    2178   VGG7042T1049

PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

(2178)
  Report
Petro king Oilfield Services : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/06/2021 | 03:29pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

百勤油田服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2178)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") and the circular containing the Notice of AGM (the "Circular") of Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited (the "Company") both dated 30 April 2021 in relation to, among other things, the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 18 June 2021 (the "AGM"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Company wishes to clarify an inadvertent clerical error in Note (a) to the Notice of AGM (which is also contained in page 23 of the Circular), which shall be amended as follows (amendment underlined and in bold for identification purpose):

"The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 15 June 2021 to Friday, 18 June 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to attend the AGM, all transfer of shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms, must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 June 2021."

Save as stated above, all other information set out in the Notice of AGM and the Circular remains unchanged. This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Notice of AGM and the Circular.

By Order of the Board

PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

Wang Jinlong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wang Jinlong, Mr. Zhao Jindong and Mr. Huang Yu; the non-executive Director is Mr. Wong Shiu Kee; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Lin Cheong, Mr. Tong Hin Wor and Mr. Xin Junhe.

Disclaimer

Petro-king Oilfield Services Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:28:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
