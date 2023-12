Petra Education Company PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the provision of educational services for Jordanian and international students of both genders. The Company owns and operates the Petra University in Amman, whose faculties include Architecture & Design, Information Technology, Administrative & Financial Sciences, Arts and Science, and Pharmacy & Medical Sciences. The University's facilities include computer center, e-learning center, nutrition clinic, health clinic, sports center, supplies and procurement department, and language center, as well as library. PU provides education to students from various ranges of backgrounds and experiences. The University has international students from different countries.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers