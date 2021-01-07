Log in
PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

(2178)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petro king Oilfield Services : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

01/07/2021 | 09:22am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/12/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited

Date Submitted

7 January 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 2178

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000

No par

N/A

value

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

No par

N/A

value

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month --

--

--

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

--

--

--

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month --

--

--

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

--

--

--

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month --

--

--

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

--

--

--

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,726,674,682

--

--

--

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

--

--

--

--

Balance at close of

the month

1,726,674,682

--

--

--

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new

No. of new shares of

share option

shares of issuer

issuer which may be

scheme

issued during the

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

month pursuant

thereto as at close of

approval date

thereto

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy)

and class of

shares issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share

Option

Scheme

adopted on

(18 / 02 / 2013)

Exercise price

HKD 1.2132

21,430,656

(adjusted price)

Ordinary

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(Remark 1)

shares

(Note 1)

2. Share

Option

Scheme

adopted on

(18 / 02 / 2013)

Exercise price

HKD 0.529

23,920,000

Ordinary

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

shares

(Remark 2)

(Note 1)

Particulars of

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

share option

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

scheme

during the month

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

3. Share

Option

Scheme

adopted on

(18 / 02 / 2013)

Exercise price

HKD 0.326

Ordinary

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

2,000,000

shares

(Remark 3)

(Note 1)

4. Share

Option

Scheme

adopted on

(18 / 02 / 2013)

Exercise price

HKD 0.1922

Ordinary

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

3,400,000

shares

(Remark 4)

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petro-king Oilfield Services Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 14:21:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 478 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net income 2019 -87,0 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net Debt 2019 303 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 183 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 475
Free-Float 44,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Huang Chief Executive Officer
Jin Long Wang Chairman
Kwok Yuen Chan Chief Financial Office
Jin Dong Zhao Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tommy Lee Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED3.13%22
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED13.72%8 113
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION13.11%4 830
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.8.29%2 699
TRANSOCEAN LTD.15.58%1 642
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S5.14%1 381
