Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director Share Vesting

11 October 2022 LSE:PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra or the Company)

Director Share Vesting

Petra announces the approval of the vesting of certain shares in respect of the following share awards:

share awards originally granted on 1 April 2019 to Richard Duffy on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (Appointment Award) under the Company's 2012 Performance Share Plan (2012 PSP) in respect of the period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022 ; and share awards originally granted on 24 October 2019 to Petra’s Executive Directors under the 2012 PSP in respect of the period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022.

The vested awards are subject to a 2-year holding period and, upon release at the end of the holding period, may be settled using newly issued shares, shares held in treasury, shares purchased in the market or in cash, at the Company's discretion. The number of vested shares in each case is set out below. Details of the vesting level is further disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2022 Annual Report.

Director Position 2012 PSP

Number of ordinary shares vested1,2 2012 PSP

Number of ordinary shares lapsed1,2 Richard Duffy (Appointment Award) Chief Executive Officer 15,957 nil

Director Position 2012 PSP

Number of ordinary shares vested1,2 2012 PSP

Number of ordinary shares lapsed1,2 Richard Duffy Chief Executive Officer 17,234 24,902 Jacques Breytenbach Chief Finance Officer 12,326 17,810

Notes:

All awards under the 2012 PSP were granted as conditional awards over ordinary shares in Petra of 0.05p each; no consideration was payable for the grant of the awards. The number of previously approved awards have been adjusted in the same ratio as the Company’s 50:1 share consolidation which became effective on 29 November 2021 .

Further details regarding the share awards are set out within the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2022 Annual Report. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway

Julia Stone investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

