Petro king Oilfield Services : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
10/06/2020 | 03:20am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/09/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited
Date Submitted
6 October 2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
2178
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
No par
N/A
value
Increase/(decrease)
--
--
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
No par
N/A
value
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
--
--
--
Increase/(decrease)
--
--
Balance at close of the month
--
--
--
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
--
--
--
Increase/(decrease)
--
--
Balance at close of the month
--
--
--
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
--
--
--
Increase/(decrease)
--
--
Balance at close of the month
--
--
--
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State
currency)
:
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,726,674,682
--
--
--
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
--
--
--
--
Balance at close of
the month
1,726,674,682
--
--
--
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new
No. of new shares of
share option
shares of issuer
issuer which may be
scheme
issued during the
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
month pursuant
thereto as at close of
approval date
thereto
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Pre-IPO
Share Option
Scheme
adopted on
(20 / 12 / 2010)
as amended
by an
addendum on
(25 / 09 / 2012)
Ordinary
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
shares
(Note 1)
2. Share
Option
Scheme
adopted on
(18 / 02 / 2013)
Exercise price
HKD 1.2132
23,359,414
(adjusted price)
Ordinary
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
(Remark 1)
shares
(Note 1)
Particulars of
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
share option
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
scheme
during the month
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
3. Share
Option
Scheme
adopted on
(18 / 02 / 2013)
Exercise price
HKD 0.529
Ordinary
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
shares
(Note 1)
4. Share
Option
Scheme
adopted on
(18 / 02 / 2013)
Exercise price
HKD 0.326
Ordinary
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
shares
(Note 1)
5. Share
Option
Scheme
adopted on
(18 / 02 / 2013)
Exercise price
HKD 0.1922
Ordinary
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
N/A
of options (State currency)
19,440,000
(Remark 2)
2,000,000
(Remark 3)
3,400,000
(Remark 4)
