Petra Diamonds Ltd - Results of Special General Meeting

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Results of Special General Meeting

Petra Diamonds Limited is pleased to announce that at its Special General Meeting (“SGM”) held earlier today the shareholders passed the resolution by the requisite majority.

As previously announced, the Framework Agreement entered into between Petra, Williamson Diamonds Limited and the Government of Tanzania constitutes a related party transaction for purposes of the UK Listing Rules and in order for it to become unconditionally effective and legally binding on Petra (the “Transaction”), Petra was required, amongst other things, to obtain the approval of its shareholders at the SGM.

The resolution put to the SGM was voted on by way of a poll and the results are set out below:

Votes For (incl. discretionary votes) % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast Total Votes Cast Total Votes Withheld THAT the Transaction be approved 83,112,385 99.99% 5,171 0.01% 83,117,556 1,423

The Framework Agreement becoming effective remains subject to a number of other conditions, including customary government approvals and the approval of the Petra South African lender group. Subject to the satisfaction of these conditions, the Framework Agreement is expected to become effective in the second half of FY 2022.

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 5pm on 7 February 2022 was 194,201,785. In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, the full text of the resolution passed at the SGM has been submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The full text of the resolution passed at the SGM can also be found in the Notice, which is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism and also on Petra’s website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholders/meetings/

