a) To designate the Eligible Recipients to be selected as Participants; F-5 (b) To determine the nature, extent and terms of the Awards to be made to each Participant, including the amount of cash or number of shares of Common Stock to be subject to each Award, any exercise price or grant price, the manner in which Awards will vest, become exercisable, settled or paid out and whether Awards will be granted in tandem with other Awards, and the form of Award Agreement, if any, evidencing such Award; (c) To determine the time or times when Awards will be granted; (d) To determine the duration of each Award; (e) To determine the terms, restrictions and other conditions to which the grant of an Award or the payment or vesting of Awards may be subject; (f) To construe and interpret this Plan and Awards granted under it, and to establish, amend and revoke rules and regulations for its administration and in so doing, to correct any defect, omission, or inconsistency in this Plan or in an Award Agreement, in a manner and to the extent it will deem necessary or expedient to make this Plan fully effective; (g) To determine Fair Market Value in accordance with Section 2.23 of this Plan; (h) To amend this Plan or any Award Agreement, as provided in this Plan; (i) To adopt sub-plans or special provisions applicable to Awards regulated by the laws of a jurisdiction other than, and outside of, the United States, which except as otherwise provided in this Plan, such sub-plans or special provisions may take precedence over other provisions of this Plan; (j) To authorize any person to execute on behalf of the Company any Award Agreement or any other instrument required to effect the grant of an Award previously granted by the Committee; (k) To determine whether Awards will be settled in shares of Common Stock, cash or in any combination thereof; (l) To determine whether Awards will be adjusted for dividend equivalents, with ' Dividend Equivalents ' meaning a credit, made at the discretion of the Committee, to the account of a Participant in an amount equal to the cash dividends paid on one share of Common Stock for each share of Common Stock represented by an Award held by such Participant, subject to Section 12 of this Plan and any other provision of this Plan, and which Dividend Equivalents may be subject to the same conditions and restrictions as the Awards to which they attach and may be settled in the form of cash, shares of Common Stock, or in any combination of both; and (m) To impose such restrictions, conditions or limitations as it determines appropriate as to the timing and manner of any resales by a Participant or other subsequent transfers by the Participant of any shares of Common Stock, including restrictions under an insider trading policy, stock ownership guidelines, restrictions as to the use of a specified brokerage firm for such resales or other transfers and other restrictions designed to increase equity ownership by Participants or otherwise align the interests of Participants with the Company's stockholders. All decisions and interpretations of the Committee shall be binding on all persons, including the Company and Participants. F-6 3.3 Delegation . To the extent permitted by Applicable Law, the Committee may delegate to one or more of its members or to one or more officers of the Company or any Subsidiary or to one or more agents or advisors such administrative duties or powers as it may deem advisable, and the Committee or any individuals to whom it has delegated duties or powers as aforesaid may employ one or more individuals to render advice with respect to any responsibility the Committee or such individuals may have under this Plan. The Committee may, by resolution, authorize one or more directors of the Company or one or more officers of the Company to do one or both of the following on the same basis as can the Committee: (a) designate Eligible Recipients to be recipients of Awards pursuant to this Plan; and (b) determine the size of any such Awards; provided , however , that (x) the Committee will not delegate such responsibilities to any such director(s) or officer(s) for any Awards granted to an Eligible Recipient: (i) who is a Non-Employee Director or who is subject to the reporting and liability provisions of Section 16 under the Exchange Act, or (ii) to whom authority to grant or amend Awards has been delegated hereunder; provided , further ; that any delegation of administrative authority will only be permitted to the extent it is permissible under Applicable Law; (y) the resolution providing such authorization will set forth the type of Awards and total number of each type of Awards such director(s) or officer(s) may grant; and (z) such director(s) or officer(s) will report periodically to the Committee regarding the nature and scope of the Awards granted pursuant to the authority delegated. At all times, the delegate appointed under this Section 3.3 will serve in such capacity at the pleasure of the Committee. 3.4 No Re-pricing . Notwithstanding any other provision of this Plan, and subject to the terms of sub-section (b) below, (a) the Committee may not, without prior approval of the Company's stockholders, seek to effect any re-pricing of any previously granted, 'underwater' Option or stock appreciation right by: (i) amending or modifying the terms of the Option or stock appreciation right to lower the exercise price or grant price; (ii) canceling the underwater Option or stock appreciation right in exchange for (A) cash; (B) replacement Options having a lower exercise price or grant price; or (C) other Awards; or (iii) repurchasing the underwater Options and granting new Awards under this Plan. For purposes of this Section 3.4, an Option will be deemed to be 'underwater' at any time when the Fair Market Value of the Common Stock is less than the exercise price of the Option. (b) the terms of this Section 3.4 shall only apply if the Company is required to secure prior approval of the Company's stockholders to effect any such re-pricing: (i) under any law, rule or regulation to which it is subject, or (ii) if the Common Stock is listed on any securities exchange that requires approval of the stockholders of a listed company to effect any such re-pricing. 3.5 Participants Based Outside of the United States . In addition to the authority of the Committee under Section 3.2(i) and notwithstanding any other provision of this Plan, the Committee may, in its sole discretion, amend the terms of this Plan or Awards with respect to Participants resident outside of the United States or employed by a non-U.S. Subsidiary in order to comply with local legal requirements, to otherwise protect the Company's or Subsidiary's interests or to meet objectives of this Plan, and may, where appropriate, establish one or more sub-plans (including the adoption of any required rules and regulations) for the purposes of qualifying for preferred tax treatment under foreign tax laws. The Committee will have no authority, however, to take action pursuant to this Section 3.5:(a) to reserve shares of Common Stock or grant Awards in excess of the limitations provided in Section 4.1 of this Plan; (b) to effect any re-pricing in violation of Section 3.4 of this Plan; (c) to grant Options having an exercise price or grant price less than one hundred percent (100%) of the Fair Market Value of one share of Common Stock on the Grant Date in violation of Section 6.3 of this Plan; or (d) for which stockholder approval would then be required pursuant to Sections 17.2 or 17.3 of this Plan. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Committee may not take any actions hereunder, and no Awards shall be granted, that would violate the Securities Act or any other applicable United States securities code, Code, or any other applicable United States governing statue or law. F-7 4. Shares Available for Issuance . 4.1 Maximum Number of Shares Available . The maximum number of shares of Common Stock reserved and available for issuance under the Plan shall be [___] shares [NTD: Insert 10% of the fully-diluted outstanding shares of Common Stock on the Effective Date of the Merger]; (the 'Initial Limit'), subject to adjustments provided in Section 4.4 of the Plan, the maximum number of shares of Common Stock reserved and an annual increase on the first day of each calendar year beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on January 1, 2031 [NTD: Pending confirmation] equal to the lesser of: (A) ten percent (10%) of the increase in the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding from the first day of the preceding calendar year to the first day of the current calendar year, as the number of shares are determined on a fully-diluted basis assuming the conversion into Common Stock of any convertible securities, including shares of preferred stock; upon the conversion of any convertible indebtedness, and upon the exercise of any Common Stock purchase warrants issued in a capital transaction (generally, either a financing or acquisition transaction); but excluding Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of any outstanding stock options or warrants granted under this Plan or in any non-capital type transaction (generally intended to exclude options or warrants granted as a form of compensation in connection with services rendered or to be rendered); and (B) such smaller number of shares of Common Stock as may be determined by the Board. For the purposes of the above, in the case of convertible securities that may be issued subject to a variable exercise or conversion price, the number of outstanding shares will be determined as if the convertible securities were exercised and/or converted at the lowest price possible under the existing instrument. The shares of Common Stock available for issuance under the Plan may, at the election of the Committee, be either treasury shares or shares authorized but unissued, and, if treasury shares are used, all references in the Plan to the issuance of shares will, for corporate law purposes, be deemed to mean the transfer of shares from treasury. 