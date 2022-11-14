Advanced search
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

(PDL)
04:26 2022-11-14 am EST
97.25 GBX   +0.26%
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Listing Rule 9.6.14(R) Disclosure

11/14/2022 | 04:11am EST
14 November 2022 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra or the Company)

Listing Rule 9.6.14(R) Disclosure

With Ithaca Energy plc (Ithaca) having been admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc with effect from today, Petra announces, in accordance with LR9.6.14(R), that Deborah Gudgeon, independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, is an independent Non-Executive Director of Ithaca.

~ Ends ~

Petra Diamonds, London                                                 Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203
Patrick Pittaway                                                            investorrelations@petradiamonds.com
Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (the Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 226.6 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker “PDL”. The Company’s loan notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market.  For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.


