Petra Diamonds open to M&A deals, CEO says

CAPE TOWN, Feb 6 (Reuters) -
Diamond miner Petra Diamonds invited merger and
acquisition proposals on Monday, with CEO Richard Duffy saying
the industry would benefit from consolidation.
The diamond mining industry is dominated by Russia's Alrosa
on one hand, and Anglo American's ddDe Beers
on the other, with the remainder of the sector made up of
various small mining firms including Petra.
"We have got opportunities to grow organically, but given
that we are through this restructuring and we have a much more
robust balance sheet, we would be willing to consider
consolidation if it makes value sense," Duffy told Reuters in an
interview on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining
Indaba in Cape Town.
"I think it's healthy for an industry to have smaller and
bigger players, but I think the multitude of single-asset
companies is difficult."
Petra completed a debt-for-equity restructuring in 2021
after abandoning plans to sell the company.
Duffy said the investigation into the cause of a mine waste
dam failure at Petra's Williamson mine in Tanzania in November
is ongoing, and the company expects the mine to start producing
again by July.
The tailings dam breach impacted 156 people and 28 homes,
Petra has said. The company is in the process of rehousing those
impacted, Duffy said, and will provide monetary compensation for
crops as well as land to people whose land was made
uninhabitable by the failure.
"It's something that should never happen," Duffy said of the
tailings failure. Petra aims for all its mines to comply by
August 5 with a new global tailings standard agreed by the
industry in 2020.
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Clara Denina, Editing by Louise
Heavens)