4.2 Limits on Incentive Stock Options . Notwithstanding any other provisions of this Plan to the contrary and subject to adjustment as provided in Section 4.4 of this Plan, the maximum aggregate number of shares of Common Stock that will be available for issuance pursuant to Incentive Stock Options shall not exceed the number of shares of Common Stock eligible for Awards under the Plan. 4.3 Accounting for Awards . Shares of Common Stock that are issued under this Plan or that are subject to outstanding Awards will be applied to reduce the maximum number of shares of Common Stock remaining available for issuance under this Plan only to the extent they are used; provided , however , that the full number of shares of Common Stock subject to any other Stock-Based Award will be counted against the shares authorized for issuance under this Plan, regardless of the number of shares actually issued upon settlement of such other Stock-Based Award. Furthermore, any shares of Common Stock withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations on Awards issued under this Plan, any shares of Common Stock withheld to pay the exercise price or grant price of Awards under this Plan and any shares of Common Stock not issued or delivered as a result of the 'net exercise' of an outstanding Option pursuant to Section 6.5 will be counted against the shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance under this Plan and will not be available again for grant under this Plan. Any shares of Common Stock repurchased by the Company on the open market using the proceeds from the exercise of an Award will not increase the number of shares of Common Stock available for future grant of Awards. Any shares of Common Stock related to Awards granted under this Plan that terminate by expiration, forfeiture, cancellation or otherwise without the issuance of the shares of Common Stock, will be available again for grant under this Plan. To the extent permitted by Applicable Law, shares of Common Stock issued in assumption of, or in substitution for, any outstanding awards of any entity acquired in any form of combination by the Company or a Subsidiary pursuant to Section 18 of this Plan or otherwise will not be counted against shares of Common Stock available for issuance pursuant to this Plan. The shares of Common Stock available for issuance under this Plan may be authorized and unissued shares or treasury shares. F-8 4.4 Adjustments to Shares and Awards . In the event of any reorganization, merger, consolidation, recapitalization, liquidation, reclassification, stock dividend, stock split, combination of shares, rights offering, divestiture or extraordinary dividend (including a spin off) or any other similar change in the corporate structure or shares of Common Stock the Company, the Committee (or, if the Company is not the surviving corporation in any such transaction, the board of directors of the surviving corporation) will make appropriate adjustment or substitutions (which determination will be conclusive) as to: (i) the number and kind of securities or other property (including cash) available for issuance or payment under this Plan, including the sub-limits set forth in Section 4.2 of this Plan, and (ii) in order to prevent dilution or enlargement of the rights of Participants, the number and kind of securities or other property (including cash) subject to outstanding Awards and the exercise price of outstanding Awards; provided , however , that this Section 4.4 will not limit the authority of the Committee to take action pursuant to Section 13 of this Plan in the event of a Change in Control. The determination of the Committee as to the foregoing adjustments and/or substitutions, if any, will be final, conclusive and binding on Participants under this Plan. Notwithstanding anything else herein to the contrary, without affecting the number of shares of Common Stock reserved or available hereunder, the limits in Section 4.2 of this Plan, the Committee may authorize the issuance or assumption of benefits under this Plan in connection with any merger, consolidation, acquisition of property or stock or reorganization upon such terms and conditions as it may deem appropriate, subject to compliance with the rules under Sections 422, 424 and 409A of the Code, as and where applicable. 5. Participation . Participants in this Plan will be those Eligible Recipients who, in the judgment of the Committee, have contributed, are contributing or are expected to contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the Company or its Subsidiaries. Eligible Recipients may be granted from time to time one or more Awards, singly or in combination or in tandem with other Awards, as may be determined by the Committee in its sole discretion. Awards will be deemed to be granted as of the date specified in the grant resolution of the Committee, which date will be the Grant Date of any related Award Agreement with the Participant. 6. Options . 6.1 Grant . An Eligible Recipient may be granted one or more Options under this Plan, and such Options will be subject to such terms and conditions, consistent with the other provisions of this Plan, as may be determined by the Committee in its sole discretion. Incentive Stock Options may be granted solely to eligible Employees of the Company or a Subsidiary. The Committee may designate whether an Option is to be considered an Incentive Stock Option or a Non-Statutory Stock Option. To the extent that any Incentive Stock Option (or portion thereof) granted under this Plan ceases for any reason to qualify as an 'incentive stock option' for purposes of Section 422 of the Code, such Incentive Stock Option (or portion thereof) will continue to be outstanding for purposes of this Plan but will thereafter be deemed to be a Non-Statutory Stock Option. Options may be granted to an Eligible Recipient for services provided to a Subsidiary only if, with respect to such Eligible Recipient, the underlying shares of Common Stock constitute 'service recipient stock' within the meaning of Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.409A-1(b)(5)(iii) promulgated under the Code. F-9 6.2 Award Agreement . Each Option grant will be evidenced by an Award Agreement that will set forth the terms, conditions and limitations for each Award which may include, without limitation the exercise price of the Option, the maximum duration of the Option, the number of shares of Common Stock to which the Option pertains, the conditions upon which an Option will become vested and exercisable, and the provisions applicable in the event employment or service terminates. 6.3 Exercise Price . The per share price to be paid by a Participant upon exercise of an Option granted pursuant to this Section 6 will be determined by the Committee in its sole discretion at the time of the Option grant; provided , however , that such price will not be less than one hundred percent (100%) of the Fair Market Value of one share of Common Stock on the Grant Date (one hundred and ten percent (110%) of the Fair Market Value if, at the time the Incentive Stock Option is granted, the Participant owns, directly or indirectly, more than ten percent (10%) of the total combined voting power of all classes of stock of the Company or any parent or subsidiary corporation of the Company). 6.4 Special Limitations on Incentive Stock Options . To the extent that the aggregate Fair Market Value (determined at the time the respective Incentive Stock Option is granted) of Shares with respect to which Incentive Stock Options are exercisable for the first time by an individual during any calendar year under all plans of the Company and any parent corporation or subsidiary corporation thereof (both as defined in Section 424 of the Code) which provide for the grant of Incentive Stock Options exceeds One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000) (or such other individual limit as may be in effect under the Code on the date of grant), the portion of such Incentive Stock Options that exceeds such threshold shall be treated as Non-qualified Stock Options. The Committee shall determine, in accordance with applicable provisions of the Code, treasury regulations and other administrative pronouncements, which of a Participant's Options, which were intended by the Committee to be Incentive Stock Options when granted to the Participant, will not constitute Incentive Stock Options because of such limitation, and shall notify the Participant of such determination as soon as practicable after such determination. 6.5 Exercisability and Duration . An Option will become exercisable at such times and in such installments and upon such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Committee in its sole discretion at the time of grant, including (a) the achievement of one or more of the Performance Goals; or that (b) the Participant remain in the continuous employment or service with the Company or a Subsidiary for a certain period; provided , however , that no Option may be exercisable after ten (10) years from the Grant Date (five (5) years from the Grant Date in the case of an Incentive Stock Option that is granted to a Participant who owns, directly or indirectly, more than ten percent (10%) of the total combined voting power of all classes of stock of the Company or any parent or subsidiary corporation of the Company). Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the exercise of an Option that is exercisable in accordance with its terms is prevented by the provisions of Section 15 of this Plan, the Option will remain exercisable until thirty (30) days after the date such exercise first would no longer be prevented by such provisions, but in any event no later than the expiration date of such Option. 6.6 Payment of Exercise Price . The total purchase price of the shares of Common Stock to be purchased upon exercise of an Option will be paid entirely in cash (including check, bank draft or money order); provided , however , that the Committee, in its sole discretion and upon terms and conditions established by the Committee, may allow such payments to be made, in whole or in part, by (i) tender of a Broker Exercise Notice; (ii) by tender, either by actual delivery or attestation as to ownership, of Previously Acquired Shares; (iii) a 'net exercise' of the Option (as further described in paragraph (b), below); (iv) by a combination of such methods; or (v) any other method approved or accepted by the Committee in its sole discretion. