Petra Diamonds : Listing Rule 9.6.14(R) Disclosure

6 August 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company" or the “Group”)

Listing Rule 9.6.14(R) Disclosure

Petra Diamonds Limited announces in accordance with LR9.6.14(R) that Professor Alexandra (Alex) Watson, Non-Independent, Non-Executive director of the Company has been appointed as the Independent Non-Executive Chairperson of Coronation Fund Managers Limited in South Africa with effect from 10 August 2021.

