Petra Diamonds : s) in Company



In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.



This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding companies Ignis Asset Management Limited (“IAML”) and Standard Life Investments Holdings Limited (SLIHL) and held by the underlying investment management entity Ignis Investment Services Limited (“IISL”) decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold. IAML and SLIHL now effectively holds and IISL now holds below 5% of the delegated voting rights in Petra Diamonds Limited. This crossing is due to a redistribution of voting rights due to the company restructuring effective 10 March 2021.