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Plan to the contrary, no Participant who is a Director or an 'executive officer' of the Company within the meaning of Section 13(k) of the Exchange Act will be permitted to make payment with respect to any Awards granted under this Plan or continue any extension of credit with respect to such payment with a loan from the Company or a loan arranged by the Company in violation of Section 13(k) of the Exchange Act. In the case of a 'net exercise' of an Option, the Company will not require a payment of the exercise price of the Option from the Participant but will reduce the number of shares of Common Stock issued upon the exercise by the largest number of whole shares that has a Fair Market Value on the exercise date that does not exceed the aggregate exercise price for the shares exercised under this method. Shares of Common Stock will no longer be outstanding under an Option (and will therefore not thereafter be exercisable) following the exercise of such Option to the extent of (i) shares used to pay the exercise price of an Option under the 'net exercise,' (ii) shares actually delivered to the Participant as a result of such exercise and (iii) any shares withheld for purposes of tax withholding pursuant to Section 12 of this Plan. F-10 For purposes of such payment, Previously Acquired Shares tendered or covered by an attestation will be valued at their Fair Market Value on the exercise date of the Option. 6.7 Manner of Exercise . An Option may be exercised by a Participant in whole or in part from time to time, subject to the conditions contained in this Plan and in the Award Agreement evidencing such Option, by delivery in person, by facsimile or electronic transmission or through the mail of written notice of exercise to the Company at its principal executive office (or to the Company's designee as may be established from time to time by the Company and communicated to Participants) and by paying in full the total exercise price for the shares of Common Stock to be purchased in accordance with Section 6.5 of this Plan. 7. Restricted Stock Awards and Restricted Stock Units . 7.1 Grant . An Eligible Recipient may be granted one or more Restricted Stock Awards or Restricted Stock Units under this Plan, and such Awards will be subject to such terms and conditions, consistent with the other provisions of this Plan, as may be determined by the Committee in its sole discretion. Restricted Stock Units will be similar to Restricted Stock Awards except that no shares of Common Stock are actually awarded to the Participant on the Grant Date of the Restricted Stock Units. Restricted Stock Units will be denominated in shares of Common Stock but paid in cash, shares of Common Stock or a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock as the Committee, in its sole discretion, will determine, and as provided in the Award Agreement. 7.2 Award Agreement . Each Restricted Stock Awards or Restricted Stock Units grant will be evidenced by an Award Agreement that will specify the type of Award, the period(s) of restriction, the number of shares of restricted Common Stock, or the number of Restricted Stock Units granted, and such other provisions as the Committee will determine that are not inconsistent with the terms of this Plan. 7.3 Conditions and Restrictions . Subject to the terms and conditions of this Plan, the Committee will impose such conditions or restrictions on a Restricted Stock Awards or Restricted Stock Units granted pursuant to this Plan as it may deem advisable including a requirement that Participants pay a stipulated purchase price for each share of Common Stock underlying a Restricted Stock Awards or Restricted Stock Units, restrictions based upon the achievement of specific Performance Goals, time-based restrictions on vesting following the attainment of the Performance Goals, time-based restrictions, restrictions under Applicable Laws or holding requirements or sale restrictions placed on the shares of Common Stock by the Company upon vesting of such Restricted Stock Awards or Restricted Stock Units. F-11 7.4 Voting Rights . Unless otherwise determined by the Committee and set forth in a Participant's Award Agreement, to the extent permitted or required by Applicable Law, as determined by the Committee, Participants holding a Restricted Stock Award granted hereunder will be granted the right to exercise full voting rights with respect to the shares of Common Stock underlying such Restricted Stock Award during the Period of Restriction. A Participant will have no voting rights with respect to any Restricted Stock Units granted hereunder. 7.5 Dividend Rights . Unless otherwise determined by the Committee and set forth in a Participant's Award Agreement, to the extent permitted or required by Applicable Law, as determined by the Committee, Participants holding a Restricted Stock Award granted hereunder will have the same dividend rights as the Company's other stockholders. Notwithstanding the foregoing any such dividends as to a Restricted Stock Award that is subject to vesting requirements will be subject to forfeiture and termination to the same extent as the Restricted Stock Award to which such dividends relate and the Award Agreement may require that any cash dividends be reinvested in additional shares of Common Stock subject to the Restricted Stock Award and subject to the same conditions and restrictions as the Restricted Stock Award with respect to which the dividends were paid. In no event will dividends with respect to Restricted Stock Awards that are subject to vesting be paid or distributed until the vesting provisions of such Restricted Stock Award lapse. Unless otherwise determined by the Committee and set forth in a Participant's Award Agreement, to the extent permitted or required by Applicable Law, as determined by the Committee, prior to settlement or forfeiture, any Restricted Stock Units awarded under this Plan may, at the Committee's discretion, carry with it a right to Dividend Equivalents. Such right entitles the Participant to be credited with an amount equal to all cash dividends paid on one share of Common Stock while the Restricted Stock Unit is outstanding. Dividend Equivalents may be converted into additional Restricted Stock Units and may (and will, to the extent required below) be made subject to the same conditions and restrictions as the Restricted Stock Units to which they attach. Settlement of Dividend Equivalents may be made in the form of cash, in the form of shares of Common Stock, or in a combination of both. Dividend Equivalents as to Restricted Stock Units will be subject to forfeiture and termination to the same extent as the corresponding Restricted Stock Units as to which the Dividend Equivalents relate. In no event will Participants holding Restricted Stock Units be entitled to receive any Dividend Equivalents on such Restricted Stock Units until the vesting provisions of such Restricted Stock Units lapse. 7.6 Enforcement of Restrictions . To enforce the restrictions referred to in this Section 8, the Committee may place a legend on the stock certificates representing Restricted Stock Awards referring to such restrictions and may require the Participant, until the restrictions have lapsed, to keep the stock certificates, together with duly endorsed stock powers, in the custody of the Company or its transfer agent, or to maintain evidence of stock ownership, together with duly endorsed stock powers, in a certificateless book entry stock account with the Company's transfer agent. Alternatively, Restricted Stock Awards may be held in non-certificated form pursuant to such terms and conditions as the Company may establish with its registrar and transfer agent or any third-party administrator designated by the Company to hold Restricted Stock Awards on behalf of Participants. 7.7 Lapse of Restrictions; Settlement . Except as otherwise provided in this Plan, including without limitation this Section 7 and 14.4 of this Plan, shares of Common Stock underlying a Restricted Stock Award will become freely transferable by the Participant after all conditions and restrictions applicable to such shares have been satisfied or lapse (including satisfaction of any applicable tax withholding obligations). Upon the vesting of a Restricted Stock Unit, the Restricted Stock Unit will be settled, subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Award Agreement, (a) in cash, based upon the Fair Market Value of the vested underlying shares of Common Stock, (b) in shares of Common Stock or (c) a combination thereof, as provided in the Award Agreement, except to the extent that a Participant has properly elected to defer income that may be attributable to a Restricted Stock Unit under a Company deferred compensation plan or arrangement. F-12 7.8 Section 83(b) Election for Restricted Stock Award . If a Participant makes an election pursuant to Section 83(b) of the Code with respect to a Restricted Stock Award, the Participant must file, within thirty (30) days following the Grant Date of the Restricted Stock Award, a copy of such election with the Company and with the Internal Revenue Service, in accordance with the regulations under Section 83 of the Code. The Committee may provide in the Award Agreement that the Restricted Stock Award is conditioned upon the Participant's making or refraining from making an election with respect to the award under Section 83(b) of the Code. 8. Non-Employee Director Awards . 8.1 Automatic and Non-Discretionary Awards to Non-Employee Directors . Subject to such terms and conditions, consistent with the other provisions of this Plan, the Committee at any time and from time to time may approve resolutions providing for the automatic grant to Non-Employee Directors of Non-Employee Director Awards granted under this Plan and may grant to Non-Employee Directors such discretionary Non-Employee Director Awards on such terms and conditions, consistent with the other provisions of this Plan, as may be determined by the Committee in its sole discretion, and set forth in an applicable Award Agreement. 