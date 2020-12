RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The board of Petro Rio SA has approved a follow-on offering of approximately $250 million, the Rio de Janeiro-based oil company said in a Tuesday securities filing.

Petro Rio has made a number of significant acquisitions over the last two years, and is now Brazil's largest oil company after state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

