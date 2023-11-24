Petrichor Energy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 24, 2023 at 02:21 pm EST Share

Petrichor Energy Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.202044 million compared to CAD 0.273936 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.521988 million compared to CAD 0.604536 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.