8.2 Deferral of Award Payment; Election to Receive Award in Lieu of Retainers . The Committee may permit Non-Employee Directors the opportunity to defer the payment of an Award pursuant to such terms and conditions as the Committee may prescribe from time to time. In addition, the Committee may permit Non-Employee Directors to elect to receive, pursuant to the procedures established by the Board or a committee of the Board, all or any portion of their annual retainers, meeting fees, or other fees in Restricted Stock, Restricted Stock Units, Deferred Stock Units or other Stock-Based Awards as contemplated by this Plan in lieu of cash. 8.3 Non-Employee Director Compensation Limit . The maximum number of shares of Common Stock that may be subject to an Award granted under the Plan during any single fiscal year to any Non-Employee Director, when taken together with any cash fees paid to such Non-Employee Director during such year in respect of his service as a Non-Employee Director (including service as a member or chair of any committee of the Board), shall not exceed one million USD ($1,000,000) in total value (calculating the value of any such Award based on the Fair Market Value on the date of grant of such Award for financial reporting purposes). 9. Other Stock-Based Awards . 9.1 Other Stock-Based Awards . Subject to such terms and conditions, consistent with the other provisions of this Plan, as may be determined by the Committee in its sole discretion, the Committee may grant Other Stock-Based Awards to Eligible Recipients not otherwise described by the terms of this Plan (including the grant or offer for sale of unrestricted shares of Common Stock) in such amounts and subject to such terms and conditions as the Committee will determine. Such Awards may involve the transfer of actual shares of Common Stock to Participants as a bonus or in lieu of obligations to pay cash or deliver other property under this Plan or under other plans or compensatory arrangements, or payment in cash or otherwise of amounts based on the value of shares of Common Stock and may include Awards designed to comply with or take advantage of the applicable local laws of jurisdictions other than the United States. F-13 9.2 Value of Other Stock-Based Awards . Each Other Stock-Based Award will be expressed in terms of shares of Common Stock or units based on shares of Common Stock, as determined by the Committee. The Committee may establish Performance Goals in its discretion for any Other Stock-Based Award. If the Committee exercises its discretion to establish Performance Goals for any such Awards, the number or value of Other Stock-Based Awards that will be paid out to the Participant will depend on the extent to which the Performance Goals are met. 9.3 Payment of Other Stock-Based Awards . Payment, if any, with respect to an Other Stock-Based Award will be made in accordance with the terms of the Award, in cash or shares of Common Stock for any Other Stock-Based Award, as the Committee determines, except to the extent that a Participant has properly elected to defer payment that may be attributable to an Other Stock-Based Award under a Company deferred compensation plan or arrangement. 10. Dividend Equivalents . Subject to the provisions of this Plan and any Award Agreement, any Participant selected by the Committee may be granted Dividend Equivalents based on the dividends declared on shares of Common Stock that are subject to any Award (including any Award that has been deferred), to be credited as of dividend payment dates, during the period between the date the Award is granted and the date the Award is exercised, vests, settles, is paid or expires, as determined by the Committee. Such Dividend Equivalents will be converted to cash or additional shares of Common Stock by such formula and at such time and subject to such limitations as may be determined by the Committee and the Committee may provide that such amounts (if any) will be deemed to have been reinvested in additional shares of Common Stock or otherwise reinvested. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Committee may not grant Dividend Equivalents based on the dividends declared on shares of Common Stock that are subject to an Option or stock appreciation right or unvested Performance Awards; and further, no dividend or Dividend Equivalents will be paid out with respect to any unvested Awards. 11. Effect of Termination of Employment or Other Service . 11.1 For purposes of the Plan, the following events shall not be deemed a termination of Employment or Other Services: (a) Transfer to the employment of the Company from an Affiliate or from the Company to an Affiliate. (b) An approved leave of absence for military service or sickness, or for any other purpose approved by the Company, if the employee's right to re-employment is guaranteed either by statute or by contract or under the policy pursuant to which the leave of absence was granted or if the Committee otherwise so provides in writing. 11.2 Termination Due to Cause . Unless otherwise expressly provided by the Committee in its sole discretion in an Award Agreement or the terms of an Individual Agreement between the Participant and the Company or one of its Subsidiaries or Affiliates or a plan or policy of the Company applicable to the Participant specifically provides otherwise, and subject to Sections 11.4 and 11.5 of this Plan, in the event a Participant's employment or other service with the Company and all Subsidiaries is terminated for Cause: (a) All outstanding Options held by the Participant as of the effective date of such termination will be immediately terminated and forfeited; F-14 (b) All outstanding but unvested Restricted Stock Awards, Restricted Stock Units, and Other Stock-Based Awards held by the Participant as of the effective date of such termination will be terminated and forfeited; and (c) All other outstanding Awards to the extent not vested will be immediately terminated and forfeited. 11.3 Termination Due to Death, Disability or Retirement . Unless otherwise expressly provided by the Committee in its sole discretion in an Award Agreement between the Participant and the Company or one of its Subsidiaries or Affiliates or the terms of an Individual Agreement or a plan or policy of the Company applicable to the Participant specifically provides otherwise, and subject to Sections 11.4, 11.5 and 13 of this Plan, in the event a Participant's employment or other service with the Company and all Subsidiaries is terminated by reason of death or Disability of a Participant, or in the case of a Participant that is an Employee, Retirement: (a) All outstanding Options (excluding Non-Employee Director Options in the case of Retirement) held by the Participant as of the effective date of such termination or Retirement will, to the extent exercisable as of the date of such termination or Retirement, remain exercisable for a period of one (1) year after the date of such termination or Retirement (but in no event after the expiration date of any such Option) and Options not exercisable as of the date of such termination or Retirement will be terminated and forfeited; (b) All outstanding unvested Restricted Stock Awards held by the Participant as of the effective date of such termination or Retirement will be terminated and forfeited; and (c) All outstanding unvested Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards held by the Participant as of the effective date of such termination or Retirement will be terminated and forfeited; provided, however, that with respect to any such Awards the vesting of which is based on the achievement of Performance Goals, if a Participant's employment or other service with the Company or any Subsidiary, as the case may be, is terminated prior to the end of the Performance Period of such Award, but after the conclusion of a portion of the Performance Period (but in no event less than one year), the Committee may, in its sole discretion, cause shares of Common Stock to be delivered or payment made (except to the extent that a Participant has properly elected to defer income that may be attributable to such Award under a Company deferred compensation plan or arrangement) with respect to the Participant's Award, but only if otherwise earned for the entire Performance Period and only with respect to the portion of the applicable Performance Period completed at the date of such event, with proration based on the number of months or years that the Participant was employed or performed services during the Performance Period. The Committee will consider the provisions of Section 13.5 of this Plan and will have the discretion to consider any other fact or circumstance in making its decision as to whether to deliver such shares of Common Stock or other payment, including whether the Participant again becomes employed. 