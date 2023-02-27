Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Petra Diamonds Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDL   BMG702782084

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:02:28 2023-02-27 am EST
81.75 GBX   +0.93%
10:47aPetra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:02aPetra Diamonds Ltd - Correction to H2 FY 2023e operating cost guidance
PR
02/21Star Phoenix loss narrows but Petra's widens
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/27/2023 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

   

27 February 2023 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(“Petra”, “the Company” or “the Group”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 24 and 27 February 2023 of the purchase of shares in the Company by Varda Shine, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Petra Diamonds Limited.

Varda Shine, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of Petra’s Remuneration Committee, has purchased 24,755 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each ("Shares") in the Company at an average price of 80.6 pence per Share. As a result of these trades, Varda Shine now holds 24,755 Shares representing approximately 0.013% of the Company's issued share capital.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Varda Shine
Reason for the notification
Position/status Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Petra Diamonds Limited
LEI 213800X4QZIAVSA12860
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value


BMG702782084
Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
80.6p 24,755
Aggregated information
24,755
£19,956.28
Date of the transaction 24 February 2023
Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London                                                     Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway                                                                      investorrelations@petradiamonds.com Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan Mine and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Group aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Group’s loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
10:47aPetra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:02aPetra Diamonds Ltd - Correction to H2 FY 2023e operating cost guidance
PR
02/21Star Phoenix loss narrows but Petra's widens
AN
02/21FTSE 100 Ends Tuesday Down, as Better Data and Rising Yields Act as a Drag
DJ
02/21Lloyds Banking's Investor Returns to Face Full-Year Spotlight
DJ
02/21Transcript : Petra Diamonds Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2023
CI
02/21Petra Diamonds Ltd - Correction : Interim Results for 6mths to 31 Dec 2022
PR
02/21Miners Drop After BHP, Antofagasta Earnings Fall Short
DJ
02/21No oasis for Restaurant Group board
AN
02/21Transcript : Petra Diamonds Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
More recommendations