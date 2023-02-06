Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Petra Diamonds Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    PDL   BMG702782084

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:47:31 2023-02-06 am EST
79.75 GBX   -0.31%
03:26aPetra Diamonds open to M&A deals, CEO says
RE
01/17FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Amid AstraZeneca, -2-
DJ
01/17TRADING UPDATES: Active Energy makes progress on CoalSwitch project
AN
Petra Diamonds open to M&A deals, CEO says

02/06/2023 | 03:26am EST
CAPE TOWN, Feb 6 (Reuters) -

Diamond miner Petra Diamonds invited merger and acquisition proposals on Monday, with CEO Richard Duffy saying the industry would benefit from consolidation.

The diamond mining industry is dominated by Russia's Alrosa on one hand, and Anglo American's ddDe Beers on the other, with the remainder of the sector made up of various small mining firms including Petra.

"We have got opportunities to grow organically, but given that we are through this restructuring and we have a much more robust balance sheet, we would be willing to consider consolidation if it makes value sense," Duffy told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

"I think it's healthy for an industry to have smaller and bigger players, but I think the multitude of single-asset companies is difficult."

Petra completed a debt-for-equity restructuring in 2021 after abandoning plans to sell the company.

Duffy said the investigation into the cause of a mine waste dam failure at Petra's Williamson mine in Tanzania in November is ongoing, and the company expects the mine to start producing again by July.

The tailings dam breach impacted 156 people and 28 homes, Petra has said. The company is in the process of rehousing those impacted, Duffy said, and will provide monetary compensation for crops as well as land to people whose land was made uninhabitable by the failure.

"It's something that should never happen," Duffy said of the tailings failure. Petra aims for all its mines to comply by August 5 with a new global tailings standard agreed by the industry in 2020. (Reporting by Helen Reid and Clara Denina, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALROSA 2.28% 66.84 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.19% 3374.5 Delayed Quote.5.52%
GOLD 0.75% 1879.65 Delayed Quote.2.27%
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED -0.63% 79.5 Delayed Quote.-15.79%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.88% 1102.53 Real-time Quote.5.73%
SILVER 1.45% 22.5856 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.17% 70.625 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 405 M - -
Net income 2023 23,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,04x
Yield 2023 2,69%
Capitalization 188 M 188 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 474
Free-Float 93,2%
Managers and Directors
Richard Neil Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacques Breytenbach CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Peter John Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Octavia Matshidiso Matloa Independent Non-Executive Director
Varda Shine Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-15.79%188