11.4 Termination for Reasons Other than Death, Disability or Retirement . Unless otherwise expressly provided by the Committee in its sole discretion in an Award Agreement or the terms of an Individual Agreement between the Participant and the Company or one of its Subsidiaries or Affiliates or a plan or policy of the Company applicable to the Participant specifically provides otherwise, and subject to Sections 11.4, 11.5 and 13 of this Plan, in the event a Participant's employment or other service with the Company and all Subsidiaries is terminated for any reason other than for Cause or death or Disability of a Participant, or in the case of a Participant that is an Employee, Retirement: (a) All outstanding Options (including Non-Employee Director Options) held by the Participant as of the effective date of such termination will, to the extent exercisable as of such termination, remain exercisable for a period of three (3) months after such termination (but in no event after the expiration date of any such Option) and Options not exercisable as of such termination will be terminated and forfeited. If the Participant dies within the three (3) month period referred to in the preceding sentence, the Option or stock appreciation right may be exercised by those entitled to do so under the Participant's will or by the laws of descent and distribution within a period of one (1) year following the Participant's death (but in no event after the expiration date of any such Option or stock appreciation right). F-15 (b) All outstanding unvested Restricted Stock Awards held by the Participant as of the effective date of such termination will be terminated and forfeited; (c) All outstanding unvested Restricted Stock Units, Performance Awards, and Other Stock-Based Awards held by the Participant as of the effective date of such termination will be terminated and forfeited; provided, however, that with respect to any such Awards the vesting of which is based on the achievement of Performance Goals, if a Participant's employment or other service with the Company or any Subsidiary, as the case may be, is terminated by the Company without Cause prior to the end of the Performance Period of such Award, but after the conclusion of a portion of the Performance Period (but in no event less than one year), the Committee may, in its sole discretion, cause Shares to be delivered or payment made (except to the extent that a Participant has properly elected to defer income that may be attributable to such Award under a Company deferred compensation plan or arrangement) with respect to the Participant's Award, but only if otherwise earned for the entire Performance Period and only with respect to the portion of the applicable Performance Period completed at the date of such event, with proration based on the number of months or years that the Participant was employed or performed services during the Performance Period. 11.5 Modification of Rights upon Termination . Notwithstanding the other provisions of this Section 11, upon a Participant's termination of employment or other service with the Company or any Subsidiary, as the case may be, the Committee may, in its sole discretion (which may be exercised at any time on or after the Grant Date, including following such termination) cause Options (or any part thereof) held by such Participant as of the effective date of such termination to terminate, become or continue to become exercisable or remain exercisable following such termination of employment or service, and Restricted Stock, Restricted Stock Units, Non-Employee Director Awards, and Other Stock-Based Awards held by such Participant as of the effective date of such termination to terminate, vest or become free of restrictions and conditions to payment, as the case may be, following such termination of employment or service, in each case in the manner determined by the Committee; provided , however , that (a) no Option may remain exercisable beyond its expiration date; and (b) any such action by the Committee adversely affecting any outstanding Award will not be effective without the consent of the affected Participant (subject to the right of the Committee to take whatever action it deems appropriate under Section 4.4, 9.5, 13 or 17 of this Plan). F-16 11.6 Additional Forfeiture Events . (a) Effect of Actions Constituting Cause or Adverse Action . Notwithstanding anything in this Plan to the contrary and in addition to the other rights of the Committee under this Plan, including this Section 11.5, if a Participant is determined by the Committee, acting in its sole discretion, to have taken any action that would constitute Cause or an Adverse Action during or within one (1) year after the termination of employment or other service with the Company or a Subsidiary, irrespective of whether such action or the Committee's determination occurs before or after termination of such Participant's employment or other service with the Company or any Subsidiary and irrespective of whether or not the Participant was terminated as a result of such Cause or Adverse Action, (i) all rights of the Participant under this Plan and any Award Agreements evidencing an Award then held by the Participant will terminate and be forfeited without notice of any kind, and (ii) the Committee in its sole discretion will have the authority to rescind the exercise, vesting or issuance of, or payment in respect of, any Awards of the Participant that were exercised, vested or issued, or as to which such payment was made, and to require the Participant to pay to the Company, within ten (10) days of receipt from the Company of notice of such rescission, any amount received or the amount of any gain realized as a result of such rescinded exercise, vesting, issuance or payment (including any dividends paid or other distributions made with respect to any shares of Common Stock subject to any Award). The Company may defer the exercise of any Option for a period of up to six (6) months after receipt of the Participant's written notice of exercise or the issuance of share certificates upon the vesting of any Award for a period of up to six (6) months after the date of such vesting in order for the Committee to make any determination as to the existence of Cause or an Adverse Action. The Company will be entitled to withhold and deduct from future wages of the Participant (or from other amounts that may be due and owing to the Participant from the Company or a Subsidiary) or make other arrangements for the collection of all amounts necessary to satisfy such payment obligations. Unless otherwise provided by the Committee in an applicable Award Agreement, this Section 11.5(a) will not apply to any Participant following a Change in Control. (b) Forfeiture or Clawback of Awards Under Applicable Law and Company Policy . If the Company is required to prepare an accounting restatement due to the material noncompliance of the Company, as a result of misconduct, with any financial reporting requirement under the securities laws, then any Participant who is one of the individuals subject to automatic forfeiture under Section 304 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 will reimburse the Company for the amount of any Award received by such individual under this Plan during the 12-month period following the first public issuance or filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the case may be, of the financial document embodying such financial reporting requirement. The Company also may seek to recover any Award made as required by the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act or any other clawback, forfeiture or recoupment provision required by Applicable Law or under the requirements of any stock exchange or market upon which the shares of Common Stock are then listed or traded. In addition, all Awards under this Plan will be subject to forfeiture or other penalties pursuant to Company's Clawback Policy, as in effect from time to time, and such forfeiture and/or penalty conditions or provisions as determined by the Committee and set forth in the applicable Award Agreement. 12. Payment of Withholding Taxes . 12.1 General Rules . The Company is entitled to (a) withhold and deduct from future wages of the Participant (or from other amounts that may be due and owing to the Participant from the Company or a Subsidiary), or make other arrangements for the collection of, all amounts the Company reasonably determines are necessary to satisfy any and all federal, foreign, state and local withholding and employment related tax requirements attributable to an Award, including the grant, exercise, vesting or settlement of, or payment of dividends with respect to, an Award or a disqualifying disposition of stock received upon exercise of an Incentive Stock Option, or (b) require the Participant promptly to remit the amount of such withholding to the Company before taking any action, including issuing any shares of Common Stock, with respect to an Award. When withholding shares of Common Stock for taxes is effected under this Plan, it will be withheld only up to an amount based on the maximum statutory tax rates in the Participant's applicable tax jurisdiction or such other rate that will not trigger a negative accounting impact on the Company. 12.2 Special Rules . The Committee may, in its sole discretion and upon terms and conditions established by the Committee, permit or require a Participant to satisfy, in whole or in part, any withholding or employment related tax obligation described in Section 12.1 of this Plan by withholding shares of Common Stock underlying an Award, by electing to tender, or by attestation as to ownership of, Previously Acquired Shares, by delivery of a Broker Exercise Notice or a combination of such methods. For purposes of satisfying a Participant's withholding or employment-related tax obligation, shares of Common Stock withheld by the Company or Previously Acquired Shares tendered or covered by an attestation will be valued at their Fair Market Value on the Tax Date. F-17 13. Change in Control . 13.1 Definition of Change in Control . Unless otherwise provided in an Award Agreement or Individual Agreement between the Participant and the Company or one of its Subsidiaries or Affiliates, a ' Change in Control ' will mean the occurrence of any of the following: (a) The acquisition, other than from the Company, by any individual, entity or group (within the meaning of Section 13(d)(3) or 14(d)(2) of the Exchange Act) of beneficial ownership (within the meaning of Rule 13d-3 promulgated under the Exchange Act) of fifty percent (50%) or more of either the then outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company or the combined voting power of the then outstanding voting securities of the Company entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, but excluding, for this purpose, any such acquisition by the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, or any employee benefit plan (or related trust) of the Company or its Subsidiaries, or any entity with respect to which, following such acquisition, more than fifty percent (50%) of, respectively, the then outstanding equity of such entity and the combined voting power of the then outstanding voting equity of such entity entitled to vote generally in the election of all or substantially all of the members of such entity's governing body is then beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, by the individuals and entities who were the beneficial owners, respectively, of the Common Stock and voting securities of the Company immediately prior to such acquisition in substantially the same proportion as their ownership, immediately prior to such acquisition, of the then outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company or the combined voting power of the then outstanding voting securities of the Company entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, as the case may be; or (b) The consummation of a reorganization, merger or consolidation of the Company, in each case, with respect to which all or substantially all of the individuals and entities who were the respective beneficial owners of the Common Stock and voting securities of the Company immediately prior to such reorganization, merger or consolidation do not, following such reorganization, merger or consolidation, beneficially own, directly or indirectly, more than fifty percent (50%) of, respectively, the then outstanding shares of Common Stock and the combined voting power of the then outstanding voting securities entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, as the case may be, of the corporation resulting from such reorganization, merger or consolidation; or (c) a complete liquidation or dissolution of the Company or the sale or other disposition of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company. 