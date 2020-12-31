Petro king Oilfield Services : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 DECEMBER 2020 AND APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

百勤油田服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2178)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 DECEMBER 2020

AND APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM was held on 31 December 2020 and the resolution set out in the Notice of the EGM was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM.

In accordance with the poll results of the EGM, the Board is pleased to announce that BDO has been appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

Reference is made to the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice of the EGM") and the circular (the "Circular") of Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited both dated 10 December 2020 in relation to, inter alia, the proposed appointment of BDO Limited as the new auditor of the Company. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM held on 31 December 2020, the resolution set out in the Notice of the EGM was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.