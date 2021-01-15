Log in
Petra Diamonds : Blocklisting - Interim Review

01/15/2021 | 10:16am EST
15 January 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company" or the “Group”)

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Name of company: Petra Diamonds Limited
Name of scheme: Petra Diamonds Limited 2005 Share Option Plan
Period of return: From 29 June 2020 to 31 December 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: 1,632,516
Number of shares issued under scheme during period:  Nil
Number of shares cancelled under the scheme during period: 1,632,516
Balance under scheme not yet issued at end of period: Nil
Number and class of shares admitted under scheme and the date of admission: 19,317,259  (22 December 2011)

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London                                         Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins                                                               investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Des Kilalea

Marianna Bowes

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. The Company’s US$650 million loan notes due in 2022, currently subject to restructuring, are listed on the Global Exchange market of the Irish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.


© PRNewswire 2021