13.2 Effect of Change in Control . Subject to the terms of the applicable Award Agreement or an Individual Agreement, in the event of a Change in Control, the Committee (as constituted prior to such Change in Control) may, in its discretion: (a) require that shares of stock of the corporation resulting from such Change in Control, or a parent corporation thereof, be substituted for some or all of the shares of Common Stock subject to an outstanding Award, with an appropriate and equitable adjustment to such Award as shall be determined by the Board in accordance with Section 4.4; (b) provide that (i) some or all outstanding Options shall become exercisable in full or in part, either immediately or upon a subsequent termination of employment, (ii) the restrictions or vesting applicable to some or all outstanding Restricted Stock Awards and Restricted Stock Units shall lapse in full or in part, either immediately or upon a subsequent termination of employment, (iii) the Performance Period applicable to some or all outstanding Awards shall lapse in full or in part, and/or (iv) the Performance Goals applicable to some or all outstanding Awards shall be deemed to be satisfied at the target or any other level; and/or F-18 (c) require outstanding Awards, in whole or in part, to be surrendered to the Company by the holder, and to be immediately cancelled by the Company, and to provide for the holder to receive (A) a cash payment in an amount determined pursuant to Section 13.3 below; (B) shares of capital stock of the corporation resulting from or succeeding to the business of the Company pursuant to such Change in Control, or a parent corporation thereof, having a fair market value not less than the amount determined under clause (A) above; or (C) a combination of the payment of cash pursuant to clause (A) above and the issuance of shares pursuant to clause (B) above. 13.3 Alternative Treatment of Incentive Awards . In connection with a Change in Control, the Committee in its sole discretion, either in an Award Agreement at the time of grant of an Award or at any time after the grant of such an Award, in lieu of providing a substitute award to a Participant pursuant to Section 13.2(a), may determine that any or all outstanding Awards granted under the Plan, whether or not exercisable or vested, as the case may be, will be canceled and terminated and that in connection with such cancellation and termination the holder of such Award will receive for each share of Common Stock subject to such Award a cash payment (or the delivery of shares of stock, other securities or a combination of cash, stock and securities with a fair market value (as determined by the Committee in good faith) equivalent to such cash payment) equal to the difference, if any, between the consideration received by stockholders of the Company in respect of a share of Common Stock in connection with such Change in Control and the purchase price per share, if any, under the Award, multiplied by the number of shares of Common Stock subject to such Award (or in which such Award is denominated); provided , however , that if such product is zero ($0) or less or to the extent that the Award is not then exercisable, the Award may be canceled and terminated without payment therefor. If any portion of the consideration pursuant to a Change in Control may be received by holders of shares of Common Stock on a contingent or delayed basis, the Committee may, in its sole discretion, determine the fair market value per share of such consideration as of the time of the Change in Control on the basis of the Committee's good faith estimate of the present value of the probable future payment of such consideration. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any shares of Common Stock issued pursuant to an Award that immediately prior to the effectiveness of the Change in Control are subject to no further restrictions pursuant to the Plan or an Award Agreement (other than pursuant to the securities laws) will be deemed to be outstanding shares of Common Stock and receive the same consideration as other outstanding shares of Common Stock in connection with the Change in Control. 13.4 Limitation on Change in Control Payments . Notwithstanding anything in this Section 13 to the contrary, if, with respect to a Participant, the acceleration of the vesting of an Award or the payment of cash in exchange for all or part of a Stock-Based Award (which acceleration or payment could be deemed a 'payment' within the meaning of Section 280G(b)(2) of the Code), together with any other 'payments' that such Participant has the right to receive from the Company or any corporation that is a member of an 'affiliated group' (as defined in Section 1504(a) of the Code without regard to Section 1504(b) of the Code) of which the Company is a member, would constitute a 'parachute payment' (as defined in Section 280G(b)(2) of the Code), then the 'payments' to such Participant pursuant to Section 15.2 or Section 15.3 of this Plan will be reduced (or acceleration of vesting eliminated) to the largest amount as will result in no portion of such 'payments' being subject to the excise tax imposed by Section 4999 of the Code; provided , however , that such reduction will be made only if the aggregate amount of the payments after such reduction exceeds the difference between (a) the amount of such payments absent such reduction minus (b) the aggregate amount of the excise tax imposed under Section 4999 of the Code attributable to any such excess parachute payments; and provided, further that such payments will be reduced (or acceleration of vesting eliminated) by first eliminating vesting of Options with an exercise price above the then Fair Market Value of a share of Common Stock that have a positive value for purposes of Section 280G of the Code, followed by reducing or eliminating payments or benefits pro rata among Awards that are deferred compensation subject to Section 409A of the Code, and, if a further reduction is necessary, by reducing or eliminating payments or benefits pro rata among Awards that are not subject to Section 409A of the Code. Notwithstanding the foregoing sentence, if a Participant is subject to a separate agreement with the Company or a Subsidiary that expressly addresses the potential application of Section 280G or 4999 of the Code, then this Section 15.4 will not apply and any 'payments' to a Participant pursuant to Section 15 of this Plan will be treated as 'payments' arising under such separate agreement; provided , however , such separate agreement may not modify the time or form of payment under any Award that constitutes deferred compensation subject to Section 409A of the Code if the modification would cause such Award to become subject to the adverse tax consequences specified in Section 409A of the Code. F-19 13.5 Exceptions . Notwithstanding anything in this Section 13 to the contrary, individual Award Agreements or Individual Agreements between a Participant and the Company or one of its Subsidiaries or Affiliates may contain provisions with respect to vesting, payment or treatment of Awards upon the occurrence of a Change in Control, and the terms of any such Award Agreement or Individual Agreement will govern to the extent of any inconsistency with the terms of this Section 13. The Committee will not be obligated to treat all Awards subject to this Section 13 in the same manner. The timing of any payment under this Section 13 may be governed by any election to defer receipt of a payment made under a Company deferred compensation plan or arrangement. 14. Rights of Eligible Recipients and Participants; Transferability . 14.1 Employment . Nothing in this Plan or an Award Agreement will interfere with or limit in any way the right of the Company or any Subsidiary to terminate the employment or service of any Eligible Recipient or Participant at any time, nor confer upon any Eligible Recipient or Participant any right to continue employment or other service with the Company or any Subsidiary. 14.2 No Rights to Awards . No Participant or Eligible Recipient will have any claim to be granted any Award under this Plan. 14.3 Rights as a Stockholder . Except as otherwise provided in the Award Agreement, a Participant will have no rights as a stockholder with respect to shares of Common Stock covered by any Stock-Based Award unless and until the Participant becomes the holder of record of such shares of Common Stock and then subject to any restrictions or limitations as provided herein or in the Award Agreement. 