Petro king Oilfield Services : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

百勤油田服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2178)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") and the circular containing the Notice of AGM (the "Circular") of Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited (the "Company") both dated 30 April 2021 in relation to, among other things, the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 18 June 2021 (the "AGM"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Company wishes to clarify an inadvertent clerical error in Note (a) to the Notice of AGM (which is also contained in page 23 of the Circular), which shall be amended as follows (amendment underlined and in bold for identification purpose):

"The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 15 June 2021 to Friday, 18 June 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to attend the AGM, all transfer of shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms, must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 June 2021."