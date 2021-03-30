Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petra Diamonds Limited    PDL   BMG702781417

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petra Diamonds : Update re the Publication of Report on Williamson Mine

03/30/2021 | 02:05am EDT
30 March 2021

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Update Regarding the Publication of Report on Williamson Mine

As previously announced, Petra Diamonds Limited has committed to provide feedback on the investigation being carried out by an external advisor, in conjunction with its legal advisors, into the allegations of human rights abuses at the Williamson mine.

The Company has recently obtained further additional information relating to the allegations which will help with the preparation of its report, and this information is currently being processed by the external adviser. As a result, the Company will defer the publication of its feedback on the independent investigation until this additional work has concluded.

The Company now anticipates that its report on the investigation will be published around the end of April 2021.

All of the Company's announcements released to date regarding the allegations are available on the Company's website: https://www.petradiamonds.com/our-operations/our-mines/williamson/allegations-of-human-rights-abuses-at-the-williamson-mine/.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London

Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Marianna Bowes

investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Celicourt

Telephone: +44 20 8158 5829

(PR Adviser)

Philip Dennis

Petra@celicourt.uk

Jimmy Lea

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$337 million loan notes due in 2026 will be listed on the Global Exchange market of the Irish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

Disclaimer

Petra Diamonds Limited published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 407 M - -
Net income 2021 4,58 M - -
Net Debt 2021 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 203 M 203 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 696
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petra Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,05 $
Last Close Price 0,02 $
Spread / Highest target 551%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Neil Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacques Breytenbach CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Peter J. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander Gordon Kelso Hamilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Octavia Matshidiso Matloa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-16.02%183
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED55.28%35 853
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED36.37%14 410
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED12.33%13 324
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD43.01%12 351
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA9.63%10 701