14.4 Restrictions on Transfer . Except pursuant to testamentary will or the laws of descent and distribution or as otherwise expressly permitted by subsections (a) and (b) below, no right or interest of any Participant in an Award prior to the exercise (in the case of Options) or vesting, issuance or settlement of such Award will be assignable or transferable, or subjected to any lien, during the lifetime of the Participant, either voluntarily or involuntarily, directly or indirectly, by operation of law or otherwise. (a) A Participant will be entitled to designate a beneficiary to receive an Award upon such Participant's death, and in the event of such Participant's death, payment of any amounts due under this Plan will be made to, and exercise of any Options (to the extent permitted pursuant to Section 11 of this Plan) may be made by, such beneficiary. If a deceased Participant has failed to designate a beneficiary, or if a beneficiary designated by the Participant fails to survive the Participant, payment of any amounts due under this Plan will be made to, and exercise of any Options (to the extent permitted pursuant to Section 11 of this Plan) may be made by, the Participant's legal representatives, heirs and legatees. If a deceased Participant has designated a beneficiary and such beneficiary survives the Participant but dies before complete payment of all amounts due under this Plan or exercise of all exercisable Options, then such payments will be made to, and the exercise of such Options may be made by, the legal representatives, heirs and legatees of the beneficiary. F-20 (b) Upon a Participant's request, the Committee may, in its sole discretion, permit a transfer of all or a portion of a Non-Statutory Stock Option, other than for value, to such Participant's child, stepchild, grandchild, parent, stepparent, grandparent, spouse, former spouse, sibling, niece, nephew, mother-in-law, father-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, or sister-in-law, any person sharing such Participant's household (other than a tenant or employee), a trust in which any of the foregoing have more than fifty percent (50%) of the beneficial interests, a foundation in which any of the foregoing (or the Participant) control the management of assets, and any other entity in which these persons (or the Participant) own more than fifty percent (50%) of the voting interests. Any permitted transferee will remain subject to all the terms and conditions applicable to the Participant prior to the transfer. A permitted transfer may be conditioned upon such requirements as the Committee may, in its sole discretion, determine, including execution or delivery of appropriate acknowledgements, opinion of counsel, or other documents by the transferee. The Committee may impose such restrictions on any shares of Common Stock acquired by a Participant under this Plan as it may deem advisable, including minimum holding period requirements, restrictions under applicable federal securities laws, under the requirements of any stock exchange or market upon which the Common Stock is then listed or traded, or under any blue sky or state securities laws applicable to such shares or the Company's insider trading policy. 14.5 Non-Exclusivity of this Plan . Nothing contained in this Plan is intended to modify or rescind any previously approved compensation plans or programs of the Company or create any limitations on the power or authority of the Board to adopt such additional or other compensation arrangements as the Board may deem necessary or desirable. 15. Securities Law and Other Restrictions . 15.1 Restrictions . Notwithstanding any other provision of this Plan or any Award Agreements entered into pursuant to this Plan, the Company will not be required to issue any shares of Common Stock under this Plan, and a Participant may not sell, assign, transfer or otherwise dispose of shares of Common Stock issued pursuant to Awards granted under this Plan, unless (a) there is in effect with respect to such shares a registration statement under the Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of a state or foreign jurisdiction or an exemption from such registration under the Securities Act and applicable state or foreign securities laws, and (b) there has been obtained any other consent, approval or permit from any other U.S. or foreign regulatory body which the Committee, in its sole discretion, deems necessary or advisable. The Company may condition such issuance, sale or transfer upon the receipt of any representations or agreements from the parties involved, and the placement of any legends on certificates representing shares of Common Stock, as may be deemed necessary or advisable by the Company in order to comply with such securities law or other restrictions. F-21 15.2 Market Stand-Off Agreement . Except as otherwise approved by the Committee, the holder of any shares of Common Stock acquired in connection with the grant, exercise or vesting of an Incentive Award may not sell, assign, transfer or otherwise dispose of, make any short sale of, grant any option for the purchase of, or enter into any hedging or similar transaction with the same economic effect as a sale of, any Common Stock (or other securities) of the Company held by such holder (other than those included in the registration) during the one hundred eighty (180) day period following the effective date of the initial registration statement of the Company filed under the Securities Act (or such longer period as the underwriters or the Company shall request in order to facilitate compliance with FINRA Rule 2711 or NYSE Member Rule 472 or any successor or similar rule or regulation) and during the ninety (90) day period following the effective date of any subsequent registration statement of the Company filed under the Securities Act (or such longer period as the underwriters or the Company shall request in order to facilitate compliance with FINRA Rule 2711 or NYSE Member Rule 472 or any successor or similar rule or regulation); provided , however , that such restrictions with respect to any subsequent registration shall terminate two (2) years after the effective date of the Company's initial registration statement filed under the Securities Act. The foregoing provisions will not apply to the sale of any securities to an underwriter pursuant to an underwriting agreement and shall only be applicable to such holder if all then current executive officers and directors of the Company enter into similar agreements. The provisions hereof shall not apply to a registration relating solely to employee benefit plans on Form S 1 or Form S 8 or Rule 145 transactions on Form S 4, or similar forms that may be promulgated in the future. The Company may impose stop transfer instructions with respect to the securities subject to the provisions hereof until the end of the applicable periods. The underwriters in connection with any public offering subject to the foregoing provisions are intended third-party beneficiaries of this Section 17.2 and will have the right to enforce the provisions hereof as though they were a party hereto. By accepting an Incentive Award under the Plan, each Participant agrees to enter into an appropriate lock-up agreement with any such underwriters containing provisions similar in all material respects with the terms of this Section 17.2. 16. Deferred Compensation; Compliance with Section 409A . It is intended that all Awards issued under this Plan be in a form and administered in a manner that will comply with the requirements of Section 409A of the Code, or the requirements of an exception to Section 409A of the Code, and the Award Agreements and this Plan will be construed and administered in a manner that is consistent with and gives effect to such intent. The Committee is authorized to adopt rules or regulations deemed necessary or appropriate to qualify for an exception from or to comply with the requirements of Section 409A of the Code. With respect to an Award that constitutes a deferral of compensation subject to Code Section 409A: (a) if any amount is payable under such Award upon a termination of service, a termination of service will be treated as having occurred only at such time the Participant has experienced a Separation from Service; (b) if any amount is payable under such Award upon a Disability, a Disability will be treated as having occurred only at such time the Participant has experienced a 'disability' as such term is defined for purposes of Code Section 409A; (c) if any amount is payable under such Award on account of the occurrence of a Change in Control, a Change in Control will be treated as having occurred only at such time a 'change in the ownership or effective control of the corporation or in the ownership of a substantial portion of the assets of the corporation' as such terms are defined for purposes of Code Section 409A, (d) if any amount becomes payable under such Award on account of a Participant's Separation from Service at such time as the Participant is a 'specified employee' within the meaning of Code Section 409A, then no payment will be made, except as permitted under Code Section 409A, prior to the first business day after the earlier of (i) the date that is six months after the date of the Participant's Separation from Service or (ii) the Participant's death, and (e) no amendment to or payment under such Award will be made except and only to the extent permitted under Code Section 409A. 17. Amendment, Modification and Termination . 