Petra Diamonds    PDL   BMG702781417

PETRA DIAMONDS

(PDL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/12 10:42:00 am
1.283 GBX   +1.02%
PETRA DIAMONDS  : s) in Company
PR
PETRA DIAMONDS  : Wraps Up Recapitalization Process; Shares Plunge 15%
MT
PETRA DIAMONDS  : Directorate Change
PU
Petra Diamonds : s) in Company

03/12/2021 | 10:40am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Petra Diamonds Limited
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Edinburgh, Scotland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 10/03/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12/03/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% 0.00 Below 5% 9,710,089,272
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 9.97 0.00 9.97

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
BMG702781417 N/A Below 5% N/A Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. A Below 5% Below 5%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited
Ignis Asset Management Limited
Ignis Investment Services Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited
Standard Life Investments Limited
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding companies Ignis Asset Management Limited (“IAML”) and Standard Life Investments Holdings Limited (SLIHL) and held by the underlying investment management entity Ignis Investment Services Limited (“IISL”) decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold. IAML and SLIHL now effectively holds and IISL now holds below 5% of the delegated voting rights in Petra Diamonds Limited. This crossing is due to a redistribution of voting rights due to the company restructuring effective 10 March 2021.

   

Place of completion Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Date of completion 12/03/2021

© PRNewswire 2021
