Petro king Oilfield Services : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 DECEMBER 2020 AND APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

As at the date of the EGM, a total of 1,726,674,682 Shares were in issue, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the EGM. There is no restriction on any Shareholders casting votes on the resolution at the EGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolution at the EGM.
The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking. Set out below are the poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the EGM:
|
|
|
No. of Shares voted
|
|
Ordinary Resolution
|
(approximate percentage of
|
|
total number of votes cast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To appoint BDO Limited as the auditor of the
|
1,059,356,230
|
49,758,870
|
|
Company and to authorise the Board to fix its
|
(95.51%)
|
(4.49%)
|
|
remuneration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution numbered 1 at the EGM, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company by way of poll.
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
In accordance with the poll results of the EGM, the Board is pleased to announce that BDO has been appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited
Wang Jinlong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 31 December 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wang Jinlong and Mr. Zhao Jindong; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tommy and Ms. Ma Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Lin Cheong, Mr. Tong Hin Wor and Mr. Xin Junhe.