17.1 Generally . Subject to other subsections of this Section 17 and Section 3.4 of this Plan, the Board at any time may suspend or terminate this Plan (or any portion thereof) or terminate any outstanding Award Agreement and the Committee, at any time and from time to time, may amend this Plan or amend or modify the terms of an outstanding Award. The Committee's power and authority to amend or modify the terms of an outstanding Award includes the authority to modify the number of shares of Common Stock or other terms and conditions of an Award, extend the term of an Award, accept the surrender of any outstanding Award or, to the extent not previously exercised or vested, authorize the grant of new Awards in substitution for surrendered Awards; provided , however that the amended or modified terms are permitted by this Plan as then in effect and that any Participant adversely affected by such amended or modified terms has consented to such amendment or modification. F-22 17.2 Stockholder Approval-General . No amendments to this Plan will be effective without approval of the Company's stockholders if: (a) stockholder approval of the amendment is then required pursuant to Section 422 of the Code, the rules of the primary stock exchange or stock market on which the Common Stock is then traded, applicable state corporate laws or regulations, applicable federal laws or regulations, and the applicable laws of any foreign country or jurisdiction where Awards are, or will be, granted under this Plan; or (b) such amendment would: (i) modify Section 3.4 of this Plan; (ii) materially increase benefits accruing to Participants; (iii) increase the aggregate number of shares of Common Stock issued or issuable under this Plan; (iv) increase any limitation set forth in this Plan on the number of shares of Common Stock which may be issued or the aggregate value of Awards which may be made, in respect of any type of Award to any single Participant during any specified period; (v) modify the eligibility requirements for Participants in this Plan; or (vi) reduce the minimum exercise price or grant price as set forth in Sections 6.3 of this Plan. 17.3 Shareholder Approval-Awarding of Incentive Stock Options . The Plan was approved by the Board and became effective on _______________ [NTD: Insert Effective Date of Merger]. Those provisions of the Plan that for federal tax purposes require approval of the stockholders of the Company (i.e., the granting of incentive stock options) shall not become effective until adopted by the stockholders, however, the Company reserves the right to grant Incentive Stock Options provided stockholder approval is secured within one (1) year from the date thereof. In the event Incentive Stock Options are granted and Stockholder approval is not timely secured, such Options shall remain in full force and effect, however, shall automatically convert to Non-Qualified Options. 17.4 Awards Previously Granted . Notwithstanding any other provision of this Plan to the contrary, no termination, suspension or amendment of this Plan may adversely affect any outstanding Award without the consent of the affected Participant; provided , however , that this sentence will not impair the right of the Committee to take whatever action it deems appropriate under [Sections 4.4, 11, 13, 17 or 17.5 of this Plan]. 17.5 Amendments to Conform to Law . Notwithstanding any other provision of this Plan to the contrary, the Committee may amend this Plan or an Award Agreement, to take effect retroactively or otherwise, as deemed necessary or advisable for the purpose of conforming this Plan or an Award Agreement to any present or future law relating to plans of this or similar nature, and to the administrative regulations and rulings promulgated thereunder. By accepting an Award under this Plan, a Participant agrees to any amendment made pursuant to this Section 17 to any Award granted under this Plan without further consideration or action. 18. Substituted Awards. The Committee may grant Awards under this Plan in substitution for stock and stock-based awards held by employees of another entity who become employees of the Company or a Subsidiary as a result of a merger or consolidation of the former employing entity with the Company or a Subsidiary or the acquisition by the Company or a Subsidiary of property or stock of the former employing corporation. The Committee may direct that the substitute Awards be granted on such terms and conditions as the Committee considers appropriate in the circumstances. F-23 19. Effective Date and Duration of this Plan . This Plan is effective as of the Effective Date. This Plan will terminate at midnight on the day before the ten (10) year anniversary of the Effective Date and may be terminated prior to such time by Board action. No Award will be granted after termination of this Plan but Awards outstanding upon termination of this Plan will remain outstanding in accordance with their applicable terms and conditions and the terms and conditions of this Plan. 20. Miscellaneous . 20.1 Usage . In this Plan, except where otherwise indicated by clear contrary intention, (a) any masculine term used herein also will include the feminine and non-binary, (b) the plural will include the singular, and the singular will include the plural, (c) 'including' (and with correlative meaning 'include') means including without limiting the generality of any description preceding such term, and (d) 'or' is used in the inclusive sense of 'and/or'. 20.2 Relationship to Other Benefits . Neither Awards made under this Plan nor shares of Common Stock or cash paid pursuant to such Awards under this Plan will be included as 'compensation' for purposes of computing the benefits payable to any Participant under any pension, retirement (qualified or non-qualified), savings, profit sharing, group insurance, welfare, or benefit plan of the Company or any Subsidiary unless provided otherwise in such plan. 20.3 Fractional Shares . No fractional shares of Common Stock will be issued or delivered under this Plan or any Award. The Committee will determine whether cash, other Awards or other property will be issued or paid in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock or whether such fractional shares of Common Stock or any rights thereto will be forfeited or otherwise eliminated by rounding up or down. 20.4 Governing Law . This Plan and all Awards and actions taken hereunder shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware as to matters within the scope hereof, and as to all other matters shall be governed by and construed exclusively in accordance with the laws of the State of California, notwithstanding the conflicts of laws principles of any jurisdictions. 20.5 Successors . All obligations of the Company under this Plan with respect to Awards granted hereunder will be binding on any successor to the Company, whether the existence of such successor is the result of a direct or indirect purchase, merger, consolidation or otherwise, of all or substantially all of the business or assets of the Company. 20.6 Construction . Wherever possible, each provision of this Plan and any Award Agreement will be interpreted so that it is valid under the Applicable Law. If any provision of this Plan or any Award Agreement is to any extent invalid under the Applicable Law, that provision will still be effective to the extent it remains valid. The remainder of this Plan and the Award Agreement also will continue to be valid, and the entire Plan and Award Agreement will continue to be valid in other jurisdictions. 20.7 Delivery and Execution of Electronic Documents . To the extent permitted by Applicable Law, the Company may: (a) deliver by email or other electronic means (including posting on a Web site maintained by the Company or by a third party under contract with the Company) all documents relating to this Plan or any Award hereunder (including prospectuses required by the Securities and Exchange Commission) and all other documents that the Company is required to deliver to its security holders (including annual reports and proxy statements), and (b) permit Participants to use electronic, internet or other non-paper means to execute applicable Plan documents (including Award Agreements) and take other actions under this Plan in a manner prescribed by the Committee. F-24 20.8 No Representations or Warranties Regarding Tax Effect . Notwithstanding any provision of this Plan to the contrary, the Company and its Subsidiaries, the Board, and the Committee neither represent nor warrant the tax treatment under any federal, state, local, or foreign laws and regulations thereunder (individually and collectively referred to as the ' Tax Laws ') of any Award granted or any amounts paid to any Participant under this Plan including, but not limited to, when and to what extent such Awards or amounts may be subject to tax, penalties, and interest under the Tax Laws. 20.9 Unfunded Plan . Participants will have no right, title or interest whatsoever in or to any investments that the Company or its Subsidiaries may make to aid it in meeting its obligations under this Plan. Nothing contained in this Plan, and no action taken pursuant to its provisions, will create or be construed to create a trust of any kind, or a fiduciary relationship between the Company and any Participant, beneficiary, legal representative, or any other individual. To the extent that any individual acquires a right to receive payments from the Company or any Subsidiary under this Plan, such right will be no greater than the right of an unsecured general creditor of the Company or the Subsidiary, as the case may be. All payments to be made hereunder will be paid from the general funds of the Company or the Subsidiary, as the case may be, and no special or separate fund will be established and no segregation of assets will be made to assure payment of such amounts except as expressly set forth in this Plan. 20.10 Indemnification . Subject to any limitations and requirements of Delaware law, each individual who is or will have been a member of the Board, or a Committee appointed by the Board, or an officer or Employee of the Company to whom authority was delegated in accordance with Section 3.3 of this Plan, will be indemnified and held harmless by the Company against and from any loss, cost, liability or expense that may be imposed upon or reasonably incurred by him or her in connection with or resulting from any claim, action, suit or proceeding to which he or she may be a party or in which he or she may be involved by reason of any action taken or failure to act under this Plan and against and from any and all amounts paid by him or her in settlement thereof, with the Company's approval, or paid by him or her in satisfaction of any judgment in any such action, suit or proceeding against him or her, provided he or she will give the Company an opportunity, at its own expense, to handle and defend the same before he or she undertakes to handle and defend it on his/her own behalf. The foregoing right of indemnification will not be exclusive of any other rights of indemnification to which such individuals may be entitled under the Company's Certificate of Incorporation or Bylaws, as a matter of law, or otherwise, or pursuant to any agreement with the Company, or any power that the Company may have to indemnify them or hold them harmless. F-25 Attachments Original document

