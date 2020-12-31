Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited    2178   VGG7042T1049

PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

(2178)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petro king Oilfield Services : Announcements and Notices - DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO (I) MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL AND DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN SUBSIDIARIES; AND (II) DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

12/31/2020 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

百勤油田服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2178)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO

  1. MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL AND DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN SUBSIDIARIES;

AND

(II) DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited (the "Company") dated 15 November 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among others, the Transactions and the Loan Facilities. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, further particulars of the Transactions, a letter from the Independent Board Committee, a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser, valuation reports of Petro-king Huizhou and Star Petrotech, other information as required under the Listing Rules, and the notice of EGM to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the resolutions relating to the Transactions will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 December 2020.

- 1 -

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise certain information for inclusion in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 12 January 2021.

By Order of the Board

Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited

Wang Jinlong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wang Jinlong and Mr. Zhao Jindong; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tommy and Ms. Ma Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Lin Cheong, Mr. Tong Hin Wor and Mr. Xin Junhe.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petro-king Oilfield Services Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 13:40:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED
08:41aPETRO KING OILFIELD SERVICES : Announcements and Notices - DELAY IN DESPATCH OF ..
PU
05:15aPETRO KING OILFIELD SERVICES : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE E..
PU
12/09PETRO KING OILFIELD SERVICES : Form of proxy for use at the Extraordinary Genera..
PU
12/09PETRO KING OILFIELD SERVICES : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINA..
PU
12/09PETRO KING OILFIELD SERVICES : Circulars - PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR AND N..
PU
12/04PETRO KING OILFIELD SERVICES : Announcements and Notices - RESIGNATION OF AUDITO..
PU
11/30PETRO KING OILFIELD SERVICES : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMEN..
PU
11/15Petro-king Oilfield Divests Two Subsidiaries for Over $10 Million
MT
11/15PETRO KING OILFIELD SERVICES : Announcements and Notices - (I) MAJOR AND CONNECT..
PU
11/05PETRO KING OILFIELD SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 478 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net income 2019 -87,0 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net Debt 2019 303 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 181 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 475
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Huang Chief Executive Officer
Jin Long Wang Chairman
Kwok Yuen Chan Chief Financial Office
Jin Dong Zhao Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tommy Lee Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-30.00%23
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-46.56%7 309
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-29.41%4 477
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-48.10%2 537
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-66.86%1 402
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-56.26%1 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