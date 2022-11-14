Petra Diamonds Ltd - Listing Rule 9.6.14(R) Disclosure

14 November 2022 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra or the Company)

Listing Rule 9.6.14(R) Disclosure

With Ithaca Energy plc (Ithaca) having been admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc with effect from today, Petra announces, in accordance with LR9.6.14(R), that Deborah Gudgeon, independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, is an independent Non-Executive Director of Ithaca.

