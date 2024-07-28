926,400 Equity Shares of Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024.

926,400 Equity Shares of Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 30 days starting from 28-JUN-2024 to 28-JUL-2024.



Pursuant to Regulation 236 and 238 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, an aggregate of 20.00% of the fully diluted post-Issue capital of our Company held by the Promoter shall be locked in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment (?Minimum Promoter? Contribution?), and the Promoter?s shareholding in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment.



Equity Shares Allotted in the Anchor Investor Portion will be locked in for a period of 30days from the date of Allotment.